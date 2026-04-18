Barcelona Midfielder Patri Guijarro Suffers Sprained Right Ankle as Spain International Ruled Out of Next Match After Picking Up Injury Against England at Wembley

Patri Guijarro has a sprained right ankle which will rule the Barcelona midfielder out of the next match.

Tests carried out at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Thursday confirmed the injury which is a blow for the Catalan club heading into a crucial period of the season.

❗️[COMUNICAT MÈDIC]

▶️ Les proves realitzades aquest dijous a la Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper han mostrat que la jugadora del primer equip Patri Guijarro té un esquinç al lligament peroneo-astragalí anterior del turmell dret. La migcampista serà baixa per al proper partit. pic.twitter.com/jtygvlNFCt — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) April 16, 2026

Guijarro picked up the injury in the 81st minute while playing for Spain in the World Cup 2027 qualifying match against England at Wembley. The midfielder started the game and was replaced by another Barcelona player in Clara Serrajordi which demonstrates the depth Spain have in that position.

Tests Carried Out on Thursday

Barcelona medical staff conducted thorough tests to assess the extent of the injury on Thursday morning. The results confirmed a sprained right ankle which will sideline Patri Guijarro for the immediate future as she begins her recovery programme under the guidance of the club’s medical team.

🚑 Comunicado médico del @FCBarcelona con Patri Guijarro



🤕 Tiene un esguince en el ligamento peroneoastragalino anterior del tobillo derecho



👉 La mediocampista será baja para el próximo partido



👀 En 10 días juega la ida de semifinales de Champions ante el Bayern Múnich pic.twitter.com/ObJBarhicY — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) April 16, 2026

The 27 year old has been an important part of Barcelona’s midfield this season. Her absence will be felt particularly in the upcoming fixtures where her experience and quality would have been valuable which is frankly concerning for manager Pere Romeu.

Patri Guijarro Will Miss Next Barcelona Match

Guijarro will definitely miss Barcelona’s next match as she recovers from the ankle sprain. The club have not put a specific timeframe on her return which suggests they will monitor her progress carefully before making any decisions about when she can resume training.

‼️Patri Guijarro tem apenas uma distensão leve. Embora não possa jogar o dérbi no campo do Espanyol (22 de abril), onde as blaugranas podem se proclamar campeãs da Liga F, estará disponível para o jogo de ida das semifinais da Champions na Allianz Arena (25 de abril). pic.twitter.com/oVvzVkeqfy — barçacomio (@obarcacomio) April 16, 2026

Barcelona are competing on multiple fronts this season including the Champions League and Liga F title race. Losing a player of Guijarro’s calibre even temporarily weakens their options in midfield which could prove crucial in tight matches.

The injury adds to Barcelona’s concerns after several key players have dealt with fitness issues throughout the campaign including Aitana Bonmati who has been sidelined for an extended period.

🚨 | Tests carried out in Barcelona have confirmed that Patri Guijarro has suffered a mild ankle sprain. She will miss the derby against Espanyol but is expected to be available for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.



[h/t @esport3] pic.twitter.com/3dwJ7K4GDM — Blaugranagram (@Blaugranagram) April 16, 2026

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