Tottenham Dragon
Caitlin Dijkstra Signs for Tottenham From Wolfsburg as Spurs Build Serious Top Four Squad
Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the signing of Dutch international Caitlin Dijkstra on May 27 on a free transfer from VfL Wolfsburg.
The 27-year-old centre-back joins on a long-term contract once her Wolfsburg deal expires at the end of June. She becomes Spurs’ second confirmed summer signing alongside striker Shekiera Martinez from West Ham, with head coach Martin Ho confirming multiple further deals already agreed ahead of the official window opening.
Three Years at Wolfsburg Forged Real Quality
Dijkstra spent three seasons at the Bundesliga’s most decorated club, initially returning to FC Twente on loan where she won the Dutch league title before integrating fully into Wolfsburg’s first team picture.
Playing in Germany’s elite division against Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen week after week develops defenders in ways the WSL cannot replicate at the same pace. Wolfsburg competed in the Champions League throughout her tenure. Dijkstra arrives at Spurs with genuine European pedigree and 35 Netherlands caps backing every claim about her quality.
Martin Ho’s Recruitment Is Accelerating
Tottenham finished fifth last season missing European qualification for the third consecutive year. Ho identified defensive reinforcement as the primary summer priority after conceding 34 goals in 22 WSL appearances.
Dijkstra provides aerial dominance, positional intelligence and ball-playing ability from the back that transforms how Spurs can build. Combined with Martinez’s attacking threat and Shekiera’s forward quality, Spurs are assembling a genuinely dangerous squad.
Champions League Football Is the Target
Dijkstra said she wants to achieve all the big things at Spurs. That ambition aligns perfectly with Martin Ho’s stated objective of reaching the top four and Champions League football by 2027. Tottenham cannot keep finishing fifth and calling it progress. These signings suggest they finally understand what is required to genuinely compete.
Also read: Tottenham Hotspur Women Secure ‘This’ 28yo on New Deal as Six Senior Players Prepare to Leave Club This Summer
Tottenham Dragon
Shekiera Martinez Joins Tottenham From West Ham on Long Term Deal After Stunning WSL Breakthrough
Tottenham Hotspur confirmed on May 22, 2026 that Germany international Shekiera Martinez has joined from West Ham United on a long-term contract ahead of the 2026-27 season.
The 24-year-old forward replaces the void left by Bethany England’s departure and arrives having scored 16 goals across two WSL campaigns. Martin Ho moved quickly and decisively for a player multiple clubs coveted throughout the spring window.
The Numbers Speak Loudly
Martinez scored 10 goals in just 12 league appearances during her debut WSL half-season with West Ham after arriving from SC Freiburg in January 2025. That conversion rate is extraordinary. She followed up with six goals this season including a bicycle kick against Manchester United that became one of the campaign’s defining moments.
Those performances earned her a first Germany senior call-up in October 2025 for the Nations League Finals against Spain. Any doubts about her readiness for elite club football disappeared months ago.
Martin Ho’s Most Important Signing
Tottenham finished fifth this season missing out on European qualification for a third consecutive year. Strengthening the forward line represented the most urgent summer priority. Martinez brings pace, physical presence and intelligent penalty area movement that Spurs desperately lacked last season. Ho reportedly believes she can develop significantly further under structured coaching and disciplined tactical preparation. He should be right. At 24, she is entering the most productive period of any striker’s career.
Eintracht Frankfurt to WSL Star
Martinez came through Eintracht Frankfurt’s academy making over 100 appearances for the German club before joining West Ham in 2024. That foundation instilled technical discipline and tactical understanding beyond her years. Tottenham are not signing a project player.
They are signing a proven goal scorer ready for top four football immediately. Spurs supporters should be genuinely excited.
Also read: Tottenham Women Eye Aston Villa Star Kirsty Hanson in What Would Be One of the Summer’s Most Significant WSL Transfers
Tottenham Dragon
Tottenham Women Eye Aston Villa Star Kirsty Hanson in What Would Be One of the Summer’s Most Significant WSL Transfers
Tottenham Hotspur Women are reportedly interested in signing Kirsty Hanson from Aston Villa this summer, and frankly, it is easy to see why.
The Scotland international has been one of the standout forwards in the WSL this season, finishing as Villa’s top scorer with 12 goals and one assist across 21 appearances, earning herself a Player of the Season nomination in the process.
Hanson signed a contract extension with Villa last year that runs until June 2027, so this would not come cheap or easy. But Spurs have made clear they intend to be ambitious in the market this summer, and a player of Hanson’s quality, at 28 and entering her absolute prime, is exactly the profile they should be targeting.
Why Spurs Need Her So Badly
The departure of Bethany England leaves a massive void in Tottenham’s attack. England was the heartbeat of this Spurs side for years, and replacing a striker who has scored over 25 goals for two different WSL clubs is not something you do on the cheap. Hanson is not a like-for-like replacement; she is arguably an upgrade in terms of where she is in her career right now.
What It Would Mean for Aston Villa
Losing Hanson would be a genuine crisis for Villa. She was not just their top scorer this season; she was the reason they won games. With Gabi Nunes and Ebony Salmon already gone, allowing Hanson to leave too would raise serious questions about how Natalia Arroyo is expected to build on the progress made this season.
The Bigger Picture at Spurs
Martin Ho has suggested much of Tottenham’s summer business was planned well in advance. If Hanson is already on that list, Spurs fans have every reason to feel excited about what next season could look like.
Also read: Aston Villa Defender Paula Tomàs Forced to Retire From Professional Football at Age 24 Due to ‘This’
Tottenham Dragon
Tottenham Hotspur Women Secure ‘This’ 28yo on New Deal as Six Senior Players Prepare to Leave Club This Summer
Tottenham Hotspur Women are heading into a significant summer rebuild after confirming a wave of departures alongside one important piece of good news.
Finland international Olga Ahtinen has committed her future to the club by putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract, providing some much-needed stability in midfield ahead of what promises to be a busy transfer window
The 28-year-old has made 55 appearances for Spurs since joining ahead of the 2023/24 season, contributing three goals from midfield. She has also represented Finland at two European Championships, earning 80 international caps across her career.
England and Graham Among High-Profile Exits
The headline departures are captain Bethany England and long-serving attacking midfielder Kit Graham, both of whom will leave when their contracts expire this summer. England joined midway through 2022/23 and made an immediate impact, scoring 13 goals in 14 games to help save the club from relegation before going on to captain the side and surpass 200 professional appearances.
Graham has been part of the furniture since 2019, arriving from Charlton Athletic and playing a key role in some of the club’s most historic moments, including their first WSL win over Arsenal and their run to the Women’s FA Cup final.
Four More Senior Players Also Leaving
Amy James-Turner, Luana Bühler, Charlotte Grant, and Josefine Rybrink will also depart at the end of the season. James-Turner started in the FA Cup final at Wembley in 2024, while Bühler, Grant and Rybrink each contributed during their respective spells before injuries and competition for places limited their involvement this term.
A Crucial Summer Ahead Under Martin Ho
Spurs are on course to finish fifth in the WSL this season, a substantial improvement on their 11th-place finish in 2024/25.
With ambitions of breaking into the top four, significant recruitment is expected in attack and defence before the 2026/27 campaign begins.
Also read: 5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer
Home » Dragon Feeds » Tottenham Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”