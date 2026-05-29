Arsenal
BBC Football Awards 2026: Declan Rice Wins Premier League Player of the Season as Khadija Shaw Dominates WSL
The BBC Football Awards 2026 were announced on May 28 with Declan Rice claiming Premier League Player of the Season, Khadija Shaw winning WSL Player of the Season with over 80 per cent of votes, and Mikel Arteta taking Manager of the Season ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League final against PSG on Saturday.
The full awards span four divisions across men’s and women’s football voted by BBC Sport’s expert panel including Fara Williams, Ellen White and Chris Sutton.
Premier League Dominated by Arsenal
Rice beat Bruno Fernandes and Igor Thiago to claim the top individual prize after driving Arsenal’s first title in 22 years. His set-piece expertise and midfield leadership were irreplaceable. Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly won Breakthrough Player ahead of Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi and Arsenal’s Max Dowman.
Fulham’s Harrison Reed claimed Goal of the Season for a thunderous 25-yard swerving effort against Liverpool that earned an equaliser from a losing position. Granit Xhaka’s £17 million move from Bayer Leverkusen to Sunderland won Signing of the Season. Tottenham’s relegation battle won Shock of the Season. Brutal but accurate.
Khadija Shaw and Jeglertz Sweep the WSL
Shaw’s 21 goals in 22 games made her vote-winning automatic. Nobody came close. Andree Jeglertz won WSL Manager of the Season receiving every vote except one after breaking Chelsea’s stranglehold on the title. Veerle Buurman claimed WSL Breakthrough Player.
The FA Cup Final against Brighton on Sunday could add further personal recognition.
Scottish and EFL Recognition
Hearts’ Derek McInnes won Scottish Premiership Manager of the Season by a single vote over Motherwell’s Berthel Askou despite Celtic’s Martin O’Neill winning the title. Lincoln’s Michael Skubala won League One Manager unanimously. Bromley’s Andy Woodman claimed League Two Manager after back-to-back promotions from the National League.
Also read: Manchester City Women Crowned 2025-26 WSL Champions as Khadija Shaw Wins Golden Boot With 19 Goals
Arsenal
Ian Wright Says Mikel Arteta Becomes Arsenal’s Greatest Manager Ever if He Does ‘This’
Ian Wright made a bold statement this week declaring Mikel Arteta will surpass Arsene Wenger as Arsenal’s greatest ever manager if he beats PSG in Saturday’s Champions League final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. Arsenal face defending champions PSG on May 30 chasing their first European Cup title after 20 years of waiting since the 2006 final defeat to Barcelona.
Arteta won the Premier League title last weekend and now stands 90 minutes from completing the most ambitious double in the club’s history.
The Wright Assessment Holds Weight
Wright’s logic is straightforward. Wenger built the Invincibles, transformed English football and secured three Premier League titles, but never won the Champions League despite reaching the 2006 final. Arteta has now claimed the Premier League title, three FA Cups and two Community Shields.
A Champions League trophy places him above everyone who preceded him. That is an uncomfortable truth for those who worship Wenger’s legacy, but it is factually correct and Wright, who played under Wenger, understands exactly what he is saying.
Arsenal’s Budapest Opportunity
Arsenal remain unbeaten across 14 Champions League matches this season after beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals. Arteta rotated heavily during Sunday’s trophy ceremony against Crystal Palace, protecting Declan Rice, Odegaard and Saka ahead of Budapest. Jurrien Timber and Ben White face fitness assessments with Cristhian Mosquera likely covering at right-back against Kvaratskhelia.
PSG are slight bookmaker favourites but the Opta supercomputer gives Arsenal a 54.6 per cent win probability. PSG beat Inter 5-0 in last season’s final as defending champions. This will not be that straightforward.
Conviction From the Manager
Arteta told Sky Sports he is convinced Arsenal will win Saturday’s final. After two decades of waiting, one Premier League title and now a Champions League final, the conviction feels earned.
Also read: Jess Park and Maya Le Tissier Named in WSL Team of the Season as Phallon Tullis-Joyce Wins Champion of Change Award
Arsenal
Arsenal Ready to Make Aggressive Move for Julian Alvarez After Atletico Madrid Green Light
Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is preparing an aggressive transfer approach for Julian Alvarez after the Argentine confirmed his desire to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.
Alvarez’s representatives reiterated his exit wish to Atletico on May 25, triggering a scramble involving Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG. Atletico demand £130 million for the 26-year-old World Cup winner who has scored 48 goals in 104 appearances since joining from Manchester City for £82 million in 2024.
The Arsenal Case is Compelling
Berta knows Alvarez personally, having overseen his Atletico move from City. That relationship matters enormously in modern football transfers. Arsenal need a forward desperately. Viktor Gyokeres cost a fortune and flopped.
The Premier League title demands elite attacking reinforcement heading into a potential dynasty building phase. Alvarez scored 29 goals in 54 appearances this season. He is exactly what Arsenal lack and everyone knows it.
The Complications Are Real
Atletico rejected Barcelona’s approach involving Ferran Torres plus cash without hesitation. Simeone publicly acknowledged Arsenal interest while insisting the decision belongs to Alvarez alone.
The Argentine’s contract runs until 2030, giving Atletico enormous negotiating power. Alvarez reportedly prefers Barcelona if he leaves but the Catalans genuinely cannot afford £130 million in the current financial climate.
PSG potentially could but chose to focus transfer budget elsewhere after their Champions League triumph.
Arsenal Can Win This
Alvarez will only consider returning to England if the club is based in London. Arsenal are the only London option among serious suitors.
That geographical preference combined with Berta’s existing relationship and Premier League champion status makes Arsenal realistic frontrunners despite the enormous fee. Arteta needs a 20 plus goal striker immediately. Alvarez is a 20 plus goal striker. The logic writes itself. Arsenal should spend whatever it takes.
Also read: Birmingham City Confirm Eight Departures After WSL Promotion as Major Summer Rebuild Begins at St Andrew’s
Arsenal
Arsenal Get Major Boost as Key PSG Due Race Against Time for Budapest Final
Arsenal received significant pre-final news on May 25 as PSG confirmed Achraf Hakimi is unlikely to start Saturday’s Champions League final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, while Ousmane Dembele’s participation remains uncertain.
Both players missed PSG’s internal 20-minute friendly on Saturday with neither rejoining full team training. Hakimi has been limited to individual sessions since his thigh injury during the Bayern Munich semi-final and is not expected back in group training until Wednesday at the earliest. Three days to prove fitness before a Champions League final is an almost impossible timeline.
The Hakimi Situation Hurts PSG Badly
Hakimi is irreplaceable in Luis Enrique’s system. His right-back runs create width, overloads and goal-scoring opportunities that no other PSG player replicates. Warren Zaire-Emery covering the position would fundamentally alter how PSG attack.
Fabian Ruiz would shift into midfield and the shape becomes completely different. Arsenal know Hakimi’s absence removes PSG’s primary source of right-flank danger and Bukayo Saka could have the space he desperately needs.
Dembele’s Confidence vs Medical Caution
Dembele pulled up with calf tightness against Paris FC and told RMC Sport he is fine and confident of being ready. However, PSG’s medical staff appear more cautious, keeping him in individual sessions rather than risking aggravation before the final. His history of injuries across his career deserves honest acknowledgment here. Dembele has a remarkable ability to predict his own fitness then break down again on the pitch.
Arsenal Must Not Get Distracted
Arteta will tell his players to focus entirely on their own preparation and ignore PSG’s injury updates. That is the correct approach. Arsenal remain unbeaten across 14 Champions League matches this season. Their defensive structure, Declan Rice’s leadership and Saka’s brilliance make them genuine winners regardless of who PSG fields in Budapest.
Also read: Mary Earps Edging Closer to WSL Return With London City Lionesses Interested as PSG Exit Looms This Summer
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”