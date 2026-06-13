Beth Mead Signs Manchester City Deal as Laura Coombs Welcomes Arsenal Forward to New Women’s Facility

Beth Mead has become Manchester City’s first summer signing, joining on a three-year deal from Arsenal. The England international is one of the most complete attacking players in the Women’s Super League, arriving with the most assists in WSL history and the fifth-highest scoring tally. That is genuine pedigree being added to an already dominant squad.

BREAKING: Beth Mead has signed for Manchester City on a three-year deal 🚨 pic.twitter.com/rb5jNwpaxx — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 12, 2026

Mead inherits the number seven shirt from Laura Coombs, who announced her retirement at the end of the 2025/26 season. Coombs made 158 appearances across seven years at City, winning every available domestic honour.

Beth Mead on why she chose to join City: “Trophies. I’m here to win.



“I’ve won things in the past and I want to keep winning things moving forward with City. Why not go for it all?



“We’ve got the Champions League this season, once you win something you become hungrier to win… pic.twitter.com/UCEC2NnCAe — champions of england 🩵 (@insidemcwfc) June 12, 2026

That is a significant legacy to inherit. The symbolic passing of the shirt represents generational transition at the club. Coombs leaves having won everything. Mead arrives to continue that winning culture.

Beth Mead on City’s tactics:

“I think over the years it’s always been about who gets their tactics right and executes them the best.



“Two very good footballing teams, I just think this season City have found that way to win, however it looks.



“I think sometimes it’s easy to… pic.twitter.com/6B6G0If6M7 — champions of england 🩵 (@insidemcwfc) June 12, 2026

The pair know each other intimately from their time competing in the WSL and representing England together. That familiarity matters. When established internationals join clubs, settling quickly is crucial. Having someone like Coombs available to show her around the new Women’s First Team facility, introduce her to the environment and share the realities of Manchester City football eases that transition considerably.

"The way City play suits me very well." 💪



Watch Beth's full City signing interview now! ▶️ https://t.co/LRvhRJd0dr pic.twitter.com/deQLCOGRaj — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) June 12, 2026

The behind-the-scenes footage of their facility tour captured genuine conversation. They discussed walking routes and their dogs with the ease of people who have competed against and alongside each other. That is the human element of transfer announcements. It is not just signings and contracts. It is relationships and continuity.

The Record Holder

Mead’s assist tally represents years of consistent creative excellence. That does not change with a shirt swap.

Beth Mead is officially a Blue. [Images via Man City]

The Transition

Coombs’ retirement creates space for Mead to establish herself as City’s attacking focal point going forward.

Our new number 7️⃣✨ pic.twitter.com/uZ0BL4ttNC — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) June 12, 2026

Also read: Manchester City Close in on Beth Mead and Niamh Charles Signings as WSL Champions Strengthen Attack and Defence