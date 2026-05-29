BBC Football Awards 2026: Declan Rice Wins Premier League Player of the Season as Khadija Shaw Dominates WSL

The BBC Football Awards 2026 were announced on May 28 with Declan Rice claiming Premier League Player of the Season, Khadija Shaw winning WSL Player of the Season with over 80 per cent of votes, and Mikel Arteta taking Manager of the Season ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League final against PSG on Saturday.

BBC Sport pundits have voted Declan Rice as the Premier League player of the season 💪👏 pic.twitter.com/ve8i3mYbSU — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 28, 2026

The full awards span four divisions across men’s and women’s football voted by BBC Sport’s expert panel including Fara Williams, Ellen White and Chris Sutton.

Premier League Dominated by Arsenal

Rice beat Bruno Fernandes and Igor Thiago to claim the top individual prize after driving Arsenal’s first title in 22 years. His set-piece expertise and midfield leadership were irreplaceable. Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly won Breakthrough Player ahead of Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi and Arsenal’s Max Dowman.

🚨NEW! 💣



BBC Sport pundits have voted Declan Rice as the Premier League player of the season.



Mikel Arteta has also won the Manager of the Season.



Raya, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber and Rice make the Team of the season.



ℹ️ @BBCSport pic.twitter.com/BIB7TEaLW0 — AFC Xtra (@AFC__Xtra) May 28, 2026

Fulham’s Harrison Reed claimed Goal of the Season for a thunderous 25-yard swerving effort against Liverpool that earned an equaliser from a losing position. Granit Xhaka’s £17 million move from Bayer Leverkusen to Sunderland won Signing of the Season. Tottenham’s relegation battle won Shock of the Season. Brutal but accurate.

Khadija Shaw and Jeglertz Sweep the WSL

Shaw’s 21 goals in 22 games made her vote-winning automatic. Nobody came close. Andree Jeglertz won WSL Manager of the Season receiving every vote except one after breaking Chelsea’s stranglehold on the title. Veerle Buurman claimed WSL Breakthrough Player.

Official: Bunny Shaw has won @BBCSport's #BarclaysWSL Player of the Season and Andrée Jeglertz has won BBC #BarclaysWSL Manager of the Season. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/VenSeD7fws — MCWFC Xtra (@MCWFCXtra) May 28, 2026

The FA Cup Final against Brighton on Sunday could add further personal recognition.

Scottish and EFL Recognition

Hearts’ Derek McInnes won Scottish Premiership Manager of the Season by a single vote over Motherwell’s Berthel Askou despite Celtic’s Martin O’Neill winning the title. Lincoln’s Michael Skubala won League One Manager unanimously. Bromley’s Andy Woodman claimed League Two Manager after back-to-back promotions from the National League.

Frank Lampard has been crowned the Best Manager in England for this season! ️🏆



He outperformed a strong lineup that included Keith Andrews, Mikel Arteta, Unai Emery, Pep Guardiola, Andoni Iraola, Michael Skubala, and Andy Woodman. pic.twitter.com/SdOotB6nE5 — Gracias leo zeus (@Beecroft_) May 27, 2026

Also read: Manchester City Women Crowned 2025-26 WSL Champions as Khadija Shaw Wins Golden Boot With 19 Goals