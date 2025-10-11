Google News
Bobby Clark – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Bobby Clark is an English professional football player who plays as a central midfielder for the club Derby County and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Bobby Lamont Clark famously called Bobby Clark joined the youth team of Liverpool in 2021 and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. He is known to be putting in a lot of effort to succeed under Jurgen Klopp and the club hopes to make him stay for the long term. Clark joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2024. For the 2025 season, he was bought by Derby County on loan.
With his promising performances and the support of the Liverpool coaching staff, Bobby Lamont Clark has a bright future ahead as he aims to make his mark on the English football scene.
Bobby Clark’s Net Worth and Salary
Bobby is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £1.5. As soon as Bobby Clark makes his debut at senior level, his value will rise. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €350k by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £1 m per year playing for Derby County Club. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals and he is surely one to watch out for.
Bobby Clark Club Career
Bobby began footballing at Birmingham City’s football academy in 2012 and after the family moved to North East England, he chose to join the academy of Newcastle in 2014. He left the club’s academy in 2021 and joined Liverpool’s academy for a reported fee of 1.5 million pounds. As of 2025, he is signed by Derby County for the EFL championship.
He joined the club on a five-year deal and signed his first professional contract with the club in February 2022. He was included in the squad for the preseason matches in the summer of 2022. He was named on the bench for the opening match of Liverpool in the 2022/23 league season against Crystal Palace FC at Anfield.
He made his first professional debut for the club in the League match against AFC Bournemouth on 27 August 2022 in a 9-0 home victory. He started the EFL Cup match against Derby County at Anfield on 9 November 2022 and the match ended in a victory.
Bobby Clark International Career
Bobby was called up for the U16 team of England and he made his debut against Wales U16 in April 2021. He made his U18 debut for the nation against the Netherlands on 21 September 2022 and the match resulted in a 1-0 victory. Bobby Clark is yet to make his England debut at the senior level. The youngster has age in his side and will be the player to watch out for in the near future.
Bobby Clark Family
Bobby was born on 7 February 2005 in Epsom, England to his mother and his father, Lee Clark. Lee was the manager of the academy at Birmingham City, where Bobby Clark was trained. His parents supported him a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Bobby Clark’s Girlfriend
Bobby Clark is currently dating Keira Birkett. Bobby and his gorgeous girlfriend Keira have gotten themselves a nice little apartment on the red side of Merseyside.
Bobby Clark Sponsors and Endorsements
English Forward, Bobby Clark is an Adidas endorser. Adidas is a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures sports shoes, clothing, and accessories headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Bavaria. It is the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe and the second biggest in the world.
Bobby Clark Cars and Tattoos
Bobby Clark has been spotted driving a black Mercedes, which is one of the cars in his collection. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Guy Mowbray – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Personal Life, Current Job and more
Guy Nicholas Mowbray is an English commentator working for BT Sport and BBC Sport currently and here in this blog, we will see more about Guy Mowbray’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Current Job and more.
Guy Mowbray became the youngest ever Television commentator at the age of 26 to feature in a World Cup Final when he was working for Eurosport at the 1998 World Cup. He’s been in the field for more than 26 years now. We are going to talk about the 54-year-old’s professional career, personal life and much more in this article. So without any delay, let’s get started.
Guy Mowbray Net Worth and Salary
The English commentator is estimated to have a net worth of $700,000 as reported by Networthpost. His main source of income is from commentary and as he is one of the most famous people in the media definitely would earn less. He works for 3Mediaa currently and would be earning more. Guy Mowbray is also the lead commentator of BBC network. He is also working on TNT Sports.
Guy Mowbray Professional Career
Guy Mowbray made his Television debut in April 1997 with Eurosport. In a year, he became their primary commentator and led the commentator team for the 1998 World Cup in France. He received the Newcomer of the Year award from the Royal Television Society.
Guy Mowbray then joined ITV in 1999. He covered the Champions League, Italian League, and Football League live matches. He also helped in covering commentaries at Euro 2000, Euro 2004, and the 2002 World Cup.
In 2004, Guy Mowbray joined BBC and commentated on Premier League matches virtually every week. He was chosen to commentate for BBC of England games in the 2010 World Cup. Following that he also commentated on England during Euro 2012. He was also chosen by BBC to commentate on the BBC’s coverage of England for 2020 Euros. He commentated on the UEFA Champions League, and the Europa League in the English Language for international viewers. He has been working for BT Sport and IMG since 2015 and 2016 respectively. He primarily worked on FA Cup and Europa League.
Guy Mowbray’s Personal Life
Guy Mowbray was born on 16 February 1972 in York, England. The details of his father and mother are not available as of now. He went to Huntington School in the north of the city. Mowbray was more of a cricket player than a footballer and regularly plays for Bishopthorpe Cricket Club and is also a supporter of York City.
Guy Mowbray has said that he has been living with Asthma since when he was young. He has mentioned that it did not prevent him from playing any sport despite having many asthma attacks throughout his childhood. He said that he was also lucky enough that it did not affect his media career.
Guy Mowbray Wife
The 54-year-old BBC commentator tries to keep his profile low-key and has never revealed details about the family. But according to many reports Guy Mowbray is said to be married and has never spoken much about his wife’s name and her profile.
Together with their child, Mowbray has posted their pic on social media. And the pics seem to convey to us the meaning that they are leading a healthy and happy life privately.
GuyMowbray’sy Famous Commentatory Moments
Guy Mowbray has quoted that the 2018 WorldCupp semifinal match between Argentina and France which resulted in a 4-3 win for France, was the best match he has seen live. Son Heung-min‘s effortless solo goal against Burnley in the 2020/21 season was the best goal he has ever commentated on and also revealed that Zinedine Zidane was the best player he has ever seen.
Marko Arnautovic Wife Sarah Arnautovic Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Sarah Arnautovic is a professional model and famous for being the wife of Austrian football player Marko Arnautovic. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Marko Arnautovic is known for his angry attitude on the pitch and many don’t know how he keeps his cool in crucial moments of his life. Well, the answer is his wife Sarah. She is a fierce supporter of her husband and often helps him to maintain his coolness. Since moving to Bologna in 2021, the Austrian star has put in a good spell of performances.
That’s probably because the love of his life doesn’t like the idea of sharing private information on the internet. Well, we have managed to gather many interesting facts about the Austrian lady. In this article, we will share everything about the stunning Girlfriend Of Marko Arnautovic. Without further ado let’s get started.
Sarah Arnautovic Childhood and Family
Sarah was born on March 21, 1985. Despite having a glaring career in the modelling industry, she isn’t a big fan of stardom. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. That’s why we couldn’t find any information about her father and mother. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. She used to have a social media presence earlier, but she has also restricted her activity to the medium. But we are continuously searching for more information on her family and early life. So stay tuned to know more about the Girlfriend Of Marko Arnautovic.
Sarah Arnautovic Education
Sarah mostly spent her childhood and early adulthood in Austria. We believe she went to a local high school in her hometown. Whether she enrolled in a University is still unknown. We think she studied medicine at university, but we couldn’t verify the claim because there is very little information. However, we know that she was pretty ambitious from the beginning and worked very hard to achieve her dream.
Sarah Arnautovic Career
Sarah was a medical practitioner when she met Marko Arnautovic. We are not sure where she used to work. But we believe she used to put her best in whatever she did, and her optimistic personality helped her achieve many incredible feats in her career.
Sarah was passionate about modelling from an early age. We are unsure when she entered the modelling world, but she gained massive popularity due to her alluring looks and charming personality. She began to cause havoc in the industry and earned many high-profile contracts. She has worked with many big brands and has been featured on many famous magazine covers. Her speciality was swimwear and bikinis, and she used to flaunt her top-notch figure in bikini looks.
However, After their daughter – Emilia, was born, she left her medical and modelling career and became a housewife. She wanted to take care of the family, and the decision has worked out pretty well for her. Now she spends quality time with her children and husband at home.
Sarah Arnautovic Net Worth
Sarah’s net worth is currently unknown. As we don’t know her wages in her medical role and the sum of the money she accumulated from modelling, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find relevant data.
Sarah Arnautovic and Marko Arnautovic relationship
Marko Arnautovic met with her girlfriend in a Bremen disco. The moment he saw her, he knew that she was the one! However, it wasn’t easy for Sarah to keep hold of her man. They started dating soon after their first meeting, and Marko’s bad temper used to cause a lot of problems. However, with years of experience in the medical field, she was pretty good at consoling and communicating. So, she became the medicine for Marco’s anger issues.
She has remained to be the key to the Austrian player’s heart, and their relationship has flourished over the years. After the arrival of their first child, their relationship became stronger. They maintain healthy communication to date. However, the duo has decided to keep their private life away from the public eye. That’s why they don’t make a lot of public appearances.
Sarah Arnautovic Husband Marko Arnautovic Career
Marko Arnautovic currently serves as a forward for Serie A club Inter Milan, on loan from Bologna, and also represents the Austria national team. He started his career with the Austrian junior teams before committing to Dutch club Twente in 2006. Arnautovic’s journey includes stints at Inter Milan, Werder Bremen, Stoke City, West Ham United, Shanghai SIPG, and his return to Europe with Bologna in August 2021. With over 100 caps for Austria, he’s a prominent figure in the national team’s history and was named Austrian Footballer of the Year in 2018.
Sarah Arnautovic and Marko Arnautovic Children
The duo has two children. One of their daughter’s names is Emilia. However, they haven’t yet revealed the birthdate of her daughter. Their second daughter is Alicia. Sarah and Marko Arnautovic live their life with daughters and families.
Sarah Arnautovic Social media
Sarah used to be active on social media at the beginning of their relationship. However, she stopped sharing content on social platforms after becoming a full-time housewife. She likes to spend time with her family nowadays, rather than scrolling through online pages. Sarah Arnautovic posts pictures of her kids and husband frequently. They also make reels and share it to the public.
FAQs about Sarah Arnautovic
Sam Matterface – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, and more
Sam Matterface is an English commentator who currently works for ITV sport, Talksport and TalkSport and in this blog, we will see about Sam Matterface’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Current Job, and more
Samuel Peter Matterface has been working in the media since 1992 and is a well-known commentator and sports broadcaster for talkSport. He was also a commentator for the dance reality show ‘Dance on Ice’ and below we will see more about him. Matterface is a hardcore Chelsea fan and never misses out on their matches.
Sam Matterface Net worth and Salary
Sam had a successful career as a radio presenter and owing to that, he is estimated to have a net worth of $600k. He has been in the field for almost 30 years now and is one of the most popular radio presenters in England. Sam currently earns around $24k – $89k annually. This is an estimation and the original salary may differ.
Sam Matterface Professional Career
Sam started his professional career by working as a sports commentator for the local hospital radio station OHR in 1992 at the age of 16. Then joined BBC Radio Kent in 1998, and later worked at Capital Radio Sport from 1999.
Sam then joined 107.4 The Quay and presented a variety of sports-related shows from 2001 – 2007. Then in 2007, Matterface joined Sky Sports News and worked there till 2010.
In 2018 January, ITV confirmed that Matterface will be replacing Matt Chapman as the main commentator for the show Dancing on Ice. Also in June 2020, ITV announced that Matterface would be a leading commentator for football for the 2020-2021 season. He is also the chief commentator for the Talksport radio station. Sam Matterface also worked on the ITV skating competition Dancing on Ice from 2018 to 2024, and this was a turning point in his career.
Sam Matterface Early Life
Sam was born on 21 April 1978 in Kent, England. He was raised by his parents till his teenage years. Sam never revealed any details concerning his parents or siblings and it still remains to be unknown. He graduated from the Coopers School with a major in sports and English in Chislehurst in 1996.
Sam Matterface Wife – Stef Matterface
Previously, Sam married the TV presenter Natalie Sawyer. They both met at Sky Sports and following happy times, they got engaged in front of the workers of SkySports in 2009. They have a son together named Matterface Sawyer born in 2012. The couple got divorced in 2014.
In 2016, Sam got married to Stef Matterface and has been spending more than 6 happy years together with her. They both were blessed with a son in 2017, and later they named him Herbert Paul Matterface.
Sam Matterface Iconic Commentary moment
Sam was commentating live and went completely mad in 2012 when Sergio Aguero‘s late goal led to Man City beating Queen Park Rangers which helped them to win the Premier League. It would arguably be his most memorable moment – that, and being in the commentary box for England’s semi-final win in the UEFA Euros 2020.
- Ian Darke 2022 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Current Job, and more
- Jamie Redknapp 2022- Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more
- Alex Scott 2022 – Net Worth, Husband, Salary, Current Job and more
FAQs about Sam Matterface
|What is the net worth of Sam Matterface?
|The net worth of Sam Matterface is 500 Thousand dollars.
|Does Sam Matterface still work for Talksport?
|Yes, Sam Matterface works for both TalkSport.
|How old is Sam Matterface?
|He is 42 years old.
|Is Sam Matterface English?
|Yes, Sam Matterface is from England.
