Bunny Shaw strikes again as Manchester City Women sink Birmingham City to set up blockbuster Chelsea semi-final

Manchester City Women secured their spot in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup semi-finals on Monday afternoon as a clinical finish from Bunny Shaw proved enough to overcome a resilient Birmingham City side.

Man City defeat Birmingham 1-0 and move on to the Women's FA Cup semifinals where they'll face Chelsea ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/dAwoLoCZ1z — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 6, 2026

The WSL leaders displayed their title credentials at St Andrew’s by dictating the tempo from the opening whistle.

Bunny Shaw netted her 21st goal of the season in the eighth minute, latching onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Iman Beney. The Jamaican forward showed immense composure to slip the ball past Lucy Thomas, ensuring The North Londoners’ rivals across the WSL landscape took note of City’s momentum.

🇯🇲 Bunny Shaw has now registered 28 goal involvements for Manchester City W.F.C. this season, surpassing her total from each of the previous two campaigns.

Lethal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ytGK2lrFgW — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) April 6, 2026

Woodwork denies City dominance

Despite the narrow scoreline, the visitors were inches away from a much larger margin of victory. Lauren Hemp remained a constant threat on the flank, nearly doubling the lead with a volley that sliced just wide.

Birmingham captain Neve Herron produced a vital goal-line intervention to turn another Shaw effort onto the post. In the second half, the frame of the goal was struck twice more as Yui Hasegawa and substitute Rebecca Knaak both saw golden opportunities denied by the woodwork.

Defensive steel anchors semi-final charge

While the attack flourished, the defensive solidity of Andrée Jeglertz’s side was the true catalyst for progression.

The Lilywhites’ faithful will recognize the importance of such a watertight backline, as City have conceded only twice since early February. England international Alex Greenwood marshaled the defense with authority, ensuring goalkeeper Khiara Keating was rarely forced into difficult saves against the Championship’s highest-scoring outfit.

Khadija Shaw 💫



The forward gives @ManCityWomen the lead in the eighth minute!



📺 Watch live @footballontnt and @Sportsonmax pic.twitter.com/zs8Ktbqbhr — Adobe Women's FA Cup (@AdobeWFACup) April 6, 2026

Chelsea showdown on the horizon

This victory sets the stage for a massive semi-final clash against Chelsea, a fixture that could define the season for both clubs. City remain nine points clear at the top of the WSL and are yet to concede a single goal in this season’s FA Cup campaign.

With the international break approaching, the squad looks perfectly primed to challenge for a historic domestic double.

‼️ CONFIRMED: Chelsea vs Man City in the FA Cup Semi-final. https://t.co/ofP45cUqR9 — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) April 6, 2026

Also read: Lucy Bronze Determined to Win ‘This’ With Chelsea as England Star Speaks of Lofty Ambitions