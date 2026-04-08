ManCity Dragon
Bunny Shaw strikes again as Manchester City Women sink Birmingham City to set up blockbuster Chelsea semi-final
Manchester City Women secured their spot in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup semi-finals on Monday afternoon as a clinical finish from Bunny Shaw proved enough to overcome a resilient Birmingham City side.
The WSL leaders displayed their title credentials at St Andrew’s by dictating the tempo from the opening whistle.
Bunny Shaw netted her 21st goal of the season in the eighth minute, latching onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Iman Beney. The Jamaican forward showed immense composure to slip the ball past Lucy Thomas, ensuring The North Londoners’ rivals across the WSL landscape took note of City’s momentum.
Woodwork denies City dominance
Despite the narrow scoreline, the visitors were inches away from a much larger margin of victory. Lauren Hemp remained a constant threat on the flank, nearly doubling the lead with a volley that sliced just wide.
Birmingham captain Neve Herron produced a vital goal-line intervention to turn another Shaw effort onto the post. In the second half, the frame of the goal was struck twice more as Yui Hasegawa and substitute Rebecca Knaak both saw golden opportunities denied by the woodwork.
Defensive steel anchors semi-final charge
While the attack flourished, the defensive solidity of Andrée Jeglertz’s side was the true catalyst for progression.
The Lilywhites’ faithful will recognize the importance of such a watertight backline, as City have conceded only twice since early February. England international Alex Greenwood marshaled the defense with authority, ensuring goalkeeper Khiara Keating was rarely forced into difficult saves against the Championship’s highest-scoring outfit.
Chelsea showdown on the horizon
This victory sets the stage for a massive semi-final clash against Chelsea, a fixture that could define the season for both clubs. City remain nine points clear at the top of the WSL and are yet to concede a single goal in this season’s FA Cup campaign.
With the international break approaching, the squad looks perfectly primed to challenge for a historic domestic double.
Also read: Lucy Bronze Determined to Win ‘This’ With Chelsea as England Star Speaks of Lofty Ambitions
Aston Villa
Khadija Shaw Scores Record Breaking Hattrick in ‘This’ Time as Manchester City Thrash Tottenham 5-2
Khadija Shaw produced a sensational performance at the Joie Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Jamaican striker netted a hat trick in just 21 minutes as Manchester City demolished Tottenham 5-2 to extend their lead at the summit to seven points with four matches left.
Shaw’s treble set a new WSL record for the fastest three goals, beating Kelly Smith’s mark from 2014. City responded emphatically to last weekend’s goalless draw at Aston Villa, with Kerolin and an Amanda Nilden own goal completing the rout before halftime.
Fourth Successive Treble Against Spurs
Shaw opened the scoring in the eighth minute, giving City an early advantage. Spurs hit back immediately through Olivia Holdt, which briefly threatened to make things interesting. However, the Cityzens’ response was brutal and decisive.
Shaw restored the lead with a towering header just two minutes later. Her third arrived shortly after breaking Smith’s 12 year record, which is absolutely remarkable. It marked Shaw’s fourth successive hat trick in home league games against Tottenham, which demonstrates her dominance over Martin Ho’s side.
Cruised to Victory After Halftime Blitz
Lauren Hemp provided the assist for Kerolin’s fourth before Vivianne Miedema saw her header deflect in off Nilden. Five goals before the break allowed Andree Jeglertz to rest key players in the second period.
Spurs grabbed a late consolation through Beth England but suffered back to back WSL defeats for the first time this season. City, meanwhile are closing in on its first title since 2016, which is frankly long overdue for a club of their stature.
Shaw now has 18 WSL goals this campaign, double the tally of her nearest challenger. A third consecutive Golden Boot appears certain alongside the championship trophy.
Also read: Oxford United Still in Shock After Devastating Loss of 15 Year Old Academy Goalkeeper as Club Pays Tribute to Teenage Talent
Manchester City Women (WFC)
Manchester City Announce New Official Cybersecurity Partner as Club Strengthen Digital Infrastructure Across Men’s and Women’s Teams
Manchester City have secured a new partnership with cybersecurity firm N-able. The company will become the club’s Official Cybersecurity Partner for both men’s and women’s teams, which is absolutely brilliant news for the Blues.
The agreement sees City boost their digital defenses significantly. AI powered security technology will be deployed across the club’s operations. This forms part of City’s ongoing strategy to protect their systems and data as they operate as a global sporting brand.
Build Resilience for World Class Organisations
N-able’s Chief Marketing Officer Vikram Ramesh emphasized the alignment between his company and Manchester City. “The best teams in the world don’t just perform, they protect what makes performance possible,” Ramesh explained.
He highlighted City’s demanding operational environment. “Manchester City operates at elite speed across global markets with zero tolerance for disruption. That’s exactly the environment N-able was built for,” he said, which is frankly spot on from the American firm.
Requirement to Protect People and Data
James Tennant serves as Director of Technology Information Security at City Football Group. He outlined why the club pursued this partnership and made it clear investment was essential.
“Manchester City is a leading global brand within sport and beyond. With that comes the requirement for us to continually invest in technology and services,” Tennant said. He stressed the importance of comprehensive protection. “We need to protect our people, our data, and our operations. N-able offers advanced end to end solutions,” he explained.
Brand Will Feature Across Matchday Assets
N-able will gain visibility through digital platforms and matchday branding, while the partnership covers both the men’s and women’s sides and reflects the growing commercial value of the women’s game at elite level. It also comes at a time when clubs are engaging fans across more digital touchpoints, from official content to live scores, making strong cybersecurity measures more important than ever.
City continues to expand their commercial portfolio. Technology partnerships form a key part of their strategy. The focus on cybersecurity demonstrates how modern football clubs must protect themselves against digital threats.
Also read: USWNT Watch: Alyssa Thompson Wins League Cup With Chelsea While Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes Lift French Cup With Lyon as Silverware Galore
Aston Villa
Khiara Keating Might Have to Make Most of Rare Man City Opportunity to Prove Her England Lionesses Credentials Due To ‘This’
Less than two years ago, Khiara Keating appeared to have the world at her feet. Aged 19, she emerged as Manchester City‘s starting goalkeeper, won her first senior England call up and became the youngest player ever to win the Women’s Super League Golden Glove at the end of the 2023-24 season.
On Sunday, she made just her third league appearance of the current season, having been left out of the Lionesses’ senior squad last month due to a lack of game time. It’s been a surprising chain of events that led Keating here, but the 21 year old goalkeeper delivered an excellent performance in the goalless draw with Aston Villa, which is absolutely brilliant.
Made Several Terrific Saves to Ensure Point
While Sunday’s goalless draw with Aston Villa was a massively disappointing result as City dropped points for just the third time all season, the performance of their stand in shot stopper was excellent. There were a couple of iffy moments, sure, something particularly unsurprising given how little she has played recently.
But the overriding takeaway was that the 21 year old made several terrific saves to ensure her team got at least a point from a frustrating afternoon. It was a reminder of what Keating can do and why she burst onto the scene so emphatically two seasons ago.
Game Time Limited Under Jeglertz
This season, under new head coach Andree Jeglertz, Keating has found game time much harder to come by. Sunday’s appearance at Villa was just her sixth for City this season, her third in the league and her first in the competition since September, which is frankly disappointing for such a talented youngster.
While former boss Gareth Taylor was happy to rotate his goalkeepers, Jeglertz has used Ayaka Yamashita as his number one. It’s why the 21 year old was not called up by Sarina Wiegman for the latest England camp, instead dropping into the Under 23s.
Also read: Manchester City Expand Bubble Collective Leisure Wear With Second Drop: New Sizes and Colours Drop
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