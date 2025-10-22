Brandon Williams – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Petr Cech, also known as “Big Pete,” was a former professional footballer from Czechoslovakia. He played as a goalkeeper throughout his career and was known for his big-match saves and unmatched composure on the field. He is one of the Chelsea legends alongside Didier Drogba, John Terry, and Frank Lampard, whose heroics for the club are still fresh in many blues minds.

Beyond his stellar career in goal, Petr Cech’s impact extends to off-field pursuits. Post-retirement, he transitioned seamlessly into ice hockey, showcasing his versatility. Renowned for his philanthropy and intellect, Čech is a true icon both in and out of the sports arena. After his retirement, Cech was appointed as Chelsea’s new technical and performance advisor. However, Cech left the club when Todd Boehly took over as the new owner of the club.

In this article, we will delve into the key aspects of the Czech talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Petr Cech | Early Life and Family

Petr Cech was born on May 20, 1982 in Plzeň, Czechoslovakia. He was one of the triplets born to Václav and Libuše. His triplet brother Michal died at the age of 2, leaving his triplet sister Šárka and his other sister Markéta as his only surviving siblings. He has a weaker skull because he is a triplet, which is evident to every football fan who has seen him play wearing headgear. Just like every other young footballer, Petr also started his career as a midfielder/winger. At the age of 7, he started playing for Viktoria Plzeň. During his tenure at the club, Cech broke his leg, making him switch his position to goalkeeper.

Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech of Chelsea London (L) and his wife Martina look on during the Czech Republic’s Football Player of the Year 2010 award ceremony on February 7, 2011 in Prague. Petr Cech won the award ahead of Tomas Rosicky and Tomas Ujfalusi. (Photo credit: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

In June 2003, Petr Cech married Martina Dolejšová and his wife holds a significant place in his life. The couple has two children, a daughter, Adéla, and a son Damián.

Petr Cech | Club Career

Chmel Blšany, Sparta Prague, and Rennes

Petr Cech started his senior career at the age of 17 when he joined the Czech First League team Chmel Blšany in June 2007. He made his debut against Sparta Prague in October. After two years at the club, Petr Cech left Chmel Blšany and signed a five-and-a-half year contract with Sparta Prague. In November 2001, Cech broke a record for the most consecutive minutes played without conceding a goal, which was 855 minutes. However, his clean sheet record ended after a few days against the Bohemians. These extraordinary performances by Cech caught the attention of many big clubs, including Arsenal.

BORDEAUX, FRANCE: Rennes’s Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech tries to catch the ball during the French L1 soccer match against Bordeaux, 22 November 2003 at Chaban-Delmas stadium in Bordeaux. AFP PHOTO DERRICK CEYRAC (Photo credit should read DERRICK CEYRAC/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Cech opted to sign for Rennes in June 2002, on a four-year contract. He spent two years at the French club and then moved to England for the next challenge.

Chelsea

2004-2007

Petr Cech signed a five-year contract with Chelsea in July 2004 for a transfer fee of around £7 million. He was the most expensive goalkeeper for Chelsea at that time. In his first season, he became the first-choice goalkeeper under Jose Mourinho. Cech’s Premier League debut was against Manchester United, where he kept a clean sheet. On March 5, 2005, he set a new Premier League record of 1,025 minutes without conceding a goal. He was also the recipient of the Premier League Golden Gloves award at the end of the season. Chelsea kept the Premier League title in the 2005–06 season and conceded just 22 goals throughout the season. In January 2006, Cech was named the IFFHS World’s Best Goalkeeper for 2005. The goalkeeper signed a two-year contract extension in February 2006, keeping him at the club until 2010. He was also named the Czech Footballer of the Year for the first time.

LONDON – DECEMBER 18: Petr Cech of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premiership match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Highbury on December 18, 2005 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images)

On October 14, 2006, Cech sustained a head injury in a match against Reading. Later he underwent surgery for a depressed skull fracture. The medical staff advised him to take a three-month rest before joining the club again. Cech made his comeback on January 20, 2007, wearing headgear to protect his skull. On April 11, 2007, he won his first Premier League Player of the Month award for his eight successive league clean sheets.

2007-2009

In the year 2007, Petr Cech was struggling with injuries and missed out on most of the important games for the club. On April 7, 2008, he had to undergo surgery again on his lips and chin following a collision during training. He had 50 stitches put on his mouth and chin. However, he returned on April 14 and then went on to play the Champions League final against Manchester United. Cech signed a new five-year deal with the club in June 2008. In the 2008–09 season, Chelsea started off their campaign in good form by conceding only 7 goals in 17 games. Chelsea finished the season with the joint-tightest defence in the Premier League along with Manchester United, having conceded just 24 goals over the course of the season.

2009-2013

In the 2009–10 season, Chelsea beat Manchester United in the Community Shield. At the end of the season, he won his second Premier League Golden Glove award, having kept 17 clean sheets in the Premier League as Chelsea secured a third title. The 2010–11 season for Petr Cech started off with a minor calf injury. However, he returned after three weeks. On March 7, Cech made his 300th Chelsea appearance, against Premier League side Blackpool, which Chelsea went on to win 3-1. On May 19, Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti presented Cech with the Chelsea Player of the Year award for the first time. In the 2011–12 season, Chelsea achieved their first success in the UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich. Cech played a huge role in that match by saving a penalty in extra time and two more in the penalty shootout.

Chelsea’s Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech (L) and Ivorian forward Didier Drogba after the UEFA Champions League final football match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Chelsea FC on May 19, 2012 at the Fussball Arena stadium in Munich. Munich won the match. (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

2013-2015

He surpassed Peter Bonetti‘s previous club record on January 11, 2014, by keeping his 209th clean sheet for Chelsea in all competitions during a 2-0 away victory at Hull City. By the end of the 2014 season, Cech finished as the joint-winner of the Premier League Golden Glove award with 16 clean sheets. However, in the following season, Thibaut Courtois took over as the first-choice goalkeeper of the club because of the frequent injuries that Petr Cech was going through. By the end of the 2015 season, Cech decided to look for new challenges for himself, as he was not ready to be the second-choice goalkeeper at the club. He left Chelsea as one of their legends.

Arsenal

On June 29, 2015, Petr Cech signed a four-year deal with Chelsea’s rival Arsenal for a fee of around £10 million. He was made the first-choice goalkeeper in the first season as well. Cech won his first trophy at Arsenal against his former club Chelsea in the 2015 Community Shield. At the end of his debut season with Arsenal, he was named Premier League Goalkeeper of the Season by critics and platforms for winning the Golden Glove. In 2016–17, Cech became one of the leaders of the team. He was also given the captain’s armband on a few occasions. By the end of the season, Cech had managed to win his fifth FA Cup trophy.

Arsenal’s French manager Arsene Wenger (R) and Arsenal’s Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech (L) hold up the trophy as they celebrate after their victory in the English FA Community Shield football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in north London on August 6, 2017. Arsenal won 4-1 on penalties after the game ended 1-1. (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

On March 11, 2018, Petr Cech became the first Premier League goalkeeper to keep 200 league clean sheets. In the following season, Cech started as the first-choice goalkeeper. However, due to the frequent injuries he was experiencing, Bernd Leno took his place by mid-season. On May 29, 2019, Petr Cech played the last match of his professional career against Chelsea in the 2019 UEFA Europa League final.

Petr Cech | International Career

Petr Cech has played for his country since his U15 days. He made his senior international debut in the 2004 UEFA Euro. Cech’s crucial saves helped his team reach the semi-finals of the tournament. He was also named in the All-Star team as the best goalkeeper of the tournament. Cech then went on to represent the Czech Republic in the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He even led his team in the 2008 UEFA Euro qualifiers. However, the team showcased disappointing performances in the tournament and failed to qualify for the Euro. Following that, in the 2012 UEFA Euro, the players of the Czech Republic showed their grit and determination to perform better. Petr Cech led his team through to the quarterfinal, where they were eventually stopped by Portugal. On March 26, 2013, Cech made his 100th appearance for the Czech Republic against Armenia. He finally announced his retirement on July 8, 2016. Petr Cech retired as the most-capped player for the Czech Republic.

Petr Cech | Records and Statistics

Petr Cech played in 782 senior club matches and had impactful tenures at every club he played for during his 20-year-long career.

Teams Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Chelsea 494 393 228 Arsenal 139 158 54 Stade Rennais 78 78 27 Sparta Prague 40 29 23 Chmel Blšany 31 37 9 Chelsea U23 2 2 0 Czech Republic 124 115 57 Czech Republic U21 15 5 2

Petr Cech | Net Worth

Petr Cech’s impressive net worth is estimated to be around $45 million. Most of his wealth comprises his long-term brand deals with global brands and his football contracts. He earns a lucrative salary from his business ventures.

Petr Cech | Sponsors and Endorsements

Petr Cech is a well-known personality in the world of football. Throughout his illustrious career, he has been associated with several global brands as their sponsor. Adidas and Puma are two such brands that have sponsored him throughout his career. In 2013, he also signed a sponsorship contract with Audi.

Petr Cech | Philanthropic Activities

Petr Cech, the former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper, has garnered immense respect and admiration for his philanthropic efforts. He has participated in numerous charity matches over the years, all with the aim of raising funds for the impoverished and underprivileged.

Team Yellow’s Englsih midfielder Mark Noble (R) scores the team’s first goal past Team Blue’s Czech Republic goalkeeper Petr Cech during the Game4Ukraine fundraising football match between Oleksandr Zinchenko’s team and Andriy Shevchenko’s team at Stamford Bridge in London, on August 5, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Petr Cech | Cars and Tattoos

Petr Cech was often spotted driving luxurious cars around town, but during his time at Arsenal, he was always seen behind the wheel of a Tesla, showcasing his diverse taste in automobiles.

As for tattoos, in his 46 years of life, Petr Cech has not put any ink on his body.

Arsenal’s cars: Petr Cech and Hector Bellerin drive eco-friendly Tesla’s while other Gunners stars prefer gas guzzling Ferraris and Porsches https://t.co/8QnBC8fSZi pic.twitter.com/no0iqY6a5z — Football RightNow (@FootyRightNow) February 27, 2018

