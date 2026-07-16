Birmingham City Complete Manchester United Double Signing as Millie Turner and Lisa Naalsund Arrive on Permanent Deals.

Birmingham City have secured permanent transfers of Manchester United pair Millie Turner and Lisa Naalsund following undisclosed fee arrangements with the Red Devils. The dual signings represent significant recruitment coup as the Blues prepare for their return to the Women’s Super League following their championship promotion campaign.

We are delighted to announce the signing of England international defender Millie Turner from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee. ✍️



The 30-year-old joins us after eight years at Manchester United, where she established herself as one of the WSL’s top defenders. — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) July 15, 2026

Turner departs Manchester United after eight years establishing herself as experienced defensive presence, accumulating 133 appearances across all competitions while scoring nine goals from defence. Naalsund joins after three-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, making 74 appearances and contributing eight goals from midfield. Both players won Adobe Women’s FA Cup recognition during their respective Manchester United tenures.

Welcoming our United duo 👏💙 pic.twitter.com/3137dOSCaZ — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) July 15, 2026

Experienced Pair Express Genuine Project Belief

Turner articulated authentic enthusiasm regarding Birmingham’s direction, specifically highlighting the squad’s collective mentality and fighting spirit as factors driving her decision. Her language suggests conviction regarding the club’s potential rather than opportunistic transfer pursuit, indicating genuine confidence in their competitive trajectory moving forward.

Bringing pedigree to the side. 💪 pic.twitter.com/r2RIRBb0FY — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) July 15, 2026

Naalsund similarly expressed genuine excitement regarding Birmingham’s project, describing the club’s atmosphere and people as decisive factors in her transfer choice. Her emphasis on future brightness and project potential suggests belief in long-term competitive development rather than short-term arrangements.

Championship Winners Build Elite Squad

Birmingham’s acquisition of two experienced Manchester United performers demonstrates serious ambition regarding their Women’s Super League return. Rather than settling for developmental players, they identify established performers capable of immediate top flight contribution while providing leadership within their championship-winning squad.

Experience at the highest level 💪 pic.twitter.com/DhBG5f12PN — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) July 15, 2026

This double signing feels genuinely transformative for Birmingham’s competitive trajectory. Turner and Naalsund arrive with proven championship pedigree combined with genuine trophy experience, suggesting Birmingham are building to challenge established powerhouses rather than simply consolidating their second tier success.

Millie’s first day 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Od0YTM90Sd — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) July 15, 2026

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