Bunny Shaw Injury Update: Manchester City Boss Delivers Positive News After Derby Scare

Bunny Shaw has been given the all-clear to feature in Manchester City‘s League Cup clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend after concerns she’d picked up an injury during Saturday’s 3-0 Manchester derby demolition.

The Jamaican striker limped off in the 83rd minute at the Etihad Stadium after scoring City’s second goal in the emphatic victory over Manchester United. Shaw was immediately substituted by Grace Clinton, raising fears that City’s top scorer had suffered a setback ahead of the international break.

However, head coach Andree Jeglertz delivered reassuring news during Thursday’s pre-match press conference. “She’s been training fully this week,” Jeglertz confirmed. “There haven’t been any issues with her. I think every player who was available last week are ready for this game, also. It looks like we have a hungry squad to get a good result in Nottingham this weekend.”

Decision Time for Forest Clash

The positive update gives Jeglertz a selection headache ahead of Sunday’s League Cup fixture at the City Ground. Shaw has been in stunning form this season, leading the WSL Golden Boot race with six goals in nine appearances, and sits top of virtually every attacking metric in the league.

https://twitter.com/ManCityWomen/status/1991514995201561029

No player has a higher expected goals figure than Shaw’s 8.36, while she’s also registered a league-high 19 shots on target to go with her two assists. According to FotMob, she’s the WSL player of the season so far with an average match rating of 8.07, underlining her dominance.

The question facing Jeglertz is whether to risk Shaw against WSL 2 opposition in City’s final match before the international break, or rest her entirely given the comfortable nature of the fixture. City need only a draw to secure their place in Tuesday’s League Cup quarter-final draw.

https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1991464467956207706

Shaw’s remarkable season sees her hunting a third consecutive Golden Boot, while rapidly climbing the WSL’s all-time scoring charts. Her six goals already have her well-positioned in what’s shaping up to be another trophy-laden campaign for the 28-year-old.

