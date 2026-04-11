Brighton Women’s Super League Game Against Manchester United Moved to May 2 as Fixture Rescheduled for Progress With Unity Stadium at Leigh Sports Village

Brighton’s Women’s Super League game against Manchester United at the Progress With Unity Stadium has been moved.

The fixture will now take place on Saturday, May 2, with kick off at 12 noon, which represents a significant change to the originally scheduled date.

Our @BarclaysWSL away fixture against Manchester United will now take place on Saturday 2 May, KO 12pm. 📅 pic.twitter.com/PjcrRfOTAE — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) April 10, 2026

The match was initially planned for an earlier slot but has been rescheduled to accommodate both teams’ commitments.

Brighton will travel to the Progress With Unity Stadium at Leigh Sports Village for the crucial end of season encounter.

Important Fixture for Both Sides

The rescheduled date comes at a crucial time in the WSL calendar, with both teams looking to finish the season strongly. Brighton have enjoyed a solid campaign under their current management and will be eager to pick up points in their remaining fixtures.

ℹ️ Next month's #WSL clash with Brighton has been rescheduled for live TV broadcast.



Join us for our final home game of the season 📲🎟️ https://t.co/2O8yukxhqI pic.twitter.com/ifwUeazEPN — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) April 11, 2026

Manchester United, meanwhile, are battling to secure Champions League qualification for next season. The Red Devils have endured a challenging period recently, which makes every remaining match absolutely vital for their European ambitions heading into the final weeks.

Progress With Unity Stadium Venue

The match will be played at the Progress With Unity Stadium, which serves as Manchester United Women’s home ground. Brighton fans will need to make the journey north to Leigh Sports Village for the Saturday lunchtime kickoff.

The 12 noon start time allows supporters to plan their travel accordingly for the fixture. Both clubs will be hoping for strong attendances as they look to finish the campaign on a positive note with crucial points still available.

How the squad reacted to Sunday! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Gdx9LIVaEe — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) April 9, 2026

The rescheduled date ensures both teams have adequate preparation time between fixtures.

Brighton will use the extra time to prepare properly for what promises to be a challenging away fixture against a Manchester United side desperate for points in their push for a top-three finish, which could define their entire season.

April's international break has begun 💪📅 pic.twitter.com/WqCyKD5P7b — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) April 9, 2026

Also read: IFAB to Trial New Goalkeeper Timeout Rule in WSL as Women’s Game Tackles Tactical Time Wasting Problem Dating Back to 2010