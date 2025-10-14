Brighton
Billy Gilmour Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Billy Gilmour is a Scottish professional football player who is currently playing for the Serie A club, Napoli and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Billy Gilmour joined Brighton in 2022 and is an important player under coach De Zerbi. Considering his growth, the move has worked wonderfully for him as he has been able to play in more top-tier games. He has shown maturity during his spell at Norwich and has become a crucial part of the team. Still only 24, the Scottish youngster has a long road ahead of him. His now playing in Serie A for the club Napoli. Billy Gilmour has not had a great season, but the youngster will look forward to change his fortunes in the coming matches.
Billy Gilmour came out of the Rangers academy structure and joined Chelsea in 2017. His professional journey is on the rise and if he continues in this path, many top-tier teams would be eyeing to lure him. But to understand him better, we have to learn where he came from and how he became a footballer. Without further ado let’s get started!
Billy Gilmour net worth and salary
Chelsea paid a significant amount to sign Billy Gilmour from the Rangers. A prized prospect at that time, Gilmour earned a lucrative contract as well from the Blues. However, as he failed to cement his position in the first team, he was loaned, which decreased his chances of getting a pay raise.
He is currently earning £3,120,000 per year with Napoli. He earns £60,000 every week as wages. Billy Gilmour’s estimated net worth is $6 million, but this is not official. He also has earnings from businesses.
Billy Gilmour Club Career
Billy Gilmour started his journey at Rangers academy. Due to his impressive natural skills and top-notch performances, he didn’t take long to climb the academy ladder. When he was 15 years old, he made his debut for the under-20 team, which reflects how rapidly he grew at the club.
Billy Gilmour got a call-up to join the senior team in 2017. He earned his senior shirt number and a place on the Rangers team when he was just 16. Then manager Pedro Caixinha suggested that the Scottish youngster had a ‘bright future’, and he made several attempts to convince him and his family to stay with the Scottish club.
However, a few weeks later, the Rangers announced that Chelsea had completed the signing of Billy Gilmour by a significant amount. After joining Chelsea in July 2017, Gilmour scored in the first three matches. He enjoyed an impressive spell with the U-18 team and quickly rose to fame for his sensational performances.
Gilmour got his Chelsea debut through former manager Frank Lampard in a pre-season friendly against Bohemians on 10 July 2019. Since then, Gilmour has made 11 appearances for the Chelsea first team during the 2019–20 season.
Gilmour fell from the pecking order after the English team signed more experienced and big-money foreign superstars. He joined Norwich on loan in July 2021. Gilmour didn’t get many chances to showcase his skills in the first season.
In September 2022, Gilmour joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year deal. He debuted as a substitute in a 5-2 win over Leicester, gradually becoming a starter with notable contributions, including assists and a win against Manchester United. He assisted a goal in a loss to Newcastle United in May 2023.
Billy Gilmour International career
Billy Gilmour played with his country’s several youth groups, including U-16, U-17 and U-21. Due to his impressive performance in the 2018 Toulon Tournament, Gilmour was named “the Revelation of the Tournament”.
Gilmour made his international senior debut on 2 June 2021, in a friendly against the Netherlands. Since then, he has made 12 appearances for his country. He was involved in the World Cup qualifiers game and showed sensational skills. He even won a man-of-the-match award against Moldova.
Billy Gilmour Family
Gilmour was born on 11 June 2001 at Irvine, Ayrshire. His father, Billy Gilmour Sr., is a retired Royal Navy and played junior football for Ardrossan Winton Rovers. We currently don’t know the name and occupation of Gilmour’s mother. We are unsure whether he has any siblings. We are looking into more details about Gilmour’s childhood and family.
Billy Gilmour’s Girlfriend – Sophie Weber
Billy Gilmour is currently dating German beauty, Sophie Weber. Even though we don’t know how they met, we believe they have been together for a long time. The duo doesn’t make many public appearances as they enjoy their time avoiding excessive public attention. Sophie has maintained a great relationship with Daka’s family, and they often spend time together.
Billy Gilmour Sponsorship and Endorsement
Adidas sponsor Billy Gilmour. He endorses the company’s product through his Instagram profile.
Billy Gilmour Car and Tattoo
Billy Gilmour doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. We currently don’t have any information about his car either.
Billy Gilmour Social Media
Billy Gilmour is active on major social media platforms. He posts pictures of him from matches.
Rachel Potter – Graham Potter Wife, her Family and more
Rachel Potter is famous for being the wife of English manager Graham Potter. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite many barriers in her life, Rachel has achieved an enormous amount of success in her professional and personal life. She has the support of a caring family that has helped her to be the person she is today. She has built a business from scratch and she enjoys every bit of the work she does every day. Her husband Graham Potter is a manager for West Ham United. Graham Potter was a former professional footballer as well.
Graham Stephen Potter is a former left-back who currently manages professional football in England. He was the manager of Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. He had a 13-year playing career and made 307 Football League appearances.
He is a highly regarded Premier League manager in addition to being an academic with a social science undergraduate degree and a master’s in leadership and emotional intelligence.
Rachel Potter Childhood and Family
Rachel was born on February 22, 1977, to an English family. Her father and mother did an excellent job raising the child. They educated her with good ethics and values that moulded her personality. The capacity to manage pressure at such a young age is truly incredible, and her family is the reason for that type of behaviour. She has been a pillar of support to her family.
Whether she has any siblings is still unknown to us. The family is very close and often goes to dinner together. Follow along to learn about the career and day-to-day life of the stunning wife of Graham Potter. She has not disclosed the details of her family members.
Rachel Potter Education
Rachel went to a local high school. She was an enthusiastic student and enjoyed the process of studying. Later on, her technique to maintain higher concentration helped her excel in her entrepreneurial journey. Whether the Beautiful Mexican lady went to college is a complete mystery to us. We believe she might have decided to open her own business rather than attend college.
Rachel Potter career
Rachel was passionate about building something on her own and she decided to give it a shot. The English beauty was determined to launch a product that would solve a crucial problem for her customers and would help make the world a better place. She became successful in her endeavour after launching her Pilates business. Rachel Potter’s business was successful. She also managed ventures of Graham Potter.
Entrepreneur Rachel Potter runs a prosperous Pilates studio. When Rachel relocated to Sweden, she had to restart her firm from scratch because she had been operating in York. Rachel was shocked to discover that nobody in Sweden knew what Pilates was when she and her husband moved there and Graham was hired to manage Stersund.
She was extremely quick to adapt, and as a result, she quickly expanded her company. Rachel’s career was thriving in Sweden, and she even formed a number of friendships that followed her back to England.
Rachel Potter Net Worth
Rachel has a significant net worth which mostly represents her earnings from businesses. She is very different from the typical WAG regarding bank balances. She mainly invests her money into the business. She also has the support of her husband who earns a lot from his professional contract with Brighton. Their added income is so huge that it ensures a luxurious lifestyle for them. The couple have not shared their income and net worth to the public .
Rachel Potter and Graham Potter relationship
The lovely Rachel Potter is the wife of Graham Potter. When Graham was still a professional football player, he began dating Rachel. From the very beginning, they knew they had a connection. After some time, they found themselves deeply in love. Graham Potter’s career turned since the time he met Rachel.
Their relationship has grown stronger over the years. After many years of being together, their love is more intense than ever. The precise date of Graham Potter and Rachel’s wedding has not been made public.
Rachel Potter and Graham Potter Children
There are three kids total between Graham Potter and Rachel Potter and all three boys. Charlie Potter, Graham Potter’s first son, was born in 2010. The Potters’ twins, Sam and Theo, were born in 2014.
Rachel Potter Social media
We couldn’t find any account of her on any major social media. We believe Rachel is not a social media person. She mostly remains busty in her work and doesn’t get much time to post updates on social platforms. Rachel and Graham Potter don’t like to share their information on social media .
Who is Francesca Wilder? Meet the wife of Chris Wilder
Francesca Wilder is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of the current manager of EFL club, Sheffield United , Chris Wilder.
Wilder comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Francesca and Chris Wilder Families
Francesca was born in 1971 in England, but no specific birth date was disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It is not known whether she is the only child in her family.
Christopher John Wilder was born on September 23 1967, in Stocksbridge, West Riding of Yorkshire. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding his parents or other family members.
Francesca Wilder’s husband, Chris Wilder
Chris started his football career as a trainee at Southampton and was released soon after. He played as a right-back and now is the EFL Championship club Middlesbrough manager.
His professional career was not that long, and he saw spells at Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Notts County, Bradford City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Halifax Town. He also had loan spells at five clubs. After returning, he began his management career at Alfreton Town, wherein 27 weeks, he won four trophies.
Wilder returned to Halifax Town as a manager and was in charge for more than 300 games until the club liquidated in 2008. He then joined Conference National club Oxford United where he just missed out on a play-off place in his first season.
After more than five years, he joined Northampton Town, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract. He led the club from relegation to a mid-table finish. On May 12 2016, Wilder joined his boyhood club Sheffield United on a three-year contract.
Wilder’s League One managerial debut got off to a poor start, only gaining a single point from the first four games, leaving Sheffield United at the bottom of League One. Still, the club pushed on and went on to become League Once Champions, securing 100 points in the process. After many ups and downs and taking the club to Premier League, On March 13 2021, Wilder left the club by mutual consent.
On November 7, he was appointed manager of Middlesbrough, where he was awarded EFL Championship Manager of the month.
Francesca and Chris Wilder Kids
Chris was first married to Rachel. They both met each other at a mutual friend’s wedding. The couple got married after a few years of dating. They have two children together. However, the marriage didn’t go well, and they parted ways.
Francesca then came into Wilder’s life and tied the knot with him after some years of dating on January 31, 2017. However, there are no details of their wedding. She takes care of Chris’s two daughters, Evie Wilder and Martha Wilder. Francesca has been through thick and thin with Chris Wilder and they share a great bond. Chris Wilder has been with the EFL championship club, Sheffield United, since 2023.
Francesca Wilder Profession, Career, Net Worth
Francesca is a homemaker and loves to shop online. In addition, she Handles the kids and the house.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Chris has an estimated net worth of around $4 million approx. However, her husband is also not found on any social media. They are often seen together at events and club matches.
Besides Tottenham, Why Arsenal Might Have Been Handed the Toughest EFL Cup Fourth Round Draw
Arsenal‘s EFL Cup fourth round draw against Brighton represents one of the toughest possible outcomes. While Tottenham might have been handed toughest draw with a visit to Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park, the Gunners will view their trip to the Amex Stadium with genuine concern given Brighton’s current trajectory under their management.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Port Vale: Eberechi Eze Opens Account in Carabao Cup Victory
Brighton’s Fearless Revolution
Brighton have transformed into one of the Premier League’s most unpredictable sides this season. Their young manager Fabian Hürzeler has instilled a fearless approach that sees them press high, play out from the back with conviction, and create chances through intricate passing combinations. This tactical evolution makes them dangerous opponents for any top-six club, particularly in knockout football where one mistake can prove decisive.
The Seagulls have already claimed notable scalps this campaign, with a win over Manchester City and a draw against Tottenham, demonstrating their ability to compete with England’s elite. Their home form at the Amex has been particularly impressive, where the crowd creates an intimidating atmosphere that can unsettle visiting teams.
Read More: Noni Madueke Injury Update: How Long will the Arsenal Star be Sidelined for due to Knee Injury?
Arsenal’s EFL Cup Competition Concerns
Arsenal’s recent EFL Cup history shows vulnerability against lower-ranked opposition who play without fear. In fact they were eliminated by Brighton from the EFL cup three seasons ago.
Brighton’s current setup perfectly fits this profile – a team with nothing to lose and everything to gain from a giant-killing performance.
The fixture timing could also favor Brighton, who can rotate their squad more freely than Arsenal, currently juggling Premier League title ambitions and Champions League commitments. This scheduling advantage allows Brighton to field a fresh, motivated team against potentially fatigued Arsenal players.
For Mikel Arteta‘s side, this draw represents a genuine banana skin in their pursuit of silverware.
Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s Rather Dull 2-0 Win Against Port Vale
