Brighton Sign Poland International Forward Nadia Krezyman From Dijon FCO as Attacking Reinforcement

Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of Poland international forward Nadia Krezyman from French club Dijon FCO. The 22-year-old attacker joins the Seagulls as their second summer signing following the departures of Rosa Kafaji and Michelle Agyemang on loan.

We are pleased to confirm that Nadia Krezyman will join Albion on 1 July when her contract with French side Dijon comes to an end! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/XjgZmcIdeH — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) June 29, 2026

Krezyman arrives after two impressive seasons in the Arkema Première Ligue, scoring 18 goals across her Dijon campaigns. The Polish forward developed her game in her native country with UKS SMS Lodz before impressing across youth and reserve team levels before establishing herself in the first team. She brings senior international experience having earned 20 caps for Poland and scored three goals for her country.

Youth Combined With Genuine Experience

Head coach Dario Vidošić praised Krezyman’s profile, emphasising her dual threat of goalscoring and creativity despite her tender age. The attacker boasts over 150 appearances at club and senior international level, providing genuine substance beyond raw potential. Her goal return in France suggests capability to impact the Women’s Super League immediately.

Settling into new surroundings… 🥰 pic.twitter.com/qrZO010xB1 — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) June 29, 2026

Vidošić specifically highlighted the need for attacking reinforcements following Kafaji and Agyemang’s departures, identifying Krezyman as the appropriate solution. Her European pedigree and international exposure should ease her transition to English football.

Introducing another new Seagull… 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZHBSgQC94o — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) June 29, 2026

Brighton Build Attacking Options

The signing demonstrates Brighton’s commitment to competitive squad building beyond survival consolidation. At 22, Krezyman represents both immediate impact and long-term investment, combining proven output with significant development potential remaining.

Brighton’s targeting of proven European talent rather than solely domestic options shows genuine ambition. This transfer feels like building from strength rather than reactive replacement, suggesting genuine progression aspirations for the coming campaign.

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