Brighton Women Confirm Departures of Sophie Baggaley, Libby Bance and Rosa Kafaji After Historic FA Cup Final Season

Brighton Women have confirmed that goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley and midfielder Libby Bance will leave the club when their contracts expire later this month. Forward Rosa Kafaji is also returning to Arsenal after completing her season-long loan. It marks the end of a historic campaign for the Seagulls, who reached their first-ever FA Cup final.

Sophie Baggaley and Libby Bance will leave the club when their contracts expire later this month, with Rosa Kafaji returning to her parent club Arsenal at the end of her season-long loan. 🤝



Thanks for everything, girls! 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/zeqUdudnhB — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) June 2, 2026

Baggaley has been central to Brighton’s rise since joining in 2023. She made 42 appearances and was voted players’ player in the 2023/24 season. She was just called up to the England squad for World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Ukraine later this month, a testament to the form she has shown. Her departure removes an important presence from the squad.

Thanks for the memories, Rosa! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/Ppx2Vx0gib — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) June 2, 2026

Kafaji, a Sweden international, scored twice in 24 appearances during her loan spell from Arsenal. She arrived last summer and immediately made an impact, helping Brighton reach the cup final and secure a respectable league finish. Her return to Arsenal was always the plan, but it still represents a loss of experience and goal-threatening ability.

Looking back on Libby's journey at Albion! 🥰📸 pic.twitter.com/6SbmqjAQ38 — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) June 2, 2026

What Bance Meant to Brighton

Bance made her debut in 2020 and became a reliable midfielder through the years. She had loan spells at Rangers, Bristol City and Birmingham City, the latter helping them win promotion back to the WSL. Her journey through Brighton’s academy system made her a proper academy product, the kind of player every club values.

Sensational saves from Sophie over the years… 🧤



All the best for the future, Baggers! 💫 pic.twitter.com/9KRXeRjSkF — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) June 2, 2026

A Natural Transition

Head coach Dario Vidosic spoke warmly of all three departures, acknowledging their professionalism and contribution to the historic FA Cup run. Brighton have built something genuine this season, and losing players of this calibre will require smart recruitment if they are to maintain momentum heading into next year.

Unbelievable support from a sold out Crossbar for the FA Cup final! 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/6osR5EeeDK — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) June 2, 2026

Also read: Kerstin Casparij Eyes Historic Manchester City Double as FA Cup Final Against Brighton Awaits at Wembley