Arsenal
Cesc Fabregas Wife Daniella Semaan Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Daniella Semaan is famous for being the wife of Spanish legend Cesc Fabregas. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background Daniella Semaan has achieved incredible feats in the modelling industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. Daniella Semaan was once in a relationship with a Lebanese businessman, but she broke up with him. She has now formed a beautiful relationship with Spain legend Cesc Fabregas. Today we are going to reveal all the secrets about their love life.
Cesc Fabregas has played with some of the biggest clubs in the world including Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea. But wherever he has gone, he has shown incredible qualities and skills. Fabregas has 2 Premier League and 1 Las Liga to his name. He also won the Fifa World Cup 2010 with Spain. As of 2026, he is the manager of the club team Como, which is from Italy.
But his most outstanding achievements are in international football. The Spaniard helped his nation win 2 Euro Cups and 1 World Cup in the span of 5 years. The Spanish International has decided to retire from football in 2023 and has left a mark on the country’s history. But today we are not taking another look at his career, because we have decided to focus on the exciting life of the wife of Cesc Fabregas.
Daniella Semaan Childhood and Family
On June 4, 1975, Daniella was born in Lebanon, making her Lebanese. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. Every celebrity doesn’t like to share their personal details. Daniella Semaan has not shared much about her family in interviews as well.
We don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. Our information suggests Daniella has four brothers, Romeo, Nazar, Majd and Amir, and one sister, Suzanna. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Cesc Fabregas.
Daniella Semaan Education
Daniella went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. We are unsure whether she enrolled for further studies after that. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality.
Daniella Semaan Career
Daniella is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands. When she was very little, Vanesa started shooting for advertising agencies and gradually climbed the ladder leveraging her incredible skills.
After her modelling career took off, her online fame also kept rising. Being the wife of a famous football star, she earned a huge fan following from football supporters. The Lebanese beauty has become an Instagram star due to her immense popularity. She is one of the highest-followed WAGs in the social media space.
Daniella Semaan Net Worth
Daniella’s net worth is $5 Million, primarily representing her earnings from a successful modelling and influencing career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about the massive sacrifices she has made to get to the position she is in today. However, the Lebanese beauty spends a lot, considering she bought a lavish property in London that cost $1.4 million.
Daniella Semaan and Cesc Fabregas’s relationship
Cesc Fabregas met with his girlfriend in 2011. The Spaniard was playing for Barcelona at that time, and he was already a superstar. However, Daniella wasn’t single at that time as she was married to Elie Taktouk. The Lebanese model wasn’t happy in the marriage, so she divorced after meeting with Cesc Fabregas.
Daniella was convinced that the Spaniard was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. It’s a complete mystery when the pair tied the knot as they mostly kept their marriage private. Daniella stood by her husband and supported him in every career step.
Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. With the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.
Daniella Semaan and Cesc Fabregas Children
Daniella is the mother of six children. She has three kids from his previous marriage – Elie Taktouk, Maria Taktouk and Joseph Taktouk. She gave birth to three more children after moving in with Fabregas – Lia Fàbregas, Capri Fàbregas and Leonardo Fàbregas.
Daniella Semaan Social media
Daniella is very famous on Instagram. She has 4.1m followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she is a horse lover.
Read More:
Arsenal
3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make for the Atletico Madrid Fixture
Arsenal face their toughest Champions League test so far this season, on Tuesday when Diego Simeone’s battle-hardened Atletico Madrid visit the Emirates. The Gunners’ perfect European record faces its sternest examination against a side renowned for defensive discipline and tactical aggression. Arteta needs specific adjustments to break down Los Colchoneros’ notorious low block.
Read More: Arsenal Match Historic 2003-04 Invincibles Defensive Record After Fulham Shutout
Start Myles Lewis-Skelly Over Riccardo Calafiori
Atletico’s strength lies in exploiting transitions when opponents commit bodies forward. Calafiori’s attacking instincts, while valuable against teams sitting deep, become a liability against Simeone’s counter-attacking system. His tendency to push high leaves space in behind that Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann will ruthlessly exploit.
Lewis-Skelly offers more defensive security without sacrificing technical quality. The 19-year-old reads danger earlier, positions himself conservatively, and recovers quickly when Arsenal lose possession.
Against a side averaging 55% possession themselves, Arsenal need a left-back who prioritizes defensive shape over attacking contribution. Lewis-Skelly’s discipline would allow Declan Rice to push higher without worrying about covering wide areas, something crucial when facing Atletico’s organized press.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Fulham: Leandro Trossard Ends Craven Cottage Curse With Scrappy Winner
Deploy Gabriel Martinelli Centrally as a False Nine
Viktor Gyokeres has endured eight matches without scoring, and his static positioning makes him predictable against Atletico’s experienced centre-backs Robin Hancko, Le Normand and Jose Gimenez. These defenders thrive against traditional target men who hold fixed positions.
Martinelli operating centrally would introduce unpredictability through constant movement. His pace terrifies defenders in transition, and dropping deep to collect possession creates space for Bukayo Saka and whoever starts left to attack.
Atletico’s compact defensive structure struggles against fluid front lines that interchange positions constantly. Martinelli’s directness when running at defenders would force their opponent’s defenders into uncomfortable situations, pulling them out of their preferred zones and creating gaps for late runs from midfield.
Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s Gritty 1-0 Win Over Fulham
Switch to a 4-2-3-1 With Zubimendi and Rice as Double Pivot
Atletico’s pressing intensity in central areas requires extra security. Playing Martin Zubimendi and Rice as a double pivot provides insurance against Atletico’s aggressive midfield trio of Pablo Barrios, Koke, and Giuliano Simeone. This system allows one midfielder to step forward while the other holds position, preventing the counter-attacks Simeone’s teams execute so efficiently.
With both anchors sitting deeper, Arsenal’s creative players gain freedom to operate between lines without defensive responsibilities. Mikel Merino can push into advanced positions as a third midfielder, exploiting space behind Atletico’s midfield while knowing Rice and Zubimendi protect the backline.
This structure has proven effective against organized opponents throughout Arsenal’s domestic campaign, and Tuesday represents the perfect opportunity to deploy it when stakes are highest.
Read More: This €35 Million Star’s Heatmap Reveals Arsenal’s Most Attack-Minded Defender
Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening in a crucial Champions League clash, with the Gunners looking to maintain their perfect record in Europe’s premier competition against Diego Simeone’s resilient side.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli
Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Ruggeri, Galan; Giuliano Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Nico Gonzalez; Griezmann, Alvarez
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Fulham: Leandro Trossard Ends Craven Cottage Curse With Scrappy Winner
Arsenal’s Injury Situation
Captain Martin Odegaard remains sidelined for another six weeks with an MCL injury to his left knee, continuing his nightmare season of recurring injuries. The Norwegian’s absence has forced Arteta to rely on Eberechi Eze and Mikel Merino for creativity from midfield.
Noni Madueke is targeting an early November return from his knee injury sustained against Manchester City, ruling him out of Tuesday’s fixture. Kai Havertz continues his recovery from knee surgery with no confirmed return date, while Gabriel Jesus is progressing well in his ACL rehabilitation but remains weeks away from first-team involvement.
The positive news is that Piero Hincapie has recovered from his groin issue and could feature, while both Ben White and Martin Zubimendi are fit after missing training last week.
Read More: Cristhian Mosquera Opens Up on ‘Messy’ Arsenal Transfer: “I Would Have Liked It to Be Different”
Atletico’s Minimal Absentees
Diego Simeone has an almost fully fit squad to select from, with only midfielder Johnny Cardoso ruled out through an ankle injury that’s kept him sidelined since August. The American midfielder won’t feature at the Emirates despite Diego Simeone recently testing him in training.
Former Premier League player Conor Gallagher is available alongside summer signing Giacomo Raspadori from Napoli. Marc Pubill, signed from Almeria in July, has established himself as a regular option at right-back, while Robin Hancko’s arrival from Feyenoord has strengthened their defensive options.
Julian Alvarez has been Atletico’s standout performer this season, already contributing significantly in attack alongside Antoine Griezmann. Alexander Sorloth provides an alternative striking option, while Giuliano Simeone—son of the manager—has impressed in midfield alongside Pablo Barrios.
The Stakes
Arsenal sit top of the Premier League with six wins from eight matches, three points clear of Manchester City. In the Champions League, they’ve made a perfect start with two consecutive 2-0 victories without conceding a goal. This match represents their 12th consecutive European home fixture, and they’re aiming to extend their remarkable record of not conceding in any of those games.
Atletico trail Real Madrid by eight points in La Liga after just 9 matches, making the Champions League a realistic priority for silverware this season. They’re unbeaten in six matches across all competitions since their defeat at Old Trafford in September, with Julian Alvarez’s form providing genuine optimism.
This will be only the third meeting between these clubs, with Atletico winning the last encounter 2-1 on aggregate in the 2018 Europa League semifinals—Arsene Wenger’s final European match in charge of Arsenal.
Kick-off: 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 21st, 2025
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: Amazon Prime (UK) | Paramount+ (USA)
Read More: What Was Arsenal’s Starting XI When Granit Xhaka Last Played Against Sunderland?
Arsenal
Who Is Manon Mogavero? Meet The Wife Of Alexandre Lacazette
Manon Mogavero is famous for being the wife of former Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background, Manon has achieved incredible feats in her career. Currently, she is a therapist. She is the kind of woman who doesn’t like to attract a lot of attention hence enjoys a low-key life. When it comes to her love life, she maintained absolute secrecy regarding her relationship with Alexandre Lacazette.
Since joining Arsenal in 2017, the Frenchman has become a crucial member of the squad. He has developed himself into a top striker and only good things could be awaiting him if he continues to provide top class performances. However, we are not here to talk more about his career but to explore the life of his beautiful wife. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Alexandre Lacazette.
Manon Mogavero Childhood and Family
Manon was born in 1991 in France, making her French. The fact that we don’t know her date of birth suggests the stiff secrecy she maintains regarding her private information. Despite coming into the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family.
We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs. We are unsure whether she has any siblings. We will continue looking for more details and update the article if anything new comes up. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Alexandre Lacazette.
Manon Mogavero Education
Manon went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. After completing her graduation, she went to university in France. She successfully earned a bachelor’s degree in therapeutic studies.
Manon Mogavero career
Manon is a Therapist. She was passionate about healing people from the inside, and she pursued her dream by becoming a professional. Now she gets to help people every day. She is currently working in London, where she moved after completing her studies.
We are currently unsure whether she has her own clinic or she is working for an institution. Because of having years of experience in the field, she has helped many people to achieve their mental fitness goals. Now, many clients frequently visit her to talk to her.
Manon Mogavero Net Worth
Manon’s net worth is under review at this point. We believe she has accumulated a large sum by performing therapy. She maintains a low-key profile; that’s why we don’t know anything about her lifestyle. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article when we find something new.
Alexandre Lacazette currently has a net worth of $19 Million. He earns £9,467,273 per year at Arsenal. His significant earnings ensure that all the needs and wants of the family are fulfilled.
Manon Mogavero and Alexandre Lacazette relationship
Alexandre Lacazette met with his wife in 2015 while he was playing for the French team, Lyon. He was a budding footballer at that time, and Manon had faith that he would become a top forward in future. Just after their initial meeting, they were heavily attracted to each other.
The duo started going on dates and eventually formed a beautiful relationship. They got married in a secret marriage ceremony only attended by some of their close friends and family, that’s why we don’t know the exact time when they tied the knot. As time passed by, their relationship matured. But in 2020, Lacazette came close to breaking their bond.
The Arsenal star was rumoured to be dating nightclub worker Funda Gedik. He got so deep into the relationship that he forgot how badly he was hurting Manon. Funda, however, didn’t know in the beginning that Lacazette had a family, and when she got to know, she was heartbroken.
But still, Lacazette convinced her that they had a future. Ultimately, Lacazette broke the relationship, and luckily Manon forgave him.
Manon Mogavero and Alexandre Lacazette Children
We are currently not entirely sure whether they have a child. But we have seen Lacazette post pictures with a boy on his Instagram feeds captioning family, suggesting that he was a boy child.
Manon Mogavero Social media
We couldn’t find any official account of Manon on famous social media sites. She is the kind of woman who likes to spend quality time with her family rather than scrolling through the internet. That’s why she is not a big fan of social media pages. There are accounts of Manon Mogavero on Instagram, but those are all different people.
Read More:
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”