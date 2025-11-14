Tottenham
(Photos) Tottenham Star Bethany England’s Adorable Snap With Dog Buddy Years Apart Wins the Internet
Tottenham Hotspur Women’s captain Bethany England has sent the football community into meltdown with an adorable side-by-side comparison photo featuring her beloved dog Buddy. The heartwarming post shows the striker alongside a Golden Retriever years apart, capturing the special bond between a player and a canine mate.
Bethany England’s Heartwarming Then-and-Now Photo With Dog Buddy Melts Hearts
England, who describes herself as “obsessed” with her dogs, shared the touching comparison on Instagram, showcasing how both she and the dog have grown together over the years. She captioned the post: “New teeth, new eyebrows. Same ground, same good boi”
The post quickly gained traction across social media, with fans flooding the comments section with heart emojis and messages celebrating the enduring friendship.
Buddy has been a constant presence in England’s life since she brought him home as a puppy. The striker shares Buddy and another dog, Dilys, with her long-term partner Stephanie Williams. England has previously stated that her dogs “bring every joy and happiness” to her life, calling them “the light of our lives.”
More Than Just a Pet Parent
The timing of the viral post is fitting, given England’s well-documented commitment to animal welfare extends far beyond her own household. Earlier this year in May, the Tottenham captain was nominated as the club’s PFA Community Champion for the 2024/25 season, marking the second consecutive year she’s received the prestigious recognition.
England’s nomination highlighted her passionate support for Tottenham Hotspaw, the club’s official supporters’ group for dog owners and their pets. She has visited the kennels of the initiative’s charitable partner, All Dogs Matter, on multiple occasions throughout the season. Her dedication reached beyond simple appearances when she made a social media callout before Christmas requesting blankets and bedding donations, which resulted in a wave of contributions keeping rescue dogs warm through winter.
The 29-year-old forward was also part of the group that welcomed five of All Dogs Matter’s “ambassa-dogs” during a meet and greet at Tottenham’s training centre in August, further demonstrating her hands-on approach to supporting the cause.
Beyond her animal welfare work, England’s community efforts extended to vulnerable children through visits to Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice and delivering toys to children in Enfield ahead of Christmas. Her consistent dedication to community initiatives while maintaining elite performance on the pitch exemplifies the modern footballer’s role extending well beyond matchdays.
Arsenal Dragon
AI Predicts Upcoming Heated North London Derby Between Arsenal Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women
The Opta supercomputer has delivered its verdict on Sunday’s north London derby at Brisbane Road, giving Arsenal Women a commanding 62.9% chance of victory compared to Tottenham’s 17.4% probability. A draw sits at 19.7%, reflecting Arsenal’s overwhelming dominance in this fixture despite their recent injury crisis.
Arsenal’s Historical Dominance Backs Prediction
Arsenal have lost just once to Tottenham in WSL history, winning nine of 11 meetings while drawing once as well. Their most recent WSL encounter earlier this year, ended 5-0 in favor of Arsenal, a proper one-sided hammering. This statistical superiority underpins the AI’s confidence in Arsenal maintaining their impressive derby record.
Tottenham have hardly kept a clean sheet against Arsenal in their WSL h2h history. This defensive vulnerability against Arsenal specifically suggests the Gunners’ attacking quality consistently overwhelms Spurs’ backline regardless of form or circumstances.
Their potency remains intact despite missing three players to season-ending ACL injuries—Katie Reid, Manuela Zinsberger, and Michelle Agyemang.
Over 3.5 Goals Market Offers Value
Betting markets highlight over 3.5 goals at 2.60 odds as the primary value play. Both sides have demonstrated scoring potential recently, with Tottenham involved in a 4-2 contest at London City Lionesses and Arsenal producing a 3-2 loss against Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s Champions League fixture.
The combination of Tottenham’s unpredictable defensive moments and Arsenal’s confident forward play supports a high-scoring encounter. Arsenal’s 4-1 victory at Leicester Women demonstrated their ability to control matches while creating sustained pressure, suggesting they’ll dominate possession and generate numerous chances.
Correct Score Prediction: Arsenal 3-0
The AI predicts a 3-0 Arsenal victory based on historical patterns and current form trajectories.
Arsenal’s defensive record of just eight goals conceded in league play provides confidence they’ll shut out Tottenham while their attacking firepower, led by Alessia Russo and Beth Mead, should overwhelm Spurs’ fragile backline at Brisbane Road.
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Tottenham Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women travel to Brisbane Road on Sunday afternoon for the first north London derby of the season, looking to extend their recent unbeaten WSL record against Tottenham while managing a mounting injury crisis that’s decimated their squad depth. Out of the 11 fixtures, the two clubs have played, Arsenal Women have won a staggering 11 times, drawing and losing just once.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal Women (4-3-3): van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Codina, McCabe; Little, Cooney-Cross, Caldentey; Mead, Russo, Foord
Tottenham Women (4-3-3): Kop; Neville, Koga, Hunt, Nildén; Summanen, Spence; Vinberg, Holdt, Naz; Tandberg
Arsenal’s Devastating Injury Crisis
Arsenal’s season has been ravaged by ACL injuries, with Katie Reid becoming the third player to rupture their anterior cruciate ligament. The 19-year-old defender suffered the injury in training last week and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign. Reid had displaced Lotte Wubben-Moy and Laia Codina in the starting lineup following Leah Williamson’s knee surgery.
Williamson herself remains sidelined after sustaining her injury at Euro 2025, though she’s nearing a return to training. Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger is out for the season after tearing her ACL in training before the Benfica Champions League match. Michelle Agyemang ruptured her ACL while on England duty, adding to Arsenal’s unprecedented injury crisis.
Kim Little is a doubt after missing training on Friday with an undisclosed issue. Her absence would rob Arsenal of their captain’s experience in crucial moments.
Tottenham’s Form and Fitness
Tottenham’s last meeting ended in a 4-0 Arsenal victory at the Emirates Stadium, with Beth Mead directly involved in 19 goals in her last 17 WSL starts heading into that fixture.
Tottenham sit fifth in the table after winning 3 games out of their last 5 in the WSL. Their home form at Brisbane Road has been inconsistent, making this the ideal opportunity for Arsenal to continue their dominance in the derby.
The Stakes
Arsenal sit fourth in the WSL table, six points behind leaders Manchester City after eight matches. They drew 1-1 with Chelsea in their last league fixture after having two goals controversially disallowed, leaving them frustrated despite Alessia Russo’s late equalizer.
For Tottenham, victory over their fierce rivals would represent the biggest result in their WSL history and inject confidence into a campaign that’s stalled recently. However, Arsenal’s superior quality and Tottenham’s inability to ever beat them suggests the Gunners remain overwhelming favorites.
Kick-off: 2:30 PM Saturday, November 16th, 2025
Venue: Brisbane Road
TV and Streaming Options: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR (UK)
Dragon Feeds
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir – Gylfi Sigurdsson Wife, her Family and more
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir is famous for being the wife of Swansea City star Gylfi Sigurdsson. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Alexandra has already advanced in modelling. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Alexandra and Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. She was crowned the Miss Iceland in 2008 and gained fame since then.
The duo has been together for a long time and has spent good and bad phases of life together. Sigurdsson is an Icelandic footballer who currently plays for the Toffees. The attacking midfielder started his professional journey with Reading and progressed in his career. He gave a sensational spell in international tournaments as well.
Since 2017, he has been involved with the Merseyside team and has become a crucial player in the squad. The Icelandic player has a beautiful wife named Alexandra. So without further ado, let’s find out more about the stunning model.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Childhood and Family
Alexandra was born on the 10th of August, 1989, in Reykjavik, Iceland, making her nationality Icelandic. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.
Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Education
Alexandra went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The Icelandic beauty earned a degree in psychology after completing her college education.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir career
By profession, she is a well-known model. Alexandra rose to prominence after winning the Miss Iceland 2008 title. Her spouse, Gylfi, on the other hand, is a well-known football player. The pair is extremely supportive of one another and frequently cheers for one another.
Alexandra was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Net Worth
Alexandra hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir and Gylfi Sigurdsson relationship
Gylfi Sigurdsson met his wife in 2010. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.
The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. In the year 2019, the pair exchanged wedding vows in a stunning location in Italy.
Gylfi and Alexandra both uploaded images from their wedding ceremony on social media. After 9 years of knowing and living with each other, they decided to make it legal and official.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir and Gylfi Sigurdsson Children
The duo has one child to this point. They haven’t yet shared the anime of the child yet and haven’t posted many images of the newborn either. We will update the article once we find reliable data on that.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Social media
Alexandra had a massive fan following on Instagram. Using her social media reach she attempted to defend her husband when Gylfi was accused of being a paedophile. However, the situation got out of hand and several hate comments started to pour into Alexandra’s account. That’s when she deactivated her verified profile. Being a model, it’s difficult for her to not use a social media account .
