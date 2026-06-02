Brighton
Brighton Women Confirm Departures of Sophie Baggaley, Libby Bance and Rosa Kafaji After Historic FA Cup Final Season
Brighton Women have confirmed that goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley and midfielder Libby Bance will leave the club when their contracts expire later this month. Forward Rosa Kafaji is also returning to Arsenal after completing her season-long loan. It marks the end of a historic campaign for the Seagulls, who reached their first-ever FA Cup final.
Baggaley has been central to Brighton’s rise since joining in 2023. She made 42 appearances and was voted players’ player in the 2023/24 season. She was just called up to the England squad for World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Ukraine later this month, a testament to the form she has shown. Her departure removes an important presence from the squad.
Kafaji, a Sweden international, scored twice in 24 appearances during her loan spell from Arsenal. She arrived last summer and immediately made an impact, helping Brighton reach the cup final and secure a respectable league finish. Her return to Arsenal was always the plan, but it still represents a loss of experience and goal-threatening ability.
What Bance Meant to Brighton
Bance made her debut in 2020 and became a reliable midfielder through the years. She had loan spells at Rangers, Bristol City and Birmingham City, the latter helping them win promotion back to the WSL. Her journey through Brighton’s academy system made her a proper academy product, the kind of player every club values.
A Natural Transition
Head coach Dario Vidosic spoke warmly of all three departures, acknowledging their professionalism and contribution to the historic FA Cup run. Brighton have built something genuine this season, and losing players of this calibre will require smart recruitment if they are to maintain momentum heading into next year.
Also read: Kerstin Casparij Eyes Historic Manchester City Double as FA Cup Final Against Brighton Awaits at Wembley
Brighton
Nadine Noordam Says Winning FA Cup Final at Wembley Would Be Career-Defining Moment for Brighton Women
Nadine Noordam has set her sights on what would be the defining achievement of her career. The Brighton midfielder wants to lift the FA Cup at Wembley on Sunday, a trophy that would rank above everything she has won at Ajax and cement this season as unforgettable for the south coast club.
Brighton have never played in an FA Cup final before, making this Sunday’s showdown against Manchester City genuinely historic. Noordam came off the bench in the semi-final against Liverpool and scored in the fifth minute of added time to send Brighton through 3-2. That kind of moment changes seasons. She has now earned the chance to add to it.
The Wembley Dream Made Real
Noordam visited Wembley as a kid with her mother a decade ago. She remembers the size of the stadium, remembers understanding even then what it would mean to play there. Now she gets that chance. She is right that the FA Cup’s appeal in English football lies in its willingness to let underdogs win.
That tradition matters. Brighton arriving as a team that finished seventh in the WSL are absolutely the underdog here, but underdogs have won at Wembley before.
Two Weeks to Get Ready
Brighton have had a fortnight between the end of the WSL season and this final, which Noordam says allows everyone to properly prepare both physically and mentally. Some players have international commitments waiting for them after Sunday.
Noordam does not, which means she can switch off completely after the final whistle and head on holiday. She can put everything into getting ready for one last moment.
This Means Everything
For Brighton as a club, this is genuinely transformative. For Noordam personally, winning this would trump her entire trophy cabinet at Ajax. That is how big this moment is for everyone involved.
Also read: Brighton vs. Manchester City Women FA Cup Final Preview: Seagulls Aim for Historic Upset at Wembley
Brighton
Kerstin Casparij Eyes Historic Manchester City Double as FA Cup Final Against Brighton Awaits at Wembley
Manchester City defender Kerstin Casparij says winning Sunday’s FA Cup Final against Brighton at Wembley would mean everything to her and the entire club.
The Netherlands international makes her first Wembley appearance for City in a fixture that could deliver the club’s first ever domestic double. Kick-off is 15:00 BST on May 31. City won the WSL title weeks ago. One trophy becomes two if Brighton are beaten.
Why This Double Would Be Historic
Manchester City have never won the WSL title and FA Cup in the same season. Five previous league titles produced four FA Cup exits before the final in the same campaign. This generation of players under Andrée Jeglertz has a genuine opportunity to write themselves into club history in a way their predecessors never managed.
Casparij understands the weight of that moment. She described the potential double as something that matters enormously for the organisation beyond individual achievement. That perspective reflects genuine leadership.
Brighton Are Dangerous and Casparij Knows It
City beat Brighton 2-1 at the Joie Stadium in September but lost 3-2 at Broadfield Stadium in April. Brighton exploited spaces Jeglertz’s side did not want exposed and managed the final 30 minutes brilliantly in that April defeat.
Casparij acknowledged both Brighton’s individual quality and their tactical intelligence under Dario Vidosic. Brighton came from 2-0 down at Liverpool in the semi-final to win 3-2. That kind of mentality does not disappear at Wembley. City must be clinical early or risk a genuinely uncomfortable afternoon.
The Final Represents Everything This Season Built
City progressed past Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Chelsea to reach Wembley. The 3-2 semi-final win over Chelsea was City’s most dramatic cup performance in years. This squad has earned Sunday through consistency and nerve. The double is there for the taking. Casparij and her teammates know exactly what is at stake
Also read: Sophie Whitehouse Saves Four Penalties to Send Charlton Athletic Into the Women’s Super League
Brighton
Brighton vs. Manchester City Women FA Cup Final Preview: Seagulls Aim for Historic Upset at Wembley
Brighton face Manchester City in the 2026 Women’s FA Cup Final on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at Wembley Stadium with kick-off at 16:00 BST. City arrive as WSL champions chasing a domestic double while Brighton enter the biggest match in their entire history, targeting their first major trophy. This should be a genuinely compelling occasion.
Kick-off: 16:00 BST, Sunday, May 31, 2026
Venue: Wembley Stadium
London TV: BBC One, TNT Sports, HBO Max, Viaplay
Form Guide
Manchester City won the WSL title by seven points over Arsenal and defeated Chelsea 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-finals. Their 4-2-3-1 system with Yui Hasegawa controlling tempo and Khadija Shaw leading the attack has been devastatingly effective all season. Sam Coffey remains absent after knee surgery while Rebecca Knaak is a doubt.
Brighton finished the WSL campaign strongly, beating City 3-2 in their final league encounter in April through goals from Madison Haley and Kiko Seike. That result gives Dario Vidosic’s side genuine belief. Veteran Fran Kirby, Player of the Season at Brighton, brings cup final experience nobody else in the squad possesses. Vidosic has no confirmed fresh injury concerns ahead of Wembley.
Team News
Vivianne Miedema returned for City during their final WSL fixture. Sam Coffey misses out, creating a midfield void City must address. Brighton have a full complement available with Kirby expected to anchor their midfield creativity.
Predicted Lineups
Brighton (4-4-2): Baggaley; Mpome, Hayes, Minami, Vanegas; Seike, Symonds, Cankovic, Olislagers; Kirby, Haley
Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Cumings; Ouhabi, Greenwood, Rose, Beney; Hasegawa, Blindkilde; Hemp, Fujino, Fowler; Shaw
Prediction
Brighton have the tactical blueprint to cause problems. City have the quality to win anyway. Brighton 1-3 Manchester City.
Also read: PUMA and Vintage Threads Create Upcycled Champions Bomber Jackets for Manchester City Women to Celebrate Historic WSL Title
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”