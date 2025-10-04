Who Carlos Soler’s Model Girlfriend? – Everything About Marta Machena

Real Sociedad returns to the midst of Europe’s elite clubs in the UEFA Champions League after a ten-year absence from the competition while Paris Saint-Germain continues their quest for what has been an elusive Champions League trophy, coming close to glory in 2020 but ended up second best to Bayern Munich in the final.

The 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage draw set Real Sociedad up against the likes of Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, and Liga Portugal champions Benfica in group D while Paris Saint-Germain found themselves in a tough group with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle United.

Real Sociedad were held to a 1-1 draw by Inter Milan in their first group-stage match of the UEFA Champions League. Real Sociedad went into the lead early on with just four minutes played as Brais Mendez won the ball back from Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni high up the pitch before slotting a cool finish past Yann Sommer in goal.

Inter Milan found a late equalizer in the 87th minute through captain Lautaro Martinez after he powered home Davide Frattesi’s low cross to the back post. Real Sociedad put the disappointment of conceding a late equalizer against Inter Milan when they faced RB Salzburg in their second group stage game, emerging comfortable 2-0 winners.

Real Sociedad captain, Mikel Oryabazal put his team in front just seven minutes into the game, dribbling his way into the box before picking out the bottom corner with a brilliant effort. A swift counterattack saw Real Sociedad double their lead in the 27th minute as Brais Mendez picked up the ball in his half before charging deep into Salzburg territory, getting into the penalty area, and rifling his shot into the back of the net.

La Real followed up their win over RB Salzburg with a 1-0 win over Portuguese giants Benfica, despite being the better team for over an hour in the game, Real Sociedad had to wait till the 63rd minute to get their opener with Brais Mendez powering home from inside the box after receiving a cut-back from teammate Ander Barrenetxea. Another 3-1 victory over Benfica all but confirmed Real Sociedad a place in the knockout rounds.

A fantastic first-half display saw La Real coast to a three-goal lead within the first twenty-one minutes courtesy of goals from Mikel Merino, Mikel Oryabazal, and Ander Barrenetxea. Rafa Silva pulled one back for Benfica in the second half but the damage had already been done. The subsequent goalless draw against RB Salzburg and Inter Milan respectively were enough to see Real Sociedad finish top of group D.

Paris Saint-Germain got their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign off to a great start, securing a much-needed 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in their opening game. After being frustrated throughout the first half, it took just four minutes into the second half for PSG to get their breakthrough as Niklas Sule was penalized for a handball inside the box before Kylian Mbappe stepped up to convert from the penalty spot.

Achraf Hakimi doubled PSG’s lead nine minutes later as his lovely interchange of passes with Vitinha exposed the Dortmund backline before the full-back wrapped the move up with a cool and composed finish. PSG failed to follow up their win over Dortmund with another win as they suffered a rather embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their second group-stage match.

Paris Saint-Germain dominated possession from the onset but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Magpies from taking the lead in the 17th minute after Marquinhos’ loose pass saw Alexander Isak force Donnarumma into a save before Almiron pounced on the rebound, curling a left-footed finish into the bottom corner of the net. Dan Burn doubled Newcastle’s lead with a header at the back post before halftime. Second-half strikes from Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar on either side of Lucas Hernandez’s consolation goal helped the Magpies put the game to bed.

PSG bounced back from their defeat to Newcastle with a comfortable 3-0 victory over AC Milan. Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Kolo Muani, and Kang-In Lee ensured victory for Paris Saint-Germain. However, PSG fell short in the reverse fixture as they suffered a 2-1 defeat despite taking the lead in the 9th minute through Milan Skriniar. Goals from Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud respectively helped AC Milan complete a comeback. Consecutive 1-1 draws against Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund respectively were enough for PSG to secure a spot in the round of 16.

Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain will be locking horns for the first time in history hence there are no head-to-head statistics available at the time of writing.

Match tickets

This intriguing encounter at the Reale Arena in Spain is set to kick off on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 20:00 GMT.

The 40,000-capacity stadium is set to host this thrilling encounter.

Getting tickets for the Real Sociedad vs PSG tickets could take a lot of work given the standard of this game. Hence, you are advised to search ticket reselling sites should they be expectedly sold out on each club’s channels.

Team news

Line-ups

Real Sociedad like to play out from the back, playing short, risky passes around their 18-yard box in a bid to lure the opposition in. Injury worries include Umar Sadiq (thigh), Takefusa Kubo (muscle), and Martin Merquelanz (knee)

Real Sociedad XI: Remiro, Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney, Mendez, Merino, Zubimendi, Barrenetxea, Silva, Oryabazal

Paris Saint-Germain look to dominate possession of the ball through short passes enabling them to control the game for long periods, especially in the opposition half. Injury worries include Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles tendon), Milan Skriniar (ankle), Fabian Ruiz (dislocated shoulder)

PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Lee, Barcola, Mbappe, Dembele

Prediction

Real Sociedad will come into this game hoping they will have enough to contain the likes of Mbappe and Dembele in the PSG attack. PSG will be looking to progress and continue their quest for European glory. Paris Saint-Germain should have enough in them to emerge victorious.

Real Sociedad 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain