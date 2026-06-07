Liverpool
Ceri Holland Wins Liverpool Women’s Goal of the Season With Stunning Solo Effort Against Everton at Goodison Park
Ceri Holland has been voted Liverpool Women’s Goal of the Season for a moment of genuine class against Everton in March. The Wales international collected the ball deep in her own half, carried it forward with purpose and composure, and finished with a curled strike into the top corner. It was a 3-2 victory in the Merseyside derby, which made the goal matter in context as well as execution.
What separates this goal from routine strikes is the audacity required to even attempt it. Holland could have played the safe pass. Instead, she decided the moment called for something extraordinary. That is confidence.
That is knowing your own ability and trusting it when stakes are high. In a derby atmosphere at Goodison Park, with all the emotional intensity that entails, she kept her composure and produced a finish of real technical quality.
The fan vote was decisive. Holland’s effort was a clear winner, suggesting supporters recognized something special about the goal beyond statistical quality. Cornelia Kapocs’ efforts at Anfield in the Merseyside derby and against Manchester City claimed second and third respectively. Those are quality finishes.
But Holland’s solo run involved a completely different skill set. It combined ball-carrying ability, decision-making and technical precision. Beata Olsson’s finishes against Arsenal and Chelsea rounded out the top five, all worthy contenders but none matching Holland’s complete package.
The Merseyside Element
There is something about derbies that brings out greatness. Holland delivered exactly when the occasion demanded it, which is what separates good players from great ones.
A Wider Impact
This goal defined a moment in Liverpool’s season. It came in a match that mattered, against a rival, and it came from a place of genuine technical excellence. That is why supporters voted for it so decisively.
Also read: Ella Toone Hints at Manchester United Exit as Striker Weighs Future With Year Remaining on Contract
Liverpool
Teenage Liverpool Midfielder Returns to Match Action With U21s Nearly Year After ACL Injury Sustained on England Duty
Liverpool midfielder Zara Shaw has hit another milestone in her recovery from injury after appearing for the club’s U21s side on Wednesday afternoon. The 18-year-old played the opening 45 minutes against Sheffield United in Kirkby, marking her return to the pitch nearly a year on from sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury while representing England U19s.
The Scouse midfielder rose through the Reds’ academy system to sign her first professional contract last August, despite being sidelined with a devastating knee injury. To date, she has appeared nine times for Liverpool’s senior team and scored one goal before her layoff.
Long Road Back From Devastating Injury
ACL injuries remain one of the most challenging setbacks in football, typically requiring nine to twelve months of rehabilitation before players can return to competitive action.
Shaw’s return to the pitch represents a huge step forward in her recovery, though the decision to limit her to 45 minutes shows Liverpool are taking a sensible, cautious approach with their young talent.
The 18-year-old will be desperate to force her way back into Gareth Taylor’s first team plans as quickly as possible, but rushing her return could prove disastrous. Liverpool have been extremely careful with Shaw’s rehabilitation, and this U21s appearance is clearly designed to build match fitness gradually.
Critical Period for Liverpool Women
Shaw’s potential return to the senior squad comes at a crucial time for Liverpool, who are currently battling to avoid the relegation playoff at the bottom of the WSL table. The Reds finally recorded their first league win of the season in January, but remain in a precarious position.
Having Shaw available again would provide a significant boost to Taylor’s midfield options during the run-in.
Also read: Liverpool FC Leads New Era of Training to Tackle Matchday Sexism as Anfield Stewards Receive Specialist Education From Her Game Too Ambassador Roopa Vyas
Liverpool
Liverpool FC Leads New Era of Training to Tackle Matchday Sexism as Anfield Stewards Receive Specialist Education From Her Game Too Ambassador Roopa Vyas
Liverpool Football Club have delivered their first formal training session to stewards and hospitality staff focused on tackling sexism and misogyny at Anfield. Around 100 matchday employees attended the specialist education delivered by Roopa Vyas, who serves as Her Game Too’s Chief Operating Officer and Liverpool FC Ambassador.
The session took place before the Reds hosted West Ham United in the Premier League and represents a serious effort by the club to address discrimination. Vyas focused heavily on helping staff understand the crucial difference between harmless banter and behaviour that genuinely harms supporters attending matches.
Staff Now Better Equipped to Handle Reports
Frontline employees now possess a much clearer picture of what Her Game Too does and how supporters should expect incidents to be handled when they report discrimination at the stadium. This education gives stewards and managers the confidence to spot problematic behaviour and challenge it effectively rather than ignoring issues.
The training was incorporated into Liverpool’s annual Red Together fixture, which celebrates the club’s diversity and inclusion efforts. The timing proves particularly relevant given International Women’s Day falls this week and highlights ongoing problems women face at football matches.
Setting New Standard for Football Clubs
Rishi Jain, Liverpool FC’s Director of Impact, stated, “Liverpool Football Club’s ongoing collaboration with Her Game Too is an important part of our commitment to ensuring Anfield is a welcoming and inclusive environment for all. We’re proud to continue our work with Her Game Too to ensure our staff are equipped, informed and confident in supporting all fans at Anfield.”
This represents genuine progress beyond simply raising awareness. Liverpool are actively preparing their matchday workforce to create meaningful change in how discrimination gets addressed inside stadiums. Other clubs should frankly be following this example rather than paying lip service to equality.
Also read: WSL to Trial New Rule to Combat Goalkeeper Timeouts as IFAB Announce Batch of Rules
Everton
Martina Fernandez Sends Rallying Cry to Everton Women After FA Cup Loss vs Liverpool as Defender Vows to Use Derby Defeat as Fuel for Rest of Season
Martina Fernandez has urged the Everton Women squad to use their 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Liverpool as motivation for the remainder of the campaign. The defender delivered a defiant message despite the disappointment of losing to their Merseyside rivals at St Helens Stadium on Sunday.
Everton crashed out of the FA Cup after a performance that fell well below the standards they have set in recent weeks. Liverpool dominated proceedings with Mia Enderby and Beata Olsson scoring before Jennifer Falk’s own goal gave the Toffees brief hope of a comeback.
This Hurts and Will Be Our Fuel
Fernandez thanked supporters for their backing and insisted the pain of derby defeat will drive Everton forward when they return to action. “The next game, when we come back from the international or the next derby, this hurts, this is like our fuel, and this will make sure we will give our everything,” the defender stated.
She added, “We have the best fans absolutely, and they are our number 12 player, so we need them more than ever. We need to keep pushing, and we have like three good results the last three weeks, so we need to stick to that also and keep working together with the fans.”
Tottenham Awaits After International Break
Everton face a challenging run of fixtures when the Women’s Super League resumes following the international break. Scott Phelan’s side travel to fifth placed Tottenham on March 15 before facing second placed Manchester United a week later.
They then get the opportunity to exact revenge on Liverpool in the league clash at Goodison Park on March 28. Everton sit eighth in the WSL table, having won their previous three league matches before this cup exit.
The Toffees were made to look second best by a Liverpool side sitting three places and seven points below them in the standings.
Also read: Alessia Russo Relishing Unreal Prospect of Facing London Rivals in Women’s Champions League Quarter Finals
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