England
Ben Godfrey – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ben Godfrey is an English professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the EFL Championship club Sheffield United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Benjamin Matthew Godfrey popularly known as Ben Godfrey joined the Premier League Everton from Norwich City in 2020. Ben Godfrey is a young and talented English footballer with a bright future ahead of him. His versatility, athleticism, and technical ability make him a valuable asset for Everton and a potential future star for the England national team.
He is capable of playing in both the centre-back and full-back positions, and he has demonstrated his ability to perform in both roles. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Ben Godfrey’s Net Worth and Salary
Ben is an experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be 2.2m as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €20.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns £478,261 per year playing as a centre-back for Sheffield United and the England national team. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals.
Ben Godfrey Club Career
Godfrey began his footballing career in the youth academy of his hometown club, York City. He joined the club at the age of 8 and progressed through the ranks, eventually making his first-team debut at the age of 17.
In the summer of 2016, Godfrey made a move to Championship side Norwich City. He initially joined the club’s Under-23 squad but soon made his way into the first team. He quickly established himself as a key player for the Canaries and was named the club’s young player of the season in his first year at the club.
Godfrey’s impressive performances in the Championship did not go unnoticed, and in October 2020, he made a £25 million move to Everton, becoming the club’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window. Since joining the Toffees, he has become an integral part of the team’s defence.
In addition to his defensive capabilities, Godfrey is also an excellent passer of the ball. He has a good range of passing and is comfortable on the ball, which allows him to start attacks from the back. He is also a strong aerial presence, both defensively and offensively, and has already scored his first goal for Everton in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool. He is now a part of the EFL Championship and plays for the Sheffield United.
Ben Godfrey International Career
Ben Godfrey received his first call-up for the England national under-20 team in March 2019, making two appearances. He was later included in the under-21 team in September 2019, where he made his debut and scored his first international goal in September 2020.
He was named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the delayed UEFA Euro 2020, but did not make the final 26-man squad, and was instead part of the pre-tournament friendlies where he made his debut as a substitute and first start for England.
Ben Godfrey Family
Ben was born on 15 January 1998 in York, England. His father Alex Godfrey is a former professional rugby league footballer. Godfrey is of Jamaican descent through his paternal grandfather.
Ben Godfrey’s Girlfriend
Ben Godfrey is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be secretly dating someone.
Ben Godfrey Sponsors and Endorsements
The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field. We couldn’t find any information about his brand deals.
Ben Godfrey Cars and Tattoos
Ben Godfrey has been spotted driving a car in the streets of York. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. The player has his entire left sleeve embroidered with tattoos.
Read More:
Chelsea
Harvey Vale – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Harvey Vale is an English professional football player plays as an attacking midfielder or forward for EFL Championship club Queens Park Rangers. and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Harvey James Vale famously called Harvey Vale is a product of Chelsea’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. He is a young talented midfielder and the club values his potential highly and considers him for future plans.
Harvey has played for the youth levels of England’s national team and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Harvey Vale’s Net Worth and Salary
Football contributed much to Harvey’s earnings as a young player. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will reach £3.5 million by 2026. The market value of the player is estimated to be €3.00m by Transfermarkt in 2026. In order to get a high market value, the player must prove his worth.
He currently earns a salary of £572,000 per year playing for Queens Park Rangers. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future and his salary will eventually increase.
Harvey Vale Club Career
Vale transferred from Fulham to Chelsea at the under-13 level, and in September 2020, he signed his first professional contract with the club. On 26 October, he was included in the substitute list for an EFL Cup match against Southampton.
Vale made his Chelsea debut on 22 December 2021 during a quarter-final match in the EFL Cup, starting in a 2-0 victory over Brentford. On March 19th, 2022, he appeared in an FA Cup quarter-final match against Middlesbrough, coming on as a substitute for Romelu Lukaku in the 84th minute, helping Chelsea secure a 2-0 win.
On May 22nd, 2022, Vale was awarded the academy player of the year. In September 2022, Vale moved on loan to Hull City for the season after signing a three-year contract with Chelsea. On September 17th, 2022, he started in a 3-0 loss away to Swansea City. However, his loan spell was cut short and he returned to Chelsea on January 23rd, 2023. Harvey Vale moved to the Queens Park Rangers club on a permanent deal in 2025.
Harvey Vale International Career
Vale has played for England at the under-15, under-16, under-17, and under-19 levels but is yet to appear for the senior team of England. In June 2022, he was selected for the England U19 squad for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship and captained the team in a 3-1 victory over Israel in the final. His strong performance earned him a spot in the UEFA team of the tournament.
Harvey Vale Family
Harvey was born on 11 September 2003 in Haywards Heath, England to his mother Collette, and his father Jamie. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed.
Harvey Vale’s Girlfriend
Harvey Vale is currently rumoured to be secretly dating the famous singer Talia Storm. Tallia Storm was awarded ‘Best New Artist presented by Jools Holland at the 2019 Boisdale music awards and was announced as the 5th most googled act in the world in 2018, alongside Cardi B announced by NME
Harvey Vale Sponsors and Endorsements
He has many sponsorship and endorsement partnerships with brands like Nike, which contribute to his income. Nike is one of the most well-known brands in the world, and their endorsement partnerships are highly sought-after. As a result, their endorsement deals are very lucrative, and they often result in a significant increase in income for the athletes they partner with.
Harvey Vale Cars and Tattoos
Harvey Vale has been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Read More:
Blackburn Rovers
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Taylor Jay Harwood-Bellis, born on January 30, 2002, is a talented English professional footballer known for his skills as a centre-back and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Harwood-Bellis’s impressive performances and consistent growth have earned him recognition, and in June 2023, he was named to the England squad for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. As a young and promising talent, Harwood-Bellis has a bright future ahead in both club and international football.
He currently plays for Southampton one of the top clubs in English football. Harwood-Bellis began his football journey at the age of six with Manchester City and progressed through their youth academy.
Taylor Harwood Bellis’s Net Worth and Salary
Taylor Harwood-Bellis, a gifted football player for Southampton earns £27,000 per week, or £1,404,000 per year. With a solid net worth of £4 million Taylor has clearly benefited financially from his performance on the pitch. His market value is €22.00m. His new contract will be available for another 2 seasons.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Club Career
In 2019, Harwood-Bellis formed a strong partnership with Eric Garcia at the heart of Manchester City’s youth team defence, which reached the final of the FA Youth Cup. He was called up to the senior team as a result of his strong performances, and on September 24, 2019, he faced Preston North End in his first-ever professional game.
Later on in the year, on December 11, Harwood-Bellis made his debut in a European competition when he entered the game against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage as a substitute. In a 4-1 FA Cup victory over Port Vale on January 4, 2020, he also netted his first goal for Manchester City. He extended his contract by four years in December 2020, ensuring his employment with the team through the year 2024. He moved to the Southampton club in 2014.
Additionally, Harwood-Bellis has benefited from stints on loans. He joined Blackburn Rovers on loan in February 2021 for the balance of the campaign. In June 2021, he made a season-long loan to Belgian First Division A team Anderlecht. Harwood-Bellis signed a loan agreement with Stoke City in January 2022, staying there for the 2021–2022 campaign. He made 24 appearances while playing frequently for Stoke City, who finished the season in the 14th spot.
Harwood-Bellis joined Burnley on loan for the 2022–23 campaign as he continued to progress. He scored his first goal for the team during his loan period in a draw with Preston North End. He returned to Manchester City after the loan was over.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis International Career
Harwood-Bellis has represented England. He not only led the under-17 squad to victory in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, but he also scored a goal. In October 2020, he made his under-20 debut, and in August 2021, he got his first call-up to the England under-21 squad. He made his under-21 team debut against Kosovo U21s in a 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification game.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Family
On January 30, 2002, in Stockport, England, the gifted football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis entered the world. His parents’ identities are unknown, but he had a close relationship with his late grandfather, who surely had a significant impact on his life. Remarkably, Taylor has a basketball-proficient twin sister named Rebecca Harwood-Bellis. Despite the age difference, Rebecca bravely handled the stress of competing against colleagues who were considerably older than her, displaying her tenacity and fortitude.
Taylor Harwood Bellis’s Girlfriend
Taylor is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. William will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Sponsors and Endorsements
The outstanding football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a sponsor for the illustrious apparel company Nike. He wears Nike clothing and accessories on the pitch, demonstrating their better performance and quality.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Cars and Tattoos
The talented football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis presents a blank canvas without any tattoos, allowing his performance on the field to take center stage. Fans are curious about the attractive vehicle that this excellent athlete drives off the pitch because little information is available about his choice of wheels.
Read More:
Arsenal
Calum Chambers – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Calum Chambers is an English professional football player who currently plays for the EFL League One club Cardiff City as a centre-back and in this article, we will see more about his Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Calum Chambers joined Villa in 2022 from the current Premier League leaders Arsenal after staying for almost 8 years with the club. He has represented the England national football team from the youth level to the senior level.
The experienced centre-back is yet to establish a position in the starting eleven at Villa and has started only 1 match out of the first 10 in the 2022/23 Premier League season. Let us see more about Calum in the following paragraphs.
Calum Chambers Net Worth and Salary
Calum has been playing professional football for almost a decade now and has earned some money through his footballing career. The net worth of Calum is estimated at around £21 million and this includes his earnings . The market value of the player as of now is £12 million.
He is earning around £1,664,000 per year and his earnings are low when compared to previous seasons.
Calum Chambers Club Career
Calum joined to play football by joining Southampton’s youth academy when he was just 7 years old in 2002. He played almost for a decade with the youths. He passed through every rank of the clubs and in 2012, he was one among the four to be promoted to the senior team of Southampton.
He made his first professional debut on 28 August 2012 against Stevenage in a 4–1 win in the second round of the League Cup. Calum signed his professional contract with Southampton in July 2013. In August 2013, he made his league debut in a 1–0 win against West Bromwich Albion where he played as a right-back.
After seeing the young centre-back’s performance, Arsenal signed the player in July 2014 for a disclosed fee of £16 million plus add-ons. He made his club debut against Benfica in a 5-1 win in a preseason friendly.
He made his official debut with the club in the 2014 FA Community Shield against Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. He was rated so highly, after seeing his performance in the match.
Following his impressive season, he was nominated for the 2014 Golden Boy Award alongside Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Luke Shaw. In 2016, Calum joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan. He made 24 appearances for the side. In 2018, Calum was loaned out to Fulham for a season and played there as a midfielder mostly.
He joined Aston Villa in January 2022 on a free transfer and signed a three and half year contract with them. He has not been playing consistently with the team and still is yet to prove to the Gaffer Steven Gerrard that he is an important player to the squad.
Calum Chambers International Career
Calum has represented England’s national football team from youth to the senior level. He made his debut for England U17 in 2012. He made his senior debut for England against Norway on 3 September replacing John Stones which resulted in a 1-0 win. He progressed to even start the very next match against San Marino in which he played in the right-back position.
Calum Chambers Family
Calum was born in Petersfield, England on 20 January 1995 to an English couple. The defender has not only stopped the player from getting past him, but he has also stopped leaking personal information about him. He has never revealed any details about his family and the parental details still remain unknown.
Calum Chambers Girlfriend
To a surprise, the good-looking English defender is currently single and not dating anyone. He has spent more time on the pitch and is continuing to do so. It is uncertain that he will remain single. He might be looking for matches on Tinder too or even might be dating someone secretly and hiding it from fans and media.
Calum Chambers Endorsements and Sponsorships
Calum has been wearing boots sponsored by Nike for every match he plays. The English centre-back has an endorsement deal with Nike currently and endorses the product on his social media account where he has more than a million followers.
Calum Chambers Cars and Tattoos
Calum has been off the media’s spotlight and has never been spotted in England driving a car. He is an experienced player, so might have some decent cars. The centre-back has not been afraid of facing the opponents on the pitch but has been afraid of the needles. Calum doesn’t have any tattoos on his body so far.
Read more:
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”