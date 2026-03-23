Bruno Fernandes Reveals What He Admires About Jess Park’s Game as Man United Captain Praises Fellow Number Eight’s Smashing Season

Bruno Fernandes is a big fan of Manchester United Women midfielder Jess Park. The Portugal international shares the number eight shirt with Park and has been impressed by her debut campaign following her summer move from Manchester City.

Game recognise game 🤝🔥



Ahead of two massive games for @ManUtdWomen this week, @B_Fernandes8 takes a look at some of Jess Park's best moments 👀💫



🔊 #BringTheNoise — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 23, 2026

Park has registered nine goals and five assists since joining from crosstown rivals in an impressive first season. The England international has won United’s Player of the Month award a team high four times, which demonstrates her consistent quality.

Not as Easy as It Looks

Fernandes watched back some of Park’s best moments for United, including her Goal of the Month winner against the London City Lionesses. The midfielder came in off the left flank to beat her marker before driving into space and picking out the far bottom corner.

“It all starts with the first touch. She gets the control there away from the player, she gets a lot of space to then run. Then the speed to run quick like that and then to be very accurate with the shot, it’s a very good thing. It’s not as easy as it looks,” Fernandes explained, which is an absolutely spot on analysis.

Lot of Futsal in That Goal

The United captain also praised Park’s winner against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. Park helped start the move with a dribble from deep before getting into the box and finishing by picking out the far top corner.

Manchester United @ManUtd Watch as Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 gives his verdict on goals and assists from @ManUtdWomen Manchester United Women's number eight, Jess Park. #MUFC #MUWomen https://t.co/ptqh98vu9N — Micke Hjelm 🇸🇪 (@micke_mh) March 23, 2026

“We spoke about the number eight shirt, and she was in the middle, creating and dictating the tempo. Then she follows up and she ends up in the box with the opportunity to finish. I think the finish is fantastic. There’s a lot of futsal in that goal there,” Fernandes said.

Very Quick With Her Feet

Fernandes watched Park’s solo effort at Aston Villa, which won another Goal of the Month prize. “She’s very quick with her feet and goes onto her left foot, which the defender was probably not expecting,” he acknowledged.

Also read: Hanna Lundkvist Makes Feelings Known After Manchester United Women Stalemate Against West Ham



