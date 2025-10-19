Brandon Myers is a British reality TV personality who rose to fame in 2016 after appearing on the popular dating show “Ex on the Beach” on MTV and in this article, we will see more about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Myers began his career as a stripper and had a successful career in that industry before transitioning into reality TV. He has since appeared on several other reality TV shows, including “Love Island,” “Naked Attraction,” and “Celebrity Ex on the Beach.” He has also worked as a model and has been featured in numerous magazines, including Men’s Health.

Known for his chiselled physique and charming personality, Myers has amassed a significant following on social media, with over 1 million followers on Instagram. He often uses his platform to promote fitness and healthy living. Despite his success, Myers has faced criticism for his behaviour on reality TV shows, with some viewers accusing him of being disrespectful to women. Nevertheless, he remains a popular figure in the entertainment industry and continues to pursue his career with enthusiasm.

Brandon Myers is a British reality TV personality who rose to fame in 2016. (Credits: @brandonpmyers Instagram)

Brandon Myers Facts and Wiki

Brandon Myers Net Worth

Brandon Myers has been estimated to be worth $5 million as of 2021. His profession as a reality TV star, where he gained considerable fame and popularity, accounts for the majority of his income. In addition, Myers has made a sizable fortune from his modelling endeavours and his own clothing line, Beau Homme.

Myers’ net worth probably increased as a result of his involvement on several reality TV programmes. His earnings from appearance fees, endorsements, and sponsorships totalled a sizeable sum. His social media presence has also given him the opportunity to profit significantly from sponsored posts and brand collaborations.

Brandon Myers Family

Brandon Myers was born on 11 August 1996 in Brighton, East Sussex, England. Her father’s name is Paulm Myers, and his mother’s name is not known, They both apparently run a travel agency named Explore the World. He is the only son of Paulm and Mrs Paulm. He has a nephew named Joey J. Other information about his family is not known.

Brandon Myers has been estimated to be worth $5 million as of 2021. (Credits: @brandonpmyers Instagram)

Brandon Myers Girlfriend – Gabby Dawn Allen

Gabby Allen and Brandon Myers’ relationship has been a topic of interest for many since they started dating in 2020. The couple met through mutual friends and quickly hit it off, with Gabby insisting that they were just friends before they made things official.

Their relationship has been a source of happiness for both of them, with Brandon often sharing adorable pictures of them together on social media. The couple has been open about their love for each other and has been seen flaunting their affection publicly. They have also gone on several vacations together, including trips to Dubai and Greece.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the couple spent a lot of time together, with Brandon even getting a tattoo of Gabby’s name on his arm as a sign of his love for her. They have been supportive of each other’s careers, with Gabby often promoting Brandon’s clothing line on social media.

Brandon Myers Body Measurements

British reality TV personality and model Brandon Myers is renowned for his lean body. He is 85 kg (187 lbs) in weight and 5 feet 9 inches tall (175 cm). Myers exercises often and follows a strict diet to preserve his muscular physique, which includes well-defined abs and biceps. He frequently offers fitness guidance and workout recommendations on social media, motivating his followers to live healthier lives.

Brandon Myers with his girlfriend Gabby Dawn Allen. (Credits: @brandonpmyers Instagram)

Brandon Myers House

Being a successful TV personality and entrepreneur, it is safe to assume that Brandon Myers has a comfortable place to live in. He often shares pictures on social media showcasing his luxurious lifestyle, including travels to exotic destinations and his fashion line.

Brandon Myers Social Media

Brandon Myers is a popular social media personality with a significant following on Instagram. As of my knowledge cutoff of September 2021, he had over 405K followers and had made more than 1600 posts on his account. Myers’ Instagram page is full of pictures and videos showcasing his fit and muscular physique, fashion style, travels, and daily life.

He often uses his platform to promote his clothing line “Beau Homme” and also shares workout tips and fitness advice. Myers is active on other social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok, where he has a considerable following as well.

