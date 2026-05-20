Birmingham City
Birmingham City Confirm Eight Departures After WSL Promotion as Major Summer Rebuild Begins at St Andrew’s
Birmingham City are heading back to the Women’s Super League, and they are doing so with a squad that is going to look very different from the one that earned them promotion.
Eight players have been confirmed as departures following the conclusion of the season, with three loan players also returning to their parent clubs. It is a significant overhaul, and the club will need to get their recruitment right if they want to survive in the top flight.
The two names that will hurt the most are Lucy Quinn and club captain Christie Harrison-Murray.
Quinn brought creativity, leadership, and big-moment quality to a side that needed all three during a tough WSL2 campaign.
Harrison-Murray led the team as captain through the entirety of the promotion push. Losing the player who lifted the dressing room and dragged this squad to the top flight is a genuine risk heading into such a demanding first season back.
The Full List of Departures
Alongside Quinn and Harrison-Murray, goalkeeper Adrianna Franch departs after joining mid-season. Lily Agg, Michaela Kovacs, Poppy Irvine, Shanade Hopcroft, and Tegan McGowan are also leaving. That is a substantial amount of experience and squad depth walking out of the door at once.
The Challenge Ahead in the WSL
Promotion is wonderful. Staying up is the hard part. Birmingham know better than most how unforgiving the WSL can be for newly promoted sides, having experienced relegation before. The summer window is not just important for this club, it is absolutely critical.
What Comes Next
Birmingham are expected to be among the busiest clubs in the transfer market over the coming weeks. They need goals, leadership, and WSL experience. The foundation of promotion is there. Now they have to build something on top of it quickly.
Also read: Gabby George Sends Message to Man United Women Fans After Chelsea Defeat as Veteran Defender Vows to Come Back Stronger
Arsenal
Alex Scott – Net Worth, Husband, Salary, Current Job and more
Alex Virina Scott was a former professional footballer who played for Arsenal as a right-back and currently is a football pundit and also a TV presenter, and in this blog, we will learn about her Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job and more
Alex played for Arsenal in three different spells and in between played for Birmingham City and Boston Breakers. She also made 140 appearances representing the England National Football team and even played for Great Britain in 2012 the Summer Olympics.
Alex currently covers the English Premier League coverage and works for BBC Sport and Sky Sport and she was inducted to the English Hall of Fame in 2019.
Alex Scott Net Worth and Salary
Alex nearly played 16 years of Senior football but she didn’t just stop earning from that and joined as a pundit and still, she earns much. Her net worth is estimated to be around $2.5 million in 2025. The salary she receives from Sky Sports and BBC Sports still remains unknown. It can be somewhere between $500k to $600k, but there is no clear picture on the same.
Alex Scott Club Career
Alex joined Arsenal’s youth academy in 1992 when she was just eight years old. She got into the first team as a striker/winger but was later converted into a full-back. She joined Birmingham City in 2005 from Arsenal. Due to financial issues in Birmingham City, she returned back to Arsenal in the next season.
Rejoining Arsenal turned out to be the turning point in her career. She was an important player for Arsenal in winning the domestic double and then the quadruple where they won every European trophy competition they faced including the 2007 UEFA Women’s Cup.
After successful times there, she moved to the US joining Boston Breakers in 2009. There she made 55 appearances for the club and scored a goal. In 2011, she again rejoined Arsenal and even became the captain of the team in the 2014-15 season. She played her final match against Manchester City in 2018 which resulted in a win for the Gunners.
Alex Scott International Career
The former right-back made 140 appearances for the England National football team scoring 11 goals for them. Even made 5 appearances for Great Britain in the 2012 Olympics. She made her International debut in 2004 against the Netherlands. She participated in the 2007, 2011, and 2015 World Cups.
She won a bronze medal in the 2015 World Cup and a silver in the 2009 UEFA Women’s Euros. She retired from the National team in 2017.
Alex Scott Current Job
Scott began her media career even before her retirement from football by having small roles in BT Sport, BBC Sport, and Sky Sport. Following her retirement in 2017, Alex gave her full attention to the Television media. She became famous to all the football fans after the 2018 World Cup as she was the first female pundit on the World Cup for BBC.
The former English International was announced as a commentator in EA Sports FIFA 22 game. Despite her good times in the media, Alex has also shared that she has faced much sexist abuse on social media because of her role as a pundit.
Alex Scott Personal Life
Scott was born on 14 October 1984 in London to the couple Tony and Carol McKee. She lived mostly with her mother during her young age. She went to Langdon Park School which was granted the Sports College Status. In 2016, she went to Iraq to raise money for Save the Children and previously was an ambassador for the Street Child World Cup. Alex Scott was featured in the national ad for messaging platform WhatsApp.
Alex Scott Husband
Alex Scott is a 42 years old Pundit and doesn’t seem like she’s married or currently dating anyone. She is single right now and also keeps her personal life so locked. In an interview in 2020, she confirmed that she was single and also said it is not necessary to date or look for someone. It shows how busy she is with her media career.
Alex Scott Endorsements and Sponsors
In 2011, the former right-back started the Alex Scott Academy in partnership with Puma and Kingston College for Women aged from 16-19. This was the first such academy in the United Kingdom. The former player is Heineken’s Official Ambassador for Women’s Football.
Read more:
Birmingham City
Who is Janet Bruce? Meet the wife of Steve Bruce
Janet Bruce is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of Steve Bruce, the current Blackpool club coach.
Bruce comes from Northumberland, and she is known for being the partner of former Manchester United star player Steve Bruce. Her husband is the coach of of EFL League One club Blackpool. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Janet and Steve Bruce Families
Janet was born in 1963 in Northumberland, England. She is 63 years old, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family. She has never disclosed about her family.
Steve Bruce was born on December 31st 1960, in Cambridge, England, to father Joe Bruce and mother Sheenagh Bruce. He has two brothers as well and is older than them.
Janet Bruce’s husband Steve Bruce
Stephen Roger Bruce is a former English player who played as a centre back and is the current manager for the EFL League One club Blackpool.
At first, he was rejected by several clubs and was on the verge of quitting the game altogether, but he was offered a trial with Gillingham. He was offered an apprenticeship and went on to play more than 200 games for the club before joining Norwich City in 1984, where he won the League Cup.
He then moved to Manchester United. He achieved great success, winning twelve trophies, including three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, one League Cup and the European Cup Winners Cup. Steve was often described as one of the best English Players of the 1980s and 1990s who never got to play for his country.
Bruce began his managerial career with Sheffield United and then managed Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic and Crystal Place before joining Birmingham City in 2001. He led the club to the Premier League twice.
After resigning from there, he was appointed as the manager of Hull City and led the club to two promotions to the Premier League and the 2014 FA Cup Final. He took over the managerial ship of Sheffield Wednesday in February 2019 and left in July to take over at Newcastle United.
His final match with the club was his 1000th in club management. On February 3rd 2022, he was appointed as the manager of West Bromwich Albion.
Janet and Steve Bruce Kids
Janet and Bruce went to the same school in the Hexham area. After dating for several years, they married way back in February 1983, attended by all of their family and friends.
The couple has one daughter named Amy, born in 1987 and a son, Alex, born in 1984. Alex is a professional footballer and was signed by his father for Hull City.
Amy is married to Matt Smith, and she is an interior designer by profession. She has worked on top projects.
Janet Bruce Profession, Career, Net Worth
Janet is a homemaker, and she Handles the kids and takes care of the house. She has done an exceptional job to take care of her family and kids. She has been the pillar of strength for Steve through his ups and downs.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Steve has an estimated net worth of around $40 million approx. The couple doesn’t have any social media accounts. Both are introverted persons.
Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:
Birmingham City
Dan Burn – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Dan Burn is an English professional football player who plays as a defender for the English Premier League club Newcastle United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Daniel Johnson Burn famously called Dan Burn joined the Premier League club Newcastle United in 2022 and has been a regular player for the team. Burn became a regular Premier League player with Brighton from the 2019-20 season before signing for his boyhood club, Newcastle United, in January 2022. He has been with this club for more than 3 years and has 130 appearances.
Burn is one of the most experienced players in the league and has been an inspiration for many other young defenders for his work rate and hard work. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Dan Burn’s Net Worth and Salary
Dan Burn is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £17 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €17.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £3,744,000 per year playing for Newcastle United F.C.
Dan Burn Club Career
Burn began his football career in 2009 when he made his debut in the Football League for Darlington. After making 19 appearances for Darlington, Burn joined Fulham at the end of the 2010-11 season. During his time at Fulham, Burn had loan spells at Yeovil Town and Birmingham City. In 2015-16, he joined Wigan Athletic after his contract with Fulham expired.
Burn established himself as a regular Premier League player after signing for Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018-19, where he was loaned back to Wigan until January 2019. In January 2022, Newcastle United had a £7 million bid for Dan Burn rejected by his then-club, Brighton & Hove Albion. However, two days later, a fee of £13 million was agreed upon, and Burn signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Newcastle on 31 January.
Burn made his debut for Newcastle on 13 February, partnering Fabian Schär in a 1-0 victory against Aston Villa and was named as Sky Sports’ Man of the Match. Burn’s defensive skills were praised by Gary Neville, who commented on his composure and organisation of the Newcastle defence.
Dan Burn Family
Dan Burn was born on 9 May 1992 in Blyth, England. His parents’ names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Dan Burn’s Girlfriend
The Defender prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and hasn’t been spotted dating a girl and as per reports, the New Castle’s centre-back is currently single. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than on dating.
Dan Burn Sponsors and Endorsements
Dan Burn has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field. He might have endorsements with small brands, but none of them have been revealed yet.
Dan Burn Cars and Tattoos
Dan Burn has been spotted driving a Renault car in the streets of Blyth in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. He has many luxurious cars and has been one of the richest football players of this decade. Unlike many footballers, Dan Burn has not inked his skin yet. Dan Burn is not a big fan of tattoes as he likes to keep it simple
Read More:
Home » Teams » Birmingham City »
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”