Ceri Holland Wins Liverpool Women’s Goal of the Season With Stunning Solo Effort Against Everton at Goodison Park

Ceri Holland has been voted Liverpool Women’s Goal of the Season for a moment of genuine class against Everton in March. The Wales international collected the ball deep in her own half, carried it forward with purpose and composure, and finished with a curled strike into the top corner. It was a 3-2 victory in the Merseyside derby, which made the goal matter in context as well as execution.

Our 2025/26 @EASPORTSFC Goal of the Season…



Ceri Holland’s solo effort against Everton 😍 #Ad — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) June 6, 2026

What separates this goal from routine strikes is the audacity required to even attempt it. Holland could have played the safe pass. Instead, she decided the moment called for something extraordinary. That is confidence.

That is knowing your own ability and trusting it when stakes are high. In a derby atmosphere at Goodison Park, with all the emotional intensity that entails, she kept her composure and produced a finish of real technical quality.

The fan vote was decisive. Holland’s effort was a clear winner, suggesting supporters recognized something special about the goal beyond statistical quality. Cornelia Kapocs’ efforts at Anfield in the Merseyside derby and against Manchester City claimed second and third respectively. Those are quality finishes.

🏆 Performance of the Season



…



…



…



CERI HOLLAND 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QrpJdVKd3a — Liverpool FC Women Supporters Club (@LFCWSC) June 7, 2026

But Holland’s solo run involved a completely different skill set. It combined ball-carrying ability, decision-making and technical precision. Beata Olsson’s finishes against Arsenal and Chelsea rounded out the top five, all worthy contenders but none matching Holland’s complete package.

The Merseyside Element

There is something about derbies that brings out greatness. Holland delivered exactly when the occasion demanded it, which is what separates good players from great ones.

A Wider Impact

This goal defined a moment in Liverpool’s season. It came in a match that mattered, against a rival, and it came from a place of genuine technical excellence. That is why supporters voted for it so decisively.

Grace Fisk, Ceri Holland and Kirsty Maclean Win Liverpool Women End of Season Awards. [Image via Liverpool]

Also read: Ella Toone Hints at Manchester United Exit as Striker Weighs Future With Year Remaining on Contract