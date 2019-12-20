Celtic prediction: Probable Hoops XI to face Aberdeen

Celtic welcome Aberdeen to Parkhead on Saturday, hoping to retain the top spot in the Scottish Premiership table.

The Hoops are in a formidable domestic run and the midweek victory over Hearts stretched it to nine wins in a row. They defeated Hearts 2-0 on Wednesday, with Ryan Christie and Olivier Ntcham getting on the scoresheet.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, will look to pull off a big shock at Parkhead and are likely to take confidence from the 2-2 draw with Rangers earlier this month.

Team News

Ryan Christie and Jonny Hayes returned against Hearts on Wednesday. Mohamed Elyounoussi is set to miss out again with an injured foot.

Celtic won the Betfred Cup recently, beating Rangers in the final (Getty Images)

Celtic prediction: Probable XI

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Fraser Forster (GK)

Forster kept a clean sheet against Hearts and will be hungry for another at the weekend.

Jeremie Frimpong (RB)

Frimpong has impressed massively for the Hoops, nailing down his place at right-back this season.

Christopher Jullien (CB)

Jullien has been a fixture since the start of the season and is expected to retain his place in the team.

Kristoffer Ajer in action for Celtic. (Getty Images)

Kristoffer Ajer (CB)

Partnering Jullien at the back would be Ajer, who has been in excellent form since the start of the campaign.

Jonny Hayes (LB)

Hayes returned from injury and walked straight into the starting XI at left-back against Hearts. He helped Celtic keep a clean sheet and should retain his place in the team.

Scott Brown (CM)

Brown is a big-game player and will be raring to deliver the goods against Aberdeen on Saturday.

Ryan Christie slides in front of the Celtic fans after scoring. (Getty Images)

Callum McGregor (CM)

McGregor has been a fixture for the Hoops since the start of the season and there’s no reason to not see him start against Aberdeen.

Ryan Christie (RW)

The playmaker has been the shining light for Celtic this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 11 assists in just 28 appearances.

Olivier Ntcham (CAM)

Ntcham justified his selection in midweek with a goal. However, he should start in an advanced role at Parkhead.

Odsonne Edouard has been in smashing form for Celtic this season. (Getty Images)

James Forrest (LW)

After a mixed outing at Hearts on Wednesday, Forrest will aim to put in an improved display for the Bhoys in the upcoming game.

Odsonne Edouard (ST)

At Hearts, Edouard was fantastic. The only thing missing was a goal and that’s something he’ll look to get against Aberdeen.