Brandon Williams – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Brandon Williams is an English professional football player who plays as a full-back for the club Hull City and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Brandon Williams is a professional footballer who played as a left-back for Manchester United and the England national team. He is a talented and versatile young footballer who has already made a big impact in the English game. The youngster is yet to represent the English national football team at the senior level.
He has the potential to become one of the best defenders in the world and will undoubtedly have a long and successful career in football. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Brandon Williams’s Net Worth and Salary
Brandon is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £12 M as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €10.00 by Transfermarkt.
He currently earns a salary of £1.1M per year playing for the English club Manchester United. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.
Brandon Williams Club Career
Williams joined the Manchester United academy at the age of six and progressed through the ranks to make his first-team debut in 2019. He quickly established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in English football and was a regular starter in the team during the 2019-2020 season.
He made his debut in the first team as a substitute in an EFL Cup matches against Rochdale in September 2019. He then made his first start in a UEFA Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar. In October 2019, he signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, keeping him at the club until June 2022.
He made his Premier League debut in a game against Liverpool and eventually was voted Man of the Match in his first league start against Brighton & Hove Albion. Williams also scored his first goal for Manchester United in a 3-3 draw against Sheffield United.
In August 2020, he signed a new four-year deal with United, which included the option to extend for a further year. In August 2021, Williams joined Norwich City on loan for the duration of the 2021-22 season. He made his debut for Norwich in a 2-1 loss against Leicester City. He moved to Hull City for the 2024 season.
Brandon Williams International Career
Brandon received his first call-up to the England under-20 squad in August 2019 and made his debut during a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands in September. In October 2020, he was called up to the England U21 squad and made his debut in a 3-3 draw against Andorra U21.
Brandon Williams Family
Williams was born and raised in Manchester, England, and is known to have a close relationship with his family. However, there is limited information available about his family and personal life, as he keeps his private life out of the public eye.
Brandon Williams’s Girlfriend – Shanice East
Brandon has been in a relationship with Shanice East and enjoying his time with his Girlfriend. Shanice is a young aspiring model who appears to be dedicated to her career. She has already gained a significant following, as evidenced by her large fanbase. With her drive and determination, Shanice has the potential to become a major success in the modelling industry.
Brandon Williams Sponsors and Endorsements
Williams has been seen endorsing Puma company on his social media accounts. The player has been endorsing the products and wears the company’s boots to every match he plays.
Brandon Williams Cars and Tattoos
Brandon has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Europe. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Brandon has inked on his left hand.
Rudiger comes from Germany, and she is known for being the long-time partner of UEFA Champions League winner Antonio Rudiger. Her partner has represented the German national football team and played 81 matches.
Laura Rudiger and Antonio Rudiger Families
Laura Rudiger was born in 1993 in Germany. Unfortunately, anything more about her family is not known as she has disclosed any information regarding this. The young model doesn’t like to speak about her family.
On March 3, 1993, Antonio Rudiger was born in Berlin, Germany, to his father Matthias and his mother, Lily. He also has a half-brother of Sahr Senesie.
Laura Rudiger husband Antonio Rudiger
Antonio began his professional football career with VfB Stuttgart II. On January 29, 2012, Rudiger made his debut for the first team of VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.
During 2015-2017 he was signed by Roma for $9 million, and then the turning point of his career was when Chelsea signed him for a whopping $28 million in 2017, where he won the FA Cup in his first season.
He went on to win the UEFA Europa Cup in the second season and the UEFA Champions League in 2021. Rudiger played international football for Germany, made his debut in March 2014 and was also a part of the squad that won the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.
During his time at Chelsea, Antonio Rüdiger made a memorable 100th club appearance against Leicester City in February 2020, scoring two headers in the process. In May 2021, he and Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League for the first time. His first Champions League goal came against Real Madrid in April 2022, but Chelsea was ultimately eliminated.
In May, Rüdiger informed Chelsea of his impending departure. He later agreed to a four-year contract with Real Madrid in June 2022. In August and September, respectively, he made his club debut and scored his first goal. In October, Rüdiger was involved in an incident that resulted in a facial injury, which also made headlines. He took part in the Euro 2020 tournament, where Germany lost in the round of 16, and the FIFA World Cup 2022, where Germany lost in the group stage.
Laura Rudiger and Antonio Rudiger Kids
Antonio and Laura tied the knot in 2019 after dating for some years in a private wedding ceremony attended by only close friends and family members. They have two children together, Djamal Sahr Rudiger, born in February 2020 and Aliyah Trophy Rudiger in June 2021.
Laura Rudiger Profession, Career, Net Worth
Laura is one of the most mysterious WAGs in the footballing world. She is a very private person who is away from all the spotlight. She graduated from a university in Germany.
She hasn’t disclosed anything about her occupation, and nothing is known about her net worth as well. But Rudiger has a net worth of over $30 million. She is not on social media and this is a surprising thing. There is also no information about her profession. Some say she is a model and some say she is a TikTok user.
Noni Madueke | Early Life and Family
Noni Madueke was born on March 10, 2002, in Barnet, located on the northern outskirts of London, England, to Nigerian parents. Soccer held a special place as a beloved sport in his upbringing. As his family was middle-income, they settled in Barnet.
Noni developed his passion for the game during his childhood. He started with his participation in Sunday leagues, where his skills captured the attention of scouts from Crystal Palace. Impressed by his abilities, they promptly offered him trials at the club.
At the age of 14, Noni joined the Spurs Academy to further develop his skills. His time at the Spurs Academy attracted the attention of other clubs, such as Manchester United and Chelsea, both interested in adding his talent to their academies.
Noni Madueke | Club Career
PSV Eindhoven
Following his time at Tottenham, where he served as the captain of their Under-18 team, he adopted a similar approach to Jadon Sancho and sought to further develop his skills abroad. He joined Dutch giant PSV Eindhoven on a three-year deal, rejecting an offer from Manchester United. Within two years of joining the Dutch team’s academy, he earned a spot in the first team in 2020.
Building on his impressive performance in the academy, he earned a place in the club’s first team and made his debut against MVV Maastricht in the 2019–20 season. In no time, he established himself as a key player for Eindhoven in the attack. Recognizing his talent, the club extended his contract until 2025 and assigned him jersey number 10.
In his first season, he won the Dutch Eredivisie Talent of the Season award for his contributions in helping the club secure the Dutch Cup and Super Cup triumphs. He emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after attacking talents, drawing interest from major clubs. Noni made 80 appearances across all competitions for PSV Eindhoven, netting 20 goals and providing 14 assists.
Chelsea
In August 2023, Chelsea announced the signing of English talent from PSV Eindhoven on a seven-and-a-half-year deal for a transfer fee of €35 million. Reportedly, Noni rejected Manchester United to join the Blues, the club he supported as a child. He made his return to the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.
Noni Madueke made his Chelsea debut in their second league fixture of the season against Fulham. Subsequently, he scored his inaugural goal in a match against local rivals Arsenal, despite a 3-1 defeat in May 2023. In the ongoing season, he has made a total of 28 appearances for the Blues and has found the net 5 times.
Noni Madueke | International Career
Noni has been a consistent presence in the Three Lions’ youth setup, starting with his call-up to the Under-15 team and progressing through various age groups. His most recent stint was with the England Under-21 squad for the European Championships and qualifiers. During this period, he earned a total of 15 caps, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.
Since 2021, Noni has not been included in the national team setup and is still awaiting a call-up to the senior national team under the current manager, Gareth Southgate. Owing to his dual Nigerian heritage, he holds dual citizenship and is also eligible to play for the Super Eagles as per FIFA rules, leaving the decision regarding his international future up to him.
Noni Madueke | Records and Statistics
Noni Madueke’s statistics, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for so far, are presented in the table below:
|Teams
|Matches
|Goals
|Assists
|PSV U19
|28
|11
|12
|PSV Eindhoven
|80
|20
|14
|Chelsea
|31
|05
|1
|England Youth team
|20
|06
|0
|England Under-21 team
|18
|04
|0
Noni Madueke’s Net Worth
Noni Madueke’s estimated net worth is around £4 million, and he earns a weekly salary of £50k in his current contract. Additionally, he is under contract with the global sporting brand Adidas as a sponsored athlete. He plays for Arsenal and earns a good pay. His estimated salary for the next 5 years will be £52 million .
Petr Cech | Early Life and Family
Petr Cech was born on May 20, 1982 in Plzeň, Czechoslovakia. He was one of the triplets born to Václav and Libuše. His triplet brother Michal died at the age of 2, leaving his triplet sister Šárka and his other sister Markéta as his only surviving siblings. He has a weaker skull because he is a triplet, which is evident to every football fan who has seen him play wearing headgear. Just like every other young footballer, Petr also started his career as a midfielder/winger. At the age of 7, he started playing for Viktoria Plzeň. During his tenure at the club, Cech broke his leg, making him switch his position to goalkeeper.
In June 2003, Petr Cech married Martina Dolejšová and his wife holds a significant place in his life. The couple has two children, a daughter, Adéla, and a son Damián.
Petr Cech | Club Career
Chmel Blšany, Sparta Prague, and Rennes
Petr Cech started his senior career at the age of 17 when he joined the Czech First League team Chmel Blšany in June 2007. He made his debut against Sparta Prague in October. After two years at the club, Petr Cech left Chmel Blšany and signed a five-and-a-half year contract with Sparta Prague. In November 2001, Cech broke a record for the most consecutive minutes played without conceding a goal, which was 855 minutes. However, his clean sheet record ended after a few days against the Bohemians. These extraordinary performances by Cech caught the attention of many big clubs, including Arsenal.
However, Cech opted to sign for Rennes in June 2002, on a four-year contract. He spent two years at the French club and then moved to England for the next challenge.
Chelsea
2004-2007
Petr Cech signed a five-year contract with Chelsea in July 2004 for a transfer fee of around £7 million. He was the most expensive goalkeeper for Chelsea at that time. In his first season, he became the first-choice goalkeeper under Jose Mourinho. Cech’s Premier League debut was against Manchester United, where he kept a clean sheet. On March 5, 2005, he set a new Premier League record of 1,025 minutes without conceding a goal. He was also the recipient of the Premier League Golden Gloves award at the end of the season. Chelsea kept the Premier League title in the 2005–06 season and conceded just 22 goals throughout the season. In January 2006, Cech was named the IFFHS World’s Best Goalkeeper for 2005. The goalkeeper signed a two-year contract extension in February 2006, keeping him at the club until 2010. He was also named the Czech Footballer of the Year for the first time.
On October 14, 2006, Cech sustained a head injury in a match against Reading. Later he underwent surgery for a depressed skull fracture. The medical staff advised him to take a three-month rest before joining the club again. Cech made his comeback on January 20, 2007, wearing headgear to protect his skull. On April 11, 2007, he won his first Premier League Player of the Month award for his eight successive league clean sheets.
2007-2009
In the year 2007, Petr Cech was struggling with injuries and missed out on most of the important games for the club. On April 7, 2008, he had to undergo surgery again on his lips and chin following a collision during training. He had 50 stitches put on his mouth and chin. However, he returned on April 14 and then went on to play the Champions League final against Manchester United. Cech signed a new five-year deal with the club in June 2008. In the 2008–09 season, Chelsea started off their campaign in good form by conceding only 7 goals in 17 games. Chelsea finished the season with the joint-tightest defence in the Premier League along with Manchester United, having conceded just 24 goals over the course of the season.
2009-2013
In the 2009–10 season, Chelsea beat Manchester United in the Community Shield. At the end of the season, he won his second Premier League Golden Glove award, having kept 17 clean sheets in the Premier League as Chelsea secured a third title. The 2010–11 season for Petr Cech started off with a minor calf injury. However, he returned after three weeks. On March 7, Cech made his 300th Chelsea appearance, against Premier League side Blackpool, which Chelsea went on to win 3-1. On May 19, Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti presented Cech with the Chelsea Player of the Year award for the first time. In the 2011–12 season, Chelsea achieved their first success in the UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich. Cech played a huge role in that match by saving a penalty in extra time and two more in the penalty shootout.
2013-2015
He surpassed Peter Bonetti‘s previous club record on January 11, 2014, by keeping his 209th clean sheet for Chelsea in all competitions during a 2-0 away victory at Hull City. By the end of the 2014 season, Cech finished as the joint-winner of the Premier League Golden Glove award with 16 clean sheets. However, in the following season, Thibaut Courtois took over as the first-choice goalkeeper of the club because of the frequent injuries that Petr Cech was going through. By the end of the 2015 season, Cech decided to look for new challenges for himself, as he was not ready to be the second-choice goalkeeper at the club. He left Chelsea as one of their legends.
Arsenal
On June 29, 2015, Petr Cech signed a four-year deal with Chelsea’s rival Arsenal for a fee of around £10 million. He was made the first-choice goalkeeper in the first season as well. Cech won his first trophy at Arsenal against his former club Chelsea in the 2015 Community Shield. At the end of his debut season with Arsenal, he was named Premier League Goalkeeper of the Season by critics and platforms for winning the Golden Glove. In 2016–17, Cech became one of the leaders of the team. He was also given the captain’s armband on a few occasions. By the end of the season, Cech had managed to win his fifth FA Cup trophy.
On March 11, 2018, Petr Cech became the first Premier League goalkeeper to keep 200 league clean sheets. In the following season, Cech started as the first-choice goalkeeper. However, due to the frequent injuries he was experiencing, Bernd Leno took his place by mid-season. On May 29, 2019, Petr Cech played the last match of his professional career against Chelsea in the 2019 UEFA Europa League final.
Petr Cech | International Career
Petr Cech has played for his country since his U15 days. He made his senior international debut in the 2004 UEFA Euro. Cech’s crucial saves helped his team reach the semi-finals of the tournament. He was also named in the All-Star team as the best goalkeeper of the tournament. Cech then went on to represent the Czech Republic in the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He even led his team in the 2008 UEFA Euro qualifiers. However, the team showcased disappointing performances in the tournament and failed to qualify for the Euro. Following that, in the 2012 UEFA Euro, the players of the Czech Republic showed their grit and determination to perform better. Petr Cech led his team through to the quarterfinal, where they were eventually stopped by Portugal. On March 26, 2013, Cech made his 100th appearance for the Czech Republic against Armenia. He finally announced his retirement on July 8, 2016. Petr Cech retired as the most-capped player for the Czech Republic.
Petr Cech | Records and Statistics
Petr Cech played in 782 senior club matches and had impactful tenures at every club he played for during his 20-year-long career.
|Teams
|Appearances
|Goals Conceded
|Clean Sheets
|Chelsea
|494
|393
|228
|Arsenal
|139
|158
|54
|Stade Rennais
|78
|78
|27
|Sparta Prague
|40
|29
|23
|Chmel Blšany
|31
|37
|9
|Chelsea U23
|2
|2
|0
|Czech Republic
|124
|115
|57
|Czech Republic U21
|15
|5
|2
Petr Cech | Net Worth
Petr Cech’s impressive net worth is estimated to be around $45 million. Most of his wealth comprises his long-term brand deals with global brands and his football contracts. He earns a lucrative salary from his business ventures.
Petr Cech | Sponsors and Endorsements
Petr Cech is a well-known personality in the world of football. Throughout his illustrious career, he has been associated with several global brands as their sponsor. Adidas and Puma are two such brands that have sponsored him throughout his career. In 2013, he also signed a sponsorship contract with Audi.
Petr Cech | Philanthropic Activities
Petr Cech, the former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper, has garnered immense respect and admiration for his philanthropic efforts. He has participated in numerous charity matches over the years, all with the aim of raising funds for the impoverished and underprivileged.
Petr Cech | Cars and Tattoos
Petr Cech was often spotted driving luxurious cars around town, but during his time at Arsenal, he was always seen behind the wheel of a Tesla, showcasing his diverse taste in automobiles.
As for tattoos, in his 46 years of life, Petr Cech has not put any ink on his body.
