Former Arsenal academy striker Billy Vigar remains in an induced coma after sustaining a significant brain injury during Chichester City‘s Isthmian League Premier Division match against Wingate & Finchley on Saturday. The 21-year-old forward collided with a wall during the fixture, resulting in the serious head trauma.

Current Medical Situation of Billy Vigar

Chichester City confirmed that “Billy received a significant brain injury and is currently in an induced coma in intensive care receiving the best possible treatment. It is too early to say what the outcome will be and even if things go well, there will be a long road to recovery.” The club has requested privacy for Vigar’s family during this difficult period.

Arsenal Academy Background

Vigar scored four goals in 18 appearances for Arsenal’s under-18s but never made a senior appearance for the Gunners. The striker eventually left Arsenal last year, joining Hastings United on a free transfer in July 2024. After a year in Hastings, he moved to Chichester in August 2025.

His career at Hastings was disrupted by injury problems, missing most of the 2024/25 season due to an LCL injury before making his move to the Isthmian League Premier Division side.

Football Community Response

The football community has rallied in support of Billy Vigar after the Chichester City forward suffered the serious brain injury during Saturday’s fixture. Messages of support have poured in across social media, with many former teammates and coaches expressing their concern for the young player’s recovery.

Comment

byu/sandbag-1 from discussion

insoccer

Comment

byu/sandbag-1 from discussion

insoccer

Comment

byu/sandbag-1 from discussion

insoccer

Comment

byu/sandbag-1 from discussion

insoccer

The incident highlights the ongoing risks players face at all levels of football, from grassroots through to professional leagues. Vigar’s condition remains critical as medical professionals continue providing intensive care treatment.

Read More: Why Mikel Arteta Must Start These 5 Players Against Port Vale