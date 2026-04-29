Brighton Unveil £80m Plan to Build Europe’s First Ever Purpose Built Women’s Football Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion have revealed ambitious plans to construct a brand new stadium dedicated entirely to their women’s team, becoming the first club in Europe to pursue such a project.

The ground will cost between £75m and £80m and is targeted to open for the start of the 2030/31 season.

Brighton and Hove Albion have revealed plans for the first purpose-built women’s stadium in the UK and Europe.



Current plans should see Brighton playing in the new stadium, situated right next to the American Express Stadium, in time for the 2030/31 season, subject to planning… pic.twitter.com/lGSYkF97V4 — Beyond The Pitch (@beyond_pitch) April 29, 2026

A New Home Right Next to the Amex

The proposed stadium will be built at Bennett’s Field, a plot of land sitting directly alongside the Amex Stadium where Brighton’s Premier League side play. An initial capacity of 10,000 is planned, with the two grounds connected via a bridge walkway.

Owner Tony Bloom confirmed no outside investment is currently being sought to fund the development, with a planning application now in progress.

EXC 🚨: I understand that plans are afoot for the Brighton women’s team to take over the American Express Stadium, and move the men’s team to the new smaller stadium next door.



Seagull’s chiefs believe the new arrangements will help prevent the spectacle of empty seats when the… pic.twitter.com/NqTUeJVhAR — The Beak of Beak Street 🏆 🏆 (@CFO4TAG) April 29, 2026

Built With Women’s Football at Its Core

The facility has been designed with female players and supporters specifically in mind. Changing rooms, recovery spaces and pitch standards will all meet elite requirements, while the matchday experience will prioritise families and first-time visitors.

Never before has the announcement of a new football stadium rattled so many people



Which is why the £80 million Tony Bloom is spending building Brighton Women a purpose-built home is one of the greatest things he has done for #BHAFC



Read: https://t.co/ENX0OoN44c pic.twitter.com/in8eUwS2dM — We Are Brighton (@wearebrighton) April 29, 2026

Breastfeeding rooms, baby changing facilities, buggy parks, and social concourse spaces are all part of the blueprint. Manager Dario Vidosic welcomed the announcement, stating that an environment built for the women’s game would raise standards and send a message to players worldwide about the club’s long term ambitions.

https://twitter.com/Skilledwitjan9/status/2049328643302731921/photo/1

Why Not Simply Move Into the Amex?

Brighton currently use Crawley Town’s Broadfield Stadium for the majority of their WSL fixtures, around 20 miles from the Amex. The men’s ground was ruled out as a permanent option due to planned expansion taking its capacity up to 33,000, which Brighton feel is far too large for the current stage of the women’s game. The club average just over 3,000 spectators per WSL match this season, making a 10,000 capacity venue the right fit for now.

🗣️ "Buggy parks instead of car parks."



🔵 Deputy Chairman Paul Barber discusses the difference the women's stadium will have to the Amex. #bhafc #bhafcwomen



🎧 https://t.co/7B6tEuDbjo pic.twitter.com/67cJQXuy5P — BBC Sport Sussex (@BBCSussexSport) April 29, 2026

Also read: Everton Women and London City Lionesses Confirmed for Inaugural World Sevens Football Tournament at Brentford Gtech Stadium in May