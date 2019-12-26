Celtic FC report: The Hoops retain top spot after a win over St. Mirren

Celtic maintained a five-point lead at the top of the Premiership ahead of their final game of 2019 this Sunday, with a 2-1 win over St. Mirren in Paisley.

The Hoops played fairly well in the game, and the three points were secured via first-half goals from Callum McGregor and James Forrest. Cammy MacPherson’s late free-kick did give Neil Lennon a scare but his boys kept their nerves and did the job.

It was a good start for both the teams, but the first chance fell to Celtic when a Ryan Christie corner was met by the head of Kris Ajer. At the other end, St. Mirren worked the ball from the wings before the ball was cleared by Christopher Jullien in the box.

After dominating possession and rarely threatening to score, the Hoops took the lead in the 22nd minute with a free-flowing move. Christie got the move going with an excellent left-foot pass to Odsonne Edouard, who raced clear on the left wing.

Celtic captain Scott Brown celebrates with his teammates. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Frenchman passed to McGregor, who fired home on the follow-up after hitting the post. Lennon’s men capitalised on the momentum and in the 32nd minute, Edouard once again broke down the inside-left channel and slipped the ball to Forrest, who touched the ball across and past the St. Mirren keeper before lifting the ball into the net.

Kristoffer Ajer must have been wondering at half-time as to how he had failed to add to his two goals this campaign. Ryan Christie picked him out three times with superb corner-kicks but the Norwegian failed to meet the ball even once.

Celtic had excellent chances after the break to stretch their lead but the scoreline somehow stayed 2-0. With one minute of normal time remaining, MacPherson pulled one back for the Buddies after a heavily-deflected free-kick caught Fraser Forster wrong-footed.

