Experienced Vet Wins Arsenal Women’s October Player of the Month After Breaking Goal Drought

Beth Mead has been named Arsenal Women’s Player of the Month for October after ending her goalless run with a crucial strike in the Champions League victory over Benfica. The England winger secured 56% of supporter votes, comfortably ahead of Mariona Caldentey in second place and Kim Little in third.

First Goal of the Season Breaks the Deadlock

Mead’s drought-ending goal arrived in Arsenal’s 2-0 Champions League victory at Benfica, pouncing on defensive hesitation inside the penalty area to open scoring and set the Gunners on course for their first win in the competition this season. The strike came at a crucial moment as Arsenal sought to bounce back from their opening defeat to Lyon.

Her goal demonstrated the predatory instincts that made her one of England’s most dangerous attackers, capitalizing on mistakes with razor-sharp reactions inside the box. While she hadn’t found the net earlier in the campaign, her overall contributions remained valuable through work rate and creative output.

Rotation Role Continues Under Slegers

Mead featured in all four Arsenal matches during October, starting twice and coming off the bench twice against Brighton and Manchester City in WSL action. Renee Slegers has managed her minutes carefully, balancing Mead’s experience with the need to rotate attacking options across multiple competitions.

Renee Slegers (Via BBC)

The 29-year-old’s return to form arrives at the perfect time as Arsenal prepare for their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Her ability to deliver in Europe’s premier competition could prove decisive as Arsenal chase qualification for the knockout rounds while maintaining their domestic title challenge.

Winning October’s award provides momentum heading into a congested November schedule that includes crucial fixtures against Chelsea and Bayern Munich, where Mead’s big-game experience will be vital for Arsenal’s ambitions on multiple fronts.

