Ajax
Calvin Bassey – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Calvin Bassey is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a left-back for the Premier League club Fulham and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Calvin Bassey, originally known as Calvin Ughelumba, is a professional footballer born on 31st December 1999. He has represented both Italy and Nigeria, but currently plays for the Nigerian national team. Primarily a left-back or a centre-back, Bassey is known for his versatility and defensive prowess on the field.
Calvin Bassey has the potential to play a significant role for Fulham and the Nigerian national team due to his youth and strong club performances. He is a significant asset for any squad he plays for due to his adaptability, defensive prowess, and defensive prowess. Football fans may anticipate seeing more from this potential prospect in the years to come as he develops and gains experience.
Calvin Bassey’s Net Worth and Salary
Calvin Bassey made a name for himself as a prized commodity with a strong financial position. He plays for the Fulham club and competes in the English Premier League. Bassey earns £3,224,000 every year. His net worth is valued at £4 million. As his salary has reached a new level, Bassey’s overall net worth will witness a growth as well.
Calvin Bassey Club Career
Bassey began his football journey with Leicester City’s youth system at the age of 15, after impressing during a trial. He progressed through the ranks, showcasing his talent with regular appearances for the club’s under-18 and under-23 sides.
Bassey signed a pre-contract deal and later joined Scottish team Rangers on a free transfer in July 2020. On August 9, 2020, he made his professional debut with Rangers, entering the game as a substitute during a 3-0 Scottish Premiership victory over St. Mirren. He appeared in 65 games for the Rangers over the course of two seasons, greatly contributing to their success. During his tenure at the club, Rangers won the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup.
Top European clubs were drawn to Bassey’s outstanding performances at Rangers, which prompted a significant transfer in July 2022. Ajax, a dominant force in the Dutch Eredivisie, acquired his talents for a roughly £20 million club record sum. His Ajax debut in the 2022 Johan Cruyff Shield (Dutch Super Cup) didn’t go as planned, though; only 15 minutes after entering the game as a replacement, he was given a direct red card. Bassey joined the Premier League club Fulham on a four-year deal and he started them for the 2024 EPL season. He has scored 2 goals in 77 matches.
Calvin Bassey International Career
Bassey had the choice of representing Italy, Nigeria, or England on the global stage. He decided to dedicate his future to Nigeria in 2021 and agreed to be called up for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. On March 25, 2022, against Ghana in a World Cup qualifying match that ended in a scoreless draw, he made his Nigerian debut. He was also part of the Nigerian team that finished as runners up of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Calvin Bassey Family
Calvin Bassey’s family on his life and profession is substantial. He was conceived on December 31, 1999, in Aosta, Italy. Kingsley Ikenna Ughelumba and Ebere Bassey Etim are his parents. Calvin has a close relationship with his brother, the English rapper Y.CB (actual name Matthew Bassey), who is best known for his work with the drill band 7th in the UK. Their friendship and support established a solid basis for Calvin’s football career.
Calvin Bassey’s Girlfriend
Calvin Bassey’s relationship status is not publicly known. There are no reports or indications regarding his girlfriend or romantic involvement. It is possible that he is currently single, as details about an athlete’s personal relationships are often kept private.
Calvin Bassey Sponsors and Endorsements
There is no specific information available regarding Calvin Bassey’s sponsors and endorsements. Sponsorship and endorsement deals are typically private agreements between the athlete and the respective brands or companies.
Calvin Bassey Cars and Tattoos
Calvin Bassey embraces a neat and tattoo-free appearance, allowing his performance on the pitch to command attention. He drives a stylish black Mercedes Benz off the pitch, which reflects his penchant for sophistication and class. Calvin’s distinct persona in and out of the football world is defined by his concentration on the game and his preference for a sleek vehicle.
Read More:
Ajax
Who Is Candy-Rae Fleur? Meet The Wife Of Daley Blind
Candy-Rae Fleur is famous for being the wife of Girona star Daley Blind. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Candy loves dancing, she has a strong fashion sense and she is pretty creative. This multi-talented woman fell in love with Ajax star Daley Blind a long time ago. The couple has remained inseparable since then and has formed a big family. In today’s article, we will cover everything there is to know about Candy-Rae Fleur.
Daley Blind is a product of the Ajax academy. Even though he spent some time away from his favourite team, he never felt as lively as he feels at the Johan Cruyff Arena. After a stint at Manchester United, the Dutch star returned to Ajax in 2018. Since then he has been the first choice left-back of de Godenzonen. Even though he has a pretty interesting career, we are only going to focus on the exciting life of his partner. So follow along to know more about the stunning wife of Daley Blind.
Candy-Rae Fleur Childhood and Family
Candy was born on March 29, 1988, in the Netherlands. She is a Dutch citizen and currently lives in her hometown. She hasn’t shared much about her family and early life on any public platform. We guess the Dutch beauty is pretty concerned about the negative effect of stardom and doesn’t want her private information leaked. Well, we believe her mother and father did an impressive job raising her, and they also taught her good ethics and values. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Daley Blind.
Candy-Rae Fleur Education
Candy completed her education in the Netherlands. She was enrolled in a local high school. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that. Considering she moved to Manchester with Daley Blind at an early age. We believe she might have skipped university education.
Candy-Rae Fleur career
Candy is a professional dancer. She studied the art form in detail and gathered knowledge about Jazz, street and modern dance. After excelling in these versatile dance forms, she got ample opportunities to perform on stage, including in the MTV EMA and Vogue fashion shows.
Candy is also a model. She has maintained a great physicality throughout her career; dancing has also helped her in this sector. Having a fit body, healthy mind and a charming personality, she attracted the attention of the glamour industry. She participated in catwalks and also did photoshoots for some big brands.
Candy is a broadcast presenter too. We currently don’t know much about her in this role. We are looking for more information and will update the article once we find reliable data. Stay tuned to learn more.
Candy-Rae Fleur Net Worth
Candy hasn’t shared details about her earnings. We could not calculate her net worth due to the lack of information. We believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her dancing, modelling and broadcasting role. We are looking for the exact number.
Candy’s husband, Daley Blind, has a net worth of over £25 Million. Blind’s current yearly wage is £3,000,000. The couple’s added income helps them enjoy a luxurious life. They often travel to exotic places during vacation time.
Candy-Rae Fleur and Daley Blind relationship
Daley Blind met with his wife in 2013 before moving to Manchester United. We are not sure how they got to know each other. But we believe they were impressed by each other’s personalities in their first meeting. They shared numbers to take the relationship forward.
When it got to the second and third conversations, they were really into each other. In a short period, they formed a solid bond that is still intact. Candy trusted her man and followed him to Manchester when he was transferred in 2014. After six years of dating, the duo finally tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony organized in the Netherlands.
The arrival of their children has only made their relationship stronger and made them more responsible. The duo still relies on each other’s opinion on fashion, food, home decor etc. They are a happy couple, and we believe their love can pass the test of time.
Candy-Rae Fleur and Daley Blind Children
The duo has two children together. In 2019, Candy gave birth to their first son, Lowen Dace Blind. Two years later, in 2021, they were blessed with a daughter, Lemae Lourdes Fiore.
Candy-Rae Fleur Social media
Candy is very famous on Instagram. She has gained popularity due to her alluring looks and fantastic fashion sense. Her outfits are being loved by fans and she explores new locations just for photoshoots. She mostly shares pictures with her family and friends. She has a lot of images with Daley Blind on her account. 50k followers have taken an interest in her content, and her fanbase is continuously growing.
Read More:
AC Milan
Who Is Helena Seger? Meet the wife of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
In this article, let us see about Swedish football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his wife Helena Seger.
Helena Seger Biography
Helena Seger is the stunning wife of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Most of the wives of football superstars aren’t very professionally active; however, the ferocious Swedish lady doesn’t come under that category. She started working at the age of 13, and even before the arrival of Zlatan in her life, she was financially stable. After meeting Zlatan Ibrahimovic, her popularity grew.
A successful entrepreneur and real estate businesswoman, Helena decided not to live depending only on his husband. Even though the AC Milan striker has a self-possessive public image, the same status doesn’t apply to his relationship with Helena. In contrast, the Swedish lady has made him even stronger over the years.
Helena Seger husband Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the greatest strikers of this generation. What he has achieved in the last few years is quite emphatic. After spending four years at PSG, he spent short spells with United and LA Galaxy before returning to San Siro. AC Milan struggled to compete with other Milan giants – Juventus and Inter when the Swedish star joined them. But, in only two years, the 40-year-old rubbed off his winning mentality on the team and made the Rossoneri even stronger.
Zlatan struggled in the first half of the season due to an injury. However, the former Barcelona man returned in solid fashion by bagging eight goals and two assists in 14 appearances. Going quite hard at the age of 40, Ibra didn’t have a comfortable childhood. Born in a poverty-stricken family, his parents struggled to put food on the table.
But, he worked incredibly hard to earn success. That is why he might have found a connection between him and Helena. It seems there is no weak mentality in their family. However, today we will discover how their relationship started and what Heleana is up to these days.
Helena Seger’s Husband Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Career
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a retired Swedish professional footballer who played as a striker. With 34 titles in his career, he is one of the most decorated players in history and is considered one of the best attackers of all time. Ibrahimovic has scored in each of the last four decades and has almost 570 career goals, including more than 500 club goals. He has accumulated 123 caps and 62 goals while playing for Sweden at different levels. Ibrahimovic has received the Guldbollen (the Golden Ball) a record 12 times and has frequently been selected for the UEFA Team of the Year and FIFA FIFPro World XI.
Helena Seger Childhood and Family
Helena was brought into the world on August 25, 1970, by her Swedish parents. Her parents, Margareta and Ingemar, were able to raise Helena in a manner that she wouldn’t fear anything in her way to success. Helena also has a younger sister named Karin and a younger brother named Henrik.
Helena completed her education at local institutions. She has a college degree in Pattern design, fabric embroidery, and economics. Helena started working at a very young age. So, she was studying as well as working at the same time. It shows the dedication of a Swedish girl who had big ambitions and wasn’t afraid of anything.
Helena Seger career
Helena started working with Gul & Bla at the age of 13. She began rising the corporate ladder and spent successful stints at JC, Rabbit, Replay, and Diesel. She started her venture in the sales and marketing sector with Bonner and later worked with Corona and Hooch, FlyMe. Currently, her worth is around $160 million. Her bank account already had a handsome amount of money even before he met Zlatan. So, the Swedish football star’s fame and financial strength didn’t make any difference for Helena.
Helena moved to Italy with Zlatan when he signed for Juventus. Therefore, she had to leave all her contracts and professional career in Sweden. But that didn’t stop her from growing her career in business. She started a real estate firm in Italy, and currently, she mostly spends her time managing the real estate business.
Helena Seger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s relationship
Helena met with Zlatan back in 2002. However, after the initial meetups, the Swedish woman didn’t give much attention to the AC Milan star for his arrogant behaviour. But we all know how stubborn Ibra is. He made a considerable amount of effort to change Helena’s perspective and finally managed to win her heart. The duo has kept their private life pretty secret. They haven’t shared any information about their marriage to date. Therefore, we couldn’t get the exact date when they tied the knot. But from the likes of it, their relationship has only grown stronger over the years.
Helena and Zlatan welcomed their first son Maximilian On September 22, 2006. The pair was blessed with another son named Vincent on March 6, 2008. Helena and her sons have been seen supporting Zlatan from the stands several times during Sweden’s matches.
Helena Seger Social media
Helena is quite secretive about her personal life and doesn’t have any account on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. From the looks of it, she certainly doesn’t enjoy excessive stardom and public interest. The duo likes to spend their leisure time with their children. There is no official account on Helena Seger’s name. There is no account on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s following list as well. She loves being an introverted lady.
Read More:
Ajax
Who Is Nadine Bamberger? Meet The Girlfriend Of Steven Berghuis
Nadine Bamberger is famous for being the girlfriend of Ajax star Steven Berghuis. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Nadine is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Steven Berghuis for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period. She is best known as the daughter of Lesley Bamberger, a Dutch real estate. He is a billionaire and also the head of the Kroonenberg Group.
The couple didn’t share about their relationship for years. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. Since joining them last year, Steven Has achieved major success at Ajax. After excelling in his role, he managed to cement his position in the team. That’s why his career and life has attracted a lot of media attention lately.
However, many fans have misconceptions about his love life. In this article, we will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful girlfriend of Steven Berghuis. So without further ado, let’s get started.
Nadine Bamberger Childhood and Family
Nadine was born in 1992. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know her exact date of birth. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Dutch lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more leads and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Steven Berghuis.
Nadine Bamberger Education
Nadine spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in the Netherlands. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that. She did her graduation in the Netherlands , but no details are known.
Nadine Bamberger career
Nadine’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.
However, considering that she mostly stays in-home, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo welcomed a child in 2019, and Nadine likes to spend quality time with the newborn. She is also a very supportive person and sometimes visits the Johan Cruijff ArenA to cheer for her husband.
Nadine Bamberger Net Worth
Nadine’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.
Steven Berghuis has a net worth of $5 million, primarily representing his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns £1,6 Million per year at Ajax. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for his family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Nadine Bamberger and Steven Berghuis relationship
Steven Berghuis met with his girlfriend while he was playing for AZ Alkmaar. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention, which resulted in peaceful outings and more alone time for them.
After going out for a few days, they were madly in love. Nadine moved in with Steven, and since then, they have remained inseparable. The duo has become more mature and responsible over time, but their love for each other hasn’t decreased. They have yet to take the big step of tying the knot, but we believe the news can arrive soon.
Nadine Bamberger and Steven Berghuis Children
Nadine gave birth to their first child, daughter, Joy Berghuis, in February 2019. The duo was pretty joyous after becoming parents for the first time. They put adorable pictures of the newborn on their social media feeds.
Nadine Bamberger Social media
Nadine is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She has an Instagram profile, but she barely remains active on the platform.
Read More:
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”