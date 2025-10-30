Arsenal
Calum Chambers – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Calum Chambers is an English professional football player who currently plays for the EFL League One club Cardiff City as a centre-back and in this article, we will see more about his Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Calum Chambers joined Villa in 2022 from the current Premier League leaders Arsenal after staying for almost 8 years with the club. He has represented the England national football team from the youth level to the senior level.
The experienced centre-back is yet to establish a position in the starting eleven at Villa and has started only 1 match out of the first 10 in the 2022/23 Premier League season. Let us see more about Calum in the following paragraphs.
Calum Chambers Net Worth and Salary
Calum has been playing professional football for almost a decade now and has earned some money through his footballing career. The net worth of Calum is estimated at around £21 million and this includes his earnings . The market value of the player as of now is £12 million.
He is earning around £1,664,000 per year and his earnings are low when compared to previous seasons.
Calum Chambers Club Career
Calum joined to play football by joining Southampton’s youth academy when he was just 7 years old in 2002. He played almost for a decade with the youths. He passed through every rank of the clubs and in 2012, he was one among the four to be promoted to the senior team of Southampton.
He made his first professional debut on 28 August 2012 against Stevenage in a 4–1 win in the second round of the League Cup. Calum signed his professional contract with Southampton in July 2013. In August 2013, he made his league debut in a 1–0 win against West Bromwich Albion where he played as a right-back.
After seeing the young centre-back’s performance, Arsenal signed the player in July 2014 for a disclosed fee of £16 million plus add-ons. He made his club debut against Benfica in a 5-1 win in a preseason friendly.
He made his official debut with the club in the 2014 FA Community Shield against Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. He was rated so highly, after seeing his performance in the match.
Following his impressive season, he was nominated for the 2014 Golden Boy Award alongside Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Luke Shaw. In 2016, Calum joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan. He made 24 appearances for the side. In 2018, Calum was loaned out to Fulham for a season and played there as a midfielder mostly.
He joined Aston Villa in January 2022 on a free transfer and signed a three and half year contract with them. He has not been playing consistently with the team and still is yet to prove to the Gaffer Steven Gerrard that he is an important player to the squad.
Calum Chambers International Career
Calum has represented England’s national football team from youth to the senior level. He made his debut for England U17 in 2012. He made his senior debut for England against Norway on 3 September replacing John Stones which resulted in a 1-0 win. He progressed to even start the very next match against San Marino in which he played in the right-back position.
Calum Chambers Family
Calum was born in Petersfield, England on 20 January 1995 to an English couple. The defender has not only stopped the player from getting past him, but he has also stopped leaking personal information about him. He has never revealed any details about his family and the parental details still remain unknown.
Calum Chambers Girlfriend
To a surprise, the good-looking English defender is currently single and not dating anyone. He has spent more time on the pitch and is continuing to do so. It is uncertain that he will remain single. He might be looking for matches on Tinder too or even might be dating someone secretly and hiding it from fans and media.
Calum Chambers Endorsements and Sponsorships
Calum has been wearing boots sponsored by Nike for every match he plays. The English centre-back has an endorsement deal with Nike currently and endorses the product on his social media account where he has more than a million followers.
Calum Chambers Cars and Tattoos
Calum has been off the media’s spotlight and has never been spotted in England driving a car. He is an experienced player, so might have some decent cars. The centre-back has not been afraid of facing the opponents on the pitch but has been afraid of the needles. Calum doesn’t have any tattoos on his body so far.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Brighton: Nwaneri Delivers as Dowman Makes Historic Debut
Arsenal booked their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Brighton, making it eight wins on the bounce. On an evening where youth took center stage, Ethan Nwaneri’s opener and Bukayo Saka’s second-half strike eliminated a dangerous Brighton side that dominated large spells before Arsenal’s quality told.
The Standout Performers:
Ethan Nwaneri – 8/10 Converted Myles Lewis-Skelly’s cross with his left foot to break the deadlock, finishing calmly when picked out inside the box. His movement between lines caused Brighton constant problems, dropping deep to collect before spinning away from markers.
Arsenal’s most threatening attacker throughout, he’s quickly becoming impossible to leave out even when senior players return from injury. However, he was pretty wasteful in the first half.
Bukayo Saka – 8/10 Changed the match within minutes of his halftime introduction. Pounced on the rebound after Andre Harriman-Annous‘ shot was blocked, slotting home with typical composure.
His pace stretched Brighton’s tired defense, creating space others couldn’t generate during a frustrating first half. Even off the bench, Saka remains Arsenal’s most reliable goal threat.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 8/10 Delivered the cross that created Nwaneri’s goal, whipping in dangerous delivery from the left. Made one critical error when hesitating after Arsenal’s corner, allowing Brighton a breakaway that should have resulted in an equalizer. Otherwise defensively sound, showing the versatility that’s making him undroppable.
Max Dowman – 7.5/10 Became Arsenal’s youngest-ever starter at 15 years and 302 days, and somehow looked Arsenal’s brightest player during their terrible first half. His touches were clean, his movement intelligent, and his fearlessness remarkable for someone who should still be in school. Created half-chances with clever positioning that senior teammates couldn’t capitalize on.
Other Notable Performances:
Kepa Arrizabalaga – 7.5/10 Bailed Arsenal out repeatedly during Brighton’s first-half dominance, denying Georginio Rutter and Maxim De Cuyper with sharp reflexes.
Punched away crosses under pressure and organized his defense vocally when Arsenal looked overwhelmed. Without his saves, Brighton would have been ahead before Nwaneri’s opener changed momentum.
Piero Hincapie – 6.5/10 His full debut showed both promise and predictable rustiness. Dealt with Brighton’s forwards adequately without ever looking entirely comfortable with their movement. Second-half improvements suggested he’ll settle once match rhythm returns, but this wasn’t the commanding performance Arsenal hoped for.
Ben White – 6.5/10 Returned to the lineup without fanfare, defending sensibly and distributing accurately. Nothing spectacular but nothing disastrous either—exactly what Arsenal needed from their experienced right-back against opponents trying to exploit their rotated squad.
Mikel Merino – 6.5/10 Wore the armband but couldn’t control midfield during Brighton’s dominant opening period. His composure helped Arsenal through the second half without sparkle, recycling possession tidily while avoiding risks. And it was his impressive flick with the backheel that set up Lewis-Skelly to tee up Nwaneri for the first goal.
Cristhian Mosquera – 6/10 Brighton’s attackers gave him problems early, exploiting spaces with runs that left him chasing shadows. Made one vital recovery block when Stefanos Tzimas threatened to score after Lewis-Skelly’s mistake. Settled once Arsenal gained control but never looked entirely assured.
Christian Norgaard – 5.5/10 Started in midfield but struggled badly with Brighton’s pressing intensity. His wayward pass gifted Brighton a shooting chance that Mosquera blocked desperately. Replaced at halftime, which told its own story about his first-half performance.
Eberechi Eze – 5.5/10 The only survivor from Sunday’s Palace victory, yet he disappeared for long stretches. His set pieces lacked precision, his movement lacked sharpness, and his overall impact remained frustratingly minimal when Arsenal needed creativity.
Andre Harriman-Annous – 5.5/10 Thrust into his Arsenal debut at 17 on the right wing, he showed flashes of pace without the composure needed.
His blocked shot created Saka’s goal accidentally—a fortunate contribution from a teenager clearly overwhelmed by the occasion.
Substitutes:
Jurrien Timber – 7.5/10 Transformed Arsenal’s control immediately after replacing Norgaard. His surging run created the opportunity that led to Saka’s goal, injecting energy and quality the first half desperately lacked.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 7/10 Immediately put the Brighton team’s shape in disarray, especially during the several corners that came after his substitution. Was commanding during the course of his stay.
Leandro Trossard – 6.5/10 Nearly scored late when striking the post in added time. Fresh legs helped Arsenal close out comfortably.
Declan Rice – 6/10 Made several driving runs, but was there only for a limited time.
Arsenal
Out-Of-Spotlight Arsenal Star, Now Worth €32.3M Set To Return To Home Country
Gabriel Jesus has revealed his desire to rejoin boyhood club Palmeiras once his Arsenal contract expires in 2027. The Brazilian striker made clear his long-term ambitions while emphasizing immediate commitment to Arsenal’s project.
Contract Commitment Through 2027
Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Jesus dismissed speculation about January departures despite Arsenal’s reported willingness to listen to offers. “Every day, the coach and the board say they’re eager for my return,” he stated. “I don’t see myself outside the club’s plans. I have a contract until 2027, and if it’s not renewed by then, I’ll be at the club at least until 2027.”
His insistence on fulfilling his contract contradicts Fabrizio Romano’s recent claims about concrete possibilities to leave. The 28-year-old appears determined to prove his worth following recovery from the ACL injury sustained against Manchester United last January.
Palmeiras Dream Remains Alive
Jesus openly discussed his eventual return to Brazil. “That interest will always be there. Both from them and from me. But there’s been nothing formal,” he explained. “It’s the natural interest of a kid who came through the Palmeiras youth system, went to Europe, and obviously wants to return one day. Everyone at the club knows that.”
He added: “When I feel like returning to Brazil, which isn’t the case right now, my desire is and always will be Palmeiras.”
Nearing Comeback After Career-Threatening Injury
Jesus described his ACL injury as “the biggest injury I’ve had in my life” while speaking to Arsenal’s matchday programme. “I’m feeling great, my knee is responding very well. I’m looking forward to being around the team again soon, to come back to do what I love to do.”
His return faces competition from Arsenal’s £255 million summer spending spree featuring Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke among eight new signings targeting Arsenal’s first Premier League title since 2004.
Arsenal
Andrea Berta on the Prowl: Sporting Director Eyeing Two Massive Contract Extensions After Bukayo Saka
Andrea Berta has identified Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice as priorities for contract extensions following the expected completion of Bukayo Saka’s lucrative new deal. The Arsenal sporting director’s strategy focuses on securing the club’s core players through long-term commitments.
Bukayo Saka Set for Record-Breaking Deal
Saka’s upcoming contract will make him Arsenal’s highest earner, surpassing current top wages at the Emirates. The England international’s consistent excellence and leadership qualities justify this financial commitment, with the winger serving as one of Arsenal’s captains while delivering match-winning performances regularly.
His anticipated status as top earner reflects Arsenal’s recognition that few players in world football match his combination of productivity, loyalty, and age profile. The 24-year-old represents the foundation of Arteta’s project moving forward.
Jurrien Timber’s Remarkable Recovery
Football London reports that Timber stands next in line for contract discussions once Saka’s extension finalizes. The Dutch defender has overcome his devastating ACL injury to establish himself as Arsenal’s first-choice right-back, regularly displacing Ben White from the starting position.
His tactical intelligence and defensive reliability have proven essential to Arsenal’s system. Timber’s ability to invert into midfield while maintaining defensive responsibilities provides the tactical flexibility Arteta demands from his full-backs.
Declan Rice’s Undeniable Value
Declan Rice completes the trio targeted for extensions despite joining recently from West Ham. Arsenal’s record signing has eliminated any debate about his £105 million fee through commanding midfield performances that transformed the team’s balance and control.
His seamless integration into Arteta’s system made him indispensable immediately. Rice’s box-to-box capabilities, defensive intelligence, and leadership qualities ensure Arsenal view securing his long-term future as non-negotiable.
These three extensions would lock down Arsenal’s spine through their peak years, providing stability that underpins genuine title challenges.
