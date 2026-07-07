Brighton
Brighton Sign Ipswich Town Winger Sophie Peskett on Permanent Deal as Record Transfer
Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of Ipswich Town winger Sophie Peskett on a permanent transfer, with the Seagulls paying Ipswich their club record fee for the 23 year old attacking talent. Peskett departs after seven years establishing herself within Ipswich’s structure, accumulating 127 appearances across all competitions while winning two promotions through the FA Women’s National League system.
Peskett made 21 appearances for Ipswich during their Women’s Super League 2 campaign last season, scoring five goals and demonstrating genuine attacking capability at the second tier level. Her goalscoring return combined with consistent appearances throughout her seven-year spell established her as integral to Ipswich’s recent progression and competitive stability.
Brighton Back Winger’s Step-Up Ambitions
Head Coach Dario Vidošić praised Peskett’s attacking contributions, describing her as a “good attacking outlet” with strong goal and assist returns from WSL2. Vidošić specifically highlighted Brighton’s belief in her capacity to succeed at Women’s Super League level, emphasizing their excitement about providing her platform for competing at English football’s elite tier.
His language suggests genuine conviction regarding her capabilities rather than speculative investment in emerging talent. Brighton clearly identify Peskett as possessing genuine quality capable of immediate Women’s Super League contribution.
Brighton Continue Strategic Summer Recruitment
Peskett represents Brighton’s fifth summer signing, suggesting deliberate squad building focused on addressing specific positional gaps. Rather than accumulating indiscriminate additions, Brighton clearly identify targeted players addressing established needs and competition requirements.
This signing feels genuinely positive for Peskett’s career progression. Brighton provide obvious step-up opportunity following her Ipswich success, suggesting mutual recognition that her development trajectory requires elite-level competition. Sometimes transfers succeed through identifying exactly the right moment for player progression.
Also read: Lia Wälti Medical Completed as Brighton Close In on Switzerland Captain’s WSL Return From Juventus
Brighton
Brighton Sign Poland International Forward Nadia Krezyman From Dijon FCO as Attacking Reinforcement
Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of Poland international forward Nadia Krezyman from French club Dijon FCO. The 22-year-old attacker joins the Seagulls as their second summer signing following the departures of Rosa Kafaji and Michelle Agyemang on loan.
Krezyman arrives after two impressive seasons in the Arkema Première Ligue, scoring 18 goals across her Dijon campaigns. The Polish forward developed her game in her native country with UKS SMS Lodz before impressing across youth and reserve team levels before establishing herself in the first team. She brings senior international experience having earned 20 caps for Poland and scored three goals for her country.
Youth Combined With Genuine Experience
Head coach Dario Vidošić praised Krezyman’s profile, emphasising her dual threat of goalscoring and creativity despite her tender age. The attacker boasts over 150 appearances at club and senior international level, providing genuine substance beyond raw potential. Her goal return in France suggests capability to impact the Women’s Super League immediately.
Vidošić specifically highlighted the need for attacking reinforcements following Kafaji and Agyemang’s departures, identifying Krezyman as the appropriate solution. Her European pedigree and international exposure should ease her transition to English football.
Brighton Build Attacking Options
The signing demonstrates Brighton’s commitment to competitive squad building beyond survival consolidation. At 22, Krezyman represents both immediate impact and long-term investment, combining proven output with significant development potential remaining.
Brighton’s targeting of proven European talent rather than solely domestic options shows genuine ambition. This transfer feels like building from strength rather than reactive replacement, suggesting genuine progression aspirations for the coming campaign.
Also read: Brighton Confirm Perry Northeast Departure From Girls Academy Role After Seven-Year Spell
Brighton
Lia Wälti Medical Completed as Brighton Close In on Switzerland Captain’s WSL Return From Juventus
Brighton Women are on the verge of completing the signing of Lia Wälti from Juventus, with The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur reporting the 33-year-old Switzerland captain has already undergone a successful medical while negotiations between the clubs continue to progress positively. Wälti signed for Juventus from Arsenal in September 2025 on a two-year contract, but both parties are open to an early termination with one year remaining on her deal.
This would be one of the smartest pieces of business any WSL club has done this summer. Brighton already know the WSL market well enough to recognise that a player of Wälti’s calibre returning to England at 33 is not a step backwards. It is a player making a deliberate choice to win things again, and on her terms.
Seven WSL Years Gives Her Immediate Advantage
Wälti spent seven seasons at Arsenal between 2018 and 2025, winning the WSL title, two League Cups and the 2024-25 Women’s Champions League. Her role diminished at Arsenal following Mariona Caldentey’s arrival in the summer of 2024, prompting her move to Turin where she won the Supercoppa Italiana and the inaugural Serie A Women’s Cup under Massimiliano Canzi. The key advantage for Brighton is she needs no WSL adaptation period whatsoever.
She already understands the press intensity, the tactical variety and the physical demands of English football at the highest level.
Joramo and Wälti: Perfect Midfield Partnership
Brighton already confirmed Emilie Joramo’s arrival from Hammarby on July 1, the 22-year-old Norwegian bringing ball-winning energy and athletic drive to Dario Vidošić’s midfield. Wälti beside her would provide exactly the missing layer. Positional intelligence, rhythm control and the ability to protect the back four through reading rather than running.
Brighton reached their first-ever FA Cup final in May before losing 2-0 to Manchester City at Wembley. Adding a Champions League winner with over 130 Switzerland caps alongside a dynamic young midfielder signals the club genuinely believes they can go further in 2026-27.
Also read: Brighton Women Sign Emilie Joramo and Close In on Lia Wälti as WSL Ambitions Take Shape
Brighton
Brighton Women Sign Emilie Joramo and Close In on Lia Wälti as WSL Ambitions Take Shape
Brighton Women have confirmed the signing of Norwegian midfielder Emilie Joramo on a free transfer from Hammarby, with the 24-year-old joining on July 1 when her contract expires.
The announcement arrived alongside reports that Switzerland captain Lia Wälti has already undergone a medical ahead of a move from Juventus, suggesting Dario Vidošić is building something genuinely exciting on the south coast.
This is exactly the kind of double statement that separates clubs with real aspirations from those merely treading water in the WSL. Pairing an exciting 24-year-old with 130-plus international caps worth of leadership in Wälti would be a masterstroke from Brighton, and Vidošić deserves enormous credit for the clarity of his recruitment vision.
Who Is Emilie Joramo?
Joramo arrives having made 85 appearances across three seasons at Hammarby, establishing herself as one of Scandinavia’s most dynamic midfielders. Before that, the Norwegian started her career with Rosenborg, earning Young Player of the Year recognition in the Toppserien as a teenager in 2020 before earning three senior international caps for Norway.
During her time in Stockholm, she contributed to Hammarby reaching the UEFA Women’s Europa Cup final and challenging for the Damallsvenskan title. Vidošić described her as a “good ball-winner, comfortable bursting through midfield and with a good range of passing” a profile that fits Brighton’s press-heavy system perfectly.
Wälti Medical Signals Imminent Second Arrival
While Joramo represents Brighton’s long-term thinking, Wälti would deliver immediate elite quality. The 33-year-old Switzerland captain left Arsenal after seven years in September 2025 to join Juventus but has spent just one season in Italy, with The Athletic reporting she was keen to return to the WSL.
Wälti won the WSL, the Champions League and two League Cups with Arsenal before moving to Turin, where she won the Supercoppa Italiana and Serie A Women’s Cup.
Brighton reached their first-ever FA Cup final last season before losing to Manchester City, and adding a midfielder of Wälti’s calibre alongside Joramo would signal genuine title ambitions rather than simply consolidating their top-four presence.
Also read: Wolves Women Sign Jasmine Matthews From Burnley as First Professional Era Recruit
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