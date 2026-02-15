Why Was Brighton WFC vs. Arsenal WFC WSL Clash Postponed Just Before The Match?

Brighton‘s Women’s Super League clash against Arsenal has been postponed after the pitch at Broadfield Stadium was deemed unplayable. The match was scheduled for 14:30 GMT on Sunday but was called off following a referee inspection that revealed the surface was waterlogged beyond use.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsWSL/status/2023023711117607249

The club confirmed the postponement in a statement, with no rearranged date yet announced. Pitch covers were removed ahead of the scheduled kick off, but heavy rain had rendered the playing surface unusable. This is a nightmare for both clubs, who now face fixture congestion issues later in the campaign.

https://twitter.com/BHAFCWomen/status/2023019888856764883

Gunners Lose Ground in Top Four Race

Arsenal will be kicking themselves over this postponement. The Gunners sit fourth in the table, 13 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City, but crucially with two games in hand. Both Chelsea and Manchester United played their fixtures on Sunday, meaning Arsenal have lost ground without kicking a ball.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/2022955135555584357

Renee Slegers’ side have been flying recently with four consecutive WSL victories and would have backed themselves to take all three points at Brighton. Instead, they must wait to continue their excellent run of form. This delay could prove costly in the race for automatic Champions League qualification.

Fixture Pile Up Looms for Both Sides

Brighton sit seventh with 17 points from 15 matches and have impressed under Dario Vidosic this season. The postponement creates a headache for both clubs as they search for a suitable rearranged date.

https://twitter.com/ArsenalWFC/status/2023019257089724646

Arsenal face a particularly brutal schedule with Champions League knockout football resuming shortly. Squeezing in another domestic fixture will not be easy. Brighton will also struggle to find space in an already packed calendar. Postponements like this always cause problems further down the line when everyone is scrambling to fit matches in before the season ends.

Also read: Arsenal WFC Star Set for Spell Out With Hairline Fracture in Shin as Arsenal Boss Renee Slegers Confirms Potential Return Timeline