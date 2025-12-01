Bernd Leno – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Bernd Leno is a German professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Premier League club Fulham in this article, we will see about Leno’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Bernd Leno, a talented German professional footballer, was born on March 4th, 1992. He is currently an esteemed goalkeeper, renowned for his exceptional skills and remarkable agility, playing for the prestigious Premier League club, Fulham.

In addition to his domestic club duties, Leno also represents his country as a member of the German national team. With a stellar track record and a promising future ahead, Leno has become a household name among football enthusiasts worldwide.

The net worth of Bernd Leno is estimated to be around 43 Million euros (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Bernd Leno Net Worth and Salary

The professional footballer in question has been playing the sport for a significant amount of time, despite being relatively young. His net worth is estimated to be around 43 Million euros. Over the years, his salary has been huge. Bernd Leno is now earning £4,836,000 every year with the Fulham club.

Recently, the player has made a move that has proven his market value to be around 25 Million euros (22 Million Pounds). This figure is expected to remain relatively stable over the upcoming years, indicating that he is a valuable asset in the football world. It is worth noting that the player’s net worth and market value are influenced by various factors such as performance, endorsements, and transfers.

Bernd Leno Club Career

Bernd Leno began his professional football career at VfB Stuttgart, where he played for the reserve team in the German Third Division. In August 2011, he was loaned out to Bayer Leverkusen and made his Bundesliga debut a few days later, becoming the third goalkeeper in Bundesliga history to keep a clean sheet in his first three games. Leno made impressive performances and his loan deal was made permanent in November 2011. He became a regular in the Leverkusen first team and made his 300th appearance for the club in April 2018.

Fulham’s German goalkeeper Bernd Leno clears the ball out of play during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage in London on February 24, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

In June 2018, Premier League club Arsenal signed Leno for a fee of £22.5 million, and he made his debut in the Europa League. He later made his Premier League debut, replacing the injured Petr Čech. Leno was the runner-up for Arsenal’s Player of the Season award in the 2019-20 season and played his 100th match for the club in February 2021.

However, he was relegated to a backup in the 2021-22 season following the signing of Aaron Ramsdale. On 2 August 2022, Leno transferred permanently to Fulham on a three-year contract for a reported fee of £8 million. His contract was again extended till 2027.

Bernd Leno International Career

Bernd Leno was called up to the senior Germany team for the first time in October 2015, where he played in the UEFA Euro 2016 qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland and Georgia. He was then included in the team for the final tournament the following summer. Leno was also selected for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia and played one game in the tournament against Australia.

Although he was named in Germany’s provisional squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he was not selected for the final 23-man squad. However, Leno was included in the squad for the UEFA Euro 2020, which was delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bernd Leno of Fulham during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Fulham FC at London Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Bernd Leno Family

Despite facing obstacles, Bernd Leno’s parents played a crucial role in supporting his football career, which ultimately contributed to his success. While not much is known about his family, their determination emphasizes the significance of parental support in athletes’ progress. The dedication of both families highlights the essential role of familial backing in the journey to athletic success.

Bernd Leno Wife- Sophie Christin

Bernd Leno married his long-term girlfriend, Sophie Christin, in 2021. The couple has been together for several years and got engaged in 2020. Sophie Christin is a German model and influencer with over 200,000 followers on Instagram. She has also modelled for several popular brands, including L’Oreal Paris and Tommy Hilfiger. The couple keeps their personal life private and rarely shares pictures together on social media.

Bernd Leno Sponsorship and Endorsement

Bernd Leno has a sponsorship deal with Puma. The sportswear brand sponsors many high-profile athletes and sports teams around the world, and Leno is one of their ambassadors. As part of the sponsorship deal, Leno often wears Puma football boots during matches and promotes the brand’s products on his social media accounts.

Bernd Leno Cars and Tattoos

Bernd Leno, the renowned German footballer, reportedly owned an Opel 206 during his time playing in Germany. However, after joining Arsenal, it is believed that Leno has upgraded his car game. Although there is no definitive information about the cars he owns currently, it is likely that he has added some high-end vehicles to his collection. Interestingly, Leno is known for not having any tattoos on his skin.

