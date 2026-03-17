26-Year-Old Set for $8M Move to San Diego Wave as Chelsea Striker Expected to Leave Stamford Bridge With Transfer Window Nearing Final Days

Catarina Macario is expected to leave Chelsea F.C. Women and complete a move to San Diego Wave FC with the transfer window nearing its final days. Reports suggest the NWSL side is working quickly to finalize the deal, which could be worth roughly $8 million in total contract value.

THE BIGGEST DEAL IN WOMEN’S SOCCER HISTORY 💸



Cat Macario’s record-breaking move to the San Diego Wave will see her earn nearly $8 million over the next five seasons, according to Sportico ❗️



📸 IG/catarina_macario pic.twitter.com/9XrwSSCY6V — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) March 16, 2026

The proposed transfer fee is believed to be around $300,000, which is frankly a favorable outcome for Chelsea given that Macario’s contract expires this summer. Without a sale now, the American international could have left the club as a free agent at the end of the season, which would have been disastrous business.

San Diego Using High Impact Player Rule

San Diego Wave are planning to sign the forward using the NWSL’s High Impact Player rule, a mechanism that allows clubs to pay certain star players up to $1 million outside the league’s salary cap. To qualify, players must meet specific performance or profile criteria, which Macario certainly does.

🚨 USWNT forward Catarina Macario is set to leave Chelsea for San Diego Wave.



Macario has agreed a contract through 2030 worth around $2 million per season. pic.twitter.com/c3kzawXhlg — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) March 16, 2026

The current NWSL salary cap stands at $3.7 million, making the rule an important tool for attracting top international talent. This represents a significant investment from San Diego, who are absolutely serious about building a championship winning squad.

Has Not Featured Regularly for Chelsea

Macario has not featured regularly for Chelsea in recent weeks, partly due to injury concerns and the uncertainty surrounding her future. Despite her absence, Chelsea recently secured their first trophy of the season by defeating Manchester United Women in the Women’s League Cup final.

‼️ BREAKING: Catarina Macário is set to depart Chelsea to join San Diego Wave before the NWSL transfer window closes on Monday.



— @TheAthletic pic.twitter.com/wrQaYLitta — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) March 16, 2026

The London club remain active on multiple fronts, still competing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and preparing for the quarter final stage of the Women’s FA Cup.

Chelsea Sit Third in WSL

However, Chelsea’s domestic league campaign has been more challenging. For the first time in five seasons, they are no longer clear favorites for the Women’s Super League title under manager Sonia Bompastor.

Also read: Aston Villa Women Appoint New Technical Advisor Following Recent Departure From Everton After Three and Half Years

