BREAKING: Major Boardroom Changes To Happen at Arsenal, 3 Key Members Will Join the Club

Arsenal have confirmed sweeping boardroom restructuring that will bring fresh leadership to the Emirates Stadium as the club intensifies its trophy pursuit under Mikel Arteta.

Key Departures and Appointments

Tim Lewis has stepped down from his role as executive vice-chair after five years with Arsenal. The 62-year-old corporate lawyer and longtime Kroenke family confidant joined the board in 2020 as a non-executive director during the Covid-19 pandemic challenges.

Richard Garlick has been promoted from managing director to become Arsenal’s new CEO with immediate effect. Garlick’s elevation reflects the club’s confidence in his operational expertise and strategic vision.

Three Major Board Additions

Arsenal will welcome three significant appointments to strengthen their board structure. Kelly Blaha and Otto Maly, both Kroenke Sports & Entertainment representatives, will join as non-executive directors alongside longtime KSE advisor Dave Steiner.

Film producer and director Ben Winston represents the third major addition, bringing creative industry expertise to Arsenal’s commercial operations. Winston’s entertainment background aligns with the club’s ambitious global expansion plans.

Josh Kroenke’s Enhanced Role

Josh Kroenke will continue playing an increasingly prominent role at Arsenal as the ownership family tightens control. The co-chair’s expanded involvement signals KSE’s commitment to bringing their various sporting enterprises closer together.

Josh Kroenke (via Arsenal.com)

Strategic Implications

These appointments inject “fresh thinking” into Arsenal’s leadership structure according to official statements. The reshuffle positions Arsenal with enhanced commercial expertise while maintaining strong operational foundations.

David Ornstein originally reported the boardroom revamp, highlighting the strategic nature of these changes as Arsenal pursue their first major trophy since 2020.

