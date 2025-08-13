Benjamin Sesko vs. Viktor Gyokeres – AI Predicts Who Will Score More Goals in PL This Season?

The Premier League’s newest striking sensations are set for their first campaign in English football, with Benjamin Sesko joining Manchester United for £66.26 million and Viktor Gyokeres completing his move to Arsenal. Based on their previous performances, tactical fits, and team dynamics, here’s AI’s prediction for their 2025-26 goal tallies.

Sesko completed his blockbuster move from RB Leipzig after Manchester United won the race over Newcastle United, while Gyokeres arrived at Arsenal as their marquee summer signing. Both strikers represent significant investments in their clubs’ title ambitions.

AI Prediction Analysis

Supercomputer algorithms have processed extensive data from both players’ previous seasons, tactical fits, and team dynamics to generate goal predictions for the upcoming campaign. The models consider factors including shot conversion rates, expected goals metrics, service quality from teammates, and adaptation periods for new leagues.

Viktor Gyokeres against Athletic Club (via Mirror)

A supercomputer has predicted the Premier League’s top 21 goalscorers for 2025-26, with Viktor Gyokeres ranking as the third-highest scorer in the league. Benjamin Sesko’s goal tally has also been predicted by AI following his Manchester United move.

Head-to-Head Comparison

Player AI’s Goal Prediction Benjamin Sesko (Man Utd) 17 Premier League goals Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal) 22 Premier League goals

AI’s Prediction: Viktor Gyokeres Wins the Battle

AI predicts Viktor Gyokeres will score 22 Premier League goals compared to Benjamin Sesko’s 17 goals in their debut campaigns. Gyokeres’ proven track record and Arsenal’s superior creative structure give him the edge over Sesko’s raw potential at a tactically uncertain Manchester United.

However, Sesko’s youth and physical attributes suggest long-term potential that could exceed initial projections, particularly as he adapts to Ruben Amorim’s tactical system at Manchester United.

Both signings represent calculated gambles that could define their clubs’ seasons.

