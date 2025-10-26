Crystal Palace
Ece Akgürbüz – Cenk Tosun Wife, her Family and more
Ece Akgürbüz is famous for being the wife of former Everton striker Cenk Tosun. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Ece is a stunning woman who is equally beautiful and smart. She is very health conscious and takes good care of her body. Being the wife of a famous Everton star, she has gained popularity. Nevertheless, she is also a successful housewife and a caring mother. Her partner is a Turkish football player who now plays for the club Fenerbahçe. He has been a successful player for the country.
Even though Cenk Tosun joined Everton in 2018, he couldn’t cement his place in the team for the initial years and was shipped to different loan spells. Recently he returned to the Toffees after completing a loan outing at Besiktas. The 31-year-old seems to have passed his prime years and doesn’t have that spark anymore. Whatever the case may be, he has a wonderful family at home that keeps him motivated. In this article, we are going to learn about the stunning wife of Cenk Tosun.
.
Ece Akgürbüz Childhood and Family
Ece was born in Turkey, making her nationality Turkish. She doesn’t share much private information despite having a significant online presence. The fact that we don’t know her year of birth suggests the level of secrecy she maintains regarding her data. As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do.
We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure how she was raised and her childhood experiences. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Cenk Tosun.
Ece Akgürbüz Education
Ece studied at a local high school in her hometown. She hasn’t revealed much about her educational qualification. We are not sure whether she went to college after completing high school graduation.
Ece Akgürbüz career
Ece is a caring mother. The duo has two lovely children together. So, the Turkish beauty takes care of them at home and helps them with their studies. She is the one who spends the most time with their children, so she makes sure they get a good foundation from an early age.
Ece is also the biggest supporter of Cenk Tosun. She often visits the stadium to cheer for her partner. After a defeat on the field, Ece cheers up Tosun’s mood, which helps him maintain better mental health and peace of mind.
Ece Akgürbüz Net Worth
Ece’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared much about her current role and how much she errands in a given period. Failing to fetch such details, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She enjoys a low key life with her family; thus, we don’t think she spends significant amounts like other footballer WAGs.
Ece Akgürbüz and Cenk Tosun Relationship
Cenk Tosun met his wife when he was playing for Besiktas. It was the initial stages of his career, and nobody knew how he would advance in the football world. But, Ece kept faith in her partner and supported him massively.
The pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities and formed a strong bond. They talked about interests, future plans, and feelings. Their conversation became a refreshing session for them. Ece followed her partner to Germany and England. We currently have no information about their marriage, hence we don’t know when they tied the knot.
Ece Akgürbüz and Cenk Tosun Children
The duo has two beautiful children- a son and a daughter. They frequently post the children’s images on their Instagram page. They seem to be responsible parents who take good care of their children. The couple take their children to their favorite places and they explore new restaurants.
Ece Akgürbüz Social media
Ece has earned massive popularity on social media after her relationship with Perisic came into the public eye. Her Instagram feed is complete with pictures of her beautiful children, and husband. The content she shares suggests that she loves quality family time. She is a model and posts her bikini pictures.
Read More:
Arsenal
3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make for the Crystal Palace Match
Arsenal face Crystal Palace on Sunday with confidence soaring after their 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid, but Mikel Arteta must make tactical adjustments to exploit specific weaknesses in Oliver Glasner‘s setup while managing his squad through a fixture-congested period.
Read More: (Photos) Arsenal’s Team Bonding Night at Pirana Shows Championship Mentality
Start Gabriel Martinelli to Target Daniel Munoz’s Advanced Positioning
Crystal Palace‘s attacking approach leaves Daniel Munoz pushing high up the pitch as an attacking wing-back, creating space in behind that Gabriel Martinelli‘s pace and directness can exploit. Palace’s right flank has become their biggest defensive liability, with Munoz’s advanced positioning leaving gaps for counter-attacks.
Martinelli scored against Atletico Madrid in midweek and his ability to receive the ball wide, drive inside, and stretch defensive shapes makes him Arsenal’s most potent weapon for one-on-one scenarios.
By targeting Munoz’s vacated flank, Arsenal can create isolated situations and force Palace’s defensive unit into uncomfortable rotations. Leandro Trossard has started Arsenal’s last four league matches, but this specific tactical opportunity demands Martinelli’s explosiveness over Trossard’s technical security.
Read More: Not Martinelli – Why This Impressive Dribbler From Arsenal Is Becoming Arteta’s Favorite Clutch Player
Deploy Piero Hincapie If Gabriel Remains Doubtful
Gabriel Magalhaes picked up a knock against Atletico Madrid and hasn’t trained since Tuesday. Arteta confirmed on Friday that Gabriel hasn’t been able to train since the injury and his availability remains uncertain. Rather than deploying Cristhian Mosquera, Arteta should hand Piero Hincapie his Premier League debut alongside William Saliba.
Hincapie offers superior aerial presence compared to Mosquera, crucial against Jean-Philippe Mateta who scored a hat-trick against Bournemouth and has five goals in eight league matches this season. Hincapie has better aerial presence than Mosquera and could finally make his start for the Gunners.
The Ecuadorian international arrived on deadline day and has appeared just once, but Palace’s physicality demands his specific attributes over Mosquera’s ball-playing skills.
Read More: Warren Zaire-Emery to Arsenal – Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Revert to Riccardo Calafiori Over Myles Lewis-Skelly at Left-Back
Lewis-Skelly impressed against Atletico Madrid with his assist for Martinelli’s goal, but Arteta will likely revert to experience and balance in league play with Riccardo Calafiori expected to return to the starting XI. Palace’s quick turnaround from Thursday’s Conference League defeat to AEK Larnaca means their attack will be fresher than their legs, requiring defensive experience.
Calafiori’s £35 million signing has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers since arriving in summer. His ability to invert into midfield provides extra security when Palace counter-attack, while his crossing from advanced positions offers an additional creative outlet. Lewis-Skelly’s performance earned praise, but Arsenal’s title challenge requires rotating intelligently through fixture congestion while maintaining defensive standards that have seen them concede just four league goals in eight matches.
Read More: Estevao vs. Max Dowman – Who Will Rule the Premier League in Future?
Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon looking to extend their three-point lead at the Premier League summit. The Gunners come into this fixture flying high after demolishing Atletico Madrid 4-0 in midweek, while Oliver Glasner’s Eagles have lost momentum following their impressive early-season form.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli
Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Munoz, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell; Wharton, Lerma; Sarr, Eze, Nketiah; Mateta
Arsenal’s Injury Updates
Gabriel Magalhaes is the major doubt for Sunday’s fixture after being substituted against Atletico Madrid as a precautionary measure. Mikel Arteta indicated the Brazilian defender felt discomfort, though the decision to withdraw him was to protect against further issues rather than serious injury. Cristhian Mosquera could deputize if Gabriel isn’t risked.
Captain Martin Odegaard remains out for another six weeks with his MCL knee injury, continuing his frustrating season of recurring setbacks. Noni Madueke is still targeting early November for his return from the knee problem sustained against Manchester City, ruling him out of this clash.
Kai Havertz continues rehabilitation from knee surgery with no concrete return date established, though late November appears realistic. Gabriel Jesus is progressing in his ACL recovery but won’t feature until January at the earliest.
The positive news is that Piero Hincapie has overcome his groin issue and could feature, while both Ben White and Martin Zubimendi are fully fit after brief training concerns last week.
Crystal Palace’s Clean Bill of Health
Oliver Glasner confirmed that all his players returned safely from the international break with no fresh injury concerns. The manager stated a week back: “All players are fit. All are available. We have no injuries at the moment, so fingers crossed that this stays.”
Fifteen Palace players were called up for international duty, with Jean-Philippe Mateta earning his first start for France and scoring. The Eagles have benefited from their squad’s fitness, with only long-term absentees Chadi Riad (knee, late November expected return) and Cheick Doucouré (knee, early November) unavailable.
Eddie Nketiah is available to face his former club for the first time, while Eberechi Eze returns to the Emirates where he spent time in Arsenal’s youth system before being released at 13.
Palace’s Recent Form Concerns
Crystal Palace were the Premier League’s form team through September, embarking on a 19-match unbeaten run that included winning the FA Cup—their first major trophy in club history—and the Community Shield. That streak came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Everton on matchday seven.
Since then, Palace haven’t won in their last three matches across all competitions. They drew 3-3 with Bournemouth despite leading 3-0, before suffering a surprise 1-0 loss to AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League. These results suggest cracks appearing in their impressive early-season form.
However, their attacking statistics remain elite. Palace lead the Premier League for shots on target (43), expected goals (17.4) and big chances created (33) this season. The problem is conversion—they’re underperforming their xG by the biggest margin in the league (-5.4) and have missed more big chances (22) than any other team.
Jean-Philippe Mateta has been their standout performer with a hat-trick against Bournemouth, taking his tally to five goals in eight Premier League matches. Eight of his last nine league goals have been scored in London, making him particularly dangerous in derby fixtures.
Head-to-Head History
Arsenal have won five of their last six Premier League meetings with Palace, though the exception was a frustrating 2-2 draw in the corresponding fixture last season where the Gunners dominated possession but couldn’t convert superiority into victory.
Palace’s record at the Emirates is poor—they’ve won just once in their last 14 away league games against Arsenal (D5 L8), with that sole victory coming in April 2019 under Roy Hodgson. Arsenal have lost just two of their 70 home Premier League matches when starting the day top of the table, losing to Hull City in September 2008 and Manchester City in February 2023.
Leandro Trossard has scored in each of his last two Premier League starts against Palace and has never ended on the losing side when scoring for Arsenal in the competition (21 games, W17 D4).
Tactical Battle
Glasner typically sets up Palace in a 4-2-3-1 or 3-4-3, emphasizing quick transitions and exploiting spaces behind high defensive lines. Their pace on the counter, particularly through Nketiah and Mateta, poses threats if Arsenal commit too many bodies forward.
Arsenal’s defensive record remains extraordinary. Across their last three matches in all competitions, they’ve conceded just one shot on target in five hours and two minutes of game time—against West Ham (0), Fulham (0) and Atletico Madrid (1). This defensive solidity provides the platform for their title challenge.
Without Odegaard’s creativity, Arsenal have distributed goals across multiple players. No team has had more different scorers (nine, level with Brighton) in the Premier League this season. Viktor Gyokeres ended his eight-match drought with a brace against Atletico and will be desperate to carry that momentum into domestic competition.
The key battle will be Arsenal’s high line versus Palace’s pace on the break. If Arsenal control possession and pin Palace back, their set-piece threat from Gabriel (if fit) and Declan Rice’s delivery becomes decisive. If Palace can spring counterattacks, Nketiah’s knowledge of Arsenal’s defensive patterns could prove valuable.
The Stakes
Arsenal sit three points clear of Manchester City at the summit with nine matches played. Dropping points at home against a Palace side that’s lost momentum would invite unnecessary pressure from their title rivals.
For Palace, sitting sixth with 14 points, a victory at the Emirates would signal their credentials as genuine European contenders rather than early-season overachievers. Their FA Cup triumph already guarantees Europa League football next season, but they harbor ambitions of finishing in the top six.
Thomas Bramall will referee his first-ever Arsenal senior match, though he’s officiated six Crystal Palace games where the Eagles remain unbeaten. Chris Kavanagh, who famously sent off Declan Rice for kicking the ball away against Brighton last season, is on VAR duty.
Kick-off: 2:00 PM Sunday, October 26th, 2025
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) | Peacock (USA)
Read More: Not Martinelli – Why This Impressive Dribbler From Arsenal Is Becoming Arteta’s Favorite Clutch Player
Aston Villa
Lewis Grabban – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Lewis Grabban is an English professional football player who plays as a forward for the former Saudi professional league club Al-Ahli and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Lewis James Grabban famously called Lewis Grabban joined the Saudi professional club Al-Ahli in 2022. Lewis is a talented and experienced striker who has had a successful career in professional football. His ability to score goals consistently and his hardworking attitude make him a valuable player for any team he plays for, and his leadership skills and experience have helped him become a role model for younger players.
Grabban is known for his ability to score goals from various positions and is often praised for his intelligent movement and finishing ability. He is also a hardworking player who is willing to track back and help out defensively. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Lewis Grabban’s Net Worth and Salary
Lewis Grabban is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £8 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €2 million by Transfermarkt. He earned a salary of £1.5 million per year playing for Al-Ahli. Lewis Grabban is not playing football and he might have invested his earnings in ventures.
Lewis Grabban Club Career
Grabban started his youth career at Crystal Palace and played for several years in the academy before moving on to play for the youth teams of Millwall and AFC Bournemouth. In 2008, he made his professional debut for Bournemouth and played for the club for three seasons, making over 80 appearances and scoring 35 goals.
In 2011, Grabban joined Rotherham United on loan, where he made an instant impact, scoring four goals in his first six appearances for the club. He returned to Bournemouth the following season and continued to be a key player for the club, scoring 13 goals in 39 appearances.
In 2014, Grabban was signed by Norwich City for a fee of around £3m. He made 28 appearances for the club in his first season and helped them earn promotion to the Premier League. Grabban continued to play for Norwich in the Premier League, but struggled to make an impact and was loaned out to Reading and Sunderland in subsequent seasons.
In 2018, Grabban signed for Nottingham Forest, where he has been a key player for the club ever since. In his first season, he scored 16 goals in 43 appearances, and in the 2019-20 season, he scored 20 goals in 45 appearances. Grabban has continued to be a top scorer for Forest, with his ability to score goals consistently making him a valuable player for the team.
Grabban inherited the captain’s armband for Nottingham Forest in the 2021-22 season, and after a slow start, he started scoring consistently under new coach Steve Cooper. Grabban finished the season with 13 goals in 34 appearances and acted as a mentor to younger players during his injury. As club captain, he lifted the playoff trophy as Forest was promoted to the Premier League. His contract with Forest expired, and he turned down the offer of a new one. He joined Al-Ahli on a one-year deal in August 2022.
Lewis Grabban Family
Lewis Grabban was born on 12 January 1988 in Croydon, England. His parents’ names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. His grandparents were Jamaican Windrush migrants. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Lewis Grabban’s Girlfriend
Lewis Grabban prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and hasn’t been spotted dating a girl and as per reports, the Forwarder is currently single. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than on dating. Also, his age is 35 maybe he might get married and divorced. Since he is not open to the internet information is not available.
Lewis Grabban Sponsors and Endorsements
Lewis Grabban has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Lewis Grabban Cars and Tattoos
Lewis Grabban has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Croydon in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Lewis Grabban has not inked his skin yet.
Read More:
Home » Dragon Feeds » Everton Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”