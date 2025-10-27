France
Isabelle Matuidi – Blaise Matuidi’s wife, net worth, career, kids, and family
Isabelle Matuidi is a passionate entrepreneur and businesswoman. She is the wife of former Inter-Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi. In this article, we will discuss about the beautiful relationship between the couple.
Isabelle Matuidi comes from France, and She is known for being the wife of World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi.
Isabelle Matuidi and Blaise Matuidi Families
Isabelle was born on November 1, 1987, in France. There are few details about her family, but she has a great connection with them.
Blaise Matuidi was born on 9 April 1987 in Toulouse, Haute-Garonne to a father Fair Rivelino, and a mother Elise. He has four siblings and was raised in a Parisian suburb.
Isabelle’s husband, Blaise Matuidi
Matuidi’s career took off at Troyes AC, where he made his professional debut in 2004. Scouts were initially drawn to his quick footwork and enthusiastic flair, which led to his 2007 transfer to AS Saint-Étienne. He developed his tough ball-winning abilities at Saint-Etienne and established himself as a crucial player in the midfield. His accomplishments attracted notice, which prompted a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2011.
Matuidi became one of Europe’s top midfielders while playing for PSG. He was a key contributor to PSG’s success at home, taking home multiple Ligue 1 championships and domestic cups. He was a cornerstone in the team’s midfield because of his unwavering work ethic and capacity to disrupt opposing plays.
By joining Juventus in Serie A, Matuidi began a new phase of his professional life in 2017. His relocation to Italy gave him the opportunity to present his abilities on a bigger international platform. He continued to shine at Juventus, helping the team to Serie A victories and lengthy UEFA Champions League runs.
Matuidi’s successful international career with the French national side added to his great club career. He played a crucial role in the French team’s World Cup victory in 2018. Along with players like N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba, his midfield contributions helped France win their second World Cup.
Matuidi entered the MLS in August 2020 after signing with Inter Miami. However, his stay in the country was brief, and in January 2022, he was left off the club’s roster for the 2022 season.
Blaise Matuidi made the decision to hang up his cleats and declare his retirement from professional football on December 23, 2022. His extraordinary career will be remembered for his unrelenting work ethic, flexibility, and the multiple championships he garnered on the club and international levels. The fact that Blaise Matuidi is still remembered as a midfield powerhouse is a credit to his commitment to and talent in the game of soccer.
Isabelle and Blaise Matuidi Kids
Their love story began at a very young age when Blaise met Isabelle in Troyes. After years of dating, Blaise romanticized his dream girl in the Grand Rex theatre as Isabelle was waiting for a Star Wars movie. Still, the screen played the montage of their pictures with a big question mark, to which Isabelle said yes.
In 2017 they tied the knot, which was attended by all of their family and friends. They have four children together. In May, their first daughter was born, and within the next three years, they gave birth to one son and a daughter. (Mylene, Naelle, Eden and Nahla)
In 2021 Isabelle gave birth to a baby girl named Nahla Ivy Matuidi.
Isabelle Matuidi Career, Profession, Net Worth
Isabelle is a really talented female. She is a trained osteopath and has a certificate in banking as well. In addition, she is the founder and CEO of GIMmini Kids, which makes her a successful Entrepreneur.
She is also a social media influencer with 90k followers on Instagram and has a net worth of $2 Million in 2026. Isabelle is the owner of a sports centre and she earns a big income from her venture. She also collaborates with brands for ads.
William Saliba Net Worth and Salary
Saliba is beginning to rise as a baller as well his net worth is starting to rise. The French International is said to have an estimated net worth of $27 Million. He has a long-term contract with Arsenal which earns up to 9 million euros annually. Saliba is easily one of the highest paid football players of Arsenal.
He has been so good this season is certainly one for the future and certainly, Arsenal will make him stay at the club by offering lucrative contracts. His market value is updated to 55 million euros in May 2025.
William Saliba Club Career
Saliba started to play at the age of six under the guidance of Kylian Mbappe’s father. In 2016, he moved to Saint-Étienne and signed his first contract at the age of 17. He made his debut in September 2018, in a Ligue1 win over Toulouse and went on to make 13 appearances that season.
Arsenal signed him in 2019 for an estimated fee of 27 million pounds plus add-ons and then was again loaned back to Saint-Étienne. He made 17 appearances and helped the team reach the 2020 Coupe de France Final. He returned to Arsenal in July 2020.
He made his first appearance for Arsenal in a pre-season friendly match against MK Dons in August 2020. He was left out of the squad and was only able to play for the Arsenal U23. He was again loaned to the French teams Nice and Marseille for which the Arsenal boss Arteta expresses his regret.
Saliba debuted for Arsenal in August 2022, impressing with a faultless performance. He scored his first goal and won Goal of the Month in August. In 2025, William Saliba’s contract was extended till 2030.
William Saliba International career
On March 21 2022, Saliba received his first senior International call-up following the injury of Benjamin Pavard for the friendlies against Ivory Coast and South Africa. Saliba played from France U16 to France U21 National Football Team before playing the senior France national team for which he has appeared 7 times.
William Saliba Early Life
Saliba was born on 24 March 2001 in Bondy, France. His father is Lebanese and his mother is Cameroonian. The parental details of the French footballer are not available as of now. We certainly hope that he has a good time with his family.
William Saliba Girlfriend
Saliba is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. William will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.
William Saliba Endorsements and Sponsorship
William Saliba has a boot-related endorsement deal with Nike. As a part of the endorsement deal with Nike, Saliba exclusively uses Nike products in matches. In the 2021/22 season, Saliba exclusively wore the Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite boots throughout the season. Other than this, he doesn’t seem to endorse any other products.
William Saliba Cars and Tattoos
William Saliba, the professional football player for Arsenal and the French national team, has an impressive car collection. Among his notable vehicles is the Audi E-Tron GT, a luxurious and high-performance electric grand tourer with 637 hp and a range of over 230 miles. Additionally, Saliba owns a Volkswagen ID.4, an electric SUV known for its family-friendly design, practicality, and impressive driving performance.
William has a lot of space on his body to be tattooed but there is no evidence that he has inked his skin. His pictures on social media have clearly indicated that he is not a fan of tattoos and doesn’t have one.
Melissa Chovet Childhood and Family
Melissa Chovet was born on September 4, 1994, to a French family. Her father and mother did an excellent job raising the child. They educated her with good ethics and values that moulded her personality. She explored new places and traveled with her friends for photoshoots.
The capacity to manage pressure at such a young age is truly incredible, and her family is the reason for that type of behaviour. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. The family is very close and often goes to dinner together. Follow along to learn about the career and day-to-day life of the stunning girlfriend of Layvin Kurzawa.
Melissa Chovet Education
Melissa went to a local high school. She was an enthusiastic student and enjoyed the process of studying. Later on, her technique to maintain higher concentration helped her excel in her entrepreneurial journey. Whether the Beautiful French lady went to college is a complete mystery to us.
Melissa Chovet career
Melissa started her career as a model and rose to fame rapidly due to her alluring stature. She has a wonderful figure and coupled with her beautiful face it creates a magnificent picture that attracts people. She has worked with several brands and promoted a lot of high-profile products. Melissa Chovet has earned a huge income from her modeling career.
Melissa was passionate about building something on her own and she decided to give it a shot when she moved in with Layvin Kurzawa. The French beauty was determined to launch a product that would solve a crucial problem for her customers and would help make the world a better place. She became successful in her endeavour after launching her business which caters to the need of a vibrant and diverse customer range.
Melissa Chovet Net Worth
Melissa has a significant net worth which mostly represents her earnings from businesses. She is very different from the typical WAG regarding bank balances. She mainly invests her money into the business. She also has the support of her husband who earns a lot from his professional contract with PSG. Their added income is so huge that it ensures a luxurious lifestyle for them.
Melissa Chovet and Layvin Kurzawa relationship
Layvin Kurzawa met his girlfriend in 2016. From the very beginning, they knew they had a connection. After some time, they found themselves deeply in love. Their relationship has grown stronger over the years. Melissa followed her man to Paris and remained inseparable to date.
The pair makes a lot of public appearances and seems to be a happy couple. The duo hasn’t tied the knot yet, but considering the pace at which their relationship is growing, they could get married pretty soon.
Melissa Chovet and Layvin Kurzawa Children
One kid -a beautiful daughter- was born to Melissa Chovet and Layvin Kurzawa. Kendjaia Kurzawa, the daughter of Layvin Kurzawa, was born in September 2018 to Melissa Chovet. However, the couple only recently made their second pregnancy known through Instagram. Their second daughter is Leynicia and she was born in May 2022.
Melissa Chovet Social media
Melissa is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She sometimes promotes her brand through her social media channel. Mostly she posts adorable pictures of herself and with her husband and children. Melissa shares some reels as well. She doesn’t share her personal information on her Instagram. Melissa doesn’t go live unlike other models.
Alexandra Dulauroy Childhood and Family
Alexandra was born in Lyon, France, but she has Colombian roots. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. There is also no information about her date of birth.
We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new.
Alexandra Dulauroy Education
Alexandra went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The French beauty entered the modelling industry very young, that’s why we don’t know whether she skipped college. She was always interested in modelling and did photoshoots with top models.
Alexandra Dulauroy career
Alexandra is a Real Estate agent based out of Rhone-Alpes, France. The French beauty gave up her career in modelling after her breakup with Umtiti and it has been a wonderful choice so far as she has found a new life and a new love.
Alexandra was a professional bikini model before her Real Estate career began. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. Having a toned body was a massive advantage for her. She participated in several bikini modelling competitions and came victorious. However, later she found out modelling might not be her thing and changed her role.
Alexandra Dulauroy Net Worth
Alexandra hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs and currently earns a huge amount from her real estate deals. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth.
Alexandra Dulauroy and Samuel Umtiti relationship
Samuel Umtiti was in a relationship with Alexandra between 2016 and 2017. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.
The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they wanted to spend time together. However, only after a few months into the relationship, they broke up and got separated from each other without any drama.
The duo didn’t welcome any children during the tenure of their relationship. They were close for a few months and bringing a child that early might not be a good decision and it proved to be right. Alexandra has welcomed a son recently with her current partner. They live a happy life in France and enjoy their work.
Alexandra Dulauroy and Samuel Umtiti Children
Alexandra Dulauroy Social media
Alexandra doesn’t have a significant fan following on Instagram. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable children and current husband. There are no photos on her feed from her modelling days. She is active on the platform and shares her beautiful moments .
