Brighton Sign Ipswich Town Winger Sophie Peskett on Permanent Deal as Record Transfer

Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of Ipswich Town winger Sophie Peskett on a permanent transfer, with the Seagulls paying Ipswich their club record fee for the 23 year old attacking talent. Peskett departs after seven years establishing herself within Ipswich’s structure, accumulating 127 appearances across all competitions while winning two promotions through the FA Women’s National League system.

📰 Ipswich Town Women can confirm the departure of Sophie Peskett who has joined #BarclaysWSL side Brighton & Hove Albion for a club record fee.



Thank you and good luck, Pesk! — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) July 7, 2026

Peskett made 21 appearances for Ipswich during their Women’s Super League 2 campaign last season, scoring five goals and demonstrating genuine attacking capability at the second tier level. Her goalscoring return combined with consistent appearances throughout her seven-year spell established her as integral to Ipswich’s recent progression and competitive stability.

BTS on Sophie’s signing day. 👀 📸 pic.twitter.com/wyLQf4UFYg — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) July 7, 2026

Brighton Back Winger’s Step-Up Ambitions

Head Coach Dario Vidošić praised Peskett’s attacking contributions, describing her as a “good attacking outlet” with strong goal and assist returns from WSL2. Vidošić specifically highlighted Brighton’s belief in her capacity to succeed at Women’s Super League level, emphasizing their excitement about providing her platform for competing at English football’s elite tier.

Welcome Sophie! 💙🤍 Get to know our newest signing… 🙌 pic.twitter.com/u69HcfjJZE — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) July 7, 2026

His language suggests genuine conviction regarding her capabilities rather than speculative investment in emerging talent. Brighton clearly identify Peskett as possessing genuine quality capable of immediate Women’s Super League contribution.

“It just felt right.” 💬 Sophie on why she chose the Albion. 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/W8gOHYsMcz — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) July 7, 2026

Brighton Continue Strategic Summer Recruitment

Peskett represents Brighton’s fifth summer signing, suggesting deliberate squad building focused on addressing specific positional gaps. Rather than accumulating indiscriminate additions, Brighton clearly identify targeted players addressing established needs and competition requirements.

Sophie settling in. 😄 pic.twitter.com/NhoGqTZBnf — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) July 7, 2026

This signing feels genuinely positive for Peskett’s career progression. Brighton provide obvious step-up opportunity following her Ipswich success, suggesting mutual recognition that her development trajectory requires elite-level competition. Sometimes transfers succeed through identifying exactly the right moment for player progression.

We are pleased to confirm that winger Sophie Peskett has signed for the Albion from Ipswich Town, subject to regulatory processes. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ex9dSu5Kqr — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) July 7, 2026

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