Caoimhin Kelleher – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Caoimhin Kelleher is an Irish professional footballer who currently plays for the Premier League Brentford as a goalkeeper and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Caoimhín Odhrán Kelleher famously called Caoimhin Kelleher started his senior footballing career with Liverpool and was the second option for the German coach Jurgen Klopp at the post for Liverpool. He has managed to earn 25 caps for the side since 2019. The goal keeper from Ireland will now play for Brentford in the premier league. £12.5 million. His deal makes him one of the highest paid goal keepers in the EPL.
The young keeper is working a lot in training grounds and fans certainly think that he is the right heir to the Brazilian Keeper Alisson Becker. Let us see more detail about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.
Caoimhin Kelleher’s Net Worth and Salary
Kelleher’s primary source of income is from his footballing career. The net worth of the player as of 2025 is estimated at around £14 million. The market value of the player is valued at €12 million. The player currently earns a salary of around £12 million per year from Brentford. His salary has increased for the new season.
Caoimhin Kelleher Club Career
Kelleher began footballing at Ringmahon Rangers when he was younger. He later joined the Premier League giants Liverpool in 2015 and trained with the youths until 2019. He was part of Liverpool’s preseason squad that traveled to the US in 2018. Kelleher will get a bonus as well and this will be added to his salary cap.
Kelleher signed his professional contract with the club in August 2018. He won the 2019 UEFA Champions League with Liverpool. He was an unused substitute and by winning the trophy, he became the 12th Irish player to win it.
He was on the bench for the 2019 UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea in Istanbul in which Liverpool won. He was included despite not having recovered completely from the wrist injury as the first-choice keeper Alisson was injured. He made his debut on 25 September 2019 in an EFL Cup Third Round match against Milton Keynes Dons in a 2-0 win with a clean sheet for the keeper.
He made his Champions League debut against Ajax on 1 December 2020 in a 1-0 victory and also kept a clean sheet in that match. He made his Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the same week after the Champions League victory against Ajax and the match resulted in a 4-0 win. He became the youngest player to have a clean sheet on his first league start.
In June 2021, he signed a 5-year contract extension with the club. He was the keeper who started in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea in 2022 and scored the decisive penalty in the 11–10 penalty shoot-out which won Liverpool the trophy. In 2025, Caoimhin Kelleher moved to Brentford for a record breaking deal.
Caoimhin Kelleher International Career
Kelleher was included in the Ireland U17 national team for the 2015 UEFA European Under-17 Championship. He then moved all the way up from the U17 to the U21 national team side. On 6 November 2018, He was included in the squad for Ireland against Northern Ireland for a friendly match
He also was included in the squad to represent the team in the UEFA Nations League match against Denmark in November 2018. He made his second senior debut for Ireland on 8 June 2021 against Hungary.
Caoimhin Kelleher Family
Kelleher was born on 23 November 1998 in Cork, Ireland to the couple Ray and Jacqueline Kelleher. He is the younger brother of Fiacre Blane Kelleher who is also a footballer. He has 3 elder brothers who played Hurling.
Caoimhin Kelleher Wife
Kelleher married the stunning Irish dancer Eimear Murphy and both have been leading a happy life till now. Kelleher also showed his interest in learning Irish dance from his partner as he reported. Eimear Murphy has a social media account. She has a private Instagram handle which has 1k followers. Caoimhin Kelleher proposed to her on a boat. The couple married in 2025.
Caoimhin Kelleher Endorsements and Sponsorships
Kelleher has not been seen endorsing any product till now on his social media. He is growing to be a great player in his position and it is certain that he will make the sponsors fight between them in the near future.
Caoimhin Kelleher Cars and Tattoos
Unlike many footballers, Kelleher does not have any tattoos on his body. The goalkeeper might ink his skin if he changes his mind. Kellegher has not been spotted driving any car but if he grows well as a baller he might think about buying some fancy cars.
David Raya – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
David Raya is a Spanish professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Arsenal and for the Spain national team in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
David Raya Martin famously called David Raya joined Brentford in 2019 from Blackburn Rovers and he moved to Arsenal in August 2023. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in detail in the coming paragraphs.
David Raya’s Net Worth and Salary
David is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $15 million as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt. He was earning a whopping salary of 1.3 Million Pounds per year playing for the English club Brentford. His current salary with Arsenal is £5.2 million.
David Raya’s Club Career
David started playing football at Cornella and in 2012 he moved to Blackburn Rovers. He played with the youth team until 2014 before getting promoted to the senior squad of the club. He signed his first professional contract with the club on February 26 2014.
He made just 13 appearances for the club during the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons as he was the second-choice keeper at that time. The Club’s relegation to League One at the end of the 2016/17 season made Raya the first-choice keeper. He made a total of 47 appearances in the 2017/18 season in all competitions and the club gained promotion to Championship that season. He signed for Brentford in July 2019 after leaving Rovers with 108 appearances for the club in all competitions. He moved to Arsenal in 2023 and has played more than 70 matches for the club.
He joined Brentford on a 4-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee which was reported at 3 million pounds. He earned his Golden Glove shared with Bartosz Bialkowski owing his 16 clean sheets in the 2019/20 season. David ended the next season with 17 clean sheets and kept a clean sheet in the 2021 Championship play-off Final win over Swansea City.
He began the 2021/22 season in the Premier League with the club as a starter but injuries kept him out of play for a few months. He was nominated as the Premier League Player of the Month in January 2023 as he was unbeaten in the Post owing to his incredible performances. He is set to join Arsenal following the agreement of fees of around £30 million in August 2023.
David Raya International Career
David has represented Spain’s football team at the national level. He has made a total of 2 appearances in Spain’s jersey. He was called up for the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was on the bench for the matches. He was a part of the Spain National team that won the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.
David Raya Family
David was born on 15 September 1995 in Barcelona, Spain. His parents struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet. Everyone hopes that he has a good time with his family.
David Raya’s Wife Tatiana Trouboul
David started dating Tatiana Trouboul and both are married. They both share a happy life together and hope to be married soon. Tatiana Trouboul is a French model and social media influencer. She is also an entrepreneur. The couple tied the knot in July 2025 in Spain. In October 2025, David Raya shared an exciting news on his Instagram handle. He confirmed his baby’s arrival through a baby bump post.
David Raya Sponsors and Endorsements
David has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
David Raya Cars and Tattoos
David has not been spotted driving a car in the city of England but might be having some good collections of cars in his garage. David has inked on his right hand and right thigh and left hip.
Christian Eriksen Girlfriend Sabrina Kvist Jensen Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Sabrina Kvist Jensen? Meet The Girlfriend Of Christian Eriksen
Sabrina Kvist Jensen is famous for being the girlfriend of VfL Wolfsburg star Christian Eriksen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
From the several tough moments Sabrina has gone through, we could surely say that she has a strong personality. She is a professional hairdresser and has earned fame in the industry after several years of work. However, her love life is very simple as she only has one person in her life for a very long time. Danish star Christian Eriksen is very well respected and known in the footballing world as he has achieved many wonderful feats in his career.
Even though his career is very interesting, we think you’re here to know more about his love life and specifically about his girlfriend Of Christian Eriksen. We will reveal many intriguing facts about Danish beauty. Read until the end of this article to find everything there is to learn about Sabrina Kvist Jensen.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Childhood and Family
Sabrina came to the earth on August 24, 1992. The information suggests that she was born in Tommerup, Denmark, which makes her Danish. Despite being a famous WAG, the stunning beauty has maintained secrecy regarding her private information.
That’s why we currently don’t know anything about her father and mother. However, they did their best to raise the child and taught her great ethics and values. Whether she has any siblings is still unknown. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend Of Christian Eriksen.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Education
Sabrina’s educational journey is a mystery to us as she hasn’t shared much in any public appearances. We believe she went to a local high school in her hometown. She took classes of professional hairdressing in England after moving with Eriksen, but we are not sure if she attended an institution for that. She wanted to learn the skill from an early age and might have learned from an expert when she was very young.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen career
Sabrina is a professional hairdresser. We are currently unsure whether she has her own salon or is working for someone else. However, we believe she has gained the respect and faith of her customers over the years. Currently, she earns a handsome amount from her daily work.
Sabrina has always avoided public attention to her personal life. She maintains a low-key lifestyle and doesn’t like excessive attraction from the media. That’s why gathering information about her professional life has become quite difficult for us.
However, our information suggests that Sabrina is a philanthropist. She supports and donates to the Fodboldfonden organisation that ensures a better life for poverty-stricken children. Well, that’s a fabulous aide of her personality. She is a big-hearted person and doesn’t like to make a fuss about her contributions either.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Net Worth
Sabrina’s net worth is currently unknown. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her hairdressing career. However, as we are unsure about her wages, we couldn’t calculate the exact amount of her net worth. She is a pretty low-key person and doesn’t like the luxurious lifestyle. So she spends significantly less than other famous WAGS and donates a large sum of her earnings to charity. We are still investigating the missing information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Christian Eriksen.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen and Christian Eriksen’s relationship
Christian Eriksen has been with her girlfriend for almost a decade. The duo met back in 2012. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch how, when and where they met. However, right after their first meeting, they were convinced that they were supposed to take the relationship further.
They started meeting each other and formed a solid bond over time. She was a hairdresser who also worked at a clothing shop in England. As they maintained a low-key lifestyle and often dated secretly, many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the initial years. However, they stayed together and passed many challenges with the support of each other.
When Eriksen was playing for Tottenham, a rumour circulated that Sabrina cheated on her partner with Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen. However, when questioned in the media, Eriksen and Vertonghen both ruled out the talks, saying that it is bulls***. Recently the Danish midfielder suffered the lowest point of his career when he experienced a heart problem during a EURO 2020 match and fell on the pitch. It was a challenging moment for the family. However, the Danish star has made a comeback recently and is planning to resume his career.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen and Christian Eriksen Children
The duo welcomed their first and only child, a son named Alfred Eriksen, in 2018. The pair loves to spend time with their son. Sabrina has a picture with her son as her Instagram profile picture.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Social media
Sabrina has an account on Instagram. However, she has kept it private. She rarely posts on public media as she prefers to spend time with her family rather than scrolling through social media pages. As she doesn’t like the excessive attention from the media and stardom, we believe her decision makes sense.
Bryan Mbeumo – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Bryan Mbeumo is a French professional football player who plays as a right winger for the Premier League club Manchester United and for the Cameroon national team and, in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Bryan Tetsadong Marceau Mbeumo famously called Bryan Mbeumo joined Brentford from the French professional club Troyes in 2019. He is playing at a regular level and hopes to continue this form.
He represents the Cameroon football team at the national level and has been a part of the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He plays for the Manchester United club and will receive a salary of £71 million for 5 years. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.
Bryan Mbeumo Net Worth and Salary
Bryan has made most of his income from footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated at 14 million dollars as of 2025. The market value of the player is valued at 48 million euros in 2026 by Transfermarkt. The French winger earns a salary of 1 million pounds per season at Brentford.
Bryan Mbeumo Club Career
Bryan joined Troyes’s youth academy in 2013 and stayed with the youths till 2016 before getting promoted to the reserve team of the club. He played for two years with the reserve team of the club before getting a chance to represent the first team. He made his senior debut for the club FC Metz in February 2018 which ended in a 1-0 win.
He made three more appearances for the club in that season but ended in a bad way as the club got relegated in that season. He made a breakthrough in the next season for the first team in the next season where he made 40 appearances for the club scoring 11 goals. He signed for the Championship side Brentford in 2019 leaving Troyes with 46 appearances scoring 12 goals in all competitions.
He joined the club on a five-year deal for a reported fee of 5.8 million pounds fee on 5 August 2019. He was named the EFL Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year owing to his performances in the 2019/20 season where he played 47 matches scoring 16 goals. He won the Championship with the club and also won the Championship play-off final and ended the season with 49 appearances with 8 goals.
He scored his first hat trick against Port Vale which was the first hat trick scored by a player coming off the bench. He signed a new contract extension with the club in January 2022. He ended the season with 8 goals in his 38 appearances for the club. In July 2025, Bryan Mbeumo joined Manchester United on a record deal.
Bryan Mbeumo International Career
Bryan Mbeumo represented France’s national team at the youth level. He played for the U17, U20 and U21 teams of the team. He decided to play for the Cameroon national team as he was eligible to represent the country.
He made his senior debut for the country against Uzbekistan in September 2022 and the match ended in a defeat. He was included in Cameroon’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Bryan Mbeumo Family and Early Life
Bryan was born on 7 August 1999 in Avallon, France. During childhood, he spent most of his days with his elder sister, Maeva Gouge. He was a great kid with a lot of skills and people around him knew that he would reach heights in the near future. His parents were supportive of his passion.
Bryan Mbeumo Girlfriend
As per reports, Bryan Mbuemo is married and he doesn’t share his private life on social media. There is no information about his wife or child. He doesn’t share pictures on social media as well.
Bryan Mbeumo Sponsors and Endorsements
Bryan is a Nike-endorsed player. As per the sponsorship deal with Nike, he wears the Nike Phantom GT2 Elite soccer cleats to every match he plays for the 2022-23 season and he even endorses the products on his social media account.
Bryan Mbeumo Cars and Tattoos
Bryan Mbeumo has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of France. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest towards Audi. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
