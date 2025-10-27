Isabelle Matuidi is a passionate entrepreneur and businesswoman. She is the wife of former Inter-Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi. In this article, we will discuss about the beautiful relationship between the couple.

Isabelle Matuidi comes from France, and She is known for being the wife of World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi.

Isabelle Matuidi and Blaise Matuidi Families

Isabelle was born on November 1, 1987, in France. There are few details about her family, but she has a great connection with them.

Blaise Matuidi with wife Isabelle (Instagram)

Blaise Matuidi was born on 9 April 1987 in Toulouse, Haute-Garonne to a father Fair Rivelino, and a mother Elise. He has four siblings and was raised in a Parisian suburb.

Isabelle’s husband, Blaise Matuidi

Matuidi’s career took off at Troyes AC, where he made his professional debut in 2004. Scouts were initially drawn to his quick footwork and enthusiastic flair, which led to his 2007 transfer to AS Saint-Étienne. He developed his tough ball-winning abilities at Saint-Etienne and established himself as a crucial player in the midfield. His accomplishments attracted notice, which prompted a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2011.

Matuidi became one of Europe’s top midfielders while playing for PSG. He was a key contributor to PSG’s success at home, taking home multiple Ligue 1 championships and domestic cups. He was a cornerstone in the team’s midfield because of his unwavering work ethic and capacity to disrupt opposing plays.

Isabel Matuidi married Blaise Matuidi in 2017. (Credits: Instagram)

By joining Juventus in Serie A, Matuidi began a new phase of his professional life in 2017. His relocation to Italy gave him the opportunity to present his abilities on a bigger international platform. He continued to shine at Juventus, helping the team to Serie A victories and lengthy UEFA Champions League runs.

Matuidi’s successful international career with the French national side added to his great club career. He played a crucial role in the French team’s World Cup victory in 2018. Along with players like N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba, his midfield contributions helped France win their second World Cup.

Matuidi entered the MLS in August 2020 after signing with Inter Miami. However, his stay in the country was brief, and in January 2022, he was left off the club’s roster for the 2022 season.

Blaise Matuidi made the decision to hang up his cleats and declare his retirement from professional football on December 23, 2022. His extraordinary career will be remembered for his unrelenting work ethic, flexibility, and the multiple championships he garnered on the club and international levels. The fact that Blaise Matuidi is still remembered as a midfield powerhouse is a credit to his commitment to and talent in the game of soccer.

Isabelle and Blaise Matuidi Kids

Their love story began at a very young age when Blaise met Isabelle in Troyes. After years of dating, Blaise romanticized his dream girl in the Grand Rex theatre as Isabelle was waiting for a Star Wars movie. Still, the screen played the montage of their pictures with a big question mark, to which Isabelle said yes.

Blaise Matuidi is a trained osteopath. (Instagram)

In 2017 they tied the knot, which was attended by all of their family and friends. They have four children together. In May, their first daughter was born, and within the next three years, they gave birth to one son and a daughter. (Mylene, Naelle, Eden and Nahla)

In 2021 Isabelle gave birth to a baby girl named Nahla Ivy Matuidi.

Isabelle Matuidi Career, Profession, Net Worth

Isabelle is a really talented female. She is a trained osteopath and has a certificate in banking as well. In addition, she is the founder and CEO of GIMmini Kids, which makes her a successful Entrepreneur.

Isabelle Matuidi (Instagram)

She is also a social media influencer with 90k followers on Instagram and has a net worth of $2 Million in 2026. Isabelle is the owner of a sports centre and she earns a big income from her venture. She also collaborates with brands for ads.

