Arsenal WFC Star Set for Spell Out With Hairline Fracture in Shin as Arsenal Boss Renee Slegers Confirms Potential Return Timeline

Arsenal boss Renee Slegers has revealed that Beth Mead will be sidelined with a hairline fracture in her shin. The England forward started for the Gunners during their 1-0 win against Women’s Super League leaders Manchester City last Sunday but was taken off in the 68th minute.

Mead was not in the squad for Arsenal’s Champions League knockout round playoff win over Leuven on Wednesday, and, ahead of Sunday’s WSL clash against Brighton, Slegers provided an update. “Beth will be out for the block, she has a hairline fracture in her shin,” the Arsenal manager told a press conference. This is a significant blow for Arsenal, who have been relying heavily on Mead’s creativity and goalscoring threat this season.

Anneke Borbe Still on Assessment

Slegers also provided an update on goalkeeper Anneke Borbe, who is still being assessed ahead of the Brighton game. “Neke is still on assessment, so we have one more training to go. She’s progressing well, so we’ll see if she makes it, see how she responds today and how she goes tomorrow.”

Arsenal go into this weekend’s round of fixtures fourth in the table, and only two points separate them from second placed Manchester United, who host London City Lionesses. The Gunners need to maintain their recent good form if they are to secure automatic Champions League qualification for next season.

Mead Injury Latest Setback

The injury to Mead represents the latest setback for Arsenal’s star forward, who has battled injuries throughout her career. She was instrumental in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester City last weekend before being forced off in the second half, and her absence will be keenly felt as the Gunners chase down the top two in the WSL table while also defending their Champions League crown.

