Brighton
Brighton Women’s Super League Game Against Manchester United Moved to May 2 as Fixture Rescheduled for Progress With Unity Stadium at Leigh Sports Village
Brighton’s Women’s Super League game against Manchester United at the Progress With Unity Stadium has been moved.
The fixture will now take place on Saturday, May 2, with kick off at 12 noon, which represents a significant change to the originally scheduled date.
The match was initially planned for an earlier slot but has been rescheduled to accommodate both teams’ commitments.
Brighton will travel to the Progress With Unity Stadium at Leigh Sports Village for the crucial end of season encounter.
Important Fixture for Both Sides
The rescheduled date comes at a crucial time in the WSL calendar, with both teams looking to finish the season strongly. Brighton have enjoyed a solid campaign under their current management and will be eager to pick up points in their remaining fixtures.
Manchester United, meanwhile, are battling to secure Champions League qualification for next season. The Red Devils have endured a challenging period recently, which makes every remaining match absolutely vital for their European ambitions heading into the final weeks.
Progress With Unity Stadium Venue
The match will be played at the Progress With Unity Stadium, which serves as Manchester United Women’s home ground. Brighton fans will need to make the journey north to Leigh Sports Village for the Saturday lunchtime kickoff.
The 12 noon start time allows supporters to plan their travel accordingly for the fixture. Both clubs will be hoping for strong attendances as they look to finish the campaign on a positive note with crucial points still available.
The rescheduled date ensures both teams have adequate preparation time between fixtures.
Brighton will use the extra time to prepare properly for what promises to be a challenging away fixture against a Manchester United side desperate for points in their push for a top-three finish, which could define their entire season.
Also read: IFAB to Trial New Goalkeeper Timeout Rule in WSL as Women’s Game Tackles Tactical Time Wasting Problem Dating Back to 2010
Brighton
Liverpool Boss Gareth Taylor Satisfied With Brighton Point Despite Missing Chance to Climb WSL Table as Reds Held to Goalless Stalemate
Gareth Taylor insists Liverpool can take positives from their goalless draw at Brighton despite the frustrating result leaving them stuck in 10th place in the Women’s Super League. The Reds failed to capitalize on a golden opportunity to close the gap on Aston Villa above them, with both sides creating chances but lacking the cutting edge to break the deadlock on Sunday afternoon.
The Liverpool manager acknowledged the physical nature of the contest when addressing reporters after the match, explaining how both teams pressed aggressively, which stretched the game between the boxes. Taylor believes his side showed enough quality to suggest better results are coming if they can improve their composure in possession and make smarter decisions in the final third.
Reds Dominated Second Half Spells
Liverpool grew into the contest after the interval, according to their manager, with a strong 15 minute spell where they controlled possession in dangerous areas around Brighton’s penalty area. Taylor felt his defense handled Brighton’s attacking threat better than Chelsea managed in their recent meeting with the Seagulls, limiting the hosts to very few clear cut opportunities.
The former Manchester City assistant stressed that cleaner decision making when in control of the ball will be crucial for turning these draws into victories during the run in. Liverpool created enough chances to win the match but struggled to find the clinical finishing required at this level of competition.
Summer Rebuild Already on Manager’s Mind
Taylor made no secret of his frustration at failing to gain ground on the teams directly above Liverpool in the standings. The manager confessed he is already thinking about the summer break as an opportunity to reset and prepare properly for a much improved campaign next season, hinting at potential squad changes.
Liverpool faces the Merseyside derby against Everton next weekend, giving them another chance to move up the congested mid table positions before the season concludes. Taylor will demand a more clinical performance from his attackers.
Also read: Manchester City Announce New Official Cybersecurity Partner as Club Strengthen Digital Infrastructure Across Men’s and Women’s Teams
Brighton
Chelsea Women vs Brighton Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Chelsea hosts Brighton in Women’s Super League action at Kingsmeadow on Wednesday evening, with the Blues hoping to continue their good recent form. The match was rescheduled from the weekend just gone to allow Chelsea to compete in the League Cup final at Ashton Gate on Sunday.
Sonia Bompastor’s side picked up their first piece of silverware of the season courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Manchester United, with Lauren James and Aggie Beever Jones netting to ensure the Blues retained the trophy. Chelsea sits third in the table, a point behind second placed Manchester United and a point ahead of Arsenal, who have played a game fewer.
Kick-off: 19:00 GMT, Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Venue: Kingsmeadow, London
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, WSL YouTube
Blues Missing Key Defenders Through Injury
Chelsea will be without several key defenders for this encounter. Millie Bright is likely to miss the match following an injury, while Naomi Girma picked up a small calf injury that ruled her out of the League Cup final. Nathalie Bjorn suffered an injury during the final after only managing five minutes, and it does not look good according to Bompastor.
Kadeisha Buchanan made her return from an ACL injury in the final, which is brilliant news for the Blues. However, Bompastor will be cautious about overusing the Canadian defender, who has been out since November 2024.
Brighton Struggling for Form Recently
Brighton have lost three of their four WSL fixtures since Chelsea beat them 3-0 at the Broadfield Stadium in December. The Seagulls were most recently beaten 3-2 by West Ham on February 8, which continued their poor run of results.
This will be Brighton’s first WSL game since February 8, a gap of 38 days, which is absolutely massive. Such a long wait between top flight matches could work against Dario Vidosic’s side, who may lack match sharpness.
Predicted Lineups
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton; Lawrence, Buchanan, Bjorn, Baltimore; Cuthbert, Nusken; Reiten, James, Ramirez; Beever-Jones
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Walsh; Bance, Pattinson, Kullberg, Pecho; Bergsvand, Losada; Bremer, Terland, Olme; Belloumou
Also read: 34-Year-Old Chelsea Star Reveals Why She is Sad Ahead of League Cup Final as Lioness Reflects on Proposed Changes to Competition
Brighton
Chelsea Double Injury Blow Revealed Following Sunday Triumph
Sonia Bompastor has confirmed that Millie Bright is likely to miss Chelsea‘s midweek match against Brighton and Hove Albion following an injury, and could be joined by two other players. The Blues’ captain missed out on their Women’s League Cup victory at Ashton Gate over Manchester United, providing a moment of joy in what has been an otherwise dour season for the reigning WSL champions.
With Chelsea out of the Women’s Super League title race and facing uphill tasks to win both the Women’s Champions League and Women’s FA Cup, Bompastor’s side still secured silverware for the seventh successive season by overcoming Manchester United thanks to goals from Lauren James and Aggie Beaver-Jones.
Naomi Girma Picked Up Small Injury
One of the big headlines before the match was the notable absence of defender Naomi Girma, who joined captain Millie Bright on the sidelines, leaving the Blues short at the back. When discussing the fitness of both centre backs following the match, Bompastor stated, “Naomi picked up a small injury in her calf. Hopefully, it’s not too bad, and she can be available for the next game.”
She added, “I don’t have a timeframe for Millie, but I would like her to be available as soon as possible, hopefully for the weekend. It’s crucial at this business end of the season to have all your players.”
Really Sad for Nathalie Bjorn
Another major injury occurred during the game, with Nathalie Bjorn only managing five minutes after her introduction as a replacement for the returning Kadeisha Buchanan. “It was really sad for her. It doesn’t look good. We need to assess her. We were all buzzing with Kadeisha starting, and part of the plan was for Nat to come in and get some minutes,” Bompastor said.
Also read: Chelsea star to face five Sweden team-mates in Women’s League Cup Final as winger warns friend becomes ‘enemy’
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