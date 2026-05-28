Caitlin Dijkstra Signs for Tottenham From Wolfsburg as Spurs Build Serious Top Four Squad

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the signing of Dutch international Caitlin Dijkstra on May 27 on a free transfer from VfL Wolfsburg.

🚨🚨| Tottenham Women have signed Centre-back Caitlin Dijkstra on a free transfer!



She recently left VfL Wolfsburg Frauen where her contract had expired. pic.twitter.com/nZR7vyJY7L — Attacking Football (@AttackingFooty) May 27, 2026

The 27-year-old centre-back joins on a long-term contract once her Wolfsburg deal expires at the end of June. She becomes Spurs’ second confirmed summer signing alongside striker Shekiera Martinez from West Ham, with head coach Martin Ho confirming multiple further deals already agreed ahead of the official window opening.

Three Years at Wolfsburg Forged Real Quality

Dijkstra spent three seasons at the Bundesliga’s most decorated club, initially returning to FC Twente on loan where she won the Dutch league title before integrating fully into Wolfsburg’s first team picture.

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that Caitlin Dijkstra will join the club this summer on a long term contract.



The 27-year-old Dutch international will join when her VfL Wolfsburg contract expires and is their second signing of the summer.#SpursWomen #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/WREfPx9gFP — Women's Football Talk (@WFTalks) May 27, 2026

Playing in Germany’s elite division against Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen week after week develops defenders in ways the WSL cannot replicate at the same pace. Wolfsburg competed in the Champions League throughout her tenure. Dijkstra arrives at Spurs with genuine European pedigree and 35 Netherlands caps backing every claim about her quality.

Segurança, inteligência e qualidade na saída de bola. 🛡️🇳🇱



Caitlin Dijkstra chega como uma zagueira moderna: forte na leitura defensiva, calma sob pressão e essencial na construção do jogo desde trás.



Conheçam a nossa nova zagueira! ✨ pic.twitter.com/wEn1eKqfB9 — Tottenham Feminino Brasil 🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TottenhamFemBR) May 27, 2026

Martin Ho’s Recruitment Is Accelerating

Tottenham finished fifth last season missing European qualification for the third consecutive year. Ho identified defensive reinforcement as the primary summer priority after conceding 34 goals in 22 WSL appearances.

🚨 Tottenham Women have completed the signing of Netherlands defender Caitlin Dijkstra on a long-term deal from Wolfsburg



The experienced centre-back joins Spurs after making 46 appearances for the German side and representing the Netherlands at major international tournaments pic.twitter.com/lWeUETaXlz — kems Empire (@kems_Emp1re) May 27, 2026

Dijkstra provides aerial dominance, positional intelligence and ball-playing ability from the back that transforms how Spurs can build. Combined with Martinez’s attacking threat and Shekiera’s forward quality, Spurs are assembling a genuinely dangerous squad.

Champions League Football Is the Target

Dijkstra said she wants to achieve all the big things at Spurs. That ambition aligns perfectly with Martin Ho’s stated objective of reaching the top four and Champions League football by 2027. Tottenham cannot keep finishing fifth and calling it progress. These signings suggest they finally understand what is required to genuinely compete.

Dutch🇳🇱 international Caitlin Dijkstra joins Tottenham✍️ pic.twitter.com/A6VL8eRf1h — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) May 27, 2026

Also read: Tottenham Hotspur Women Secure ‘This’ 28yo on New Deal as Six Senior Players Prepare to Leave Club This Summer