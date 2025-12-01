Arsenal
Bernd Leno – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Bernd Leno is a German professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Premier League club Fulham in this article, we will see about Leno’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Bernd Leno, a talented German professional footballer, was born on March 4th, 1992. He is currently an esteemed goalkeeper, renowned for his exceptional skills and remarkable agility, playing for the prestigious Premier League club, Fulham.
In addition to his domestic club duties, Leno also represents his country as a member of the German national team. With a stellar track record and a promising future ahead, Leno has become a household name among football enthusiasts worldwide.
Bernd Leno Net Worth and Salary
The professional footballer in question has been playing the sport for a significant amount of time, despite being relatively young. His net worth is estimated to be around 43 Million euros. Over the years, his salary has been huge. Bernd Leno is now earning £4,836,000 every year with the Fulham club.
Recently, the player has made a move that has proven his market value to be around 25 Million euros (22 Million Pounds). This figure is expected to remain relatively stable over the upcoming years, indicating that he is a valuable asset in the football world. It is worth noting that the player’s net worth and market value are influenced by various factors such as performance, endorsements, and transfers.
Bernd Leno Club Career
Bernd Leno began his professional football career at VfB Stuttgart, where he played for the reserve team in the German Third Division. In August 2011, he was loaned out to Bayer Leverkusen and made his Bundesliga debut a few days later, becoming the third goalkeeper in Bundesliga history to keep a clean sheet in his first three games. Leno made impressive performances and his loan deal was made permanent in November 2011. He became a regular in the Leverkusen first team and made his 300th appearance for the club in April 2018.
In June 2018, Premier League club Arsenal signed Leno for a fee of £22.5 million, and he made his debut in the Europa League. He later made his Premier League debut, replacing the injured Petr Čech. Leno was the runner-up for Arsenal’s Player of the Season award in the 2019-20 season and played his 100th match for the club in February 2021.
However, he was relegated to a backup in the 2021-22 season following the signing of Aaron Ramsdale. On 2 August 2022, Leno transferred permanently to Fulham on a three-year contract for a reported fee of £8 million. His contract was again extended till 2027.
Bernd Leno International Career
Bernd Leno was called up to the senior Germany team for the first time in October 2015, where he played in the UEFA Euro 2016 qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland and Georgia. He was then included in the team for the final tournament the following summer. Leno was also selected for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia and played one game in the tournament against Australia.
Although he was named in Germany’s provisional squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he was not selected for the final 23-man squad. However, Leno was included in the squad for the UEFA Euro 2020, which was delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bernd Leno Family
Despite facing obstacles, Bernd Leno’s parents played a crucial role in supporting his football career, which ultimately contributed to his success. While not much is known about his family, their determination emphasizes the significance of parental support in athletes’ progress. The dedication of both families highlights the essential role of familial backing in the journey to athletic success.
Bernd Leno Wife- Sophie Christin
Bernd Leno married his long-term girlfriend, Sophie Christin, in 2021. The couple has been together for several years and got engaged in 2020. Sophie Christin is a German model and influencer with over 200,000 followers on Instagram. She has also modelled for several popular brands, including L’Oreal Paris and Tommy Hilfiger. The couple keeps their personal life private and rarely shares pictures together on social media.
Bernd Leno Sponsorship and Endorsement
Bernd Leno has a sponsorship deal with Puma. The sportswear brand sponsors many high-profile athletes and sports teams around the world, and Leno is one of their ambassadors. As part of the sponsorship deal, Leno often wears Puma football boots during matches and promotes the brand’s products on his social media accounts.
Bernd Leno Cars and Tattoos
Bernd Leno, the renowned German footballer, reportedly owned an Opel 206 during his time playing in Germany. However, after joining Arsenal, it is believed that Leno has upgraded his car game. Although there is no definitive information about the cars he owns currently, it is likely that he has added some high-end vehicles to his collection. Interestingly, Leno is known for not having any tattoos on his skin.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ainsley Maitland-Niles is an English professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Ligue 1 Club, Lyon and in this article, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ainsley Cory Maitland-Niles, born on 29 August 1997, is an English professional footballer who primarily plays as a central midfielder or full-back. Currently, he is playing for the Ligue 1 club, Lyon. He was also part of top english clubs like Arsenal and Southampton.
Maitland-Niles is known for his versatility, technical skills, and ability to contribute both in attack and defence. His loan spells have provided him with valuable experience and opportunities to further develop his game.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles’s Net Worth and Salary
Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £17 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €10.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a decent salary of £4 Million per year playing for Lyon. With a cracking season, Ainsley is sure to increase his value.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Club Career
At the age of six, Maitland-Niles enrolled in Arsenal’s academy and rose through the ranks. At the age of 17, he made his professional debut for Arsenal on December 9, 2014, against Galatasaray in a UEFA Champions League game. He surpassed the first player in terms of age to play for Arsenal in the Champions League. He made his Premier League debut in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United four days later.
Maitland-Niles spent the 2015–16 season on loan at Ipswich Town, where he appeared in 32 games and scored twice. The next year, he returned to Arsenal and gradually became a consistent member of the first squad. Maitland-Niles made 28 appearances in all competitions in Arsene Wenger’s final season as manager and committed to the team long-term in June 2018.
During the 2019–20 season, Maitland-Niles continued to feature prominently for Arsenal. He scored his first goal for the club in a Premier League match against Liverpool and also scored in the UEFA Europa League against Stade Rennais. He played as a right-back for much of the season due to injuries to other players.
In the following seasons, Maitland-Niles had loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Roma. He joined West Brom on loan in February 2021 until the end of the season. In January 2022, he moved to Roma on loan for the remainder of the season. Later, in September 2022, he joined Southampton on a season-long loan. He left Arsenal and joined Southampton. Ainsley moved to Lyon after a season with Southampton. He has scored 3 goals in 69 matches for the club.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles International Career
Maitland-Niles has represented England at various youth levels, from under-17 to senior level. He won the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup with England’s U-20 team, and he made his senior debut for the national team in September 2020.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Family
Ainsley Maitland-Niles was born on 29 August 1997 in Goodmayes, England. His father’s name is not known and his mother’s name is Jule Niles they both struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has a brother Cordi Fletcher. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Ainsley Maitland Niles’s wife – Katya
The Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Katya. The couple got married in June 2022 and has been a joyful pair. The couple is expecting a baby. she is pregnant. The proud father waiting to spend time with his young kid.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Sponsors and Endorsements
Ainsley Maitland-Niles has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Cars and Tattoos
Ainsley Maitland-Niles’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has not inked his skin yet.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Chelsea: Gunners Squander Golden Opportunity Against 10-Man Blues
Arsenal dropped points again on the road, held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Moises Caicedo saw red for a horrendous first half challenge on Merino, but the Gunners fell behind to an early second half goal from Trevor Chalobah. Despite the numerical advantage for over an hour, Arsenal couldn’t find a winner and remain six points clear at the top.
David Raya – 6/10 Not much he could do for Chalobah’s opener. Made smart saves to deny Fernández and Delap from range. Distribution was decent but got caught out of position a couple times.
Jurrien Timber – 7/10 Didn’t have much of an influence in the first-half but improved after the break. Made a number of runs down the flank and sent a few crosses into the box. The only Arsenal defender to avoid a booking.
Cristhian Mosquera – 5/10 Shown a yellow card in the first-half. Prevented from blocking Chalobah’s goal bound header by Fernández. However, wasn’t as efficient as Saliba while going forward.
Piero Hincapié – 5/10 Got away with one when he slipped to allow Pedro a chance, but he recovered as Calafiori helped bail him out. Looked to guide Mosquera through moments of uncertainty, but was shaky himself.
Riccardo Calafiori – 6/10 Stupid booking in the first half that meant he was walking a tightrope. Replaced at halftime to avoid a second yellow. Chelsea dealt with his attacking threat well.
Eberechi Eze – 4/10 Never got into the game. Looked frustrated by the constant fouls and stop-start nature of the derby. Disappeared for long stretches.
Martin Zubimendi – 5.5/10 Booked early and had to be careful throughout. Shielded the defence adequately but couldn’t impose himself on the match.
Declan Rice – 7/10 ⭐Probably the one player who showed consistent quality. Produced one exceptional tackle to deny Neto and battled hard in midfield.
Bukayo Saka – 6.5/10 Was in and out of the game, but found a moment of real quality when he got to the touchline and picked out a perfect cross for Merino to score. Got a bit more selfish after that, wasting several chances.
Mikel Merino – 6/10 Not his best game. His touch and passing range was off at times, but still popped up with a crucial goal. Rose brilliantly to head home Saka’s cross.
Gabriel Martinelli – 4/10 Had one shot well saved in the first half. Looked rusty, which is no surprise given this was his first start in well over a month.
Substitutes:
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 3/10 On at halftime to replace Calafiori but picked up a yellow himself almost immediately. Was very shaky.
Martin Ødegaard – 5/10 Good to see him back after injury. Got involved but couldn’t unpick the Chelsea defence.
Noni Madueke – 5/10 Booed relentlessly on his return to Stamford Bridge. Didn’t really get going.
Viktor Gyökeres – 5/10 Almost got on a loose ball late on as he clattered Sánchez. Didn’t see much of the ball.
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal are six points clear at the top as they head to Stamford Bridge for what could be the defining match of the Premier League season so far. A win for the Gunners would stretch their advantage to nine points over second-placed Chelsea, potentially ending any title conversation before Christmas.
Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday, November 30, 2025
Venue: Stamford Bridge
Referee: Anthony Taylor
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Form Guide
Arsenal were 1-0 winners in the meeting between the sides at Emirates Stadium last season, with Mikel Merino’s 20th-minute goal settling matters in the March encounter. The Gunners haven’t lost at Stamford Bridge in their last six visits, maintaining an impressive record against the Blues.
Chelsea come into this fixture riding high after winning their previous Premier League game, beating Tottenham Hotspur at home. It was a 4-1 victory at Emirates Stadium, and they followed that up with a dominant 3-0 Champions League win over Barcelona. Estevao has quickly established himself at Chelsea and has been one of the most exciting players this season, with nine goals in his last 13 games for club and country.
Arsenal maintained their perfect Champions League record with Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich, making them the only team with five wins from five in Europe this season.
Team News
Arsenal will be without several key players. Gabriel Magalhaes – Thigh injury, out for several weeks and not expected back until later in December at the earliest. Leandro Trossard – Minor muscle problem, touch-and-go for Chelsea with expectation he is back within days rather than weeks.
Viktor Gyökeres – Hamstring issue, major doubt for Chelsea but could return within the next week if he passes final tests. Kai Havertz – Knee injury, very close to a return and may feature against Chelsea or in early December if there is no setback. Gabriel Jesus – Long-term ACL/knee recovery, doing well after a behind-closed-doors friendly and targeting an early January competitive return.
For Chelsea, Cole Palmer – Groin and toe injuries but now fully available and expected to feature vs Arsenal. Romeo Lavia – Thigh/quad problem, ruled out and not expected back until sometime in December at the earliest. Levi Colwill – ACL/knee surgery, long-term absentee with no firm date but unlikely to play again this season.
Predicted Lineups
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Fernández, Garnacho; Pedro
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapié, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Madueke; Merino
