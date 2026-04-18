Barcelona
Barcelona Midfielder Patri Guijarro Suffers Sprained Right Ankle as Spain International Ruled Out of Next Match After Picking Up Injury Against England at Wembley
Patri Guijarro has a sprained right ankle which will rule the Barcelona midfielder out of the next match.
Tests carried out at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Thursday confirmed the injury which is a blow for the Catalan club heading into a crucial period of the season.
Guijarro picked up the injury in the 81st minute while playing for Spain in the World Cup 2027 qualifying match against England at Wembley. The midfielder started the game and was replaced by another Barcelona player in Clara Serrajordi which demonstrates the depth Spain have in that position.
Tests Carried Out on Thursday
Barcelona medical staff conducted thorough tests to assess the extent of the injury on Thursday morning. The results confirmed a sprained right ankle which will sideline Patri Guijarro for the immediate future as she begins her recovery programme under the guidance of the club’s medical team.
The 27 year old has been an important part of Barcelona’s midfield this season. Her absence will be felt particularly in the upcoming fixtures where her experience and quality would have been valuable which is frankly concerning for manager Pere Romeu.
Patri Guijarro Will Miss Next Barcelona Match
Guijarro will definitely miss Barcelona’s next match as she recovers from the ankle sprain. The club have not put a specific timeframe on her return which suggests they will monitor her progress carefully before making any decisions about when she can resume training.
Barcelona are competing on multiple fronts this season including the Champions League and Liga F title race. Losing a player of Guijarro’s calibre even temporarily weakens their options in midfield which could prove crucial in tight matches.
The injury adds to Barcelona’s concerns after several key players have dealt with fitness issues throughout the campaign including Aitana Bonmati who has been sidelined for an extended period.
Also read: Arsenal Women Appoint Former Player From Early 2000s as Player Pathway Manager Following James Honeyman Departure Last Month
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Captain Signs New One Year Contract Extension as Scotland Midfielder Commits Future to Gunners Until 2027
Kim Little has signed a new one year contract with Arsenal Women, extending her legendary stay at the club where she has won the WSL, League Cup, and Champions League. The Scotland international first joined Arsenal in 2008 before departing for five years away from North London, returning in 2017 to begin her second successful stint with the Gunners.
Little has enjoyed remarkable success during her second spell at Arsenal, lifting the Women’s League Cup three times, winning the Women’s Super League once, and captaining the side to Champions League glory in May 2025 with a historic 1-0 victory over Barcelona in Lisbon. The midfielder recently celebrated 400 appearances for Arsenal and was part of the squad that won the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup earlier this season.
Slegers Praises Little’s Invaluable Contribution
Renee Slegers expressed her delight at retaining Little for another campaign, highlighting the midfielder’s leadership qualities both on and off the pitch. The Arsenal boss emphasized how much of Little’s work goes under the radar despite impressive statistical output.
“There’s a lot of work that Kim does that is under the radar, even though her metrics look very good,” Slegers explained. “She does a lot of things you almost can’t measure; how she helps the team, how she keeps the distance short, how she connects, how she covers spaces and covers for others to be able to play their role.”
Captain Remains Rock for Arsenal
Slegers described Little as a rock for the team, praising her consistency and professionalism in everything she does. The Dutch manager revealed she highly values the collaboration with Little and the captain’s group, seeking their input on crucial decisions as Arsenal continue building something special.
Little’s loyalty to Arsenal has spanned nearly two decades across her two spells, establishing her as one of the most important players in the club’s history. Her consistent performances and leadership qualities make her an essential part of Slegers’ plans going forward.
Also read: Lucy Bronze Left Frustrated by Soft Decisions as Arsenal Edge Chelsea 3-1 in Champions League Quarter Final First Leg Thriller at Emirates Stadium
Barcelona
Real Madrid Femenino vs. Barcelona Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Real Madrid Femenino hosts Barcelona Women at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday evening in what promises to be a one sided Women’s Champions League quarter final first leg. Las Blancas have been utterly dominated by their Catalan rivals this season, losing all three competitive encounters by a staggering combined scoreline of 10-0.
Barcelona waltzed through the league phase unbeaten and are hell bent on reclaiming the European crown they lost to Arsenal in last season’s final. Pere Romeu’s side are chasing an unprecedented quadruple after already securing the Spanish Super Cup, building a commanding 10 point advantage at the summit of Liga F, and booking their spot in the Copa de la Reina final next month.
Kick-off: 17:45 GMT, Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid
TV: DAZN
Real Madrid Desperate to Avoid Another Hammering
Pau Quesada’s side have managed just one victory in 20 competitive Clasicos against Barcelona, recording that shock 3-1 triumph at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys last March. The nightmare memory of their 8-3 aggregate thrashing in the 2021-22 quarter finals still haunts Las Blancas, who must find a way to remain competitive across both legs.
Real Madrid enters this contest on a seven match winning streak. This includes five straight clean sheets, offering some encouragement despite the awful recent record against Barcelona. Teresa Abelleira and Signe Bruun both remain unavailable through injury.
Barcelona Unstoppable Since November Shock
The Catalan champions have not tasted defeat in 24 matches since losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad back in November. Racking up 22 victories and two draws during that extraordinary run. Saturday’s 7-1 demolition of Athletic Club demonstrated Barcelona remains in ruthless form heading into the business end of the season.
Aitana Bonmati continues recovering from her broken leg sustained in December. Laia Aleixandri and Mapi Leon remain long term casualties.
Predicted Lineups: Real Madrid (4-3-3): Misa; Navarro, Mendez, Lakrar, Holmgaard; Weir, Toletti, Dabritz; Del Castillo, Caicedo, Redondo
Barcelona (4-3-3): Coll; Battle, Paredes, Camara, Brugts; Lopez, Guijarro, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pina, Pajor
Also read: Leah Williamson Will Miss Arsenal Match Against West Ham United – Here’s Why
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Legend Anita Asante Reveals How She Found Her People at Gunners as 2007 Champions League Winner Opens Up on Career Journey
Anita Asante has opened up about her deep connection to Arsenal and how the club made her into the player she became during a glittering career that included winning the 2007 UEFA Women’s Cup. The former defender, now a prominent TV pundit covering the WSL, came through the Arsenal ranks as a teenager before becoming a key part of the 2006/07 quadruple winning team.
Asante’s love affair with football started on the estate where she grew up in Edgware, playing with boys of all ages on the green behind her flat. The local community accepted her without treating her differently because she was a girl, giving Asante the sense of belonging that would define her career path.
Fax Machine Changed Everything
At age 13, a fax came through to Asante’s school about local trials being held by Clare Wheatley and Rachel Yankey. Her father’s reaction when she mentioned Yankey’s name proved significant. “My parents are very familiar with common Ghanaian last names,” Asante explained. “We found out that Rachel was mixed heritage and partly Ghanaian, and that was when I realised this was a real opportunity to play for this team.”
Asante trained twice weekly at Hackney Leisure Centre and the JVC Centre behind Highbury’s Clock End, working her way into a star studded squad alongside legends like Kelly Smith, Jayne Ludlow, and Emma Byrne.
2007 Final Against Marta’s Umea Defined Career
The young defender got her big chance when captain Faye White ruptured her ACL, earning starts in both legs of the 2007 UEFA Cup final against Umea just before turning 22. “I relished the challenge of going up against Marta,” Asante admitted. “I knew she was the best player in the world and this was how I was going to measure myself.”
Arsenal were underdogs but had belief embedded in their DNA, a quality Asante saw repeated when watching the Gunners beat Barcelona in Lisbon last May.
Also read: West Ham Star Pinpoints Obvious Worrying Trend After FA Cup Exit as She Demands Stronger Starts Following Brighton Defeat
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”