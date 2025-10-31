Ben Godfrey – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ben Godfrey is an English professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the EFL Championship club Sheffield United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Benjamin Matthew Godfrey popularly known as Ben Godfrey joined the Premier League Everton from Norwich City in 2020. Ben Godfrey is a young and talented English footballer with a bright future ahead of him. His versatility, athleticism, and technical ability make him a valuable asset for Everton and a potential future star for the England national team.

He is capable of playing in both the centre-back and full-back positions, and he has demonstrated his ability to perform in both roles. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Ben Godfrey joined the Premier League Everton from Norwich City in 2020. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Godfrey’s Net Worth and Salary

Ben is an experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be 2.2m as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €20.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns £478,261 per year playing as a centre-back for Sheffield United and the England national team. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals.

Ben Godfrey Club Career

Godfrey began his footballing career in the youth academy of his hometown club, York City. He joined the club at the age of 8 and progressed through the ranks, eventually making his first-team debut at the age of 17.

In the summer of 2016, Godfrey made a move to Championship side Norwich City. He initially joined the club’s Under-23 squad but soon made his way into the first team. He quickly established himself as a key player for the Canaries and was named the club’s young player of the season in his first year at the club.

Godfrey’s impressive performances in the Championship did not go unnoticed, and in October 2020, he made a £25 million move to Everton, becoming the club’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window. Since joining the Toffees, he has become an integral part of the team’s defence.

In addition to his defensive capabilities, Godfrey is also an excellent passer of the ball. He has a good range of passing and is comfortable on the ball, which allows him to start attacks from the back. He is also a strong aerial presence, both defensively and offensively, and has already scored his first goal for Everton in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool. He is now a part of the EFL Championship and plays for the Sheffield United.

The net worth of Ben Godfrey is estimated to be 2.2m as of 2023. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Ben Godfrey International Career

Ben Godfrey received his first call-up for the England national under-20 team in March 2019, making two appearances. He was later included in the under-21 team in September 2019, where he made his debut and scored his first international goal in September 2020.

He was named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the delayed UEFA Euro 2020, but did not make the final 26-man squad, and was instead part of the pre-tournament friendlies where he made his debut as a substitute and first start for England.

Ben Godfrey Family

Ben was born on 15 January 1998 in York, England. His father Alex Godfrey is a former professional rugby league footballer. Godfrey is of Jamaican descent through his paternal grandfather.

Ben Godfrey of Everton looks on during the Premier League match against Chelsea FC. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ben Godfrey’s Girlfriend

Ben Godfrey is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be secretly dating someone.

Ben Godfrey Sponsors and Endorsements

The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field. We couldn’t find any information about his brand deals.

Ben Godfrey Cars and Tattoos

Ben Godfrey has been spotted driving a car in the streets of York. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. The player has his entire left sleeve embroidered with tattoos.

