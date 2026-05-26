Brighton vs. Manchester City Women FA Cup Final Preview: Seagulls Aim for Historic Upset at Wembley

Chiamaka Nnadozie has been included in the WhoScored.com Women’s Super League Team of the Season, and honestly it is a selection that nobody should argue with.

The Nigeria international has been one of the genuine revelations of the 2025/26 WSL campaign, arriving from Paris FC last summer with a reputation and proceeding to back it up every single week.

🇳🇬 Chiamaka Nnadozie has been named in both FotMob and WhoScored’s WSL Team of the Season after an outstanding debut campaign with Brighton & Hove Albion Women.👏 pic.twitter.com/5q5ZRcZfY9 — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) May 18, 2026

The 25-year-old kept six clean sheets across 19 league appearances as Brighton finished seventh, prevented an average of 3.7 goals per game, made 44 saves from inside the box and 18 from outside the area. Those are the numbers of a goalkeeper who kept her team in matches they had no right to be in, and Brighton’s final league position would look considerably worse without her.

Chiamaka Nnadozie, Brighton and Hove Albion and also Super Falcons of Nigeria's goalkeeper, has been listed in the WSL team of the season. pic.twitter.com/SbWYc4bs50 — Naija Ballers (@9ja_Ballers) May 19, 2026

A Team of the Season Dominated by Champions

Manchester City’s WSL title win is reflected heavily in the overall XI, with six of their players making the cut. Kerstin Casparij, Alex Greenwood, Vivianne Miedema, Kerolin, Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw all feature, which is a fair representation of just how dominant City were across the campaign.

🚨2025/26 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Barclays Women Super League Clean Sheets Leaders 🧤 :

🥇 Ayaka Yamashita,Hannah Hampton :7⃣Clean Sheets

🥇 Phallon Tullis-Joyce 7⃣Clean Sheets

4) Anneke Borbe, Lize Kop, :6⃣Clean Sheets

5) Chiamaka Nnadozie :6⃣Clean Sheets pic.twitter.com/4c1P4ABAde — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) May 13, 2026

Arsenal contribute two players, while Brighton, Chelsea and Aston Villa each have one representative. Nnadozie’s inclusion alongside that level of company tells you exactly where she stands right now in the WSL.

Anneke Borbe, Lize Kop & Chiamaka Nnadozie with 6 Clean Sheets, Only Hope for The 2025/26 WSL Golden Glove 🧤 is that none of Ayaka Yamashita ,Hannah Hampton or Phallon Tullis-Joyce manage to keep a Clean Sheet on Saturday

i can see🔮Chelsea 0 Man Utd 0🤝https://t.co/4AxqUKJwFJ pic.twitter.com/8FjrcdAuNm — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) May 13, 2026

Now for Wembley

The timing of this recognition could not be better. Nnadozie heads into the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on May 31 with momentum, confidence and form behind her. Brighton reaching the final is a story in itself, and the Super Falcons goalkeeper will be central to any upset.

Nigeria Has a World Class Goalkeeper

The Super Falcons should feel genuinely excited about what Nnadozie is becoming. She is no longer a prospect. She is one of the best goalkeepers in the best women’s league in the world.

Nigeria international Chiamaka Nnadozie has been named in the Women's Super League Team of the Season unveiled by WhoScored on Monday, following an outstanding debut campaign with Brighton & Hove Albion Women.



The Super Falcons goalkeeper, who joined Brighton from Paris FC pic.twitter.com/kJ7Mr96xhj — TheNaijaFootballConference (@TNFCNG) May 18, 2026

Also read: Manchester City Confirm Sam Coffey Has Undergone Minor Knee Surgery as WSL Champions Begin Summer Rebuild