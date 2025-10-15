Brenden Aaronson – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Brenden Aaronson is an American-born professional soccer player who currently plays as an attacking midfielder for the premier league team Leeds United and in this article, we will see more about Brenden Aarsonson’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Brenden Russell Aaronson famously called Brenden Aaronson joined Leeds United in July 2022 from RB Salsburg and has been playing at a top level for the club as well for the United States National football team. He is also nicknamed “Medford Messi” by the fans.

Aaronson became a starter for the English side and has played all seven matches for Leeds United till now and has managed to score a goal for the club. While we know about the creative abilities of Aaronson on the pitch, we will get to know about the background of the midfielder in this article.

Brenden Aaronson of Leeds United looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion . (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Brenden Aaronson Net Worth and Salary

The talented American midfielder is said to be one of the richest footballers in the US. Aaronson has a whooping net worth estimated at about 12 Million Euros and certainly, the net worth will explode if he plays football at the current level as now.

Aaronson signed a 5-year contract with Leeds United in July 2022 from RB Salsburg for a transfer fee of $30.2 million plus add-ons with a decent salary of €200,000 per month which sums up to 2.4 Million euros annually. The player is highly rated with a market value of €30 Million in 2025. He is now a member of the Leeds United team and is all set for another season.

Brenden Aaronson Club Career

Brendon started to play club football at Philadelphia Union Academy and joined Bethlehem Steel FC as an academy player in 2017. He made 21 appearances for the side before leaving Philadelphia Union at the beginning of their 2019 season. Owing to the injuries in the club, Aaronson got a chance to play as a playmaker and also as a box-to-box midfielder.

Leeds player Brenden Aaronson has a net worth of 10 Million Euros. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Seeing his impressive performances, it was clear that it was his breakout phase and he was included in the 2020 MLS Best XI for the regular season. Aaronson moved to Europe just like many US Internationals including Christian Pulisic and joined the Austrian club RB Salzburg in October 2020 effective from January 2021.

He made 46 appearances for the Austrian side scoring 9 goals in all competitions. He was crowned the Austrian champion twice and also won the Austrian Cup twice. Later in 2022, Aaronson signed a 5-year deal until 2027 with the Premier League team Leeds United and has played in every premier league match for Leeds this season.

Brenden Aaronson International Career

Brendon played for the United States U15 and U23 teams before playing for the first team. He got the first senior call-up for the national team for the CONCACAF Nations League matches but failed to get a chance to play. He has appeared for the US national team 24 times scoring 6 goals for the team. He featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, playing all three group matches for the United States.

Brenden Aaronson Early Life

The US football international was born on 22 October 2000 in Medford, New Jersey. His parents are Rusty Aaronson and Janell Aaronson. His dad was a collegiate soccer player who played for Monmouth University. In addition to his interest in the field, Rusty has a youth football club in New Jersey. With football running in the family’s blood, there is little doubt that Aaronson chose football as his career.

Brendon Aaronson with his family when he signed his first professional Contract. (Credits: @baaronson7 Instagram)

Aaronson started playing football when he was about 10 years old and also his dad taught him the rules and football techniques. Brenden has a sibling Paxten Aaronson who is also a footballer and currently plays for Brenden’s former club Philadelphia Union.

Brenden Aaronson’s Girlfriend – Milana Dambra

Adding to the footballing family, Brenden’s girlfriend Milana Dambara is also a footballer playing for Temple University currently. They have been in a relationship for more than four years now and didn’t hesitate to post about their relationship on their social media. They had happy times together and will hope to have a happy life together ahead.

Brendon Aaronson with his girlfriend Milana Dambra. (Credits: @baaronson7 Instagram)

Brenden Aaronson Endorsement and sponsorship

Brendon has a boot-related endorsement deal with Nike. The attacking midfielder has been seen endorsing Nike a few times recently on his Instagram account. While he has also endorsed Adidas in the past on social media. As of now, the endorsements of Brenden Aaronson have not been revealed.

Brenden Aaronson Cars and Tattoos

Brendon looks likely that he is not a fan of inking his skin. With reference to the pics that he has posted on his social media, it is clear that Brendon doesn’t have tattoos on his body. The US International is never spotted driving a car but has been seen speeding many times on foot on the football pitch a number of times. Looks like he is not a great fan of automobiles too. Another report indicates he has two luxurious cars at his house, but there are no pictures.

Read more: