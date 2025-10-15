English Premier League
Brenden Aaronson – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Brenden Aaronson is an American-born professional soccer player who currently plays as an attacking midfielder for the premier league team Leeds United and in this article, we will see more about Brenden Aarsonson’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Brenden Russell Aaronson famously called Brenden Aaronson joined Leeds United in July 2022 from RB Salsburg and has been playing at a top level for the club as well for the United States National football team. He is also nicknamed “Medford Messi” by the fans.
Aaronson became a starter for the English side and has played all seven matches for Leeds United till now and has managed to score a goal for the club. While we know about the creative abilities of Aaronson on the pitch, we will get to know about the background of the midfielder in this article.
Brenden Aaronson Net Worth and Salary
The talented American midfielder is said to be one of the richest footballers in the US. Aaronson has a whooping net worth estimated at about 12 Million Euros and certainly, the net worth will explode if he plays football at the current level as now.
Aaronson signed a 5-year contract with Leeds United in July 2022 from RB Salsburg for a transfer fee of $30.2 million plus add-ons with a decent salary of €200,000 per month which sums up to 2.4 Million euros annually. The player is highly rated with a market value of €30 Million in 2025. He is now a member of the Leeds United team and is all set for another season.
Brenden Aaronson Club Career
Brendon started to play club football at Philadelphia Union Academy and joined Bethlehem Steel FC as an academy player in 2017. He made 21 appearances for the side before leaving Philadelphia Union at the beginning of their 2019 season. Owing to the injuries in the club, Aaronson got a chance to play as a playmaker and also as a box-to-box midfielder.
Seeing his impressive performances, it was clear that it was his breakout phase and he was included in the 2020 MLS Best XI for the regular season. Aaronson moved to Europe just like many US Internationals including Christian Pulisic and joined the Austrian club RB Salzburg in October 2020 effective from January 2021.
He made 46 appearances for the Austrian side scoring 9 goals in all competitions. He was crowned the Austrian champion twice and also won the Austrian Cup twice. Later in 2022, Aaronson signed a 5-year deal until 2027 with the Premier League team Leeds United and has played in every premier league match for Leeds this season.
Brenden Aaronson International Career
Brendon played for the United States U15 and U23 teams before playing for the first team. He got the first senior call-up for the national team for the CONCACAF Nations League matches but failed to get a chance to play. He has appeared for the US national team 24 times scoring 6 goals for the team. He featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, playing all three group matches for the United States.
Brenden Aaronson Early Life
The US football international was born on 22 October 2000 in Medford, New Jersey. His parents are Rusty Aaronson and Janell Aaronson. His dad was a collegiate soccer player who played for Monmouth University. In addition to his interest in the field, Rusty has a youth football club in New Jersey. With football running in the family’s blood, there is little doubt that Aaronson chose football as his career.
Aaronson started playing football when he was about 10 years old and also his dad taught him the rules and football techniques. Brenden has a sibling Paxten Aaronson who is also a footballer and currently plays for Brenden’s former club Philadelphia Union.
Brenden Aaronson’s Girlfriend – Milana Dambra
Adding to the footballing family, Brenden’s girlfriend Milana Dambara is also a footballer playing for Temple University currently. They have been in a relationship for more than four years now and didn’t hesitate to post about their relationship on their social media. They had happy times together and will hope to have a happy life together ahead.
Brenden Aaronson Endorsement and sponsorship
Brendon has a boot-related endorsement deal with Nike. The attacking midfielder has been seen endorsing Nike a few times recently on his Instagram account. While he has also endorsed Adidas in the past on social media. As of now, the endorsements of Brenden Aaronson have not been revealed.
Brenden Aaronson Cars and Tattoos
Brendon looks likely that he is not a fan of inking his skin. With reference to the pics that he has posted on his social media, it is clear that Brendon doesn’t have tattoos on his body. The US International is never spotted driving a car but has been seen speeding many times on foot on the football pitch a number of times. Looks like he is not a great fan of automobiles too. Another report indicates he has two luxurious cars at his house, but there are no pictures.
Atletico Madrid
Yaiza – Saul Niguez Girlfriend, her Family and more
Yaiza is famous for being the girlfriend of Spanish footballer Saul Niguez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Yaiza is a pretty secretive person, but a woman with a golden heart. She doesn’t share much on public platforms about herself. You can check her photos on Instagram, but her day-to-day lifestyle is quite unexplored. Her relationship with Saul Niguez is a complete mystery too. Her boyfriend plays for Flamengo, a club that competes in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, in Brazil . Their relationship has been maintained as a secret over the years. That’s why we have decided to reveal everything there to learn about the stunning girlfriend of Saul Niguez. Stay tuned to learn more about her.
After providing some top-class performance for Atletico Madrid, Saul Niguez was tracked down by Chelsea who signed him on loan in 2021. Since then the journey has been full of ups and downs for the Spaniard. He has struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel in recent months.
Despite having instability in his performance, he always had the love and support of his girlfriend. In this article, we are going to discuss everything about their love story in detail. Without further ado, let’s get started.
Yaiza Childhood and Family
Yaiza’s date of birth is May 2, 1994. The Spanish beauty is pretty secretive regarding her private information. She doesn’t want the media to spoil her day-to-day activities. Instead, she enjoys a happy and peaceful life without the intervention of excessive public interest. That’s why gathering information about her family and childhood has become difficult for us.
The details of her parents are still under review. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe she had a comfortable childhood as her parents fulfilled all her needs and want. We are on the lookout for further details about her family. We will update the article if we find new information. Stay tuned to learn more about the girlfriend of Saul Niguez.
Yaiza Education
Yaiza hasn’t shared much about her education journey. But as she spent most of her childhood in Spain, we believe she went to a local high school. We are unsure whether she went for further studies or enrolled in college. Our information suggests that she moved in with Saul Niguez at an early age. So, we believe she has skipped university.
Yaiza Career
Yaiza’s current role is under review. We couldn’t find anything from her social media handles. She also hasn’t talked much about the topic in public appearances. Well, we believe she is a full-time housewife. The couple recently welcomed a child; hence the Spanish beauty spends most of her time with her newborn at home. She also manages household chores.
Looking from the outside, it may sound easy, but it gets frustrating sometimes. Saul spends most of his time at training or matches. Even when he returns home, he gets exhausted. That’s why Yaiza doesn’t get enough free time. Still, she enjoys her role and has proven to be a great mother.
Yaiza Net Worth
Yaiza hasn’t shared any details about her earnings. As she doesn’t get paid to be a housewife, she doesn’t have a significant income source. However, her husband, Saul, earns a lot from his professional contract. Only his earnings are enough to care for the family’s needs and wants. Yaiza often travels to exotic places and spends a lot of money, so we believe she gets a handsome amount from her husband.
Yaiza and Saul Niguez relationship
Saul Niguez met his girlfriend in early 2015. He was playing for Atletico Madrid at that time, but he wasn’t a big star of the team. Despite his stardom, Yaiza was attracted to the Spanish star. Their conversation went further after their first meeting as both were interested in taking the relationship forward. The duo started going out on dates. They felt comfortable around each other and started sharing their secrets.
Despite career pressure, Saul’s love story was advancing at a fast pace. They were sunken in love in only a few months. The pair have remained inseparable since then. Their trust in each other has made them a happy couple.
Yaiza and Saul Niguez Children
Saul and his girlfriend have one child together. The duo welcomed their newborn daughter, Africa Niguez. The duo was overjoyed with parenthood and remains committed to provide a comfortable life to their daughter.
Yaiza Social media
Yaiza is not excessively obsessed with Social media. She doesn’t have any accounts on major social media platforms. She rather enjoys peaceful outings with her boyfriend and daughter. Saul sometimes posts her photos on his Instagram feed. An account named Yaiza is available , but it’s her fan page. There is no official account on the name of Yaiza.
Aston Villa
Marc Albrighton – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Marc Albrighton is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a wing-back for the English club West Bromwich Albion and in this blog, we will see more about Marc Albrighton’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Marc Kevin Albrighton joined the Premier League club Leicester City in 2014 from Aston Villa and has made over 200 appearances for the club in the period of 8 years scoring 13 goals. He also represented England’s youth national team when he was younger and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Albrighton last represented England U21 team and scored a goal in 8 matches. He is already 36 and chances of making the senior team debut look weak.
After joining Leicester City in 2014, Marc won the Premier League in the 2015–16 season and the FA Cup in the 2020–21 season with the team. He is a Leicester City legend and never had a second thought about joining another club. In the following paragraphs, we will see Marc’s profile in detail.
Marc Albrighton Net Worth and Salary
Marc Albrighton earned £64,000 per week playing as a WB/AM RL for Leicester City in the Premier League. His yearly salary amounts to £3,328,000. Marc Albrighton’s net worth is estimated to be £27,000,000. He is currently 36 years old and was born in England. His contract with Leicester City ended on June 30, 2024. The market value of the winger is valued at 1 million euros by Transfermarkt. There is no information about his earnings for West Bromwich Albion as he was bought on loan from Leicester City.
Marc Albrighton Club Career
Marc started his footballing career at his hometown club Mile Oak Monarchs. He was rejected by Aston Villa’s local rival club West Bromwich Albion and then later signed by Aston Villa when he was just eight years old.
After serving 9 years in the youth team, he got his first senior debut in Villa’s jersey in the UEFA Cup match at CSKA Moscow on 26 February 2009 which resulted in a 2-0 loss. He was then included in the 2009-10 preseason tournament of Aston Villa, the Peace Cup. He scored his first goal for the club in a 3–1 win over Atlanta in the Peace Cup.
He made his Premier League debut against Wigan Athletic on the opening day of the League of the 2009-10 season. He assisted 2 goals in the 3-0 victory against the team in that match. On November 5, He signed a 5-year contract that runs till 2014.
He was loaned out to Wigan Athletic for a period of 28 days on October 30 2013. Before returning from the loan, he made 4 appearances for the side. He was then released by Villa in 2014. In the same year, he joined Leicester City on a 4-year deal following the club’s return to the Premier League after a decade.
He made his debut for Leicester replacing Riyad Mahrez, in the match against Chelsea on August 23 2014. Later with the appointment of a new manager in the next season, he was given more minutes and became a regular player for the team.
He partnered with N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater in the 4 man midfield lineup that season. He then signed a contract extension with the Foxes in 2021, that would allow him to stay in the club till 2024. He was loaned out to the Championship club West Bromwich in January 2023 until the end of the season. As of 2025, he is a part of West Bromwich Albion.
Marc Albrighton International Career
Marc is yet to make his senior debut for the England National football team. He represented the U20 and U21 teams when he was younger. He has 1 goal in his 8 appearances for the U21 England national side with just 15 minutes after coming in as a substitute.
Marc Albrighton Personal Life
Marc Albrighton was born on 18 November 1889 in Tamworth, England. His mother is Carol Albrighton and his father’s name is still unknown. He was an Aston Villa fan since his childhood and quotes that it was his dream to play for Villa.
Marc scored the 20000th goal in the Premier League in 2011 against Arsenal and received a £20,000 cheque from league sponsors Barclays. He donated the entire amount to the charity Acorns Children’s Hospice.
Marc Albrighton Wife – Chloe Fulford
Marc tied the knot to Chloe Fulford in 2016 after spending several years together. The stunning woman has been involved in a lot of anti-terrorism campaigns. Marc became a father on 19 February 2012 when his partner Chloe Fulford gave birth to a daughter. Currently, the couple has 2 daughters. One is named Matilde Lea and the other daughter’s name is not disclosed by the couple yet.
Marc Albrighton Sponsors and Endorsements
Marc has not been endorsing any products on his social media till now. The English Wing-back’s boot sponsors however remain to be Nike.
Marc Albrighton Cars and Tattoos
Marc has not been afraid of needles and has some good taste in tattoos. He has ink on his chest which has some handprints and birds. He has been spotted with his Range Rover and we have no reasons why he shouldn’t be happy with his 4-wheeler.
English Premier League
Michael Oliver – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more
Michael Oliver is an English professional football referee and belongs to the elite group of referees who primarily officiates the Premier League, and in this blog we will see about Michael’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more.
Michael Oliver is from Northumberland and he was from Northumberland Football Association. Oliver received his FIFA badge in 2012, which allowed him to officiate International football matches. He was then later promoted to the elite group of referees in 2018. Let’s get to know the 40-year-old referee in the coming stanzas.
Michael Oliver Net worth and Salary
Oliver is said to be one of the best Premier league referees who has officiated many important League matches and Champions League matches. The net worth of the referee is estimated to be in the range of $1 – 5 million. He earns a huge salary which can be above $500k per year. There is no official information about his earnings.
Michael’s primary source of income is through officiating Premier League matches. And the salary for the English referee is said to be around £70,000 per year for officiating the Premier League matches. Apart from that he also earns from supervising the Champions league matches.
Michael Oliver Refereeing Career
Oliver entered refereeing at the age of 14, moved all the way up and got into the National List of Referees in 2007. He became the youngest to officiate an official match at Wembley stadium in 2007, where he supervised the 2007 Conference National play-off Final.
Oliver also was the youngest referee, the youngest fourth official, youngest assistant referee in the Premier League. In 2010, Olivier became the youngest-ever premier league referee breaking Stuart Attwell’s previous record.
Apart from the Premier League, he has also refereed the FA Cup and the Community Shield matches. In 2016, Olivier refereed his first Champions League match and also refereed two more league stage matches that year.
He was appointed later to officiate the U-20 FIFA World Cup in Poland in which he officiated 3 matches including the semi-final of the tournament. In August 2022, Olivier officiated the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt. In 2018, he achieved another milestone when he was promoted to the UEFA Elite Group of Referees. He continued to remain one of the best referees in football history.
Michael Oliver Family
Michael was born on 20 February 1985 in Ashington, Northumberland. His father Clive Oliver was an official referee who officiated many important matches. Following Clive’s wish, Michael succeeded on his father’s path of being a referee. Till now, Michael has refereed for almost 625 official matches which is a great success for the English referee.
Michael Oliver Wife – Lucy Olivier
Michael tied the knot to Lucy Olivier in 2015 and they seem to lead a happy life and a lovely time together. The referee seems to be enjoying it with his wife privately as they both don’t seem to share updates of their life on social media. In fact, Michael currently doesn’t have an account on Twitter or on Instagram. They enjoy their time with kids and go out on trips on other days.
Michael Oliver Controversies
Olivier was the official referee of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals match between Real Madrid and Juventus. In the first leg, Juventus lost to Real Madrid 3-0 and they needed a goal difference of 3 to qualify for the semi-finals.
Juventus were 3-0 up in the second leg and were in the hope of qualifying. In the 93rd minute due to the fall of Lucas Vazquez Michael awarded a penalty to Real Madrid and there was a huge controversy regarding that.
He issued 9 yellow cards in that match, and also Gianluigi Buffon got a red card following his word to Michael calling him “Bastard”. Juventus had to bring on another keeper which didn’t turn successful as Cristiano Ronaldo fired past the keeper on the spot kick which led them to qualify for the Semifinals.
This incident caused many controversies, and Michael and his wife got a lot of hatred on social media due to this incident. He has issued a total of 53 red cards and has also indicated penalties 206 times in his career.
Recently, in the match between Arsenal and Wolves, Gabriel Martinelli was issued a red card by Oliver which caused issues too. The former premier league referee Keith Hackett accused Michael by quoting that he has a lack of common sense.
