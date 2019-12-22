Celtic report: Hoops beat Aberdeen 2-1 to extend lead at the top

Odsonne Edouard hit a second-half winner as Celtic regained their five-point lead in the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen.

Edouard produced a smart finish in the 66th minute after the introduction of Mikey Johnston, and the reshuffle of Celtic’s attacking line-up had given them fresh impetus. Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove was sent off for a challenge on Kristoffer Ajer three minutes after the goal.

It was Aberdeen’s only effort on target while the Hoops almost paid for failing to capitalise on their dominance. The Dons defender did very well but the hosts were also guilty of over-playing at times.

Four minutes in and Celtic might have been in front, with Ryan Christie spearing in a corner to the near post. It took a thick deflection off Jullien and looped up goalwards, thumping against the crossbar before the hosts tidied things up.

The deadlock was broken in the seventh minute, as a Celtic corner found Jullien in the penalty area. The Frenchman beat Ash Taylor to the delivery and volleyed a shot off the ground and into the top corner.

Scott Brown is one of the pillars of Celtic. (Getty Images)

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis made a couple of good saves to keep the Hoops at bay. Aberdeen had forced a couple of set-pieces in the final third and their pressure helped in getting an equaliser. Niall McGinn put in a cross to the back post and Cosgrove got above Ajer to head into the top corner from six yards.

Neil Lennon made a change on the hour mark. Left-winger Johnston replaced Olivier Ntcham, allowing Forrest to switch to the right flank and Christie to take up a central role. Soon, Celtic opened the Dons up for the second time. Ajer stepped out of defence before Christie threaded the ball through for Edouard, who quickly dispatched a shot just inside the post.

That task was made all the tougher almost instantly for Aberdeen with a red card for Cosgrove, with the centre-forward making a robust challenge on Ajer, where he clearly won the ball. Celtic had late efforts to score more but had to be content with a 2-1 scoreline.

Delighted with a 2-1 victory

