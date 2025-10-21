Cesc Fabregas Wife Daniella Semaan Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Daniella Semaan is famous for being the wife of Spanish legend Cesc Fabregas. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a humble background Daniella Semaan has achieved incredible feats in the modelling industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. Daniella Semaan was once in a relationship with a Lebanese businessman, but she broke up with him. She has now formed a beautiful relationship with Spain legend Cesc Fabregas. Today we are going to reveal all the secrets about their love life.

Cesc Fabregas has played with some of the biggest clubs in the world including Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea. But wherever he has gone, he has shown incredible qualities and skills. Fabregas has 2 Premier League and 1 Las Liga to his name. He also won the Fifa World Cup 2010 with Spain. As of 2026, he is the manager of the club team Como, which is from Italy.

But his most outstanding achievements are in international football. The Spaniard helped his nation win 2 Euro Cups and 1 World Cup in the span of 5 years. The Spanish International has decided to retire from football in 2023 and has left a mark on the country’s history. But today we are not taking another look at his career, because we have decided to focus on the exciting life of the wife of Cesc Fabregas.

Daniella Semaan Childhood and Family

On June 4, 1975, Daniella was born in Lebanon, making her Lebanese. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. Every celebrity doesn’t like to share their personal details. Daniella Semaan has not shared much about her family in interviews as well.

We don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. Our information suggests Daniella has four brothers, Romeo, Nazar, Majd and Amir, and one sister, Suzanna. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Cesc Fabregas.

Daniella Semaan Education

Daniella went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. We are unsure whether she enrolled for further studies after that. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality.

Daniella Semaan Career

Daniella is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands. When she was very little, Vanesa started shooting for advertising agencies and gradually climbed the ladder leveraging her incredible skills.

After her modelling career took off, her online fame also kept rising. Being the wife of a famous football star, she earned a huge fan following from football supporters. The Lebanese beauty has become an Instagram star due to her immense popularity. She is one of the highest-followed WAGs in the social media space.

Daniella Semaan Net Worth

Daniella’s net worth is $5 Million, primarily representing her earnings from a successful modelling and influencing career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about the massive sacrifices she has made to get to the position she is in today. However, the Lebanese beauty spends a lot, considering she bought a lavish property in London that cost $1.4 million.

Daniella Semaan and Cesc Fabregas’s relationship

Cesc Fabregas met with his girlfriend in 2011. The Spaniard was playing for Barcelona at that time, and he was already a superstar. However, Daniella wasn’t single at that time as she was married to Elie Taktouk. The Lebanese model wasn’t happy in the marriage, so she divorced after meeting with Cesc Fabregas.

Daniella was convinced that the Spaniard was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. It’s a complete mystery when the pair tied the knot as they mostly kept their marriage private. Daniella stood by her husband and supported him in every career step.

Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. With the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.

Daniella Semaan and Cesc Fabregas Children

Daniella is the mother of six children. She has three kids from his previous marriage – Elie Taktouk, Maria Taktouk and Joseph Taktouk. She gave birth to three more children after moving in with Fabregas – Lia Fàbregas, Capri Fàbregas and Leonardo Fàbregas.

Daniella Semaan Social media

Daniella is very famous on Instagram. She has 4.1m followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she is a horse lover.

