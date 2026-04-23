Former Chelsea Duo Casey Stoney and Matt Beard Inducted into WSL Hall of Fame Following Historic Contributions to Women’s Game

The Women’s Super League has officially expanded its prestigious Hall of Fame by welcoming former Chelsea defender Casey Stoney and the late Blues manager Matt Beard into the elite circle of footballing legends.

Casey Stoney, Matt Beard and Kerys Harrop are the 2026 inductees into the WSL Hall of Fame in recognition of their individual outstanding contributions to the women’s professional game. All three will be officially inducted at next month’s WSL Football Awards. pic.twitter.com/a1IPCj3fhY — Asif Burhan (@AsifBurhan) April 23, 2026

The inductions recognize the monumental impact both figures had during the formative years of the professional era. A specialized panel consisting of coaches, journalists, and former players like Emma Hayes and Steph Houghton selected the pair for their dedication to the sport.

While Beard is honored posthumously, his influence remains a cornerstone of the modern game, particularly through his work in laying the foundations at Chelsea before the club’s era of domestic dominance began.

Matt Beard’s Historic Chelsea Legacy

Beard took the reins at Chelsea in 2009 and famously led the team during their very first WSL fixture in 2011. His three year tenure was transformative, guiding the Blues to their maiden Women’s FA Cup final in 2012.

Beyond his time in London, Beard achieved significant success on Merseyside, securing back to back league titles with Liverpool in 2013 and 2014. His ability to build competitive squads across different clubs solidified his reputation as one of the most respected tactical minds in the division.

Casey Stoney Transition From Pitch to Bench

Casey Stoney enjoyed two distinct spells at Chelsea, first as a youth product and later as a commanding senior defender. She even served as a player manager for a brief period before working under Beard. After retiring from playing in 2018, Stoney made history as the inaugural head coach of Manchester United Women.

The WSL Hall of Fame inducts Casey Stoney, Kerys Harrop and Matt Beard.



Three of English women’s football’s biggest icons join an esteemed list which includes the likes of Jill Scott, Anita Asante and Ellen White.



MORE: https://t.co/nCOHsYwl8T pic.twitter.com/fHF8WvqaNq — VERSUS (@vsrsus) April 23, 2026

She currently manages the Canada Women’s National Team, continuing her influence on the global stage. Both icons will be officially celebrated during the WSL awards ceremony scheduled for next month.

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