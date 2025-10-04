Real Sociedad
Who Carlos Soler’s Model Girlfriend? – Everything About Marta Machena
Marta Machena, the girlfriend of Carlos Soler is a lovable partner. Here is everything about her.
After joining West Ham United, Carlos Soler shifted his base to London. Carlos Soler and his girlfriend Marta Machena live together in an apartment near Tower Bridge. The couple has been dating for more than four years and are in no hurry to get married. Soler is looking forward to another great season this year.
Earlier this year, Carlos Soler joined Real Sociedad. The Spanish footballer trains in the city. Soler and Marta Machena travel whenever there is no match. The couple traveled to Sevilla to celebrate Marta Machena’s 31st birthday. Sevilla is Marta Machena’s home and she completed her graduation at the UK College of English. Machena has been with Carlos Soler since his days at Paris Saint-Germain.
Marta Machena’s Love for Carlos Soler Can’t be Expressed in Words
Machena is a beautiful and supportive partner who is a model and social media influencer. Machena loves blogging, and her love for fashion is beyond words. Marta Machena could have easily become a top star in Spain, but she preferred being the girlfriend of Carlos Soler. Her love for the footballer can’t be expressed in words.
If it’s a match day, Marta Machena can be spotted at the stadium. On non-match days, Marta Machena is seen hanging around with Soler. The couple travel a lot and explore new places. Marta Machena and Soler visited the Royal Albert Theatre for the first time after moving to London. They watched Cirque du Soleil with their friends.
Marta Machena and Soler celebrated big events in different countries over the years. The couple celebrated Christmas in 2023 in New York. The couple visited Aruba Island in 2024. They celebrated New Year 2025 in London. Marta Machena loves traveling just like every model.
Marta Machena is an Entrepreneur
Apart from being a model, Marta Machena has invested in a couple of ventures. She is the proud owner of Masakali Pizza which is located in Casco Antigo, Sevilla. Though Machena is settled in London, she manages the restaurant with her friends. Whenever she finds time, she visits her shop.
Marta Machena is a Model
Marta Machena is a popular figure on Instagram with over 120k followers and she has 391 posts. Her amazing love for fashion is prompted her to pursue a degree in modeling. Machena posts a lot on Instagram and shares her day-to-day activities through stories. Marta Machena does photoshoots regularly and shares her clicks on her account. She also collaborates with top brands for events.
Atletico Madrid
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Odds, Matchups, Preview and Prediction
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Overview
Real Sociedad solidified their position for European competition after a 2-0 win against Real Betis, securing sixth place in La Liga. They face Atletico Madrid who, despite their defeat to Osasuna, have confirmed their spot in the next season’s Champions League. An engaging clash is anticipated as both teams aim to end their seasons on a high.
Match Details:
- Date & Time: Saturday, 25 May, 10:15 BST
- Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastián, Spain
Comparative Record
Unbeaten in their last eight La Liga contests against Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid holds a favourable record with five wins and three draws. Although Sociedad triumphed over Atletico in a 2022 Copa del Rey game with a 2-0 scoreline, their league victories against them have been elusive since 2019.
Sociedad’s Decisive Triumph
In a compelling performance on the road, Real Sociedad sealed a crucial win against Real Betis. Goals from Brais Mendez with a stunning free kick and Mikel Merino were enough to lift Sociedad above their opponents in the league standings. A staunch defence, demonstrated by a series of clean sheets and a resolute goalkeeper in Alex Remiro, has been key to their success. Nonetheless, the team faces injuries with doubts over players such as Martin Zubimendi, compromising their squad depth.
Madrid’s Stumble
Atletico Madrid suffered a jarring 4-1 defeat to Osasuna, marking one of the low points of their otherwise successful season in which they’ve been noted for their consistent defensive strength. With Champions League qualification already in the bag, the focus shifts to whether they can bounce back and finish the season reinforcing their defensive prowess or if they will succumb to further setbacks.
Tactical Examination & Probabilities
As Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid prepare to face off, both sides have demonstrated strengths and weaknesses. Despite recent form and injuries potentially influencing the outcome, the odds remain somewhat balanced. Real Sociedad seeks to capitalise on their home advantage to conclude their season with a win, while Atletico Madrid aims to rectify their misstep against Osasuna.
Odds Overview:
- Real Sociedad to win: +140
- Atletico Madrid to win: +195
- Draw: +240
- Over 2.5 goals: -110
- Under 2.5 goals: -110
|Betting Market
|Odds
|Real Sociedad Win
|+140
|Draw
|+240
|Atletico Madrid Win
|+195
|Over 2.5 Goals
|-110
|Under 2.5 Goals
|-110
Prediction
The odds suggest a tight contest, with defensive strength playing a major role in the final outcome. Both teams have showcased their ability to find the back of the net, but with Real Sociedad’s recent record of clean sheets, their defensive unit could be the deciding factor. We predict a 2-1 win for Atletico Madrid.
Champions League
Real Sociedad vs PSG preview, team news, tickets and prediction
Real Sociedad returns to the midst of Europe’s elite clubs in the UEFA Champions League after a ten-year absence from the competition while Paris Saint-Germain continues their quest for what has been an elusive Champions League trophy, coming close to glory in 2020 but ended up second best to Bayern Munich in the final.
The 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage draw set Real Sociedad up against the likes of Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, and Liga Portugal champions Benfica in group D while Paris Saint-Germain found themselves in a tough group with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle United.
Real Sociedad were held to a 1-1 draw by Inter Milan in their first group-stage match of the UEFA Champions League. Real Sociedad went into the lead early on with just four minutes played as Brais Mendez won the ball back from Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni high up the pitch before slotting a cool finish past Yann Sommer in goal.
Inter Milan found a late equalizer in the 87th minute through captain Lautaro Martinez after he powered home Davide Frattesi’s low cross to the back post. Real Sociedad put the disappointment of conceding a late equalizer against Inter Milan when they faced RB Salzburg in their second group stage game, emerging comfortable 2-0 winners.
Real Sociedad captain, Mikel Oryabazal put his team in front just seven minutes into the game, dribbling his way into the box before picking out the bottom corner with a brilliant effort. A swift counterattack saw Real Sociedad double their lead in the 27th minute as Brais Mendez picked up the ball in his half before charging deep into Salzburg territory, getting into the penalty area, and rifling his shot into the back of the net.
La Real followed up their win over RB Salzburg with a 1-0 win over Portuguese giants Benfica, despite being the better team for over an hour in the game, Real Sociedad had to wait till the 63rd minute to get their opener with Brais Mendez powering home from inside the box after receiving a cut-back from teammate Ander Barrenetxea. Another 3-1 victory over Benfica all but confirmed Real Sociedad a place in the knockout rounds.
A fantastic first-half display saw La Real coast to a three-goal lead within the first twenty-one minutes courtesy of goals from Mikel Merino, Mikel Oryabazal, and Ander Barrenetxea. Rafa Silva pulled one back for Benfica in the second half but the damage had already been done. The subsequent goalless draw against RB Salzburg and Inter Milan respectively were enough to see Real Sociedad finish top of group D.
Paris Saint-Germain got their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign off to a great start, securing a much-needed 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in their opening game. After being frustrated throughout the first half, it took just four minutes into the second half for PSG to get their breakthrough as Niklas Sule was penalized for a handball inside the box before Kylian Mbappe stepped up to convert from the penalty spot.
Achraf Hakimi doubled PSG’s lead nine minutes later as his lovely interchange of passes with Vitinha exposed the Dortmund backline before the full-back wrapped the move up with a cool and composed finish. PSG failed to follow up their win over Dortmund with another win as they suffered a rather embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their second group-stage match.
Paris Saint-Germain dominated possession from the onset but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Magpies from taking the lead in the 17th minute after Marquinhos’ loose pass saw Alexander Isak force Donnarumma into a save before Almiron pounced on the rebound, curling a left-footed finish into the bottom corner of the net. Dan Burn doubled Newcastle’s lead with a header at the back post before halftime. Second-half strikes from Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar on either side of Lucas Hernandez’s consolation goal helped the Magpies put the game to bed.
PSG bounced back from their defeat to Newcastle with a comfortable 3-0 victory over AC Milan. Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Kolo Muani, and Kang-In Lee ensured victory for Paris Saint-Germain. However, PSG fell short in the reverse fixture as they suffered a 2-1 defeat despite taking the lead in the 9th minute through Milan Skriniar. Goals from Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud respectively helped AC Milan complete a comeback. Consecutive 1-1 draws against Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund respectively were enough for PSG to secure a spot in the round of 16.
Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain will be locking horns for the first time in history hence there are no head-to-head statistics available at the time of writing.
Match tickets
This intriguing encounter at the Reale Arena in Spain is set to kick off on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 20:00 GMT.
The 40,000-capacity stadium is set to host this thrilling encounter.
Getting tickets for the Real Sociedad vs PSG tickets could take a lot of work given the standard of this game. Hence, you are advised to search ticket reselling sites should they be expectedly sold out on each club’s channels.
Team news
Line-ups
Real Sociedad like to play out from the back, playing short, risky passes around their 18-yard box in a bid to lure the opposition in. Injury worries include Umar Sadiq (thigh), Takefusa Kubo (muscle), and Martin Merquelanz (knee)
Real Sociedad XI: Remiro, Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney, Mendez, Merino, Zubimendi, Barrenetxea, Silva, Oryabazal
Paris Saint-Germain look to dominate possession of the ball through short passes enabling them to control the game for long periods, especially in the opposition half. Injury worries include Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles tendon), Milan Skriniar (ankle), Fabian Ruiz (dislocated shoulder)
PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Lee, Barcola, Mbappe, Dembele
Prediction
Real Sociedad will come into this game hoping they will have enough to contain the likes of Mbappe and Dembele in the PSG attack. PSG will be looking to progress and continue their quest for European glory. Paris Saint-Germain should have enough in them to emerge victorious.
Real Sociedad 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Sergio Canales 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Sergio Canales is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the Liga MX club Monterrey and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Sergio Canales Madrazo, born on 16 February 1991 in Santander, Cantabria, is a Spanish professional footballer renowned for his skills as an attacking midfielder. His football journey has seen him play for several top clubs in La Liga, as well as represent the Spanish national team.
Sergio Canales has received praise for his technical brilliance, vision, and goal-scoring prowess throughout his career. He continues to be a tremendous asset for both his club and his country thanks to his versatility and skill set, and fans anxiously look forward to more enduring moments from this gifted Spanish midfielder.
Sergio Canales Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Santander, Spain
|Father’s Name
|Clara Madrazo
|Mother’s Name
|Angel Canales
|Star Sign
|Aquarius
|Net Worth
|£11.4 Million
|Age
|32
|Birthday
|16 February 1991
|Nationality
|Spanish
|Position
|Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|Racing B, Racing Santander, Real Madrid, Valencia, Real Sociedad, Betis, Monterrey.
|Achievements
|1X WINNER UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE
2X SPANISH CUP WINNER
1X EUROPEAN UNDER-21 CHAMPION
|Wife
|Cristina Llorens
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Sergio Canales’s Net Worth and Salary
Sergio Canales has had a lot of financial success. He represents Betis as an offensive midfielder and receives an amazing weekly wage of £25,000, or £1,300,000 annually. He has a fantastic net worth of £11,440,000, and his current contract expires on June 30, 2026. His impact and demand in the football market have also contributed to an impressive market value of €15 million, which reflects his exceptional performances.
Sergio Canales Club Career
Canales started his professional career with Racing de Santander, where he made his UEFA Cup debut in 2008. He rapidly attracted attention for his abilities and standout performances, emerging as a crucial member of the squad in La Liga. He made a huge contribution to Racing’s ability to avoid relegation while he was playing thereby scoring important goals.
Canales was acquired by Real Madrid in 2010 for a rumoured sum of €4.5 million. His stint at Real Madrid was hampered by injuries and a lack of playing time despite great expectations. Nevertheless, despite his brief stint, he was able to help the club win the Copa del Rey Cup.
Canales subsequently joined Valencia in 2011 on a two-year loan. His stint at Valencia began with promise, but a knee ligament injury caused him to miss a significant amount of time. He returned from the injury and inked a long-term contract with Valencia in 2012. He eventually transferred to Real Sociedad, where he continued to showcase his abilities as a creative midfielder, albeit, in 2014.
Canales made another transfer in 2018 and signed a four-year deal to join Real Betis. His time in Betis paid off as he showed off his skills, contributed with goals and assists, and established himself as a major member of the team. Canales made his first international move in July 2023, when he signed a three-year contract to join Liga MX team Monterrey at the age of 32.
Sergio Canales International Career
Canales established himself in several Spanish young teams, participating in the U-17 team’s 2008 and U-21 team’s 2013 UEFA European Championship victories. In a Euro 2020 qualification game against Norway, he earned his senior Spanish national team debut after receiving his first call-up in 2019.
Sergio Canales Family
Sergio Canales was raised in a close-knit family and was born on February 16, 1991, in Santander, Spain. Throughout his football career, his parents Clara Madrazo and Angel Canales have been steadfast supporters. While information about his siblings is secret, his second cousin, Borja Docal, is a gifted left-winger football player. Sergio’s excellent football career has certainly been greatly influenced by the Canales family’s legacy and influence.
Sergio Canales’s wife – Cristina Llorens
Sharing his personal life with his wife, Cristina Llorens, Sergio Canales is surrounded by happiness and love. The couple cherishes their time together and frequently shares photos on social media. They have a daughter and two sons, which is a blessing. Cristina, a social media influencer with 48.3K Instagram followers, also teaches yoga, providing harmony to their contented and joyful family life.
Sergio Canales Sponsors and Endorsements
There is yet no information available regarding Sergio Canales’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have been not made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.
Sergio Canales Cars and Tattoos
Sergio Canales adds a touch of individuality to his profile by displaying his particular flair through tattoos on his left hand and right knee. His car’s specifications, however, are not well known. Canales’ body art showcases his uniqueness, but his choice of vehicle is a private matter that is kept out of the public eye.
FAQs about Sergio Canales
|What is the net worth of Sergio Canales?
|The net worth of Sergio Canales is £11.4 million.
|How many clubs have Sergio Canales played for?
|Sergio Canales has played with seven clubs at the senior level – Racing B, Racing Santander, Real Madrid, Valencia, Real Sociedad, Betis, and Monterrey.
|How old is Sergio Canales?
|He is 32 years old.
|Nationality of Sergio Canales?
|He is Spanish.
|Has Sergio Canales ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
