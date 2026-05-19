Wales and Powys Star Ceri Holland Wins Liverpool FC Women Players’ Player of the Season Award for 2025/26 Campaign

Ceri Holland has been voted Liverpool FC Women’s Players’ Player of the Year for 2025/26, and the fact it came from her teammates makes it the most meaningful kind of recognition there is. You can fool the public with a good performance here and there. You cannot fool the people who train alongside you every single day.

Ceri Holland has been named Liverpool Players' player of the year 👏#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/hb2QdZR1oQ — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) May 18, 2026

Holland, who has strong ties to Wales and Powys, picked up the award at the club’s end of season ceremony at the AXA Melwood Training Centre ahead of the final WSL fixture of the season against Arsenal at Anfield. It was a fitting way to close out a campaign that, for Holland personally, represented one of the best of her career.

Ceri Holland, Grace Fisk and Kirsty Maclean were all honoured during an end-of-season ceremony at the AXA Melwood Training Centre on Thursday 🏆 — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 14, 2026

What Made Holland Stand Out This Season

The Welsh international has been one of the more quietly impressive midfielders in the WSL this season. Liverpool have had a mixed campaign overall, but Holland’s consistency and work ethic in the middle of the park gave the team a platform to build from week after week.

Congratulations to Ceri Holland and Kirsty Maclean who take home player of the year awards!



Holland won Player’s Player of the Year while Maclean won Young Player of the year 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4bLrPQOisM — LFCW Central (@lfcwcentral) May 14, 2026

The Players’ Player award does not go to the flashiest name in the squad. It goes to the player whose teammates respect most, and Holland clearly has that respect in abundance.

A Proud Moment for Wales

Holland made her Wales debut years ago and has continued to grow as an international player alongside her club form. Recognition like this at club level only strengthens her case for a central role in the Wales setup going forward. Welsh football fans should feel genuinely proud of what she has built at Liverpool.

As jogadoras do Liverpool FC Women, Grace Fisk, Ceri Holland e Kirsty Maclean, foram homenageadas durante uma cerimônia de encerramento da temporada no AXA Melwood Training Centre, na quinta-feira.



Fisk foi eleita a Pessoa do Ano do Clube e Holland conquistou o prêmio de… pic.twitter.com/rW1R5sbx0n — Caminhantes 🔴 (@CaminhantesLFC) May 14, 2026

What Comes Next

Liverpool finished their season with a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at Anfield. The summer rebuild under Gareth Taylor is expected to be significant, but Holland looks certain to be a core part of whatever comes next at the club.

Gareth Taylor, técnico do Liverpool Feminino, sobre a condição física de seu elenco: "Ceri Holland está melhor. Acreditamos que ela estará disponível, mas apenas como reserva. Espero que possamos começar a ver um pouco mais da Anna Josendal amanhã. Novamente, ela entrou em campo… pic.twitter.com/NQDuMk8P90 — Caminhantes 🔴 (@CaminhantesLFC) May 15, 2026

Also read: Grace Fisk, Ceri Holland and Kirsty Maclean Win Liverpool Women End of Season Awards Ahead of Final Day Clash With Arsenal at Anfield