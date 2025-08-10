Bayern Munich‘s decision to move away from their “Visit Rwanda” sponsorship following criticism over alleged support for rebels in neighboring Congo has reignited discussions on Reddit’s r/Gunners community about Arsenal‘s own controversial sleeve partnership.

Bayern faced criticism alongside Arsenal and PSG for their similar sponsorship deals with Rwanda, with the German giants now signaling they will cut down on Visit Rwanda branding despite having a partnership running until 2028.

Arsenal’s Current Position

Arsenal’s Visit Rwanda deal supposedly expired at the end of the 2024/25 season, with the previous agreement worth up to £10 million per year. The partnership, which began in 2018, has faced mounting pressure from supporter groups and international criticism.

Despite the deal officially ending, Arsenal are set to begin the 2025/26 campaign next week still wearing Visit Rwanda on their sleeves, suggesting either a renewal or extension has been quietly agreed.

Congo’s government has accused Arsenal and other clubs of promoting a regime they claim supports regional destabilization through the M23 rebel movement. The diplomatic pressure intensified in February 2025, with Congolese officials demanding European clubs reconsider their Rwanda partnerships.

Fan Sentiment Divided

Reddit discussions reveal Arsenal supporters split between ethical concerns and financial pragmatism. Activist groups have distributed armbands to cover up the Visit Rwanda logo on kits and held protests outside the Emirates Stadium, demonstrating growing opposition among sections of the fanbase.

However, others argue that the sponsorship worth more than £10m per year provides crucial revenue for player acquisitions and infrastructure development.

What Comes Next?

Reports in March 2025 suggested Arsenal were considering not renewing their sleeve sponsorship deal with Visit Rwanda. However, with the 2025/26 season beginning next week and Arsenal apparently still wearing the controversial logo, it appears the Gunners have either renewed or extended their partnership despite Bayern’s precedent and mounting ethical pressure.

The timing of Bayern’s announcement has certainly intensified pressure on Arsenal’s board to make their position clear before the new season begins.

