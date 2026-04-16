Brighton Book Historic FA Cup Semi Final Date Against Liverpool as Wembley Dream Lives On

Brighton and Hove Albion will face Liverpool in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, May 10, with kick-off set for 12:15 pm at St Helens Stadium on Merseyside.

Channel 4 will broadcast the tie live, giving the Seagulls a nationwide audience for what is the biggest occasion in the club’s women’s football history.

Our @AdobeWFACup semi-final fixture details are confirmed 🗓️ — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) April 13, 2026

How Brighton Got Here

Albion’s run to the last four has been built on grit and quality in equal measure. They dispatched Nottingham Forest and Bristol City in the fourth and fifth rounds before producing arguably the result of the competition, a stunning 2-0 victory at Arsenal in the quarter finals.

Madison Haley got Brighton going before Caitlin Hayes added the second, leaving the 14-time winners with no way back.

https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW/status/2043707027701243981

That result underlined just how far this squad has come, with the Seagulls currently sitting sixth in the Women’s Super League, one position off their best-ever league finish.

The Road to Wembley

Liverpool stands between Brighton and a place in the final at Wembley on May 31. The two sides have met twice already this season, with both games finishing level, so another close contest looks likely. Liverpool have found WSL life harder this term, sitting tenth and just four points clear of trouble.

The FA Cup semi-finals are SET! ⚔️🏆



Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Liverpool vs. Brighton pic.twitter.com/6E1ClvGHHf — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) April 6, 2026

Should Brighton come through, they will face either Chelsea or Manchester City in the final, with that other semi-final taking place on the same afternoon at 3:15 pm. Before any of that, Albion have three WSL fixtures to navigate against Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

Also read: Brighton Women’s Super League Game Against Manchester United Moved to May 2 as Fixture Rescheduled for Progress With Unity Stadium at Leigh Sports Village