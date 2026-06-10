Caitlin Foord Marks 150th Australia Cap With Goal as Matildas Defeat Mexico in World Cup Preparation Friendly

Caitlin Foord celebrated her 150th appearance for Australia with a clinical finish as the Matildas secured a 3-1 friendly victory over Mexico on Tuesday.

Wearing the captain’s armband, the Arsenal forward demonstrated the quality that has made her one of her nation’s most reliable attacking threats, turning away from her marker with composure before placing the ball precisely into the far post.

“It’s a super proud moment and I don’t take it for granted when I put on the Green and Gold” 💛💚



Ahead of making her 150th appearance for @thematildas, Caitlin Foord has been given the honour of wearing the captain’s armband and leading out Australia tonight! 🇦🇺



Watch #AUSvMEX… pic.twitter.com/tecDXgM8XH — Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) June 9, 2026

Foord’s goal extended her tally to 41 for Australia, moving her into joint-third place on the all-time scoring list. Reaching 150 caps represents genuine longevity at international level. She has been there through transitions, rebuilds and cycles of tournament football. That consistency matters more than individual moments, though scoring on such a milestone is worth celebrating.

What a moment! Caitlin Foord scores in her 150th @TheMatildas appearance! 🥹



It's international goal number 41 for the Tillies legend, who does well to break away from her defender before slotting it past Barreras 💫



Watch #AUSvMEX live and exclusive on Paramount+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/Vywevu9Trk — Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) June 9, 2026

The friendly win came after Australia suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Mexico on Saturday, prompting a response from Steph Catley’s side. Catley played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday and spoke afterwards about understanding the journey ahead towards the World Cup. That perspective is important. One friendly loss does not define a campaign. How teams respond does.

A proud night for Caitlin Foord 🇦🇺💚



✅150th cap

✅Captain

✅Goal



The Matildas star capped off an unforgettable evening with a goal after leading her side out on her 150th international appearance 👏 pic.twitter.com/x5wKBjr6KI — girlactico (@girlactico) June 9, 2026

Foord’s performance underlined her value to the Matildas. At 31 years old, she remains in her prime years and should be central to any Australian World Cup challenge. Her leadership on the pitch, demonstrated through the captaincy, adds another dimension to her contribution beyond goalscoring.

The Milestone Moment

Reaching 150 caps for your country is rare. Doing it while performing at club level in the Women’s Super League shows genuine elite consistency.

What a night for Matildas legend Caitlin Foord 💛💚



150 games for the national team capped off with a goal in a 3-1 win for the Tillies over Mexico 👏🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/i6eyIUFQKy — Ninja A-League (@aleaguewomen) June 10, 2026

The Arsenal Connection

Multiple Arsenal players were in international action across the week, spreading club quality across different nations and competitions.

1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ appearances in green and gold 💚💛 @CaitlinFoord becomes the sixth player to reach the milestone for Australia. Congrats, Cait! 👏#Matildas #AUSvMEX pic.twitter.com/I8VhfbbDRi — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) June 9, 2026

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