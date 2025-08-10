Arsenal
Bayern’s Impending Visit Rwanda Exit Sparks Arsenal Fan Debate: When Will Gunners Follow Suit?
Bayern Munich‘s decision to move away from their “Visit Rwanda” sponsorship following criticism over alleged support for rebels in neighboring Congo has reignited discussions on Reddit’s r/Gunners community about Arsenal‘s own controversial sleeve partnership.
Bayern faced criticism alongside Arsenal and PSG for their similar sponsorship deals with Rwanda, with the German giants now signaling they will cut down on Visit Rwanda branding despite having a partnership running until 2028.
Arsenal’s Current Position
Arsenal’s Visit Rwanda deal supposedly expired at the end of the 2024/25 season, with the previous agreement worth up to £10 million per year. The partnership, which began in 2018, has faced mounting pressure from supporter groups and international criticism.
Despite the deal officially ending, Arsenal are set to begin the 2025/26 campaign next week still wearing Visit Rwanda on their sleeves, suggesting either a renewal or extension has been quietly agreed.
Congo’s government has accused Arsenal and other clubs of promoting a regime they claim supports regional destabilization through the M23 rebel movement. The diplomatic pressure intensified in February 2025, with Congolese officials demanding European clubs reconsider their Rwanda partnerships.
Fan Sentiment Divided
Reddit discussions reveal Arsenal supporters split between ethical concerns and financial pragmatism. Activist groups have distributed armbands to cover up the Visit Rwanda logo on kits and held protests outside the Emirates Stadium, demonstrating growing opposition among sections of the fanbase.
However, others argue that the sponsorship worth more than £10m per year provides crucial revenue for player acquisitions and infrastructure development.
What Comes Next?
Reports in March 2025 suggested Arsenal were considering not renewing their sleeve sponsorship deal with Visit Rwanda. However, with the 2025/26 season beginning next week and Arsenal apparently still wearing the controversial logo, it appears the Gunners have either renewed or extended their partnership despite Bayern’s precedent and mounting ethical pressure.
The timing of Bayern’s announcement has certainly intensified pressure on Arsenal’s board to make their position clear before the new season begins.
Why Jose Mourinho is Interested in This £16 Million Arsenal Defender
Jose Mourinho‘s Fenerbahce have made an official enquiry for Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, with the Turkish giants sending club representative Devin Ozek to hold direct talks with sporting director Andrea Berta about the Ukrainian’s availability.
Arsenal’s Valuation and Willingness to Sell Oleksandr Zinchenko Explored
Arsenal value Zinchenko at approximately €15 million but have indicated they would facilitate a move if Fenerbahce can reach personal terms with the player. This represents a significant markdown from the initial investment when Arsenal signed him from Manchester City in 2022.
The 28-year-old has made over 70 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, but injuries and increased competition for places have raised serious questions about his long-term role under Mikel Arteta.
Mourinho’s Tactical Vision
Mourinho’s interest stems from Zinchenko’s exceptional versatility across multiple positions. The Portuguese manager sees the Ukrainian as capable of operating as a traditional left-back, left wing-back, left winger, and crucially, as a central midfielder.
This positional flexibility aligns perfectly with Mourinho’s tactical preferences, allowing him to deploy Zinchenko in various systems depending on opposition and match situations. His ability to invert from left-back into midfield positions during Arsenal’s build-up play demonstrates the intelligence Mourinho values.
Champions League Ambitions Drive Interest
Fenerbahce are actively seeking experienced additions ahead of their Champions League campaign, viewing Zinchenko’s international pedigree and Premier League experience as essential qualities for European competition.
His 70+ caps for Ukraine and familiarity with high-pressure situations make him an attractive proposition for a club with continental aspirations. Mourinho clearly believes Zinchenko’s technical ability and tactical understanding can elevate Fenerbahce’s European prospects.
With Arsenal apparently open to negotiations, this transfer could represent excellent value for both Mourinho’s tactical system and Fenerbahce’s Champions League ambitions.
Distance Covered by Arsenal’s Kai Havertz in 7 Seconds for Goal Against Athletic Club Will Shock You
Kai Havertz delivered the perfect substitute impact against Athletic Bilbao, converting individual brilliance into Arsenal‘s third goal through a devastating solo effort that showcased exactly why Arteta values his versatility.
The Build-Up and Execution
Coming on as a substitute for Viktor Gyokeres in the second half, Havertz needed just seven seconds from receiving possession in his own half to find the back of the net. The German collected the ball deep in Arsenal territory before embarking on a surging run that left multiple Athletic defenders in his wake.
His acceleration from midfield demonstrated the physical attributes that make him such a unique tactical weapon for Arteta’s system. Rather than looking for teammates, Havertz backed his own ability to beat defenders through pace and direct running.
Technical Excellence Under Pressure
The finish itself displayed composure that separates elite forwards from the rest. Despite covering significant ground and maintaining high speed throughout his run, Havertz kept his head up to assess goalkeeper positioning before placing his shot with precision.
His ability to maintain ball control while running at full pace through multiple challenges highlighted the technical foundation that made Chelsea invest heavily in his services originally.
Tactical Implications for Arsenal
This goal perfectly encapsulates why Havertz still remains a part of Arteta’s plans despite Gyokeres’ arrival. His capability to create something from nothing, operating anywhere across the front line, provides tactical flexibility that few players can match.
The timing of his introduction and immediate impact suggests Arteta has identified the perfect role for the German as a game-changing substitute who can exploit tired defenses through his physical presence and direct style.
Arsenal’s attacking depth now looks formidable heading into the new campaign.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Athletic Bilbao: Gunners Demolish Basque Side 3-0 in Emphatic Emirates Cup Victory
Arsenal restored confidence with a commanding 3-0 Emirates Cup triumph over Athletic Bilbao, showcasing the tactical cohesion that was glaringly absent during Wednesday’s Villarreal setback. Viktor Gyokeres finally delivered his breakthrough performance while Martin Zubimendi announced himself as a world-class addition to Arteta’s midfield.
The Standout Performer
Martin Zubimendi – 9/10 The Spanish metronome justified every penny of his £51m price tag with a masterclass in midfield control. Two sublime assists, 94% pass accuracy, and four tackles without committing a single foul demonstrated exactly why Arsenal fought so hard to secure his signature from Real Sociedad.
His positioning and press resistance provided the platform for everything good Arsenal produced.
The Excellent Displays
Viktor Gyokeres – 8.5/10 Finally showed Emirates faithful why Sporting valued him so highly. His headed opener was perfectly timed, while his link-up play created space for teammates throughout. The post-rattling header in the second half demonstrated hunger for goals that could define his Arsenal career.
Bukayo Saka – 8.5/10 Vintage performance from Arsenal’s talisman, combining his trademark goal with an assist for Gyokeres’ opener. Playing the full ninety minutes indicated peak fitness levels, while his understanding with new teammates looked seamless. The right flank partnership with Ben White caused Athletic problems all afternoon.
Kai Havertz – 8/10 Impact substitute performance highlighted Arsenal’s improved squad depth. His solo goal with staggering pace from a deep position showcased the versatility Arteta craves, while his physical presence troubled Athletic’s backline immediately upon introduction. The German’s ability to change games from the bench could prove crucial this season.
The Solid Showings
Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10 Offered encouraging glimpses of his attacking potential despite some defensive uncertainty. His forward bursts stretched Athletic’s structure and created width that allowed Arsenal to dominate possession. Fitness remains the only concern surrounding the Italian’s integration.
David Raya – 7/10 Commanded his penalty area with authority, a marked improvement from his Villarreal nightmare. Distribution was crisp and decision-making looked far more assured against Athletic’s limited attacking threat.
Arsenal’s Emirates Cup success suggests tactical solutions have been discovered for their early struggles, with new signings enhancing rather than disrupting established team chemistry ahead of next week’s Old Trafford opener.
