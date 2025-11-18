Bayern Munich Women’s Star Forced to Take the “Toughest Decision” Ever Due to ‘This’ Reason

Bayern Munich defender Magdalena Eriksson has announced her retirement from international football after 123 appearances for Sweden, citing health reasons as the driving factor behind what she described as the “toughest’ choice of her distinguished career.

The 32-year-old centre-back confirmed the decision in an emotional statement via Instagram.

Bayern Munich Women’s Star Magdalena Eriksson Steps Down From Sweden Duty

Magdalena Eriksson’s announcement came after considerable deliberation about her physical condition and long-term wellbeing. “It’s by far the toughest decision I’ve ever made,” the Swedish international explained in her official statement. “It’s a decision that I wish I would not have had to take. But I am listening to my body and my mind instead of my heart.”

The timing suggests Magdalena Eriksson recognized the unsustainable demands of competing at both club and international level whilst managing mounting physical concerns. Her decision follows Sweden’s quarter-final elimination at Euro 2025, where eventual champions England ended their tournament hopes.

Glittering International Legacy

Magdalena Eriksson established herself as one of Swedish women’s football’s most influential figures over the past decade. She won Olympic silver medals at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021, whilst also securing World Cup bronze finishes in France 2019 and Australia/New Zealand 2023.

Her 123 caps represent an extraordinary commitment to the Swedish cause across multiple major tournaments.

Sweden manager Tony Gustavsson paid heartfelt tribute to his departing defender. “She was one of our most important players for a long time, and her professionalism, courage and heart had a huge impact on the national team,” Gustavsson stated, acknowledging Eriksson’s leadership qualities beyond mere statistics. Eriksson will now concentrate exclusively on her Bayern Munich duties.

