Experienced Vet Wins Arsenal Women’s October Player of the Month After Breaking Goal Drought
Beth Mead has been named Arsenal Women’s Player of the Month for October after ending her goalless run with a crucial strike in the Champions League victory over Benfica. The England winger secured 56% of supporter votes, comfortably ahead of Mariona Caldentey in second place and Kim Little in third.
First Goal of the Season Breaks the Deadlock
Mead’s drought-ending goal arrived in Arsenal’s 2-0 Champions League victory at Benfica, pouncing on defensive hesitation inside the penalty area to open scoring and set the Gunners on course for their first win in the competition this season. The strike came at a crucial moment as Arsenal sought to bounce back from their opening defeat to Lyon.
Her goal demonstrated the predatory instincts that made her one of England’s most dangerous attackers, capitalizing on mistakes with razor-sharp reactions inside the box. While she hadn’t found the net earlier in the campaign, her overall contributions remained valuable through work rate and creative output.
Rotation Role Continues Under Slegers
Mead featured in all four Arsenal matches during October, starting twice and coming off the bench twice against Brighton and Manchester City in WSL action. Renee Slegers has managed her minutes carefully, balancing Mead’s experience with the need to rotate attacking options across multiple competitions.
The 29-year-old’s return to form arrives at the perfect time as Arsenal prepare for their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Her ability to deliver in Europe’s premier competition could prove decisive as Arsenal chase qualification for the knockout rounds while maintaining their domestic title challenge.
Winning October’s award provides momentum heading into a congested November schedule that includes crucial fixtures against Chelsea and Bayern Munich, where Mead’s big-game experience will be vital for Arsenal’s ambitions on multiple fronts.
Katie Reid Injury Explained: How Long Will The Teenage Sensation Be Out for Arsenal Women?
Arsenal Women have confirmed their worst fears—Katie Reid has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament during training, ending the 19-year-old defender’s breakthrough season just months after earning her first England senior call-up. The injury represents a devastating blow for both Reid personally and Arsenal’s title ambitions.
The Injury Timeline and Recovery Process
Reid sustained the ACL rupture in training last week, forcing Arsenal to confirm the news publicly after initial scans revealed the extent of the damage. She’s expected to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, with Arsenal targeting a return for the 2026-27 season.
ACL injuries typically require 9-12 months of rehabilitation before players can return to competitive action. Reid faces surgery first, followed by extensive physiotherapy focusing on regaining knee stability, strength, and confidence performing the explosive movements central to elite football. Arsenal’s medical staff will monitor her progress closely, though rushing recovery risks re-injury or long-term complications.
Her absence creates immediate defensive problems. Reid had displaced Lotte Wubben-Moy and Laia Codina in the pecking order following Leah Williamson’s knee surgery earlier this season, earning widespread praise for her composure and maturity beyond her teenage years. Losing Reid forces Arsenal to rely on depth options who haven’t matched her consistency.
Arsenal’s Growing ACL Crisis
Reid becomes Arsenal’s third ACL casualty this season, highlighting a concerning pattern that demands investigation. Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger suffered the same injury in training earlier in the campaign, ruling her out for the remainder of the season. Michelle Agyemang ruptured her ACL while on England international duty, completing an unprecedented injury crisis affecting Arsenal’s squad depth.
Three ACL injuries to one squad within months suggests potential issues with training loads, pitch conditions, or strength-and-conditioning protocols that Arsenal must address urgently. While ACL ruptures can occur randomly, the clustering raises legitimate questions about whether preventable factors contributed to this epidemic.
Reid had withdrawn from England duty last month with a groin issue before making a late substitute appearance in Arsenal’s 4-1 victory over Leicester. Days later, training brought the devastating knee injury that’s now derailed her momentum. Her rapid rise from academy prospect to first-team regular and England international has been halted cruelly just as she established herself among Europe’s most promising young defenders.
Arsenal Legend Slams “Phantom Handball” Decision: WSL Not Ready for VAR Until Referees Go Professional
Ian Wright delivered a scathing assessment of officiating standards during Arsenal Women’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea, calling Stina Blackstenius’ disallowed goal a “phantom handball” and “the hand of god that only the referee saw.” The Arsenal legend argued that the WSL must prioritize professionalizing referees before introducing VAR technology.
Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-2 Draw Against Sunderland
Professional Referees First, VAR Second
Speaking on the Crossways podcast with Steph Houghton, Wright rejected immediate VAR implementation despite both managers demanding its introduction. “Firstly, instead of bringing in VAR, we need to get referees professional before we go anywhere near VAR so they can ref the game and have confidence in what they are doing. Then, VAR helps them,” Wright stated.
His criticism centered on the referee’s inexplicable decision to chalk off Blackstenius’ goal for handball when replays showed no contact whatsoever. Houghton noted Lucy Bronze’s reaction was telling—”nobody flinched” when the ball hit the net, suggesting even Chelsea players recognized the goal’s legitimacy before the referee intervened.
Wright suggested Italian football’s trial of manager VAR challenges could provide a solution. “If I got to see that incident with just a television screen and a different angle, I would be able to say to the referee in 30 seconds, she didn’t touch it with her hand. That game is too big for the referees and officials to be that definite about an incident.”
Infrastructure Barriers Block VAR Implementation
Both Wright and Houghton agreed the WSL lacks necessary infrastructure for VAR rollout. Wright highlighted practical obstacles: “You can’t be putting VAR equipment at Tottenham at Brisbane Road. You have also got West Ham playing at Dagenham and Brighton at Crawley. The infrastructure is not there for it.”
Arsenal were denied three legitimate goals during Saturday’s draw—Blackstenius’ phantom handball, Frida Maanum’s questionable offside, and Alessia Russo’s strike that stood despite offside debates. Sky Sports pundit Izzy Christiansen claimed Arsenal were “robbed,” while Wright insisted Chelsea were fortunate not to lose 3-1.
The controversy could prove decisive in the title race, with Arsenal remaining five points behind Chelsea after dropping two points through officiating incompetence.
Arsenal Women vs. Bayern Munich Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women travel to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening for their biggest Champions League test yet, facing Bayern Munich in front of an expected record-breaking crowd of over 15,000 fans as they look to claim back-to-back European victories.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal Women (4-3-3): Van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Maanum, Cooney-Cross, Caldentey; Smith, Foord, Russo
Bayern Munich Women (4-2-3-1): Grohs; Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Ballisager, Kett; Tanikawa, Stanway; Dallmann, Harder, Buhl; Damjanovic
Arsenal’s Injury Crisis
Katie Reid has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season after rupturing her ACL during a recent training session. The 19-year-old defender won Arsenal’s Player of the Month for September and had earned her first England senior call-up before suffering the devastating injury.
Leah Williamson continues her recovery from the knee injury sustained at Euro 2025 and hasn’t featured yet this season. Manuela Zinsberger remains sidelined for the season with her own ACL injury suffered earlier in the campaign.
Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly both returned from international duty with knocks but are expected to be available after featuring in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Russo scored late to rescue a point despite Arsenal having two goals controversially ruled out.
Bayern’s Injury Updates
Bayern head into Wednesday’s clash in excellent form, having won six consecutive matches across all competitions. Their 4-0 demolition of Union Berlin on Saturday saw Linda Dallmann, Pernille Harder, and Giulia Gwinn all find the net before halftime.
The Bavarians have scored 19 goals in their last four matches, showcasing the attacking firepower that makes them one of Europe’s most dangerous sides. Their season opener at the Allianz Arena drew over 50,000 fans for their Bundesliga victory over Wolfsburg, setting a new attendance record.
Head-to-Head History
These sides last met at the Allianz Arena in March 2023 during the Champions League quarter-final first leg. Bayern edged a tight encounter 1-0 thanks to Lea Schüller’s goal in front of 20,000 supporters, though Arsenal progressed on aggregate after winning the second leg at the Emirates.
Arsenal have struggled historically against German opposition away from home, winning just one of their 10 away fixtures against Bundesliga sides in European competition.
Current Form
Arsenal sit ninth in the Champions League table with three points after a 2-1 opening defeat to Lyon and a 2-0 victory at Benfica. Renee Slegers’ side sit sixth in the WSL after seven matches, five points behind leaders Chelsea following Sunday’s frustrating draw.
Bayern also have three points from two matches, beating Juventus 2-1 at home before suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat at Barcelona. Their domestic form remains flawless—unbeaten after 14 Bundesliga rounds and sitting top of the table.
The Stakes
Wednesday’s fixture will be held in front of Bayern’s largest-ever crowd for a women’s European match, with over 10,000 tickets already sold two weeks before kickoff. Club officials expect attendance to surpass 15,000, which would set a new German record for a women’s continental fixture.
Arsenal need victory to boost their chances of finishing in the automatic qualification spots (top four) and avoiding the playoff round. Bayern similarly require points to climb the standings after their Barcelona hammering.
Kick-off: 5:45 PM Wednesday, November 12th, 2025
Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich
