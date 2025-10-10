Dragon Feeds
Brandon Williams Girlfriend Shanice East Wiki -Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Shanice East is famous for being the girlfriend of Hull City youngster Brandon Williams. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Shanice is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the girlfriend of Norwich City youngster Brandon Williams. Despite being pretty young, the English beauty has already gathered a strong fan base through her social media reach. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article.
After excelling in the Manchester United youth team, Williams was promoted. However, his journey with the senior team was short lived as after just 2 seasons, he was shipped to Norwich on loan. After proving to be efficient, the youngster has become a first-team starter for the Canaries. It remains to be seen how his career shapes up in England, but in this article, we will only discuss his love life rather than his professional one. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Brandon Williams.
Shanice East Childhood and Family
Shanice was born on July 13, 2002, in a wealthy English family. Her nationality is English, and she is currently staying in England. As her parents are wealthy, she was brought up as a queen. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet. However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.
Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. So, we will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Brandon Williams.
Shanice East Education
Shanice hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.
Shanice East career
Shanice is a social media star. She currently has an extensive follower base on Instagram. However, she had to do a lot of hard work behind the scenes to earn stardom. She did hours of workouts in the gym to maintain her body. Furthermore, her fashion sense was an instant attraction to the fans. Nevertheless, she received a follower boost when her relationship with Brandon Williams became public in 2021.
Shanice is pretty young, but we believe she is determined to pursue a career in the modelling industry. She already has a massive fanbase in her CV. If she takes it to the next level, she could become the next big thing.
Shanice East Net Worth
Shanice doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is doing brand promotions through her social channels at the moment.
Brandon Williams is one of Norwich City’s star players. The English club pays him €1.2 Million, which is a pretty significant amount. His net worth is believed to be over €5 Million. His huge bank balance helps him to maintain a luxurious lifestyle.
Shanice East and Brandon Williams relationship
Brandon Williams met with his girlfriend in early 2020. We currently don’t know how they met and whether it was love at first sight. However, we believe the duo got along well after their first meeting. After exchanging phone numbers, they were involved in late-night talks. They started dating that year in a secretive fashion.
The peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention made them comfortable. After just a few months of dating, they were madly in love. However, they only made it public in 2021, when Williams wished his girlfriend for her birthday online. The duo has remained inseparable since then.
Shanice East and Brandon Williams Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. Being very young, they have a long time in their hands to take that big decision.
Shanice East Social media
Shanice has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The English beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks. We couldn’t find many images of Brandon Williams on her channel. Our guess is the couple wants to keep their relationship low-key.
Elena Shtilyanova is an IS Developer by profession. She has been loyal to Dimitar Berbatov for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the Brazilian beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances.
She doesn’t like sharing much information with the public and doesn’t let her husband share pictures of her either. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. In this article, you will find everything you need to know about the stunning wife of Dimitar Berbatov.
Elena Shtilyanova Latest News – How Sir Alex Ferguson saved her
Did you know a shocking fact about Eleme Shtilyanova, here it is. In 2012, mafia mobsters blackmailed Dimitar Berbatov that they would kidnap his wife and children if he didn’t pay them a sum of £500,000. It was none other than Sir Alex Ferguson who helped the Bulgarian by arranging a private jet for him and his family to return to Manchester safely. (Source: Standard)
Even after returning to Manchester, Berbatov was so worried that he has requested his neighbours to keep a tight watch on his home.
Dimitar Berbatov is a big Premier League icon, considering what he has achieved with Manchester United and Tottenham. The Bulgarian also had a long stint in Bayer Leverkusen. Before coming to England. He has over 250 goals and over 100 assists in his club career. Furthermore, he also captained his national side. Berbatov is known for his superb ball control and his first touch is considered as one the greatest in the history of the beautiful game.
Elena Shtilyanova Childhood and Family
Elena was born on February 2, 1980, in Bulgaria, making her a Bulgarian citizen. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. After she met the love of her life, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with him.
That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. Her father, Valentin Shtilyanov, used to own a business, but we are unsure about its kind. She has a younger sister with whom she has managed a healthy relationship.
We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Elena’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Dimitar Berbatov.
Elena Shtilyanova Education
Elena went to a local high school in her hometown. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. The beautiful Bulgarian lady comes with an intelligent mind. She graduated from the University of National and World Economy in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Elena Shtilyanova career
Elena hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Our report suggests that she is an IS Developer at Bulgarian National Bank. She keeps her Instagram profile private, so we didn’t have any luck finding information there either. However, the information we have strongly suggests that she has progressed rapidly in her career. Currently, she is in a stable position and enjoys her role at the bank.
She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times.
But the rewards are equally superior. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children, she teaches them good values. Elena is also an excellent wife as she has supported Berbatov throughout his career.
Elena Shtilyanova Net Worth
Elena’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea her total worth. However, we believe she earns a significant amount from her bank job. Elena’s husband, Dimitar Berbatov, accumulated a considerable amount of money during his playing time. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.
Elena Shtilyanova and Dimitar Berbatov relationship
Dimitar Berbatov and his wife, Elena Shtilyanova, are long-term love birds as they have been together since Berbatov’s Leverkusen days. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. The pair was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting.
As they began to meet more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot in 2018 at a grand wedding ceremony that all their friends and family members attended.
Elena Shtilyanova and Dimitar Berbatov Children
Dimitar Berbatov and his wife Elena have two children together. Their first daughter, Dea Berbatova, was born on October 15, 2009. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Elia Berbatova, in 2012. The couple lead a happy life with their kids. They go on trips and watch football matches as well.
Elena Shtilyanova Social media
Elena is not a social media person. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private. She has maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around the idea of sharing images of private moments. She even told her husband not to share snaps of their family moments on social media. Elena shares pictures and stories, but she is not an active user.
David Raya is one of the skillful goal keepers in the world at the moment. The Spanish soccer player shared exciting news about his personal life. David Raya Martin and his wife Tatiana Trouboul are expecting their first child, and the footballer confirmed the news on his Instagram account with a beautiful video. Fans have been extending their wishes to the lovely couple.
David Raya was seen holding his wife’s hand and he kissed the baby bump. The baby bump video and pictures were also shared by the couple. David Raya and Tatiana tied the knot earlier this year in Spain. After dating for 4 years, David Raya married his sweetheart in Spain, in a ceremony attended by their family members.
Tatiana Trouboul is a model and she first met David Raya in 2021 while working at a nightclub. The couple began dating in 2022 and David Raya proposed to her in October 2024. In October 2024, David Raya and Tatiana Trouboul were engaged, and the footballer shared the happy news on his Instagram with the caption “She said Yes.
Tatiana Trouboul is a Model & Entrepreneur
Tatiana Trouboul is a model by profession. She has done a lot of photoshoots for top brands and has been a model over the years. She is also an entrepreneur and sells outfits through her venture. Tatiana Trouboul worked at a nightclub for a year. She met the footballer in 2021 and made their relationship official in 2022.
Tatiana Trouboul was born in Barcelona and completed her graduation at a reputed university in Spain. Since 2022, Tatiana has been living in North London. On non-match days, she returns to her hometown and spends time with her friends and families.
David Raya and Tatiana Trouboul Are Made For Each Other
David Raya is a talented footballer and one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He is blessed to have Tatiana Trouboul by his side who has sacrificed a lot for the Spanish soccer player. Tatiana Trouboul shifted her base to London and has been traveling with Raya.
The couple got married in July 2025 in Spain and went to Tanzania for their honeymoon. They enjoyed their time on beaches and explored wildlife as well. David Raya shared their safari trips on his social media which was well received by fans.
David Raya and his wife hang out frequently and spend time in new places. They spent their 2024 holidays in Dubai and Paris. Tatiana Trouboul also shared pre-wedding photos on her Instagram earlier this year. The couple support each other, and this is evident from their Instagram pictures and stories.
Declan Rice has established himself as the Premier League’s premier midfielder, surpassing Chelsea‘s Moises Caicedo and Manchester City‘s Rodri through three distinct qualities that separate him from his rivals.
Complete Box-to-Box Impact
Rice’s attacking output dwarfs both competitors. His nine goals and 10 assists last season demonstrate a level of offensive contribution neither Caicedo nor Rodri can match. While Rodri scored seven goals in his most productive campaign, Rice’s ability to arrive in dangerous positions and create chances makes him a genuine two-way threat.
The England international operates across the entire pitch, driving forward with purpose while maintaining defensive responsibilities. His late runs into the box have produced crucial goals against Manchester United and Luton Town, showcasing timing and finishing ability beyond typical holding midfielders.
Defensive Superiority in Key Metrics
Rice averages more interceptions, blocks, and clearances than Rodri according to comparative analysis. His defensive work rate exceeds both rivals, constantly breaking up opposition attacks and initiating Arsenal‘s transitions from deep positions.
While Caicedo records higher tackle numbers (3.3 per game versus Rice’s 1.8), Rice’s positioning intelligence means he intercepts danger before tackles become necessary. His reading of the game prevents attacks from developing rather than reacting after opponents gain momentum.
Leadership and Big-Game Mentality
Rice captained West Ham to Europa Conference League glory before joining Arsenal, demonstrating leadership qualities neither Caicedo nor Rodri possessed at similar ages. His performances in crucial matches against Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid showcase mental strength under pressure.
Steven Gerrard identified Rice’s mentality as his defining characteristic, praising how he’s “gone to the next level at Arsenal” and continues “adding different things to his game.” This constant evolution separates elite midfielders from merely good ones.
Rice’s combination of attacking threat, defensive excellence, and leadership makes him the complete midfielder the Premier League demands.
