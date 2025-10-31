Sophie Christin – Bernd Leno Wife, her Family and more 

Bouchra van Persie is famous for being the wife of Dutch legend Robin van Persie. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Bouchra has a strong personality and she has been the source of energy for Dutch star Robin van Persie for years. Being an Arsenal great and one of the greatest strikers of the generation, very few football fans are unaware of the work and greatness of Van Persie. However today we are keeping aside his career and planning to dive deep into his love life. He is married to his teenage sweetheart and their relationship has only gotten matured over the years. So follow along to know more about the beautiful wife of Robin van Persie – Bouchra van Persie.

Bouchra van Persie Childhood and Family

Bouchra was born on October 5, 1983. Even though she is an extrovert and often appears in the public eye through interviews or Magazine appearances, she has kept her family details secret throughout the years. She hasn’t shared anything about her father or mother. Tracing their name has been challenging for us, but we know that she has a Maroccan ancestry and her religion is Muslim, which she received from her parents.

Robin van Persie, however, is a believer in liberalism. When he was asked whether he is planning to convert to Muslim as his wife, he said –

“It’s not true. I am not a Muslim, nor a Christian or a Jew. I have been raised liberally. If you want to become a Muslim, it should come from the heart. I would not do it just to please my wife. To believe for me is a quest for being a good man.”

Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know whether Bouchra has any siblings. We continuously investigate the missing pieces of her family details and early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the wife of Robin van Persie.

Robin Van Persie arrives with his wife Bouchra for the Manchester United Player of the Year Awards at Old Trafford, Manchester. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

Bouchra van Persie Education

Bouchra hasn’t shared her educational details on public platforms. She is very selective about what type of information she shares on media, and she has managed to keep her private information secret.

Bouchra van Persie career

Bouchra is an ametuer Equestrian. She loves riding horses, and she devotes a quality amount of her time to maintaining her horse stable. She often posts snippets from her riding adventure on her Instagram page.

Bouchra is also a model. She has collaborated with some major brands in the past. Furthermore, she has appeared in several magazines, one of them being Helden.

The stunning Dutch lady is also very famous on Instagram. She has a fanbase of 78.6k followers. We are not sure whether she has started monetizing her social media presence, but she will earn a handsome sum if she does so.

Bouchra van Persie Net Worth

Bouchra has a net worth of $1-$5 Million, mainly representing her earnings from her modelling and riding ventures. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the exact amount she earns per year. But she is financially very stable and manages her time efficiently.

Robin van Persie has a net worth of over $50 Million. The whopping amount primarily represents her earnings from professional football contracts. He was one of the hottest strikers of the Premier League in his time and played for some big clubs, so acquiring significant wages wasn’t a problem for him.

Bouchra is an amateur Equestrian. (BIGPICTURESPHOTO.COM)

Bouchra van Persie husband, Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie started his career with the Dutch team Feyenoord Youth. The Dutch legend was very passionate about beautiful sports and started to master his shooting abilities from a young age. Arsenal signed him in 2004, and for the next eight years, he enjoyed an emphatic spell. But, in 2015, he moved to rival Manchester United. The Surprised Gunners fans questioned his loyalty. But he continued hurting them with top-notch performances game after game. He went to his boyhood club in 2018, where he retired next year.

Bouchra van Persie and Robin van Persie relationship

Robin van Persie met with his wife when he was just a teenager. Their love story began in the Netherlands, and together they have travelled the world. The couple hasn’t disclosed if it was love at first sight, but they felt the attraction to each other from the beginning. Their family has grown over the years, and after the birth of their first child, their relationship has even gotten stronger.

The couple tied the knot in 2004 when they were in their 20s. They kept their wedding ceremony low-key, only attended by some of their close friends and family members.

The couple got married in 2004. (Getty Images)

Bouchra van Persie and Robin van Persie Children

Bouchra gave birth to their first son, Shakeel van Persie in 2006. Being parents for the first time is a joyous moment for every parent, and the couple enjoyed every bit of it when they welcomed their son. The pair was blessed with a daughter, Dina van Persie in 2009.

Robin van Persie with his wife and children. (Photo by Abdullah Asiran/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Bouchra van Persie Social media

Bouchra is very famous on Instagram. With a massive fanbase of 78k followers, she maintains a positive influence on her community. She is very active on the public platform and mostly posts pictures of herself with her husband and children. She also shares photos of her horses on the page. Check Bouchra’s Instagram account here – @bouchravanpersie. She posts reels, family pictures, and other stuff on her handle.

