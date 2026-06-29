Brighton
Brighton Sign Poland International Forward Nadia Krezyman From Dijon FCO as Attacking Reinforcement
Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of Poland international forward Nadia Krezyman from French club Dijon FCO. The 22-year-old attacker joins the Seagulls as their second summer signing following the departures of Rosa Kafaji and Michelle Agyemang on loan.
Krezyman arrives after two impressive seasons in the Arkema Première Ligue, scoring 18 goals across her Dijon campaigns. The Polish forward developed her game in her native country with UKS SMS Lodz before impressing across youth and reserve team levels before establishing herself in the first team. She brings senior international experience having earned 20 caps for Poland and scored three goals for her country.
Youth Combined With Genuine Experience
Head coach Dario Vidošić praised Krezyman’s profile, emphasising her dual threat of goalscoring and creativity despite her tender age. The attacker boasts over 150 appearances at club and senior international level, providing genuine substance beyond raw potential. Her goal return in France suggests capability to impact the Women’s Super League immediately.
Vidošić specifically highlighted the need for attacking reinforcements following Kafaji and Agyemang’s departures, identifying Krezyman as the appropriate solution. Her European pedigree and international exposure should ease her transition to English football.
Brighton Build Attacking Options
The signing demonstrates Brighton’s commitment to competitive squad building beyond survival consolidation. At 22, Krezyman represents both immediate impact and long-term investment, combining proven output with significant development potential remaining.
Brighton’s targeting of proven European talent rather than solely domestic options shows genuine ambition. This transfer feels like building from strength rather than reactive replacement, suggesting genuine progression aspirations for the coming campaign.
Also read: Brighton Confirm Perry Northeast Departure From Girls Academy Role After Seven-Year Spell
Brighton
Brighton Women Sign Emilie Joramo and Close In on Lia Wälti as WSL Ambitions Take Shape
Brighton Women have confirmed the signing of Norwegian midfielder Emilie Joramo on a free transfer from Hammarby, with the 24-year-old joining on July 1 when her contract expires.
The announcement arrived alongside reports that Switzerland captain Lia Wälti has already undergone a medical ahead of a move from Juventus, suggesting Dario Vidošić is building something genuinely exciting on the south coast.
This is exactly the kind of double statement that separates clubs with real aspirations from those merely treading water in the WSL. Pairing an exciting 24-year-old with 130-plus international caps worth of leadership in Wälti would be a masterstroke from Brighton, and Vidošić deserves enormous credit for the clarity of his recruitment vision.
Who Is Emilie Joramo?
Joramo arrives having made 85 appearances across three seasons at Hammarby, establishing herself as one of Scandinavia’s most dynamic midfielders. Before that, the Norwegian started her career with Rosenborg, earning Young Player of the Year recognition in the Toppserien as a teenager in 2020 before earning three senior international caps for Norway.
During her time in Stockholm, she contributed to Hammarby reaching the UEFA Women’s Europa Cup final and challenging for the Damallsvenskan title. Vidošić described her as a “good ball-winner, comfortable bursting through midfield and with a good range of passing” a profile that fits Brighton’s press-heavy system perfectly.
Wälti Medical Signals Imminent Second Arrival
While Joramo represents Brighton’s long-term thinking, Wälti would deliver immediate elite quality. The 33-year-old Switzerland captain left Arsenal after seven years in September 2025 to join Juventus but has spent just one season in Italy, with The Athletic reporting she was keen to return to the WSL.
Wälti won the WSL, the Champions League and two League Cups with Arsenal before moving to Turin, where she won the Supercoppa Italiana and Serie A Women’s Cup.
Brighton reached their first-ever FA Cup final last season before losing to Manchester City, and adding a midfielder of Wälti’s calibre alongside Joramo would signal genuine title ambitions rather than simply consolidating their top-four presence.
Also read: Wolves Women Sign Jasmine Matthews From Burnley as First Professional Era Recruit
Brighton
Brighton Confirm Perry Northeast Departure From Girls Academy Role After Seven Year Spell
Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed Perry Northeast will depart his position as girls academy manager at the beginning of July, ending a tenure that began in 2019.
The exit creates a significant change within the club’s female pathway structure during a period of increased focus on youth development across the women’s game.
Northeast’s departure arrives as part of a wider summer reset across Albion, with both men’s and women’s programmes preparing for the 2026-27 campaign. Academy leadership positions carry considerable importance in shaping recruitment standards, coaching philosophy and the pathway from promising young players into senior football.
Academy Leadership Creates Strategic Challenge
The exit marks an important moment for Brighton Women’s development infrastructure. The club have worked to establish stronger pipelines beneath the first team, making the next academy appointment crucial for maintaining continuity and identity within an increasingly competitive youth landscape.
Brighton have not yet announced a successor, so the timing of their next appointment will indicate how quickly the club moves to establish academy leadership for the new season. The transition period could impact player development and recruitment planning if not handled efficiently.
Club Focuses on Pathway Development
Academy positions, while operating away from first team headlines, play vital roles in determining long-term success. Northeast’s seven-year spell reflected the club’s commitment to building robust youth structures, with his departure requiring careful succession planning.
The club must balance continuity for players already progressing through the pathway while maintaining clear identity and coaching standards as competition intensifies across women’s youth football.
Also read: Brighton Women Confirm Departures of Sophie Baggaley, Libby Bance and Rosa Kafaji After Historic FA Cup Final Season
Brighton
Jason Ayto Exits Brighton After Nine Months as Sporting Director With Mike Cave Taking Over All Sporting Areas
Jason Ayto has departed Brighton after nine months in the role of Sporting Director, an unexpectedly brief tenure for someone who arrived from Arsenal with significant fanfare and a remit to oversee all footballing operations across the club. Mike Cave, the Technical Director, will now assume responsibility for all sporting areas, reporting directly to Chief Executive Paul Barber.
Ayto joined Brighton in September 2025 from Arsenal, where he had spent more than a decade. His appointment was presented as a major coup, with Barber describing him as one of the most talented young sporting directors in the country.
He was tasked with overseeing player recruitment, performance and medical operations across the men’s team, women’s team and academies. That is a significant portfolio for any individual, and clearly the fit was not what either party anticipated.
Nine months is a genuinely short time to make meaningful change in a sporting director role. There are questions about what went wrong so quickly. Brighton have just reached their first FA Cup final and the women qualified for the WSL, so the timing of his exit is puzzling. Either there were strategic disagreements with the board or personal reasons for his departure, but neither party is elaborating beyond polite statements thanking each other.
The Cave Solution
Mike Cave now steps into a role that oversees the entire sporting operation. He joined from Fulham in November 2022 and was promoted to Technical Director just last September, so he is being thrust into significantly expanded responsibilities very quickly. The continuity is there, but the loss of Ayto represents a reset at a critical moment for the club.
Questions About Direction
Brighton’s approach to building their women’s program appeared coherent under Ayto’s watch, but his sudden exit raises uncertainties about long-term strategy heading into the WSL.
Also read: Brighton Women Confirm Departures of Sophie Baggaley, Libby Bance and Rosa Kafaji After Historic FA Cup Final Season
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”