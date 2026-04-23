Chelsea Dragon
Former Chelsea Duo Casey Stoney and Matt Beard Inducted into WSL Hall of Fame Following Historic Contributions to Women’s Game
The Women’s Super League has officially expanded its prestigious Hall of Fame by welcoming former Chelsea defender Casey Stoney and the late Blues manager Matt Beard into the elite circle of footballing legends.
The inductions recognize the monumental impact both figures had during the formative years of the professional era. A specialized panel consisting of coaches, journalists, and former players like Emma Hayes and Steph Houghton selected the pair for their dedication to the sport.
While Beard is honored posthumously, his influence remains a cornerstone of the modern game, particularly through his work in laying the foundations at Chelsea before the club’s era of domestic dominance began.
Matt Beard’s Historic Chelsea Legacy
Beard took the reins at Chelsea in 2009 and famously led the team during their very first WSL fixture in 2011. His three year tenure was transformative, guiding the Blues to their maiden Women’s FA Cup final in 2012.
Beyond his time in London, Beard achieved significant success on Merseyside, securing back to back league titles with Liverpool in 2013 and 2014. His ability to build competitive squads across different clubs solidified his reputation as one of the most respected tactical minds in the division.
Casey Stoney Transition From Pitch to Bench
Casey Stoney enjoyed two distinct spells at Chelsea, first as a youth product and later as a commanding senior defender. She even served as a player manager for a brief period before working under Beard. After retiring from playing in 2018, Stoney made history as the inaugural head coach of Manchester United Women.
She currently manages the Canada Women’s National Team, continuing her influence on the global stage. Both icons will be officially celebrated during the WSL awards ceremony scheduled for next month.
Also read: Kosovare Asllani Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery as London City Lionesses Captain Faces Long Road Back to Football
Chelsea Dragon
Young Chelsea Stars Help England Under 23s Reach Euro Final as Lexi Potter and Chloe Sarwie Named in Starting XI for 1-0 Netherlands Victory
Chelsea’s Lexi Potter and Chloe Sarwie were both named in the starting XI as England Under 23s progressed to the final of the WU23 European Competition with a 1-0 win over the Netherlands on Monday.
Blues goalkeeper Katie Cox who is currently on loan at Aberdeen was also named on the bench for the semi final clash which took place at the Murcia Stadium.
London City Lionesses striker Isobel Goodwin bagged the only goal of the game while Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating made a crucial save in the final stages to preserve the clean sheet which sent England through to the final.
Potter Played Opening 74 Minutes
Midfielder Potter who has made three starts and nine substitute appearances for the Chelsea first team this season played the opening 74 minutes of the semi final. She was substituted for Everton’s Laila Harbert as England managed the game in the closing stages which demonstrates her growing importance at international level.
The midfielder has been a regular feature in Sonia Bompastor’s squad this campaign. Her performances for Chelsea have been rewarded with consistent selection for the Under 23s which showcases her development trajectory under the French coach.
Sarwie Earns Player of Match Award
Sarwie earned the Player of the Match award for her efforts at left wing back which is absolutely brilliant recognition. The 17 year old made a key intervention in the second half to snuff out a Netherlands attempt while also contributing in attack with her forward runs.
The defender made her first Chelsea start against London City Lionesses on March 21 and has made a further five substitute appearances under Bompastor. Those contributions have been recognised on the international stage as the teenager has been made a key member of the Under 23 squad playing above her age category which highlights her exceptional talent.
Also read: WSL Football Launch New Official App After Consulting 2000 Fan Testers During Development to Create Best Possible Experience
Chelsea
Chelsea Generate Nearly ‘These Many’ Million by Selling Kingsmeadow Stadium to Women’s Team as Blues Post Record Breaking Premier League Losses
Chelsea generated almost £12 million in revenue by selling the Kingsmeadow stadium to their women’s team during the year ending June 2025, according to the club’s latest published accounts.
The transaction forms part of a wider financial strategy following the Blues’ posting Premier League record pre-tax losses of £262.4 million.
The sale follows Chelsea’s controversial decision to sell the women’s team itself to subsidiary company Blueco Midco in 2024 for nearly £200 million, which significantly contributed to a profit of £128.4 million in that year’s accounts. A payment of £22.6 million from Chelsea FC Women is listed under related party transactions within the Chelsea FC Holdings accounts.
Premier League Approve Fair Market Value
Sources close to the club confirmed that almost £12 million of the total payment relates to the Kingsmeadow sale from CFC Holdings to Chelsea Women, following an independent valuation. The value of the transaction was assessed and approved as fair market value by the Premier League under its associated party transaction rules, which govern deals struck between entities linked to a club’s ownership.
The remaining money paid by the women’s team, plus £11.3 million going the other direction from CFC Holdings to Chelsea Women, is understood to be part of an inter company agreement reached when the women’s side was sold to Blueco Midco.
Women’s Team Payment Exceeds Total Revenue
Remarkably, the £22.6 million paid by Chelsea Women exceeds the total revenue earned by the women’s team according to figures announced by the club on 1 April, which stood at £21.3 million. Chelsea originally bought Kingsmeadow from AFC Wimbledon in June 2016 for a reported £2 million.
Also read: Chelsea Announce Biggest Pre-Tax Loss in Premier League History as Blues Post £262.4 Million Deficit Despite Second Highest Ever Revenue
Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea hosts Manchester City as Stamford Bridge prepares for historic FA Cup semi-final showdown following Spurs victory
The Lilywhites saw their FA Cup dreams extinguished at Kingsmeadow as Chelsea secured a narrow 2-1 win to set up a monumental semi-final clash against Manchester City.
Historic Venue Confirmed
The Football Association has finalized the details for the upcoming semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City. In a landmark move for the women’s game, the fixture will take place at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 10.
This marks the first time a Women’s FA Cup tie will be hosted at the iconic stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 3.30 pm with TNT Sports providing live coverage for the N17 faithful watching from home.
Recent Triple Threat
Manchester City remains a familiar foe for the Blues this term. These heavyweights met in the Women’s League Cup semi-final back in January, where a solitary goal from Wieke Kaptein proved the difference.
The North Londoners will remember the quarter-final exit painfully, as goals from Sam Kerr and Veerle Buurman canceled out Tottenham’s spirited efforts on Easter Monday.
Ticket Access Details for Chelsea W vs Manchester City W
The winner of this high-stakes encounter secures a prestigious spot in the final at Wembley. Early-bird ticket pricing is currently active for supporters looking to attend the historic Bridge event. Prices for adults start at £15 during this limited 48-hour window, which closes on Wednesday evening.
Following the heartbreak at Kingsmeadow, the focus for the broader football community shifts to whether City can avenge their January defeat or if the home side will march toward another domestic trophy.
Also read: Chelsea Announce Biggest Pre-Tax Loss in Premier League History as Blues Post £262.4 Million Deficit Despite Second-Highest Ever Revenue
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