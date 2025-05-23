Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis

The Slovenian Striker Who Could Transform Arteta’s Attack

Arsenal’s pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko represents more than just adding firepower – it’s about evolving their tactical identity. The 21-year-old Slovenian has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising young strikers, and his profile suggests he could be the missing piece in Mikel Arteta’s attacking puzzle.

Gabriel Jesus continues to struggle for fitness, while Kai Havertz remains the only attacking option up front. Sesko’s combination of physicality, technical ability, and tactical intelligence makes him an intriguing prospect for a club looking to challenge on multiple fronts. Reports from Germany suggest that Arsenal are in ‘concrete talks’ with RB Leipzig over a possible summer move.

Scout Report: The Complete Modern Striker

Sesko’s development at RB Leipzig has been remarkable since his move from Red Bull Salzburg. Standing at 6’5″, he possesses the physical attributes to dominate Premier League defences while maintaining the technical skills that modern football demands.

His movement in the box consistently finds space between centre-backs, utilising his height advantage during set-pieces effectively. The ability to drop deep, link play, and make perfectly timed runs into the box would complement Arsenal’s patient build-up play perfectly.

What sets Sesko apart from traditional target men is his pressing intensity. Leipzig’s high-energy system demands constant movement and pressure from the front, qualities that align perfectly with Arteta’s tactical philosophy. This suggests he wouldn’t disrupt Arsenal’s coordinated press.

Technically, Sesko offers versatility similar to what Jesus provides but with added physicality. His hold-up play has developed significantly, using his frame to shield the ball while teammates advance into supporting positions.

Arsenal’s Alternative: Viktor Gyökeres Consideration

While Sesko is an option, Arsenal have also monitored Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres as an alternative option and various reports suggest that the Gunners are close to signing him. The Swedish striker offers a different profile – more proven goalscoring record but potentially higher cost and less long-term value given his age. Gyokeres’ physicality and pressing ability make him tactically suitable, but Sesko’s age advantage and potential for development align better with Arsenal’s transfer strategy under Arteta and Edu.

->READ MORE – Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal Scout report + SWOT Analysis)

SWOT Analysis: Sesko’s Arsenal Fit

Strengths

Sesko’s physical presence immediately addresses Arsenal’s aerial deficiency in attack. Arsenal have struggled to capitalise on excellent delivery from wide areas, with current strikers lacking the height to consistently threaten from crosses. His aerial ability would transform Arsenal’s attacking threat from set-pieces.

His pressing credentials complement Arsenal’s system perfectly. The Gunners rely heavily on winning the ball high up the pitch, and Sesko’s work rate off the ball would suit the intensity that Arteta demands. Unlike traditional target men who might disrupt defensive shape, Sesko understands his role in coordinated pressing.

At 21, Sesko offers immediate impact while providing long-term security for Arsenal’s attacking plans. His resale value would remain high even if the transfer doesn’t work perfectly – increasingly important in modern recruitment strategies.

Weaknesses

Sesko’s consistency remains questionable, particularly in high-pressure situations. The Premier League’s intensity and physical demands represent a significant step up from the Bundesliga, where he’s still adapting to consistent starting responsibilities.

His link-up play, while developing, isn’t yet at the level of Arsenal’s intricate passing combinations. Jesus excels at quick, short passes that maintain Arsenal’s rhythm – something Sesko is still refining. This could potentially slow down Arsenal’s build-up play against low-block defences.

Opportunities

Arsenal’s creative infrastructure could unlock Sesko’s full potential. Playing alongside Odegaard’s through balls, Saka’s crosses, and Martinelli’s pace would provide service that could elevate his game significantly. The Premier League’s physical style might suit his attributes better than the Bundesliga’s more technical approach.

Arteta’s track record with developing young players suggests he could maximise Sesko’s potential. The Spanish coach’s ability to improve players tactically – seen with various squad members – could address the Slovenian’s current limitations while enhancing his natural strengths.

The opportunity to establish himself as Arsenal’s undisputed first-choice striker represents massive appeal. Arsenal would offer Sesko the platform to become their focal point, potentially accelerating his development toward world-class status.

Threats

Adaptation risks cannot be ignored. The Premier League’s physicality and pace represent unknown quantities for Sesko, and several highly-rated strikers have struggled with this transition. Arsenal cannot afford another expensive striker signing to falter.

Competition from other elite clubs threatens Arsenal’s pursuit. Multiple European giants monitor Sesko’s situation, potentially driving up his price or convincing him to choose a more established destination.

The striker’s current contract situation and Leipzig’s willingness to sell remain unclear, particularly given their European ambitions and need to retain key players.

-> READ MORE: Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal move’s tactical explanation

Verdict: The Right Striker at the Right Time

Sesko represents Arsenal’s best opportunity to solve their striker problem while maintaining their tactical identity. His physical presence would add a new dimension to their attack without compromising the pressing intensity that defines Arteta’s system.

The key lies in Arsenal’s willingness to invest significantly in potential rather than proven Premier League quality. If Arteta can develop Sesko’s link-up play while maximising his physical advantages, this transfer could define Arsenal’s attacking identity for years to come. With Gyökeres as a credible alternative, Arsenal have options – but Sesko’s age and upside make him the more compelling long-term investment.

Checkout All our Scout Reports

