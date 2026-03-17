Chelsea
26-Year-Old Set for $8M Move to San Diego Wave as Chelsea Striker Expected to Leave Stamford Bridge With Transfer Window Nearing Final Days
Catarina Macario is expected to leave Chelsea F.C. Women and complete a move to San Diego Wave FC with the transfer window nearing its final days. Reports suggest the NWSL side is working quickly to finalize the deal, which could be worth roughly $8 million in total contract value.
The proposed transfer fee is believed to be around $300,000, which is frankly a favorable outcome for Chelsea given that Macario’s contract expires this summer. Without a sale now, the American international could have left the club as a free agent at the end of the season, which would have been disastrous business.
San Diego Using High Impact Player Rule
San Diego Wave are planning to sign the forward using the NWSL’s High Impact Player rule, a mechanism that allows clubs to pay certain star players up to $1 million outside the league’s salary cap. To qualify, players must meet specific performance or profile criteria, which Macario certainly does.
The current NWSL salary cap stands at $3.7 million, making the rule an important tool for attracting top international talent. This represents a significant investment from San Diego, who are absolutely serious about building a championship winning squad.
Has Not Featured Regularly for Chelsea
Macario has not featured regularly for Chelsea in recent weeks, partly due to injury concerns and the uncertainty surrounding her future. Despite her absence, Chelsea recently secured their first trophy of the season by defeating Manchester United Women in the Women’s League Cup final.
The London club remain active on multiple fronts, still competing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and preparing for the quarter final stage of the Women’s FA Cup.
Chelsea Sit Third in WSL
However, Chelsea’s domestic league campaign has been more challenging. For the first time in five seasons, they are no longer clear favorites for the Women’s Super League title under manager Sonia Bompastor.
Also read: Aston Villa Women Appoint New Technical Advisor Following Recent Departure From Everton After Three and Half Years
Chelsea
Joe Montemurro Makes Remarkable Juventus vs Chelsea Comparison After Matildas Gets Past Best Team at Asia Cup
Joe Montemurro showed a flexibility to his approach in the Women’s Asian Cup quarter finals that meant the Matildas prevailed by adapting to the circumstances in front of them, even if it was contradictory to the style that is in his DNA. Australia edged North Korea 2-1 in Perth to make the semi finals in what was a resilient performance against the tournament’s best team.
“Let’s be frank and honest here. Winning football games like that, it usually happens in tournaments,” Montemurro said after the victory. The Italian boss then turned to his captain, Sam Kerr, in the press conference and referenced one of his key wins in European football with Juventus against her Chelsea side.
Had 450 Million Shots and We Had One
“I’ve done it a few times like that in Champions League. I think there was a game against Chelsea, we got a draw. They had 450 million shots, and we had one,” Montemurro said with a smile. This Champions League reference perfectly illustrated the type of performance Australia needed to overcome North Korea.
He added, “We knew that they were a great side. They’re the best team in the tournament. They really are. So we just had to be methodical. Where we won the game were the little bits in between, as we were losing the ball or as we were winning the ball to keep our shape and keep our organisation. We didn’t create much. We had to resist a lot.”
It’s Who I Am But Part of Remit to Win
Montemurro was absolutely honest about abandoning his preferred style for tournament pragmatism. “Do I want to play a possession based game? Do I want to keep the ball? It’s who I am. It’s my DNA, but part of my remit is to win football matches,” he explained.
He continued, “Sometimes you have to have that flexibility. At this level, it’s all about moments. It’s all about taking those moments.”
Also read: Chelsea Transfer Like Being New Kid at School Says Midfielder As She Opens Up on Difficult Adjustment Period
Chelsea
Lauren James Signs New Chelsea Contract: Duration and Other Details
Chelsea is delighted to announce that Lauren James has signed a new contract until 2030. The news comes on the same day her brother and men’s team captain Reece agreed to a new long term contract with the club, which is absolutely brilliant for the Blues.
Having trained in the Chelsea Academy from Under 10 to Under 14 level, Lauren later signed for the Blues as a professional at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. She has since made 105 appearances and scored 31 goals for the club, winning the Women’s Super League title in each of her four full seasons.
Really Happy and Over the Moon
Lauren said, “I’m really happy and over the moon to have signed a new contract with Chelsea. It’s been my club since I was young, so I’m really pleased to have extended my stay here. I can’t wait to make more memories, hopefully have more success, and win more trophies with this amazing club.”
Chelsea Women’s CEO Aki Mandhar said, “We are delighted that Lauren is extending her contract. Lauren is one of the most technically gifted players this country has produced, and Chelsea through and through. Everyone connected to the club is extremely proud of everything she has achieved in blue.”
Established Herself as One of Best Players
Returning to Chelsea from Manchester United in the summer of 2021, Lauren’s Chelsea debut came that November in a UEFA Women’s Champions League game against Swiss side Servette. Her first goal was scored in a 9-0 win over Leicester City later that season.
The 2023-24 campaign saw our talented forward establish herself as one of the best players in the women’s game. She scored 16 goals in 23 starts, including a first ever hat trick against Liverpool as the Blues once again secured the WSL title.
Also read: Chelsea Plan Bombshell Move For WSL Rivals’ Star as Blues Eye ‘This’ Manchester City Striker
Chelsea
34-Year-Old Chelsea Star Reveals Why She is Sad Ahead of League Cup Final as Lioness Reflects on Proposed Changes to Competition
Few players know finals like Lucy Bronze. The 34 year old has more than 20 major trophies to her name, including multiple FA Cups, League Cups, and Champions League titles. After joining Chelsea in the summer of 2024, she helped the club complete a domestic treble in her first season.
Next comes another final in the form of the League Cup. Chelsea arrive as three time winners and reigning champions, while Manchester United are appearing in the showpiece for the first time. Bronze is preparing for another major occasion, but has revealed sadness about upcoming changes to the competition.
Every Year You Set Goals for Yourself
“Every year, you set goals for yourself and for the team. Being at Chelsea, it’s always about being in cup finals, about winning trophies, keeping the club at the highest level, and wanting to continue that,” Bronze said. “The League Cup is the first one in the season, the first time you can get your hands on some silverware. I think that’s quite important for the momentum in this part of the season as well.”
With the proposed incoming changes to the League Cup from next season, this could be Bronze’s last opportunity to win the competition. As well as a likely name change, it has been confirmed, subject to approval from the Football Association, that Women’s Super League clubs who qualify for the Women’s Champions League will not compete.
Quite Sad From Player’s Perspective
Bronze expressed her sorrow at the idea that she might not compete in the competition again. “I think it’s sad as a player because you start the season and you look at the silverware available, you look at all the cup finals, and you don’t ever want to take any of them away. So to miss out on that opportunity next year, not all teams being able to compete for all the trophies anymore. From a player’s perspective I find it quite sad.”
Also read: Chelsea Transfer Like Being New Kid at School Says Midfielder As She Opens Up on Difficult Adjustment Period
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