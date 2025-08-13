Arsenal
Benjamin Sesko vs. Viktor Gyokeres – AI Predicts Who Will Score More Goals in PL This Season?
The Premier League’s newest striking sensations are set for their first campaign in English football, with Benjamin Sesko joining Manchester United for £66.26 million and Viktor Gyokeres completing his move to Arsenal. Based on their previous performances, tactical fits, and team dynamics, here’s AI’s prediction for their 2025-26 goal tallies.
Sesko completed his blockbuster move from RB Leipzig after Manchester United won the race over Newcastle United, while Gyokeres arrived at Arsenal as their marquee summer signing. Both strikers represent significant investments in their clubs’ title ambitions.
AI Prediction Analysis
Supercomputer algorithms have processed extensive data from both players’ previous seasons, tactical fits, and team dynamics to generate goal predictions for the upcoming campaign. The models consider factors including shot conversion rates, expected goals metrics, service quality from teammates, and adaptation periods for new leagues.
A supercomputer has predicted the Premier League’s top 21 goalscorers for 2025-26, with Viktor Gyokeres ranking as the third-highest scorer in the league. Benjamin Sesko’s goal tally has also been predicted by AI following his Manchester United move.
Head-to-Head Comparison
|Player
|AI’s Goal Prediction
|Benjamin Sesko (Man Utd)
|17 Premier League goals
|Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal)
|22 Premier League goals
AI’s Prediction: Viktor Gyokeres Wins the Battle
AI predicts Viktor Gyokeres will score 22 Premier League goals compared to Benjamin Sesko’s 17 goals in their debut campaigns. Gyokeres’ proven track record and Arsenal’s superior creative structure give him the edge over Sesko’s raw potential at a tactically uncertain Manchester United.
However, Sesko’s youth and physical attributes suggest long-term potential that could exceed initial projections, particularly as he adapts to Ruben Amorim’s tactical system at Manchester United.
Both signings represent calculated gambles that could define their clubs’ seasons.
Richard Carr Former Arsenal Director Passes Away – Everything You Should Know About Him
Richard Carr, former director of Arsenal Holdings PLC and board member of Arsenal Football Club, passed away on August 12, 2025, at the age of 87. The club announced his death in an official statement, paying tribute to a man who played a crucial role in Arsenal’s leadership structure during a transformative period.
Richard Carr Family Legacy and Arsenal Connection
Born Richard Charles Lascelles Carr on July 22, 1938, he was the grandson of former Arsenal Chairman Sir Bracewell Smith through his mother Eileen Smith. This family connection established deep roots at Arsenal that spanned generations, with the shareholding of Sir Bracewell Smith eventually divided among his grandchildren, including Richard Carr and his siblings.
His father Henry Lascelles Carr played cricket for Glamorgan, served in the RAF during the Second World War, and died in 1943, leaving Richard to carry forward the family’s sporting legacy through his involvement with Arsenal.
Significant Shareholding and Business Role
Richard Carr held 2,722 shares (4.6%) in Arsenal until May 2008, when he sold them to Stan Kroenke. This transaction was part of the American businessman’s strategy to raise his stake in the club to 28.3% by buying out the Carr family, marking a significant shift in Arsenal’s ownership structure.
As director of Arsenal Holdings PLC and a director and board member of Arsenal Football Club, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arsenal Holdings PLC, Carr wielded considerable influence during his tenure.
Impact on Arsenal’s Modern Era
Carr’s involvement coincided with Arsenal’s transition from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium and the club’s evolution into a global brand. His shareholding sale to Kroenke in 2008 represented one of the key moments that eventually led to the American’s majority control of the club.
Arsenal Football Club paid tribute to Carr, acknowledging that he played an important role in the club’s leadership during his tenure. His passing marks the end of an era, severing another historic family connection that helped shape Arsenal’s identity.
The loss of Richard Carr removes another link to Arsenal’s traditional ownership structure, representing the ongoing transformation of English football’s institutional landscape.
3 Reasons Why Mikel Arteta Should Use This Secret Weapon Against Man United
Arsenal travel to Old Trafford this Sunday for the Premier League opener against Manchester United on the 17th of August, and Mikel Arteta faces a crucial tactical decision regarding Riccardo Calafiori. With the Italian defender now fully fit after his pre-season groin issue, deploying Arsenal’s most versatile defensive weapon could prove decisive in this high-stakes season opener.
The 2025/26 Premier League fixtures see Arsenal head to Manchester United on the opening day, presenting an immediate test of Arteta’s tactical evolution and squad depth.
1. Riccardo Calafiori Brings Big Game Experience When It Matters Most
Calafiori has already proven his mettle in Arsenal’s biggest fixtures, scoring his first goal in the dramatic 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. His composure in that pressure cooker environment demonstrates exactly why he should start at Old Trafford.
His Euro 2024 performances for Italy in crucial knockout matches show he thrives when the stakes are highest. Sunday’s opener sets the tone for Arsenal’s entire campaign, making his big-game temperament invaluable against United’s rejuvenated attack.
2. Perfect Counter to United’s Tactical Setup
An imposing, intelligent left-footed defender who can operate centrally or at left-back, Calafiori offers Arteta multiple solutions against Erik ten Hag’s fluid front line. His ability to step into midfield during build-up phases while maintaining defensive stability could neutralize United’s pressing triggers.
With three goals and two assists from 29 appearances last season, he provides the attacking threat from deep that could exploit United’s defensive vulnerabilities, particularly if they deploy their high defensive line early.
3. Left-Footed Distribution Under Old Trafford Pressure
United will inevitably press Arsenal’s build-up aggressively at home, making Calafiori’s progressive left-footed passing crucial for breaking their defensive structure. His technical ability allows Arsenal to play through pressure even when faced with Old Trafford’s intensity.
The Italian’s range of passing can bypass United’s midfield press, creating direct connections to Arsenal’s front line and potentially unlocking their backline with penetrating balls. Sunday’s opener could showcase Arteta’s secret weapon at the perfect moment.
How This Injury Boost Paves the Way for Arsenal’s DREAM Eberechi Eze Signing
Leandro Trossard’s encouraging recovery from his groin injury could unexpectedly accelerate Arsenal‘s pursuit of Eberechi Eze, as Mikel Arteta‘s tactical flexibility demonstration against Athletic Club highlighted exactly why the Crystal Palace star represents the perfect squad addition.
Arteta confirmed Trossard should be “fine” within days after missing the 3-0 Athletic Club victory, describing the issue as “a little niggle in the groin.” While this represents positive news for Arsenal’s immediate plans, the Belgian’s brief absence showcased tactical gaps that Eze could fill permanently.
Eberechi Eze to Arsenal – The Perfect Tactical Audition
Arteta handed opportunities to Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke on the left during Trossard’s absence, with both players performing admirably in the victory. Martinelli assisted Bukayo Saka’s goal before half-time, while Madueke created multiple chances and converted in the penalty shootout.
However, neither player possesses Eze’s unique combination of pace, creativity and positional versatility. The Palace star’s ability to operate across attacking positions would provide Arteta with the tactical flexibility that proved crucial during Trossard’s temporary absence.
Squad Depth Exposed
With Gabriel Jesus not expected back for “at least another couple of months” and only Trossard joining him on the injury list, Arsenal’s attacking depth limitations became apparent. Martinelli and Madueke stepped up admirably, adapting to unfamiliar roles.
Eze’s proven ability to excel on either flank or centrally would eliminate these tactical compromises. His Premier League experience and creative output offer exactly the multi-functional forward qualities Arsenal need for their title challenge.
The Financial Window Opens
Trossard’s swift recovery ironically strengthens Arsenal’s hand in the transfer market. Arteta’s tactical experimentation during the Athletic Club match demonstrated that current squad members can cover temporarily, reducing pressure to rush inferior signings while Arsenal structure the perfect Eze deal.
The Belgian’s return provides stability while negotiations continue, allowing Arsenal to secure their dream signing without compromising their immediate Premier League preparations against Manchester United.
