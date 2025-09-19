Arsenal
BREAKING: Major Boardroom Changes To Happen at Arsenal, 3 Key Members Will Join the Club
Arsenal have confirmed sweeping boardroom restructuring that will bring fresh leadership to the Emirates Stadium as the club intensifies its trophy pursuit under Mikel Arteta.
Key Departures and Appointments
Tim Lewis has stepped down from his role as executive vice-chair after five years with Arsenal. The 62-year-old corporate lawyer and longtime Kroenke family confidant joined the board in 2020 as a non-executive director during the Covid-19 pandemic challenges.
Richard Garlick has been promoted from managing director to become Arsenal’s new CEO with immediate effect. Garlick’s elevation reflects the club’s confidence in his operational expertise and strategic vision.
Read More: How This Meme Proves Arsenal Can Win the Treble This Season?
Three Major Board Additions
Arsenal will welcome three significant appointments to strengthen their board structure. Kelly Blaha and Otto Maly, both Kroenke Sports & Entertainment representatives, will join as non-executive directors alongside longtime KSE advisor Dave Steiner.
Arsenal confirm Richard Garlick is the new CEO and that Tim Lewis has left the club.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 19, 2025
KSE pair Kelly Blaha and Otto Maly join the board as non-executive directors as does KSE advisor Dave Steiner and producer/director/season ticket holder, Ben Winston.
Josh Kroenke on Tim Lewis… pic.twitter.com/yJRRuGRaDK
Film producer and director Ben Winston represents the third major addition, bringing creative industry expertise to Arsenal’s commercial operations. Winston’s entertainment background aligns with the club’s ambitious global expansion plans.
Read More: 3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make to Beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City
Josh Kroenke’s Enhanced Role
Josh Kroenke will continue playing an increasingly prominent role at Arsenal as the ownership family tightens control. The co-chair’s expanded involvement signals KSE’s commitment to bringing their various sporting enterprises closer together.
Read More: 3 Things Thierry Henry’s Analysis on Viktor Gyokeres Tells Us – Mikel Arteta Might Need To Take Notes?
Strategic Implications
These appointments inject “fresh thinking” into Arsenal’s leadership structure according to official statements. The reshuffle positions Arsenal with enhanced commercial expertise while maintaining strong operational foundations.
David Ornstein originally reported the boardroom revamp, highlighting the strategic nature of these changes as Arsenal pursue their first major trophy since 2020.
Read More: Where are they now: Thomas Tuchel’s final Chelsea XI?
Arsenal
How This Meme Proves Arsenal Can Win the Treble This Season?
This comparison image perfectly illustrates Arsenal‘s transformation from a squad crippled by injuries to one equipped for sustained success across multiple competitions. The stark contrast between previous seasons’ vulnerability and this year’s resilience demonstrates why Arsenal are genuine treble contenders.
The Previous Injury Curse
Arsenal’s title challenges in recent seasons were derailed primarily by injury crises to key players. The absence of crucial figures like Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, William Saliba, and Kai Havertz in previous campaigns exposed Arsenal’s lack of adequate cover, forcing Arteta to rely on inexperienced academy players or players out of position.
In fact the quartet are absent this season as well right now. But the presence of very strong reinforcements, in fact, starters themselves has made life easier for Arsenal and its fans.
These injury setbacks consistently arrived at crucial moments – during run-ins, European knockout phases, and decisive Premier League fixtures. Arsenal’s inability to maintain consistency without their star players cost them silverware on multiple occasions.
Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?
The 2025 Revolution
This season’s injury list includes identical key players, yet Arsenal’s response has been drastically different. Noni Madueke has seamlessly replaced Bukayo Saka’s creativity and pace on the right wing. Eberechi Eze has filled Martin Ødegaard’s playmaker role with similar technical ability and vision.
Cristhian Mosquera has proven himself a worthy successor to William Saliba’s defensive leadership, while Viktor Gyökeres offers the clinical finishing that Kai Havertz provided. These aren’t makeshift solutions – they’re genuine quality replacements.
Treble Credentials
The meme demonstrates Arsenal’s evolution into a squad capable of competing on three fronts simultaneously. With quality depth across every position, injuries no longer derail entire campaigns. Arsenal can rotate effectively between Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cup fixtures without significant drop-off in performance levels.
This squad depth, combined with Arteta’s tactical maturity and defensive solidity, provides the foundation necessary for treble success.
Read More: Ranked: 10 Worst Arsenal Away/Third Kits, Fans wanted a Refund for #3
Arsenal
Mikel Arteta’s Champions League Excellence: The Numbers That Define Arsenal’s Tactical Evolution
The statistics tell a remarkable story about Mikel Arteta‘s Champions League credentials. With just 25 games managed in the competition, the Arsenal boss has already carved out a place among Europe’s tactical elite.
Read More: Arsenal Injury Update: Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Others’ Status Ahead of All-Important Manchester City Clash
Defensive Masterclass in Europe
Arteta’s 0.72 goals conceded per game ranks third in Champions League history behind only Fabio Capello (0.68) and Frank Rijkaard (0.70).
This defensive solidity reflects Arsenal’s structured approach under the Spaniard, where compact midfield pressing and disciplined defensive lines have become hallmarks of their European performances.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Athletic Club: Gabriel Martinelli Saves the Day After 36-Second Super Sub Strike
Points Per Game Excellence
The 1.96 points per game average places Arteta third among managers since joining Arsenal, trailing only Carlo Ancelotti (2.22) and Simone Inzaghi (2.09).
This consistency across 25 matches demonstrates Arsenal’s ability to compete with Europe’s heavyweight clubs despite their relatively recent return to the competition.
The Context That Matters
What makes these numbers particularly impressive is the context. Arteta inherited an Arsenal side that had been absent from Champions League football for six seasons. The defensive record especially highlights his tactical transformation – Arsenal’s high defensive line, coordinated pressing triggers, and improved individual defending have created a system that rarely concedes easy goals.
Read More: How things looked in the English Premier League when Arsenal last faced Bolton Wanderers?
European Tactical Evolution
The points per game metric reflects Arsenal’s evolution from European minnows to genuine contenders. Their performances against sides like PSG, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona have shown tactical maturity that wasn’t present during their previous Champions League campaigns.
These statistics validate Arteta’s methodical approach to European football. While Arsenal’s domestic consistency has been questioned, their Champions League numbers suggest a manager who understands the tactical demands of elite European competition.
The defensive record particularly stands out – only two managers in Champions League history have managed better defensive ratios, placing Arteta among genuine tactical masterminds.
For a manager still building his European reputation, these numbers represent serious credentials.
Read More: 12 Years Ago Arsenal Signed One of Their Worst Strikers Ever: Ranking the Last 10 Arsenal Strikers
Arsenal
Arsenal Injury Update: Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Others’ Status Ahead of All-Important Manchester City Clash
Arsenal face a mounting injury crisis as they prepare for Sunday’s crucial Premier League encounter against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta‘s squad depth will be severely tested against the reigning champions.
Read More: 3 Things Thierry Henry’s Analysis on Viktor Gyokeres Tells Us – Mikel Arteta Might Need To Take Notes?
Major Doubts for Manchester City Clash
Martin Ødegaard remains a major doubt after aggravating his shoulder injury during the Nottingham Forest victory. The Arsenal captain was forced off in the 18th minute and missed training sessions this week, though Arteta expressed cautious optimism about his availability for the City fixture.
Bukayo Saka is also classified as a major doubt with his persistent hamstring problem. The England international has been sidelined since early September, with his return timeline remaining uncertain despite initial hopes of a swift recovery.
However, William Saliba who limped off at Anfield was seen training ahead of the Manchester City clash, which could be a major boost for Mikel Arteta.
Read More: Too Early to Discuss Noni Madueke’s Improved Stats? Arsenal Numbers Tell Different Story From Chelsea Days
Confirmed Absentees
Ben White continues his absence with an unspecified injury, leaving Arsenal short of defensive options. His return date remains unknown, adding pressure on Arteta’s backline selections.
Long-term casualties present additional headaches. Kai Havertz faces an extended spell on the sidelines following knee surgery, with his anticipated return date set for November 22 against Tottenham in the North London Derby.
Gabriel Jesus represents Arsenal’s longest-term absentee, recovering from ACL surgery with a projected return date of December 30 against Aston Villa. His absence from the Champions League squad registration already ruled him out of European competition.
Squad Depth Tested
These injury concerns force Arteta to rely heavily on his summer signings and academy graduates. The timing couldn’t be worse, with City arriving at the Emirates during Arsenal’s most challenging injury period of the season.
The Gunners must navigate this crucial fixture without potentially four key first-team players, testing the squad’s resilience and tactical flexibility.
Read More: Athletic Bilbao Show Pure Class After Arsenal Champions League Defeat, Melt Gunners’ Fans’ Hearts: “Class Club”
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”